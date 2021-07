The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families . They're a great fit for a family of four, but those bedrooms can just as easily become home offices, gyms, art studios or whatever else you can imagine should you live alone or be an empty nester. If you want enough space for your family but don't want to buy too much house, three bedrooms can be that simple compromise that splits the difference.

But a three-bedroom home is not the same everywhere you go. Depending on the state you call home, the typical three-bedroom house can list at anywhere from about $125,000 to more than $740,000. That's why GOBankingRates compiled a study to track the affordability of the three-bedroom house across America.

The states are ranked based on the average monthly mortgage payment for three-bedroom homes — from least to most expensive. For additional context, GOBankingRates included a variety of other important factors that affect overall affordability, like the average size of a 20% down payment and the average effective property tax rate.

The end result is a clearer picture of which states offer a friendly market for those shopping for a modest family home and which will price most people out of the market before they start looking .

Last updated: July 13, 2021

West Virginia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $125,540

$125,540 20% down payment: $25,108

$25,108 Average effective state property tax: 0.55%

0.55% Monthly mortgage payment: $479

Mississippi

Average 3-bedroom home value: $146,746

$146,746 20% down payment: $29,349

$29,349 Average effective state property tax: 0.65%

0.65% Monthly mortgage payment: $572

Oklahoma

Average 3-bedroom home value: $148,873

$148,873 20% down payment: $29,775

$29,775 Average effective state property tax: 0.88%

0.88% Monthly mortgage payment: $609

Alabama

Average 3-bedroom home value: $166,814

$166,814 20% down payment: $33,363

$33,363 Average effective state property tax: 0.40%

0.40% Monthly mortgage payment: $615

Arkansas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $169,551

$169,551 20% down payment: $33,910

$33,910 Average effective state property tax: 0.64%

0.64% Monthly mortgage payment: $659

Louisiana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $175,923

$175,923 20% down payment: $35,185

$35,185 Average effective state property tax: 0.52%

0.52% Monthly mortgage payment: $667

Kentucky

Average 3-bedroom home value: $165,738

$165,738 20% down payment: $33,148

$33,148 Average effective state property tax: 0.82%

0.82% Monthly mortgage payment: $669

Indiana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $177,884

$177,884 20% down payment: $35,577

$35,577 Average effective state property tax: 0.87%

0.87% Monthly mortgage payment: $726

Kansas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $169,190

$169,190 20% down payment: $33,838

$33,838 Average effective state property tax: 1.33%

1.33% Monthly mortgage payment: $755

Iowa

Average 3-bedroom home value: $168,625

$168,625 20% down payment: $33,725

$33,725 Average effective state property tax: 1.50%

1.50% Monthly mortgage payment: $777

Ohio

Average 3-bedroom home value: $168,937

$168,937 20% down payment: $33,787

$33,787 Average effective state property tax: 1.62%

1.62% Monthly mortgage payment: $795

South Carolina

Average 3-bedroom home value: $208,374

$208,374 20% down payment: $41,675

$41,675 Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

0.56% Monthly mortgage payment: $796

Missouri

Average 3-bedroom home value: $191,056

$191,056 20% down payment: $38,211

$38,211 Average effective state property tax: 1.01%

1.01% Monthly mortgage payment: $802

Georgia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $209,899

$209,899 20% down payment: $41,980

$41,980 Average effective state property tax: 0.92%

0.92% Monthly mortgage payment: $865

Tennessee

Average 3-bedroom home value: $221,364

$221,364 20% down payment: $44,273

$44,273 Average effective state property tax: 0.73%

0.73% Monthly mortgage payment: $877

Michigan

Average 3-bedroom home value: $199,226

$199,226 20% down payment: $39,845

$39,845 Average effective state property tax: 1.44%

1.44% Monthly mortgage payment: $908

North Carolina

Average 3-bedroom home value: $223,591

$223,591 20% down payment: $44,718

$44,718 Average effective state property tax: 0.85%

0.85% Monthly mortgage payment: $909

North Dakota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $220,227

$220,227 20% down payment: $44,045

$44,045 Average effective state property tax: 0.95%

0.95% Monthly mortgage payment: $913

New Mexico

Average 3-bedroom home value: $240,283

$240,283 20% down payment: $48,057

$48,057 Average effective state property tax: 0.68%

0.68% Monthly mortgage payment: $942

Pennsylvania

Average 3-bedroom home value: $212,270

$212,270 20% down payment: $42,454

$42,454 Average effective state property tax: 1.51%

1.51% Monthly mortgage payment: $979

South Dakota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $225,041

$225,041 20% down payment: $45,008

$45,008 Average effective state property tax: 1.22%

1.22% Monthly mortgage payment: $984

Nebraska

Average 3-bedroom home value: $209,383

$209,383 20% down payment: $41,877

$41,877 Average effective state property tax: 1.65%

1.65% Monthly mortgage payment: $991

Wyoming

Average 3-bedroom home value: $262,113

$262,113 20% down payment: $52,423

$52,423 Average effective state property tax: 0.55%

0.55% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,000

New York

Average 3-bedroom home value: $226,773

$226,773 20% down payment: $45,355

$45,355 Average effective state property tax: 1.40%

1.40% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,026

Delaware

Average 3-bedroom home value: $267,790

$267,790 20% down payment: $53,558

$53,558 Average effective state property tax: 0.58%

0.58% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,028

Texas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $220,161

$220,161 20% down payment: $44,032

$44,032 Average effective state property tax: 1.69%

1.69% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,049

Wisconsin

Average 3-bedroom home value: $224,048

$224,048 20% down payment: $44,810

$44,810 Average effective state property tax: 1.73%

1.73% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,075

Virginia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $268,612

$268,612 20% down payment: $53,722

$53,722 Average effective state property tax: 0.86%

0.86% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,094

Illinois

Average 3-bedroom home value: $219,271

$219,271 20% down payment: $43,854

$43,854 Average effective state property tax: 2.05%

2.05% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,110

Florida

Average 3-bedroom home value: $282,779

$282,779 20% down payment: $56,556

$56,556 Average effective state property tax: 0.94%

0.94% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,170

Minnesota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $287,545

$287,545 20% down payment: $57,509

$57,509 Average effective state property tax: 1.11%

1.11% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,231

Arizona

Average 3-bedroom home value: $317,917

$317,917 20% down payment: $63,583

$63,583 Average effective state property tax: 0.67%

0.67% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,244

Nevada

Average 3-bedroom home value: $334,516

$334,516 20% down payment: $66,903

$66,903 Average effective state property tax: 0.66%

0.66% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,306

Alaska

Average 3-bedroom home value: $315,024

$315,024 20% down payment: $63,005

$63,005 Average effective state property tax: 1.02%

1.02% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,325

Maryland

Average 3-bedroom home value: $314,616

$314,616 20% down payment: $62,923

$62,923 Average effective state property tax: 1.04%

1.04% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,328

Maine

Average 3-bedroom home value: $300,866

$300,866 20% down payment: $60,173

$60,173 Average effective state property tax: 1.27%

1.27% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,328

Montana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $352,539

$352,539 20% down payment: $70,508

$70,508 Average effective state property tax: 0.76%

0.76% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,406

Vermont

Average 3-bedroom home value: $293,436

$293,436 20% down payment: $58,687

$58,687 Average effective state property tax: 1.80%

1.80% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,425

Connecticut

Average 3-bedroom home value: $298,666

$298,666 20% down payment: $59,733

$59,733 Average effective state property tax: 1.70%

1.70% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,425

Idaho

Average 3-bedroom home value: $374,655

$374,655 20% down payment: $74,931

$74,931 Average effective state property tax: 0.75%

0.75% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,491

Utah

Average 3-bedroom home value: $397,681

$397,681 20% down payment: $79,536

$79,536 Average effective state property tax: 0.62%

0.62% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,540

Rhode Island

Average 3-bedroom home value: $357,928

$357,928 20% down payment: $71,586

$71,586 Average effective state property tax: 1.53%

1.53% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,657

Oregon

Average 3-bedroom home value: $407,724

$407,724 20% down payment: $81,545

$81,545 Average effective state property tax: 0.98%

0.98% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,701

Colorado

Average 3-bedroom home value: $448,399

$448,399 20% down payment: $89,680

$89,680 Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

0.56% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,714

New Hampshire

Average 3-bedroom home value: $364,106

$364,106 20% down payment: $72,821

$72,821 Average effective state property tax: 2.03%

2.03% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,838

New Jersey

Average 3-bedroom home value: $362,709

$362,709 20% down payment: $72,542

$72,542 Average effective state property tax: 2.21%

2.21% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,885

Washington

Average 3-bedroom home value: $476,105

$476,105 20% down payment: $95,221

$95,221 Average effective state property tax: 0.92%

0.92% Monthly mortgage payment: $1,963

Massachusetts

Average 3-bedroom home value: $473,526

$473,526 20% down payment: $94,705

$94,705 Average effective state property tax: 1.15%

1.15% Monthly mortgage payment: $2,043

California

Average 3-bedroom home value: $614,576

$614,576 20% down payment: $122,915

$122,915 Average effective state property tax: 0.74%

0.74% Monthly mortgage payment: $2,441

Hawaii

Average 3-bedroom home value: $740,227

$740,227 20% down payment: $148,045

$148,045 Average effective state property tax: 0.30%

0.30% Monthly mortgage payment: $2,669

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost to own a three-bedroom home in every state by analyzing all 50 U.S. states along the following criteria: (1) average home value for a three-bedroom home, sourced from Zillow’s April 2021 index; (2) monthly mortgage payment, using Zillow’s mortgage calculator and based on the April 2021 average home value for a three-bedroom home, 20% down payment, the average state effective property tax sourced from the Tax Foundation and a 2.96% 30-year fixed mortgage, which is the current national average mortgage rate as of May 6, 2021, sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; and (3) annual mortgage payment calculated by multiplying factor (2) by twelve. States were ranked by factor (2) with the lowest payment being best. All data compiled on June 15, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State