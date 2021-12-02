ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Make Your Own Killer Silhouette Canada Goose Decoys for Pennies

By M.D. Johnson
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEQ9y_0Xy88zkt00
Add dozens of dekes to your spread on the cheap. Kyle Thompson

A few years ago, I traveled to Ohio to visit family—and to hunt rabbits. On the first day, though, I shifted my focus to geese, thanks to cold weather, snow, and a steady stream of honkers overhead. The only problem? No decoys. However, with some quick thinking and an hour or so of arts-and-crafts time, I was able to assemble a dozen silhouette decoys that looked good enough to kill a limit of Canadas. Here’s how to make your own Canada goose silo decoys.

What You’ll Need

  • Cardboard sheets
  • Pencil
  • Paint-stir sticks (one for each decoy)
  • Matte spray paint (gray, white, black, and brown)

Directions

Step 1: Ask for some empty cardboard boxes at your local market or grocery store. Look for bigger boxes. (You’re going to need sheets of cardboard that measure about 36×36 inches.) Carefully break down the boxes with a utility knife. If you’re willing to spend a few bucks more and want your decoys to last, go to the craft or hardware story and buy white corrugated plastic sign board, which are waterproof a little sturdier.

Step 2: On three of the cardboard or plastic sheets, draw—to the best of your artistic abilities—the outlines of Canada geese in various body postures, such as sentry, feeder, feeder with an outstretched neck. Then carefully cut along the lines.

Step 3: Use the silhouettes you cut out in Step 2 to trace more geese on the other sheets, and cut along the lines. Next, staple a stir stick to each decoy and cut each bottom to a point so you can stake the deke into the ground.

Step 4: Shake the cans and start painting. Heads and necks are black. Chests are gray, blending into white from belly to tail. Backs are black with a mist of brown. It’s not a bad idea to paint the legs (in this case, the stir stick) black, too.

Now, go out and fool some honkers, and feel free to savor the extra bit of pride that comes with doing so over your own homemade dekes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
AL.com

Woodpeckers: Beautiful for birdwatching, precocious pest for homeowner

I used to love looking at the woodpeckers at my bird feeder and admiring their red heads and zebra-striped bodies. I used to think they were beautiful, but then they ate holes in my house — big, round holes, perfectly bored into our green wooden siding. If beauty is as beauty does, they were not so pretty anymore.
ANIMALS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: December Pheasants

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. December for this hunter means late season pheasants! Most hunters have given up for the year but in reality, the month of December is tops for pheasants. I spend a lot of time hunting public land and...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Best Fly Fishing Gifts: Rods, Reels, Accessories, and More

Over the years, I’ve received my fair share of fly fishing gifts. Many of which I love and use every time I hit the water—and others, well, not so much. There isn’t a secret to finding the best gift for fly anglers other than looking for effective, useful, and durable equipment. At the end of the day, if the gear isn’t going to aid the fisherman on the water, what is the point of having it?
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Goose#Pennies#Canada Geese#Silhouette#Decoy
Field & Stream

Video: Bull Elephant Upends Viewing Vehicle Like It’s a Toy

It seems safe to say that elephants like breeding as much as anyone—and that they do not like being watched. That, at least, appears to be the case judging by a couple of videos and a news story making the round this week about a group of wildlife-guide trainees whose vehicle was shredded by an angry bull last week in the Selati Game Preserve in South Africa. According to the Earth Touch Network, a group of instructors and trainees riding through the bush encountered a breeding herd of elephants and promptly regretted it.
ANIMALS
DL-Online

Blane Klemek: Snowshoe hares are full of tricks, and can leap 12 feet

While spending some time in the woods recently, fresh new snowfall was everywhere, and animal tracks were abundant — deer, fisher, bobcat, weasel, ruffed grouse, and even mice and voles. But what was especially abundant were the tracks of snowshoe hare. It’s been a while since I’ve encountered so much...
ANIMALS
Interesting Engineering

Make Your Own Working Cardboard Barrett .50 Cal Rifle

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you are on the market for a non-lethal, but badass-looking gun, why not consider making one out of little more than cardboard? The process isn't that taxing, but the final piece is well worth the effort.
Daily Northwestern

Canada Goose jackets, a popular and controversial on-campus fashion

As rain turns to snow and the Midwestern tundra begins to reemerge at Northwestern, students are packing away their t-shirts and donning winter coats. As they do so, one brand is notorious among students on campus: Canada Goose. The company sells a variety of different coats, ranging from winter parkas...
EVANSTON, IL
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Quad Cities Onlines

DIY Decorations: Making Your Own Christmas Ornaments

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. As you start to envision that magical time of year when you gather with...
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Make Your Own Winter Wreath with Joe Moussa of Mosaic & Co.

Add something special to your seasonal décor, create a personalized gift for someone else or host a fun night in for friends with this DIY wreath workshop. Owner and Creative Director of Allentown-based Mosaic & Co.—which specializes in creative and custom solutions spanning florals, photography, rentals and so much more—Joe Moussa is sharing his step-by-step guide to making the winter wreath masterpiece of your dreams. Follow along!
ALLENTOWN, PA
perutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Making your own arrows can be fun

Making your own arrows can be fun and really, after you have the necessary items, it can also be more economical. I have been a hands on person for years. I have enjoyed doing my own bow set up work and making my own bowstrings. And I have to admit, there is really some extra pride and satisfaction in harvesting a deer or winning a tournament when you are using something you actually made yourself. Making your own arrows can be time consuming and sometimes people would much rather just purchase their equipment, but if you are like me you can “personalize” your arrows and know that no one else is using exactly what you are.
HOBBIES
CBS Denver

Colorado Mountain Lion’s Size And Strength On Display As It Is Seen On Video Hopping Over Fence

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long. According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
ANIMALS
WQAD

NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Make Your Own Tree Ornaments With... Nail Polish

There are all sorts of creative things you can do with clear glass ornaments. A couple of years ago on Nailed It Or Failed It, we did this. On Friday, December 3rd, 2021, we decided to use nail polish to decorate the outside of our orbs. All you need for this craft is a tub of warm water! Click the video above to see how they turned out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Science 2.0

A Hunter Shot A Buck, Which Turned Out To Be A Doe With Antlers. Here's How

In 2021, there remains some confusion about the distinction between biological sex and gender. The fossil record only shows males and females, it does not show how those people, or even precursors of modern humans, felt about themselves. And fossil records only show what can actually be fossilized. Which is often just skeletal.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
749
Followers
100
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy