This gingerbread woman cookie is the perfect treat for women who rule

Who runs the world? Girls.

That's why we're featuring these gingerbread woman cookies.

Gingerbread woman cookies are pictured here.

These sweet gingerbread cookies are just the Christmas treat your family and friends will love.

Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Gingerbread woman cookies

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup molasses

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon allspice and cloves

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

Gingerbread cookie cutout

For decorating:

4 pounds (two bags) confectioner’s sugar

3/4 c. meringue powder

1 1/3-1/2 c. warm water

2-4 tbsp. oil-free extract or flavoring

Food coloring for desired colors

Sprinkles for hair decorations

To make the cookies:

Melt butter in a saucepan set over low heat, then stir in the brown sugar, molasses, salt, and spices.

Transfer it to a medium-sized mixing bowl and let it cool to lukewarm. Then beat in the egg.

Whisk the baking powder and soda into the flour, and then stir these dry ingredients into the molasses mixture.

Divide the dough in half, and wrap it. Refrigerate for 1 hour or longer.

Preheat your oven to 350F. Lay out several ungreased baking sheets.

Once the dough has chilled, take one piece of dough out of the refrigerator, and flour a clean surface. Roll it out to whatever thickness you prefer.

Use flour under and on top of the dough to keep it from sticking to the table or rolling pin.

Cut out shapes with a cookie cutter.

To make the icing:

Add the dry ingredients to a mixer. Use your mixer’s whisk attachment to incorporate the sugar and meringue powder.

Add the extract to the water and slowly add it to the dry ingredients while mixing. At first the icing will be very liquid-like.

Continue to mix it at medium-high speed until it is fluffy and stiff peaks form, about 7-10 minutes. Mixing times are approximate, keep your eye on icing and stop mixing as soon as it becomes stiff. Over mixing and oil-containing extracts can keep the icing from setting up, so keep this in mind as you work.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Dec. 25, 2018.