8 best make-up brush sets for all abilities and budgets

Getting the most out of your make-up depends on more than just formulas that work and products with rich pigments. Application is key, and the right make-up brushes make all the difference.

Use a poorly made one and you can end up looking streaky and unblended, with a face covered in bristles.

While there’s no end to the amount of brushes available, sets are the best way to invest in your make-up routine and update your kit. Splashing out can even save you money in the long run, as sets are often much cheaper than the cost of buying each brush individually.

Whether you’re keen to create more complex looks, or replace brushes past their best, having an up-to-date set of tools is just as important as the products you’re using.

We’ve put a selection of brush kits to the test and narrowed them down to the very best, scoring each on how well they blend, how versatile they are and how easily they can be cleaned – because there’s nothing worse than a brilliant brush that moults the second it gets wet.

Our guide spans budget buys, essentials kits and expansive sets, ranging from three to 15 brushes. We reviewed each using cream, liquid, powder and gel products.

The best make-up brush sets for 2021 are:

Space NK ultimate edit brush set

Best: Overall

Beauty retailer Space NK is a well-respected name in the industry, stocking a selection of premium products and tools. In 2019, it launched its own line of vegan-friendly brushes in a travel-friendly hardshell case that can easily double up as a make-up bag. It’s a well-thought-out set featuring six brushes that span foundation, contouring, highlighting, concealer, eyeshadow and lipstick so that you can create a full face of make-up.

Our reviewer found it to be a fantastic starter set, or great for someone who wants something simple that will help them zip through their make-up routine. The wooden handles are light but sturdy and made from sustainably sourced wood. The eye and lip brushes can also be bought as a smaller set for £40.

By Joy Adenuga the brush set

Best: For affordable quality

New for 2020, this brand was created by Joy Adenuga, a make-up artist with over 10 years’ experience working with everyone from brides to celebrities such as Michaela Coel. The range features five brushes that can be bought as a set or individually and which combine to create a fuss-free, streamlined set of everyday essentials. They are soft, brilliant to blend with and work well with cream, liquid and powder products. Our favourite is 005 Little Mama, which we loved for concealers, setting powder and extra touch-ups. Anyone, from novices to professionals, can use these and enjoy the results – they would make a versatile addition to any make-up bag.

Zoeva complete brush set

Best: For professionals

Boasting 15 tools to play with, this set features Zoeva’s bestselling brushes, which are all handmade and bound in a way that minimises fallout. While you may baulk at the price tag, the set averages at just £7 per brush – considerably less than buying some of them individually (the buffer brush, for example, is £17 on its own).

The faux leather bag allows room for other brushes or products you may own, and is an easy way to store such an extensive collection. On each brush there is also a guide to their purpose – a cream cheek, eye blender or smoky shader, for instance – which would be helpful for a make-up novice.

Spectrum Collections pink 8 piece eye blending brush set

Best: Budget option

This affordable eight-piece eye brush set is one of many by Spectrum, a brand founded by sisters Sophie and Hannah Pycroft. We found they worked particularly well with powder products, with their mix of fluffy and densely packed bristles that are all vegan and cruelty-free. The vibrant design sets them apart from most of the others on this list and the colourful packaging – a millennial-pink pot – would also fit other brushes. Averaging at less than £4 per brush, there’s nothing not to love, and the fun branding would also make them a brilliant gift for any make-up lover.

Sigma essential brush kit

Best: For a complete kit

This 12-piece set is well worth investing in if you wear make-up every day, with its impressive variety of bristles designed for use on all areas of the face and with every type of product imaginable. The handles are sturdy but lightweight, making them easy to control when doing precise line work on the eyes and lips. The E65 small angle brush is razor sharp, and our reviewer loved using it to create winged liner and to fill in brow hairs. For the high price tag, we were expecting it to come with a suitable bag, but instead it arrived in plastic-laden packaging. Aside from that, it’s a well-considered set that will satisfy any make-up lover or make a stunning gift.

Morphe babe faves 14-piece best-selling eye brush collection

Best: For eye make-up looks

One of the biggest brands in the beauty sphere is Morphe, who is known for its inexpensive brushes and eyeshadow palettes, often in collaboration with the industry's biggest influencers such as James Charles, Jaclyn Hill and mmmmitchell. This collection of 14 brushes is made for those who like to create big, bold looks, from a perfectly formed cut crease to a high-impact smoky eye – it’s not one for the minimalists. This set features the brand’s bestselling styles for less than £3.50 each. Our only gripe is that it doesn't come with a bag, but it’s a great value option for those hoping to practice more complex blending techniques.

Real Techniques everyday essentials brush set

Best: For beginners

Anyone interested in make-up will have come across the Real Techniques brush line, an industry leader for affordable tools that don’t skimp on quality. This kit contains all the essentials to apply a full face of product, with soft bristles that can be used for blending eyeshadow, densely packed designs for buffing in foundation, large fluffy styles for powders and the well-recognised complexion sponge, which rivals the original make-up sponges by Beauty Blender in its effectiveness to blend products quickly and seamlessly. It’s important to note that the complexion sponge needs to be damp to use: if it’s dry it will soak up all your product, if it’s dripping wet then product won’t blend at all. The most impressive feature of these brushes is how well they last, despite being repeatedly washed – no hairs moulted, flaked or affected the performance.

Huda Beauty mercury retrograde brush kit

Best: For eye-catching design

While Huda Beauty is well known for its line-up of full-coverage foundations, dazzling eyeshadow palettes and richly pigmented matte lipsticks, its brushes are underrated gems. The three double-ended brushes in this set, which come in an iridescent make-up bag, offer six versatile tools that can deliver everything from the most colourful of looks to a more pared-back style. We were very impressed with their ability to blend liquids, creams and powder eyeshadows quickly and seamlessly, and they didn’t moult when washed either.

Make-up brush sets FAQs

What make-up brushes do I need?

Deciding what brushes you need depends on the products you’re using. If you prefer liquid and cream products, a stippling brush or densely packed bristles will help buff it into skin, for powder products you’ll want a larger, fluffy design and for eyeshadow, the thicker the brush, the more product it will pack on.

If you’re a fan of using eyeliner to create intricate make-up looks, you’ll need the smallest, most precise pencil-style brush for delicate work.

What type of make-up brushes are good for beginners?

A fluffy tapered eyeshadow brush is easy for spreading powder, cream and liquid products all over the lid, while an angled brush can double up as an eyeliner and brow brush, making them both versatile must-haves.

For complexion products such as foundation, concealer, bronzer and blush, the brush you use will determine the coverage and colour payoff. The denser the brush, the more product you can pack on. For a lighter finish, stippling brushes are great multitasking tools.

How to clean make-up brushes

It’s important to clean make-up brushes regularly as a build-up of excess product and dirt can lead to a build-up of bacteria, which can in turn cause breakouts or irritation. It’s typically recommended to clean them weekly.

You can buy specific make-up brush soap and cleansing balms which are designed to be massaged into wet brush bristles and rinsed until the water runs clear. You can also use your favourite facial cleanser or shampoo. There’s many textured mats available that help reach deeper into the bristles or you can use the palm of your hand to swirl around the brush to loosen up the excess product before washing it off.

When drying brushes, it’s best to leave them overnight in order to ensure they’re fully dry before using them again. Where possible, dry them at an angle facing downwards so any water doesn’t dissolve the brush glue holding the hair together at its base.

How to store make-up brushes

A make-up bag is the most common option and will prevent them from collecting dust, but you can also store them upright using a specific stand, or, repurpose a candle pot, glass or container.

The verdict: Make-up brush sets

Space NK’s ultimate edit brush set is worth every penny, with the packaging being just as impressive as the brushes themselves. Catering to every make-up need in just six brushes, it’s designed with portability in mind, while the range of product textures makes it incredibly versatile. However, the By Joy Adenuga brush set is also a brilliant buy if you’re seeking tools specifically for complexion products.

