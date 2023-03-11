15 Unexpected Places To Score Senior Discounts

It's certainly good to be young, but getting older does come with plenty of benefits . One of those benefits is the discounts you can score at many of the places where you might already go to shop, eat and be entertained. Some of the country's biggest corporations slash prices by 10%, 15% and even 20% for seniors -- and in some cases, people as young as 50 can qualify.

With inflation continuing to drive prices up, it's never been more important for people of any age to pinch pennies wherever they can. Here's a look at the best senior discounts across the country, some of which older Americans can enjoy both in-person and online.

AT&T

Senior discount: Waived fees and discounts on both accessories and service

AT&T offers AARP members the AT&T Signature Program, which waives up to $50 in activation and upgrade fees and offers savings of $10 per month per line with the AT&T Unlimited Premium 5G plan and 15% off eligible accessories.

America's National Parks

Senior discount: Senior Pass for $20 per year, $80 for a lifetime pass

The National Park Senior Pass is not only much cheaper ($20 annually) to buy than a standard pass ($80 annually), but it also gets you 50% off of some amenity fees for services and facilities like boat launches, camping and swimming.

PetSmart

Senior discount: 10% off a stay at PetsHotel and Grooming Salon

If you're 65 or older and you insist on luxury when you board your pet, you can save on stays at one of PetSmart's PetsHotels. Their "hotel hosts" are safety certified, the cost includes meals and full-service amenities, and a vet is on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also save 10% at the PetSmart Grooming Salon on Tuesdays only.

Walgreens

Senior discount: Balance Rewards card offers senior-specific specials

AARP members and anyone 55 and older qualify for special senior discounts, including 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens brand health and wellness products, 7% on Walgreens brand beauty and personal care products and 3% on all other qualifying beauty and personal care products. Walgreens also periodically hosts special "Seniors Day" events that offer 20% off both in-store and online purchases.

Best Western

Senior discount: AARP offers up to 15% off for guests 55 and older

It's not unusual for hotel chains to give seniors a break on the price, but Best Western considers "senior" to be anyone a full decade younger than the traditional retirement age of 65. That rule holds true across all 4,200-plus Best Westerns across the world, and you still collect rewards points even if you accept the discount.

Michaels

Senior discount: 10% off entire order including sale items for customers 55 and older

Craft and hobby chain Michaels also has a generous policy regarding senior discounts -- the minimum age is only 55. Even better, the discount is available every day, instead of only on specific days, like many competitor stores.

Amtrak

Senior discount: 10% off for riders aged 65 and older

If you prefer to travel by train, Amtrak offers 10% off for riders 65 and older for most fares. Or, if you ride internationally on trains operated by Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada, the discount applies to passengers 60 and older. Various restrictions apply.

Verizon

Senior discount: Ages 55 and older save up to $40 per month

Verizon, too, offers a senior discount, but it's not open just for AARP members -- you only have to be 55 to take advantage of it. The deal includes two lines for $80 per month or $60 for a single line. Unlimited 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, and an unlimited mobile hotspot are all part of the deal.

Kohl's

Senior discount: Ages 60 and older receive 15% off

Kohl's offers a 15% coupon to customers ages 60 and up every Wednesday. Restrictions include one coupon per customer, and the discount can't be used in conjunction with other percent-off coupons.

Castle Resorts and Hotels

Senior discount: Up to 25% off the best available price

Paradise isn't cheap, but older travelers can get a relative bargain on a trip to Hawaii. Castle Resorts and Hotels maintains 22 locations across the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island. People ages 55 and older qualify, and the discount applies to the best price available -- not just the standard rate.

Hertz

Senior discount: 20% off base rates for customers 50 and older

The Hertz 20% everyday discount is open to people as young as 50, but that's not the only thing that sets the Hertz Fifty Plus Program apart. Members can save even more by making reservations on Hertz.com before they travel. They can also pair discounts with promotional coupons and add a spouse or domestic partner as a driver with no extra charge.

LensCrafters

Senior discount: Up to 50% off lenses, up to 30% off sunglasses

AARP members get exclusive discounts and services from LensCrafters. Members get exams for a $55 copay and discounts of 10% on contact lenses. Lenses or frames by themselves are 15% off.

IHOP

Senior discount: 55+ menu

IHOP does not offer senior citizen discounts on regularly priced items, but it does have a senior menu. As the name implies, you only have to be 55 to take advantage, and it's got plenty of deals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- every option except one is less than $10.

Denny's

Senior discount: 15% off with an AARP membership

Denny's offers a 15% discount to people 55 and older with an AARP membership for pick-up service at select locations. However, the AARP member discount is not applicable for delivery or curbside orders. It cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions, and it is not stackable. Additionally, the discount does not apply to the purchase of gift cards.

Outback Steakhouse

Senior discount: 10% off for AARP members

AARP members can dine at the Australian-themed chain restaurant for 10% off both in-person and online pickup orders. Known for its famous Bloomin' Onion, Outback has an impressive lineup of big steaks for low prices.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 15 Unexpected Places To Score Senior Discounts