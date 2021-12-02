13 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm and snug

Ahh, winter. Of course, nothing beats coming home to a warm house, rosy-cheeked, after hours of fun in the snow, and with the right outerwear, our children’s energy and enthusiasm for getting outdoors won’t wane in the colder months – even if ours does!

Whether your baby is on the move or not, snowsuits (or puddle suits , as some styles are often referred to) are the perfect solution to outdoor winter dressing. There’s something immensely satisfying about seeing our little ones wade through snow or splash around in puddles, knowing their clothes underneath will be kept warm and dry.

All children’s snowsuits are designed with the same end goal – to keep baby snug and dry all day, but what other elements should we be looking for, before making that final purchase?

“It needs to be functional, of course,” says Dina Moon, head of buying at Childrensalon. “That means offering the perfect balance of warmth, ventilation and mobility. Parents also want a suit that’s easy to take on and off and one which is machine washable.

“The technical elements of a snowsuit are not only crucial for comfort, but for your child’s safety,” adds Moon. “It needs to be warm; it needs to offer resistance against wind and water, and there are also some designs which offer extras such as reflective details to maintain high visibility in darker weather and at night.

“Finally, sustainability has also been an important factor of late, so look out for brands using recycled materials (such as recycled polyester) which can offer great performance in technical pieces.”

How we tested

As the cold weather set in, our mini testers – from newborn all the way up to three years old – were wrapped up in a range of snowsuits, which we tested for cosiness, comfort, practicality, and how well they fared against rain. And while the prices didn’t vary too widely, we also looked at cost and value for money.

Töastie cloud onesie

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Töastie is a childrenswear brand that fuses functionality and design so beautifully, and its pieces are made to be worn, loved, and passed down – such is the quality. It also specialises in outdoor wear, so its signature cloud onesie snowsuit had a lot to live up to.

Firstly, we loved the muted, unisex colour palette. We tried the honey – a refreshing change from pink or blue – but the berry, seagrass, and ink hues are equally gorgeous. The lightweight suit is thermo-regulating to prevent any sweating or overheating, it’s also incredibly breathable and soft. It’s been made using sustainable eco-down fill derived from natural corn, which mimics the qualities of genuine down. We found the peaked, fleece-lined hood to be snug and protect well from raindrops, while the fold-over mittens and feet will keep tiny fingers and toes warm.

The material is flexible and light, so getting baby in and out is as easy as it gets. The sizing is generous, and the quality means it’ll last for a long time, whether it’s for walks in the park or skiing trips.

Buy now £79.00, Toastiekids.com

Regatta kids’ panya insulted snowsuit

Best: For active toddlers

Rating: 8/10

The first thing we noticed about this Regatta number was how light it was. Our two-year-old tester was able to move freely, and thanks to the brand’s signature Thermoguard insulation, it feels super-snuggly without being bulky. When paired with wellies, it’s water-resistant and perfect for park walks. There’s fleece lining in the hood, too, which offers added comfort and warmth around the neck. The reflective trim is also a nice touch.

We ordered a size 2-3 years, which proved to be a perfect fit, but the legs are perhaps on the shorter side, so if you want a coat your little one can grow into, it might be worth sizing up. There’s no doubt this heritage brand knows a thing or two about dressing for the great outdoors, and snow or no snow, this super-light, affordable option is great for everyday wear. It’s also available in pink.

Buy now £24.95, Regatta.com

Deux Par Deux snowsuit set

Best: For serious snow

Rating: 9/10

There are functional snowsuits, then there’s this design from Canadian label Deux Par Deux, which seemingly has it all. The set includes a cute pink one-piece alongside a warm fleece neck-warmer, and removable fleece-lined booties and mittens. The outer is coated in Teflon to ensure complete protection from the elements (it also makes it easy to clean off any scuff marks – can we get a hands-in-the-air emoji!) and though the suit feels thick and snug, it’s not stiff and offers plenty of mobility for crawling and toddling babies.

This is a suit that delivers the ultimate in technical extras – reflective stripes, Velcro-adjustable cuffs, a detachable hood, ankle snowguards with button-on stirrups, and even an internal elasticated and adjustable waist, so the snowsuit grows as your baby does.

It’s also been designed to be car seat compatible with an opening through the legs that allows the car seat straps to be routed through the inside of the snowsuit and buckled directly onto baby’s body. The front panel opens to ensure your little one doesn’t get too hot in the car either. It’s not cheap, but there really isn’t anything it can’t do…

Buy now £125.00, Childrensalon.com

Didriksons cornelius padded coverall

Best: For durability

Rating: 10/10

There’s not much Swedish jacket brand Didriksons doesn’t know about dressing our kids for the cold, wet weather and its signature coveralls are perfect for those rainy, muddy and snowy days when our little ones just want to get out there and enjoy themselves.

They’re also built to last (the nametag inside comes with space for several names so you can pass it down to siblings, cousins, and even friends – how cute!) and the design is equipped with practical details such as reflective cuffs and ankles, zip-up pockets, silicone foot straps, and reinforced knees – because we all know our children are just as likely to fall over in the winter as they are in the summer.

The sizing is generous – our three-year-old tester found this roomy, but the waist, cuffs and ankles are all adjustable to allow for a perfect fit. The sleeves and legs can even be extended by up to one size with a functional feature that allows you to detach the specified inside seams. It’s one of the more expensive snowsuits on our list, but it’s also one of the more sustainable options – not just because of how durable and long-lasting it is, but also because it’s partly made of recycled fibres and has been created using eco-friendly dying techniques.

Buy now £120.00, Kidly.co.uk

Mamas & Papas grey faux fur pramsuit

Best: For new arrivals

Rating: 8/10

There’s no doubt baby will be super snug in this cuddly faux fur pramsuit from Mamas & Papas’ welcome to the world collection. The range is designed to be particularly gentle on newborn skin and this snowsuit is lined with striped, soft jersey cotton, has fold-over mittens for extra warmth, and two zip fastenings for easy dressing.

The faux fur outer and built-in feet mean this number is designed for use in a pushchair – but it’ll certainly keep the cold at bay. Our newborn tester slept soundly every time they wore it – and we love the price, too. It makes a great gift for new parents.

Buy now £39.00, Mamasandpapas.com

Silver Cross quilted pram suit

Best: For smart style

Rating: 9/10

Lightweight yet warm, this luxury quilted pramsuit from Silvercross – a brand synonymous with exceptional quality – was a hit with our eight-month-old tester and his parents, who cited the poppers down the inside of the legs as “genius” because it meant they didn’t have to take off the whole coat when changing baby’s bottom.

The padded outer and fleece lining ensure baby stays warm and protected from the wind and rain, but it’s also breathable and doesn’t restrict movement at all. We love the cute pockets on the front and faux fur trim. The detachable boots and mittens are super practical, too.

Because it’s so smart, it might not be one for muddy adventures, but it’ll certainly keep baby protected on winter walks. It’s available in white, grey, pink and navy.

Buy now £50.00, Silvercrossbaby.com

My 1st Years pink bunny snowsuit

Best: For personalisation

Rating: 8/10

Baby bunnies who haven’t found their feet yet will stay snug as a bug in this candy pink, floral-print snowsuit. The warm fleece lining and water-repellent outer will keep the wind and rain at bay on chilly days out in the pushchair, and the closed feet will keep little toes nice and toasty.

It’s probably more cute than practical, and one to be admired in the comfort of a pram, but the front zip fastening and double poppers make it easy to get baby in and out and the watertightness is good – in the drizzle our tester felt damp on the surface, but no rain seeped through to their clothing.

Of course, My 1st Years’ USP is its personalisation, which makes it particularly great for baby gifts. This snowsuit can be beautifully embroidered for free with up to 10 characters.

Buy now £50.00, My1styears.com

Frugi explorer waterproof all-in-one

Best: For fun prints

Rating: 10/10

Hooray for Frugi and everything it stands for. The brand is known for its vibrant unisex prints and its sustainable, organic clothing, and this snowsuit has everything a young child needs for outdoor adventures. Made from recycled polyester, the updated all-in-one is durable, water-repellent and has a smooth, soft finish that makes it feel robust without being stiff. The elasticated cuffs and waist ensure a fab fit, and the detachable foot stirrups – designed to stretch over your little one’s wellies – ensure it stays watertight.

The problem with many snowsuits – particularly those that have a double zip fastening – is that your child might need to wear a scarf to cover their neck. The poppers on this snowsuit completely solves that problem (there are no exposed areas) for extra protection against the cold.

It comes in two prints – we tested the busy polar bear print, which we found hid dirt rather effectively! That said, it washes well. Overall, a premium product and well worth the price.

Buy now £55.00, Welovefrugi.com

Rachel Riley faux fur trim snowsuit

Best: British brand

Rating: 8/10

Almost every time our four-month-old tester wore this classic snowsuit from Rachel Riley, she fell asleep, even when being picked up. In fact, it’s so snug, baby can wear normal clothing underneath, so no need to wear a cardigan or sweater, too, and the faux fur-trimmed hood and neck is so cosy, it almost doubles-up as a pillow when baby is in the pram.

The quality is amazing. You can tell this design is well-made and intricately thought-out, and the material both inside and out is silky soft. The fit is true to size, though the arms are quite long. The zip opening on both sides makes it easy to access sleeping babies without disturbing them.

Parents of our mini tester particularly loved the top-to-toe coverage and knowing that baby was always warm. It’s worth noting that this snowsuit is dry-clean only, so perhaps it’s not one to risk getting grubby or too wet.

Buy now £89.00, Rachelriley.co.uk

Molo waterproof snowsuit

Best: For growing kids

Rating: 9/10

Scandi label Molo is known for its strong colours and bold, fun prints – but it’s also up there as one of the best when it comes to functional childrenswear. And practicality is certainly paramount when it comes to this cool coat. The smooth polyester outer is windproof and waterproof – the material feels hardwearing, yet slimline, and it was easy for our two-year-old tester to run around in. The taped seams and elasticated cuffs ensure it stays watertight during even the most enthusiastic of puddle-jumping, and there’s reflective piping and star-shaped reflectors on the side and back of the suit so your child is visible on even the darkest of afternoons. The hood is also removeable.

It may not be bulky, but it’s most definitely warm. It’s fully fleece-lined, but without doubt it’s that technical Bionic-Finish exterior offering protection against the wind and rain that really makes this snowsuit brilliant. And, of course, we love the unisex star print.

Buy now £120.00, Childrensalon.com

The White Company quilted pramsuit

Best: For pram strolls

Rating: 9/10

We weren’t quite prepared for the cuteness when our three-month-old tester gave this adorable design a try. Alongside the sweet paw embroidery and bear ears, this luxury pramsuit is lined with super-soft faux fur in the hood and mittens, and the double zip makes for easy dressing.

This quilted pramsuit has been a White Company bestseller for some time, but has since been updated to incorporate sustainable, recycled polyester, while maintaining the high quality the brand is known for. And we can confirm it feels just as luxe – the parent of our mini tester found it snuggly yet breathable, and the soft material allows for plenty of movement.

The design also comes in pink and blue, but we couldn’t resist the light grey – perhaps a little risky for outdoor fun and puddle splashing, but perfect for pushchair strolls and long walks in the baby carrier. That said, pop it in the machine at 30ºC, and it’ll be good as new.

Buy now £49.00, Thewhitecompany.com

Baby Mori recycled quilted snowsuit

Best: Sustainable brand

Rating: 9/10

Chilly days are no match for this marshmallow-pink quilted snowsuit that’s been made from recycled plastic bottles. The toasty fleece lining and fluffy sherpa in the hood adds extra warmth, while the quilted outer gives it a real luxurious yet practical feel without being too thick.

We love the contrasting detachable mittens and booties, and there’s a sweet cloud reflector on the sleeve and novelty bear ears on the hood. We tested the pink version, but it’s also available in super-smart navy and white. It’s so beautiful and feels so premium, you might be reluctant to get it muddy, but it’s durable enough for crawling babies and the quality certainly matches the price.

Buy now £55.20, Babymori.com

Jojo Maman Bebe waterproof fleece-lined all-in-one

Best: Budget-friendly buy

Rating: 9/10

Perfect for wet-weather trips to the park, this snuggly snowsuit has everything needed to protect your little one from the elements. The waterproof outer has taped seams and a peaked hood to keep the rain out, and inside, it’s fleece-lined throughout so baby will stay nice and toasty. It’s been made using recycled polyester (the equivalent of 26 recycled plastic bottles, in fact) – it feels durable, and it washes well. We found the sizing to be quite generous and for babies up to 18 months, there are fold-over cuffs on the arms and legs, ensuring it’ll last even longer as your little one grows.

JoJo is a high-street favourite that understands what parents need when dressing their children, and the new and improved details on this snowsuit reflect that: the full-length zip down one side makes the battle of putting it on so much easier, and both zips have zip guards to protect little chins. We tried the navy blue, but it also comes in a cute dinosaur or woodland print. It’s not the cheapest snowsuit we tried, but it is excellent value for a well-made piece.

Buy now £49.00, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The verdict: Baby snowsuits

Choosing a snowsuit for your child very much depends on what stage they’re at – we’re a sucker for faux fur and stylish pastel hues when baby is snuggled up in a pushchair, but the practicality of robust fabrics and elasticated cuffs is a must for puddle-jumping toddlers. For us, the Töastie cloud onesie had it all, but we can’t deny the technical brilliance of brands like Frugi and Didriksons whose offerings are both hardwearing and long-lasting.

