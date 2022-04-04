ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Your Kicks in Tip-Top Shape with the Best Shoe Cleaners

By Sarah Morlock
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IMDO_0XzPilxj00

New shoes are the best kind of shoes. Of course, everyone loves new shoes, but having a new pair of shoes to wear every day might be a bit over the top. However, having a pair of shoes that looks brand new to wear every day is right on the money. To keep your sneakers shiny, your loafers lovely and your boots ‘bootiful,’ you need the best shoe cleaner ready to scrub, protect and buff.

A man is only as good as his tools, and your shoes will only be as clean as your new shoe cleaner can make them (plus a little elbow grease). For the best results when cleaning your shoes, you’ll want to be equipped with the best armory of pump pampering pals. Here are a few of the most essential items for any shoe wash :

  • Brush – Brushing is often step one of shoe washing as well as the step that leads to the best final finish. A good brush for the initial clean will get rid of any dirt and dust hidden in your shoes’ nooks and crannies. By removing these unwanted mucky bits at the beginning, your shoes will be left bare naked and ready for their shower and dry.
  • Cleaning Solutions – Some shoe cleaning kits will opt for an all-in-one cleaning solution to tackle the cleaning, protecting and conditioning at the same time. Others will break down each stage into their own bottle. Within this article, you’ll see some of the best one-stop solutions available along with kits that offer a more detailed process if that’s better for you.
  • Cloth – Having a cloth that’s made of absorptive and smooth material is key to the best clean. To be in prime position for a fantastic finish, always ensure that the cloth itself is clean before use.
  • Pens – Spot pens are a happy household hack that will leave your favorite sneakers bright, white and without a mark.
  • Wipes – Cloth meets solution and makes wipes. These pre-soaked, on-the-go cleaners are ideal for quick-fix cleaning and daily care.
  • Case – The storage of your cloth and brush is very important to keeping them in tip-top shape, which inevitably leads to a good clean. Having a good case for your cleaning kit is also good for making sure that nothing goes missing, and you know exactly where your trusty tools are stored.

There are cleaning kits to suit all kinds of shoes. Whether your dirty dancers are made of leather, suede or canvas, we’ve found a shoe cleaner for you. Here’s our special Amazon-stockroom selection of the best shoe cleaners.

1. Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Brush and Solution

BEST OVERALL

No shoe cleaner cleans shoes quite like Jason Markk. This is the ultimate shoe cleaning duo from the trusted brand, and it’s made in the USA. Strictly skin and shoe-friendly ingredients are used to create the 98.3% natural cleaning solution that will wipe the way to a whiter sneaker . As far as coverage goes, this cleaning kit has one of the best guarantees out there, as it commits to cleaning up to 100 pairs of shoes.

Read More: How To Clean White Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP9is_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials $18.00

2. Sof Sole Instant Cleaner

BEST VALUE

If you’ve already spent enough on the shoes themselves and are looking for a shoe cleaner that sits on the cheaper side, then look no further than the Sof Sole Instant Cleaner. This all-in-one cleaning design is ideal for synthetic soles and quick fixes. It has a scrubber and solution combined design that allows you to apply the solution and disperse it where required with the use of only one item. This super-smart yet cost-friendly shoe cleaner is a brilliant, one-handed way toward a sparkling pair of sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWyeY_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Sof Sole Instant Cleaner $9.99

3. Reshoevn8r Premium Shoe and Sneaker Cleaner Solution

BEST NATURAL

The Reshoevn8r is one of the most popular shoe cleaners among diehard shoe nerds. It’s made from all-natural ingredients, limiting damage to your shoes and the environment. It’s designed to work on leather, suede, canvas, mesh and other materials. The 8 oz bottle is not the cheapest, but a little bit goes a long way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPKr3_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Reshoevn8r Shoe Cleaning Solution $23.99

4. KIWI Express Clean and Shine Wipes

MOST CONVENIENT

Nothing beats a detailed shoe care regimen, but sometimes you just need to give your shoes a quick freshening up. These days, shoe shiners are few and far between, so this cleaning and wipe kit can do the trick in a pinch. It quickly cleans and adds shine to your leather and faux leather shoes. It’s designed for smooth leather surfaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xd7m_0XzPilxj00


Buy: KIWI Express Clean and Shine Wipes $9.29

5. Mr. Clean Extra Durable Erasers

BEST FOR RUBBER SOLES

The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is an affordable addition to your shoe-cleaning kit. Its best use is cleaning the white rubber sidewalls on canvas or leather sneakers such as those made by Converse, Vans and Nike. You’ll generally want to avoid the leather or canvas itself, but there’s no better tool for the rubber sidewall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4GIn_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Mr. Clean Extra Durable Erasers $11.47

6. Liquiproof LABS Protector Kit 125 + Travel Bag

BEST UPGRADE

This kit from Liquiproof is good enough to give as a gift. It comes in a transparent travel pouch, so it’s easy to take on the go or find at home. The kit includes cleaning spray, plus a brush and microfiber cloth to help keep your shoes clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479xSM_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Liquiproof LABS Cleaning Kit $28.00

7. Shoe MGK Shoe Cleaner Kit

MOST VERSATILE

This shoe cleaner from Shoe MGK includes a solution that’s designed for suede, nubuck, oiled leather, smooth leather, canvas and synthetics. Basically, it’s a versatile tool for tackling all of your footwear F-ups. It’s got tons of great reviews on Amazon and is super easy to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5EZE_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Shoe MGK Shoe Cleaner Kit $15.95

8. Angelus Easy Cleaner

GREAT REVIEWS

With 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Angelus Easy Cleaner is absolutely one to consider.

This cleaner can clean it all. Any kind of shoe will have its shine back post-Angelus. It can even clean surfaces that you don’t even see in shoes, such as carpet, straw and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UG3QG_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Angelus Easy Cleaner $7.90

9. Kiwi Select Suede & Nubuck Cleaner

EASIEST TO USE

Caring for suede can be tricky, but this spray from Kiwi makes it easier. It comes in an aerosol can, and it’s designed to loosen stains and dirt to make them easier to remove. Kiwi recommends loosening dirt with a brush, spraying the shoes evenly, brushing off loosened dirt or stains and then wiping clean. The top of the cap can double as a brush, though it’s best to get a dedicated brush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esuWm_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Kiwi Select Suede & Nubuck Cleaner $8.99

10. Timberland Dry Cleaning Kit

BEST FOR SUEDE AND NUBUCK

When it comes to cleaning suede, less is more. This kit from Timberland includes a cleaning eraser and a brush. The brush helps loosen dirt and clean the shoes, while the eraser acts as a spot cleaning solution for removing stains and scuffs. The eraser can be dipped in water first for more stubborn stains. In addition to suede, you can use this kit for nubuck and canvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQCEI_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Timberland Dry Cleaning Kit $8.00

11. Kimmama Shoe Wash Bags

BEST WASH BAG

Bag ‘em and wash ‘em. With the Kimmama Shoe Wash Bag, just put your trusted pair in their new netted wash home and send them on a  spin cycle. As they whirl and whizz around the washing drum, your shoes will stay completely intact and in one piece thanks to the wash bag. Also, the zippers of the bag are made from non-rusting metal to ensure a long life and many washes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n83O_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Kimmama Shoe Wash Bags $12.99

12. Mygeiz Shoe Wipes

MOST COMPACT

Wipe your way to shoes of wonder with the Mygeiz Shoe Wipes. Their skin-friendly formula will allow you to clean on the go without a care in the world other than how fresh your kicks are. Each pack is designed with a self-adhesive opening that allows for easy wipe pulling and closing. This also means the packs are ideal for multiple uses and are therefore always on standby, ready for that cleaning call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29a30G_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Mygeiz Shoe Wipes $14.90

13. CleanKicks Shoe Cleaner Wipes

BEST WIPES

CleanKicks Shoe Cleaner Wipes are a one-stop shop for cleaner shoes. They’re packaged in an easy access tub which also makes for great storage. The wipes themselves are dual-textured to ensure a surface ready to tackle any tough marks. The solution in which the wipes have been pre-soaked is a skin-friendly cleaner that’s made for use on all shoe-like materials, including suede, leather and rubber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k16RU_0XzPilxj00


Buy: CleanKicks Shoe Cleaner Wipes $13.97

14. TriNova Shoe Cleaner Kit

BEST SNEAKER KIT

The TriNova Shoe Cleaner Kit is an all-shoe-friendly cleaning kit ready to shine any surface. Both a brush and cleaning solution are included within the kit, and the kit can clean up to 100 pairs of shoes. TriNova is a USA-based company, and they also offer 20% off their Shoe Cleaner Kit when it’s purchased with their Shoe Deodorizer. So why not let your feet look good and smell good all at the same time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33orAe_0XzPilxj00


Buy: TriNova Shoe Cleaner Kit $15.97

15. Crep Protect Shoe Cleaning Kit

BEST TRAVEL KIT

For those of you who aren’t down with the kids or in touch with their street slang, a crep is a sneaker (but cooler?). Despite the modern twist on shoe lingo, the Crep Protect Cleaning Kit means old-school business when it comes to shining shoes. The set is made up of a hog-hair brush, a 98% natural solution liquid and a microfiber cloth which make the perfect combo for shaping your shoes into their best condition. Remember, protect your creps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fo7iH_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Crep Protect Shoe Cleaning Kit $18.00

16. Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit

BEST TWO-IN-ONE

The Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit has been around, cleaning shoes and being the prettiest product under the sink since 1985. The solution is available in four or eight-ounce sizes, and both come complete with a cleaning brush. This is a combo ideal for any sneaker or shoe, and the solution combines a cleaner and a conditioner in the mix for a complete finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFRb3_0XzPilxj00


Buy: Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $22.97

17. JobSite Boot Scrubber

BEST BRUSH

All doors into the entryway of homes should have a sign reading, “Do Not Step In Here With Muddy Shoes,” but unfortunately most don’t. However, by attaching the JobSite Boot Scrubber to the floor or wall just outside, you can send a pretty clear subliminal message instead. This heavy-duty piece of cleaning equipment will brush off any debris before guests get the chance to cross the threshold. The brushes are made with super coarse hairs to create brilliant bristles mounted in a solid metal frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZwoC_0XzPilxj00


Buy: JobSite Boot Scrubber $21.99

18. UGG Shoe Care Kit

BEST SPLURGE

Elvis endorsed suede as the material used to create his famous blue shoes, and so it’s no wonder it’s now one of the most popular shoe materials in the USA, regardless of color. But, just because it’s popular doesn’t mean it’s easy to take care of. As one of the biggest suede shoe brands in the world, UGG is second to none when it comes to suede sanitizing. Within this kit, you’ll find separate cleaner, conditioner and protector solutions along with a bamboo handle brush, all ready to spruce up your suede.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kRzP_0XzPilxj00


Buy: UGG Shoe Care Kit $34.95

