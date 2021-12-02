ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

13 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm and snug

By Danielle Wilkins
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVnxz_0XySeRgb00

Ahh, winter. Of course, nothing beats coming home to a warm house, rosy-cheeked, after hours of fun in the snow, and with the right outerwear, our children’s energy and enthusiasm for getting outdoors won’t wane in the colder months – even if ours does!

Whether your baby is on the move or not, snowsuits (or puddle suits , as some styles are often referred to) are the perfect solution to outdoor winter dressing. There’s something immensely satisfying about seeing our little ones wade through snow or splash around in puddles, knowing their clothes underneath will be kept warm and dry.

All children’s snowsuits are designed with the same end goal – to keep baby snug and dry all day, but what other elements should we be looking for, before making that final purchase?

“It needs to be functional, of course,” says Dina Moon, head of buying at Childrensalon. “That means offering the perfect balance of warmth, ventilation and mobility. Parents also want a suit that’s easy to take on and off and one which is machine washable.

Read more:

“The technical elements of a snowsuit are not only crucial for comfort, but for your child’s safety,” adds Moon. “It needs to be warm; it needs to offer resistance against wind and water, and there are also some designs which offer extras such as reflective details to maintain high visibility in darker weather and at night.

“Finally, sustainability has also been an important factor of late, so look out for brands using recycled materials (such as recycled polyester) which can offer great performance in technical pieces.”

How we tested

As the cold weather set in, our mini testers – from newborn all the way up to three years old – were wrapped up in a range of snowsuits, which we tested for cosiness, comfort, practicality, and how well they fared against rain. And while the prices didn’t vary too widely, we also looked at cost and value for money.

The best baby snowsuits in 2021 are:

Töastie cloud onesie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd5k3_0XySeRgb00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Töastie is a childrenswear brand that fuses functionality and design so beautifully, and its pieces are made to be worn, loved, and passed down – such is the quality. It also specialises in outdoor wear, so its signature cloud onesie snowsuit had a lot to live up to.

Firstly, we loved the muted, unisex colour palette. We tried the honey – a refreshing change from pink or blue – but the berry, seagrass, and ink hues are equally gorgeous. The lightweight suit is thermo-regulating to prevent any sweating or overheating, it’s also incredibly breathable and soft. It’s been made using sustainable eco-down fill derived from natural corn, which mimics the qualities of genuine down. We found the peaked, fleece-lined hood to be snug and protect well from raindrops, while the fold-over mittens and feet will keep tiny fingers and toes warm.

The material is flexible and light, so getting baby in and out is as easy as it gets. The sizing is generous, and the quality means it’ll last for a long time, whether it’s for walks in the park or skiing trips.

Buy now £79.00, Toastiekids.com

Regatta kids’ panya insulted snowsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofHGl_0XySeRgb00

Best: For active toddlers

Rating: 8/10

The first thing we noticed about this Regatta number was how light it was. Our two-year-old tester was able to move freely, and thanks to the brand’s signature Thermoguard insulation, it feels super-snuggly without being bulky. When paired with wellies, it’s water-resistant and perfect for park walks. There’s fleece lining in the hood, too, which offers added comfort and warmth around the neck. The reflective trim is also a nice touch.

We ordered a size 2-3 years, which proved to be a perfect fit, but the legs are perhaps on the shorter side, so if you want a coat your little one can grow into, it might be worth sizing up. There’s no doubt this heritage brand knows a thing or two about dressing for the great outdoors, and snow or no snow, this super-light, affordable option is great for everyday wear. It’s also available in pink.

Buy now £24.95, Regatta.com

Deux Par Deux snowsuit set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkNQX_0XySeRgb00

Best: For serious snow

Rating: 9/10

There are functional snowsuits, then there’s this design from Canadian label Deux Par Deux, which seemingly has it all. The set includes a cute pink one-piece alongside a warm fleece neck-warmer, and removable fleece-lined booties and mittens. The outer is coated in Teflon to ensure complete protection from the elements (it also makes it easy to clean off any scuff marks – can we get a hands-in-the-air emoji!) and though the suit feels thick and snug, it’s not stiff and offers plenty of mobility for crawling and toddling babies.

This is a suit that delivers the ultimate in technical extras – reflective stripes, Velcro-adjustable cuffs, a detachable hood, ankle snowguards with button-on stirrups, and even an internal elasticated and adjustable waist, so the snowsuit grows as your baby does.

It’s also been designed to be car seat compatible with an opening through the legs that allows the car seat straps to be routed through the inside of the snowsuit and buckled directly onto baby’s body. The front panel opens to ensure your little one doesn’t get too hot in the car either. It’s not cheap, but there really isn’t anything it can’t do…

Buy now £125.00, Childrensalon.com

Didriksons cornelius padded coverall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpLUG_0XySeRgb00

Best: For durability

Rating: 10/10

There’s not much Swedish jacket brand Didriksons doesn’t know about dressing our kids for the cold, wet weather and its signature coveralls are perfect for those rainy, muddy and snowy days when our little ones just want to get out there and enjoy themselves.

They’re also built to last (the nametag inside comes with space for several names so you can pass it down to siblings, cousins, and even friends – how cute!) and the design is equipped with practical details such as reflective cuffs and ankles, zip-up pockets, silicone foot straps, and reinforced knees – because we all know our children are just as likely to fall over in the winter as they are in the summer.

The sizing is generous – our three-year-old tester found this roomy, but the waist, cuffs and ankles are all adjustable to allow for a perfect fit. The sleeves and legs can even be extended by up to one size with a functional feature that allows you to detach the specified inside seams. It’s one of the more expensive snowsuits on our list, but it’s also one of the more sustainable options – not just because of how durable and long-lasting it is, but also because it’s partly made of recycled fibres and has been created using eco-friendly dying techniques.

Buy now £120.00, Kidly.co.uk

Mamas & Papas grey faux fur pramsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZXiL_0XySeRgb00

Best: For new arrivals

Rating: 8/10

There’s no doubt baby will be super snug in this cuddly faux fur pramsuit from Mamas & Papas’ welcome to the world collection. The range is designed to be particularly gentle on newborn skin and this snowsuit is lined with striped, soft jersey cotton, has fold-over mittens for extra warmth, and two zip fastenings for easy dressing.

The faux fur outer and built-in feet mean this number is designed for use in a pushchair – but it’ll certainly keep the cold at bay. Our newborn tester slept soundly every time they wore it – and we love the price, too. It makes a great gift for new parents.

Buy now £39.00, Mamasandpapas.com

Silver Cross quilted pram suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ani8_0XySeRgb00

Best: For smart style

Rating: 9/10

Lightweight yet warm, this luxury quilted pramsuit from Silvercross – a brand synonymous with exceptional quality – was a hit with our eight-month-old tester and his parents, who cited the poppers down the inside of the legs as “genius” because it meant they didn’t have to take off the whole coat when changing baby’s bottom.

The padded outer and fleece lining ensure baby stays warm and protected from the wind and rain, but it’s also breathable and doesn’t restrict movement at all. We love the cute pockets on the front and faux fur trim. The detachable boots and mittens are super practical, too.

Because it’s so smart, it might not be one for muddy adventures, but it’ll certainly keep baby protected on winter walks. It’s available in white, grey, pink and navy.

Buy now £50.00, Silvercrossbaby.com

My 1st Years pink bunny snowsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my78Z_0XySeRgb00

Best: For personalisation

Rating: 8/10

Baby bunnies who haven’t found their feet yet will stay snug as a bug in this candy pink, floral-print snowsuit. The warm fleece lining and water-repellent outer will keep the wind and rain at bay on chilly days out in the pushchair, and the closed feet will keep little toes nice and toasty.

It’s probably more cute than practical, and one to be admired in the comfort of a pram, but the front zip fastening and double poppers make it easy to get baby in and out and the watertightness is good – in the drizzle our tester felt damp on the surface, but no rain seeped through to their clothing.

Of course, My 1st Years’ USP is its personalisation, which makes it particularly great for baby gifts. This snowsuit can be beautifully embroidered for free with up to 10 characters.

Buy now £50.00, My1styears.com

Frugi explorer waterproof all-in-one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywpFb_0XySeRgb00

Best: For fun prints

Rating: 10/10

Hooray for Frugi and everything it stands for. The brand is known for its vibrant unisex prints and its sustainable, organic clothing, and this snowsuit has everything a young child needs for outdoor adventures. Made from recycled polyester, the updated all-in-one is durable, water-repellent and has a smooth, soft finish that makes it feel robust without being stiff. The elasticated cuffs and waist ensure a fab fit, and the detachable foot stirrups – designed to stretch over your little one’s wellies – ensure it stays watertight.

The problem with many snowsuits – particularly those that have a double zip fastening – is that your child might need to wear a scarf to cover their neck. The poppers on this snowsuit completely solves that problem (there are no exposed areas) for extra protection against the cold.

It comes in two prints – we tested the busy polar bear print, which we found hid dirt rather effectively! That said, it washes well. Overall, a premium product and well worth the price.

Buy now £55.00, Welovefrugi.com

Rachel Riley faux fur trim snowsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOuhC_0XySeRgb00

Best: British brand

Rating: 8/10

Almost every time our four-month-old tester wore this classic snowsuit from Rachel Riley, she fell asleep, even when being picked up. In fact, it’s so snug, baby can wear normal clothing underneath, so no need to wear a cardigan or sweater, too, and the faux fur-trimmed hood and neck is so cosy, it almost doubles-up as a pillow when baby is in the pram.

The quality is amazing. You can tell this design is well-made and intricately thought-out, and the material both inside and out is silky soft. The fit is true to size, though the arms are quite long. The zip opening on both sides makes it easy to access sleeping babies without disturbing them.

Parents of our mini tester particularly loved the top-to-toe coverage and knowing that baby was always warm. It’s worth noting that this snowsuit is dry-clean only, so perhaps it’s not one to risk getting grubby or too wet.

Buy now £89.00, Rachelriley.co.uk

Molo waterproof snowsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnWY4_0XySeRgb00

Best: For growing kids

Rating: 9/10

Scandi label Molo is known for its strong colours and bold, fun prints – but it’s also up there as one of the best when it comes to functional childrenswear. And practicality is certainly paramount when it comes to this cool coat. The smooth polyester outer is windproof and waterproof – the material feels hardwearing, yet slimline, and it was easy for our two-year-old tester to run around in. The taped seams and elasticated cuffs ensure it stays watertight during even the most enthusiastic of puddle-jumping, and there’s reflective piping and star-shaped reflectors on the side and back of the suit so your child is visible on even the darkest of afternoons. The hood is also removeable.

It may not be bulky, but it’s most definitely warm. It’s fully fleece-lined, but without doubt it’s that technical Bionic-Finish exterior offering protection against the wind and rain that really makes this snowsuit brilliant. And, of course, we love the unisex star print.

Buy now £120.00, Childrensalon.com

The White Company quilted pramsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDtzs_0XySeRgb00

Best: For pram strolls

Rating: 9/10

We weren’t quite prepared for the cuteness when our three-month-old tester gave this adorable design a try. Alongside the sweet paw embroidery and bear ears, this luxury pramsuit is lined with super-soft faux fur in the hood and mittens, and the double zip makes for easy dressing.

This quilted pramsuit has been a White Company bestseller for some time, but has since been updated to incorporate sustainable, recycled polyester, while maintaining the high quality the brand is known for. And we can confirm it feels just as luxe – the parent of our mini tester found it snuggly yet breathable, and the soft material allows for plenty of movement.

The design also comes in pink and blue, but we couldn’t resist the light grey – perhaps a little risky for outdoor fun and puddle splashing, but perfect for pushchair strolls and long walks in the baby carrier. That said, pop it in the machine at 30ºC, and it’ll be good as new.

Buy now £49.00, Thewhitecompany.com

Baby Mori recycled quilted snowsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDmIM_0XySeRgb00

Best: Sustainable brand

Rating: 9/10

Chilly days are no match for this marshmallow-pink quilted snowsuit that’s been made from recycled plastic bottles. The toasty fleece lining and fluffy sherpa in the hood adds extra warmth, while the quilted outer gives it a real luxurious yet practical feel without being too thick.

We love the contrasting detachable mittens and booties, and there’s a sweet cloud reflector on the sleeve and novelty bear ears on the hood. We tested the pink version, but it’s also available in super-smart navy and white. It’s so beautiful and feels so premium, you might be reluctant to get it muddy, but it’s durable enough for crawling babies and the quality certainly matches the price.

Buy now £55.20, Babymori.com

Jojo Maman Bebe waterproof fleece-lined all-in-one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exyyg_0XySeRgb00

Best: Budget-friendly buy

Rating: 9/10

Perfect for wet-weather trips to the park, this snuggly snowsuit has everything needed to protect your little one from the elements. The waterproof outer has taped seams and a peaked hood to keep the rain out, and inside, it’s fleece-lined throughout so baby will stay nice and toasty. It’s been made using recycled polyester (the equivalent of 26 recycled plastic bottles, in fact) – it feels durable, and it washes well. We found the sizing to be quite generous and for babies up to 18 months, there are fold-over cuffs on the arms and legs, ensuring it’ll last even longer as your little one grows.

JoJo is a high-street favourite that understands what parents need when dressing their children, and the new and improved details on this snowsuit reflect that: the full-length zip down one side makes the battle of putting it on so much easier, and both zips have zip guards to protect little chins. We tried the navy blue, but it also comes in a cute dinosaur or woodland print. It’s not the cheapest snowsuit we tried, but it is excellent value for a well-made piece.

Buy now £49.00, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The verdict: Baby snowsuits

Choosing a snowsuit for your child very much depends on what stage they’re at – we’re a sucker for faux fur and stylish pastel hues when baby is snuggled up in a pushchair, but the practicality of robust fabrics and elasticated cuffs is a must for puddle-jumping toddlers. For us, the Töastie cloud onesie had it all, but we can’t deny the technical brilliance of brands like Frugi and Didriksons whose offerings are both hardwearing and long-lasting.

Voucher Codes

For more deals on clothes try the links below:

Add some festive magic to story time with these best Christmas books for kids

Comments / 0

Related
Vallejo Times-Herald

It’s important to keep your pets warm this winter

Winter is fast approaching, which means it’s time to bring out the heavy coats, rain jackets, boots and warm blankets for everyone in the family. But what about our pets? Most people, especially in temperate California, assume that our pets don’t need anything extra in the wintertime, that their fur and common sense is enough to protect them. But that’s often not the case.
PETS
SPY

The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch. Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
PETS
HuffingtonPost

The Cutest Dog Coats and Vests To Keep Your Pup Warm

You aren’t the only one that should start bundling up as we stretch further into the cold winter months. If you have a furry companion that happens to be a canine running around your home, keep them warm by dressing them in their very own coats and vests made specifically for dogs. Trust us, going for walks while it’s snowing or in colder temperatures will be so much more bearable for everyone involved. Plus, there’s so many colors, prints and textures to choose from, including insulated parkas and adorable puffer coats to match yours.
PETS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best Black Friday coat sales that will keep you warm all winter, from puffers and trenches to cosy teddy coats

While some people mourn the end of summer, I cannot wait for winter to roll around for one reason: it’s coat season. With so many different coat styles available at the moment, there’s plenty of choice for you to find a knockout design - or two - to elevate your autumn / winter wardrobe. And if you act quick, you can make the most of the Black Friday coat sales, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
singletracks.com

Six Winter Trail Gloves to Keep Your Digits Warm and Happy

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. One expensive sport is sometimes enough, and a good number of mountain bikers enjoy riding singletrack while their friends drive in search of powder. One key element to making winter riding more comfortable is a solid set of waterproof gloves, and we have tested several pairs to find where they excel, and which seams soak through. All of the gloves below are designed for different levels of playing in the cold.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The 17 Most Comfortable Flats for Women

Just because flats technically keep your feet closer to the ground, doesn’t mean they’re always more comfortable than heels. We know all too well that a stiff leather upper or lack of cushioning can mean blisters and throbbing arches. But whether you plan to wear them as dress shoes, work shoes, everyday shoes or while you travel, the most comfortable flats for women will keep you feeling supported for hours. What to look for in comfortable flats for women Podiatrists agree that the most comfortable flats for women have ample cushioning, breathable linings to keep feet cool and malleable uppers that won’t...
APPAREL
Byrdie

17 Winter Work Shoes That Will Keep Your Feet Warm and Dry During a Chilly Commute

Commuting can be grueling no matter what the season, but cold and slippery conditions don't make it any easier. When looking for a winter shoe to wear on your daily commute, there are three things to keep in mind: Soles with extra traction, waterproof layers, and a warm interior. This ensures your commute will be as seamless and enjoyable as possible while facing winter's harsh elements.
APPAREL
countryliving.com

30 Best Winter Scarves to Keep Your Neck Warm All Season Long

With temperatures continuing to head in the wrong direction, there's no longer any denying it. Winter, as they say, is coming, and that means its time to stock up on cold-weather clothing and accessories, like puffer vests, winter coats, snow boots, and, especially, the best winter scarves. Because while a good coat is crucial, and mittens are a must, when you're out and about enjoying your favorite winter activities you also need a scarf to keep the area between your chin and your chest comfy and cozy. After all, who wants to stick their neck out and risk getting a cold, or worse?
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snug#Christmas#Faux Fur#Baby Clothes#Childrensalon
matadornetwork.com

19 best hygge gifts to warm your home this winter

When reading a book in a coffee shop or cuddled up in your favorite sweater, have you ever experienced a sense of complete calm and comfort? That’s called hygge — which is Danish and Norwegian for a cozy mood mingling with feelings of contentment. Here at Matador Network, we know the importance of feeling a sense of stillness in our fast-paced world. Focusing on natural materials, we selected a few of our favorite relaxation gifts to bring the feeling of hygge into your home this holiday season.
SHOPPING
The Independent

6 best men’s winter running tights: Keep warm on colder jogs

If you’re a fair-weather runner it’s likely that you’ll have never considered investing in a pair of running tights. But unlike running jackets, which only really come into their own on the coldest days, a good pair of running tights will come in handy from the milder mornings of autumn to the first signs of spring. How you wear a pair of running tights is down to personal preference. The majority of pairs are designed to be worn on their own, but if you find the idea of going out in skin-tight leggings somewhat revealing, then you can always wear...
APPAREL
The Independent

8 best pram mittens and gloves to keep hands warm on winter walks

If you’ve ever fumbled around to take your gloves off to tend to your baby’s needs while out on a crisp winter’s walk, you’ll understand that a handmuff, mitts or mittens that attach to your pushchair’s handlebar are, quite simply, a godsend.This invention means parents’ hands can be free at the drop of a dummy while simultaneously keeping hard-working paws toasty and clocking up the pushchair mileage. And to top it all off, there’s a multitude of stylish options on the market giving your pushchair the ultimate winter accessory.How we testedAlongside our trusty Joolz Geo – however these should fit...
LIFESTYLE
WCVB

Best electric blankets to keep you warm and cozy all night long

We updated this article in November 2021 to remove sold-out products and add new picks, including Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket. We added updated safety information from Chief Technologist, Rachel Rothman. Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. A quality electric heated blanket can be...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
nationalclubgolfer.com

Keep your hands warm and happy with the best winter golf mitts

You may have already noticed, but the weather’s started to take quite the turn. so we’ve rounded up the best deals for winter winter golf mitts make sure beat the elements for the next few months. Not only that, we’ve found the best prices online to make it as easy as possible to buy them.
GOLF
The Independent

9 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

There’s nothing worse than cold, wet feet. Invest in a decent pair of snow boots and you can comfortably tackle anything the winter brings, whether you’re hitting the slopes or building a snowman in the garden with the kids.There is a huge selection of styles to choose from, but good snow boots should keep you warm and dry so the weather won’t hold you back. First, it’s essential they’re waterproof to make sure they’ll keep out the damp even in deep snow. Check the upper is water-resistant too, to keep your ankle and lower leg just as dry as your...
APPAREL
Esquire

The Best Toothpaste to Keep Your Smile Bright and Healthy

The taste of the toothpaste was too strong. That’s what I most remember when first brushing my teeth as a kid. And it was always one of the milder options, too. I was practically forced every morning and evening to reach for the tube and brush, but after getting my first cavity and having to suffer in the dentist’s chair, I was determined to not relive that experience. I began to scrub and floss my teeth two, sometimes three times a day: as soon as I wake up in the morning, sometime around noon (if I’m at home), and then right before I go to bed. In fact, now, the stronger the flavor of my toothpaste, the better. And I have been cavity-free ever since.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

13 best women’s cycling jackets and long-sleeve jerseys for keeping warm this winter

In the depths of winter, thin, pretty summer cycling jerseys and bum-padded shorts just don’t provide enough insulation to make cold-weather cycling comfortable (or enjoyable). Trust us, we’ve been on plenty of cycle rides where we’ve ended up chilled to the bone after stopping for a mid-cycle coffee and realising we weren’t wearing enough layers.So, this winter, whether you’re attempting to commute by bike whatever the weather, or need something to keep you cosy and warm for sunrise laps around Richmond Park – learn from our mistakes and invest wisely in a cycling jacket, or two.From packable, protective shells to...
APPAREL
Reading Eagle

Keep your feet snug and warm in Bass’ lined field slides

Winter sports are filled with footwear — like ski boots and ice skates — that can quite frankly be uncomfortable after a few hours of wear. Once your time on the snow or ice is over, there’s nothing better than taking them off and slipping into a comfortable slide. Even...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

10 best heat protection sprays to keep hair healthy, strong and glossy

From straightening to curling (and now we’re even crimping again) our hair has never had it better when it comes to easy at-home hairstyling. And while the latest game-changing hair tools can cleverly offer optimum styling temperatures, what they can’t do is actually protect your strands from the heat itself – that’s where heat protection sprays come in.These sprays create a protective barrier around the strand’s surface, think of it as a shield that slows down heat conduction from your styler. Without, the high temperature will dehydrate the cuticle, weakening strands, leading to dry, dull, frizzy hair that’s more prone...
HAIR CARE
domino

The Best Kids’ Desks Meet All Your Little One’s Scholarly Needs

A good desk can be a game changer. In fact, it’s hard to overemphasize the importance of having a dedicated space for deep concentration, and this (productive!) piece of furniture—whether it’s tucked in a corner or proudly announcing itself in the middle of an office—is just that. As the centerpiece of a workspace, a desk enables good work habits through its physical aspects, like lots of storage and surface area, as well as its physiological connotations, when your mind intuitively links that space with focus and productivity.
KIDS
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy