Best iPad deals for September 2022

iPad deals are hot this week. Shoppers can get iPads at or near all-time price lows. Plus, with the holiday's best Labor Day sales now live, prices will remain low for the coming days. For instance, the base 10.2-inch iPad is on sale at its lowest price right now. Even the iPad Air 2022 is on sale at Amazon.

Just remember, iPads are always in high demand, so as a result they tend to sell out fast. That means the base 10.2-inch iPad can be in stock in the morning and sold out by the afternoon.

As a result, we're recommending you snatch up any iPad deals you see right now before models run out of stock. So what are the best cheap iPad deals this moment? We're here to show you the best Apple deals available. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best AirPods sales and MacBook deals . (Plus, bookmark our Apple Store coupons page for the best promo codes on all Apple devices).

Today's best iPad deals at a glance

Our favorite iPad deals right now comes courtesy of Best Buy and Amazon. The retailers have practically every iPad on sale. If you're looking for the best cheap iPad deal — Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB/2021) on sale for $279 . That's $50 off and its lowest price ever. It's a great tablet for just about every type of use and this is its lowest price to date. Meanwhile, Amazon also has the new 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB/2022) on sale for $559 . That's $40 off and an excellent deal for this M1-powered iPad. These iPad deals are coming in and out of stock, so make sure to get them while they're available.

Back to school and iPad deals

Back to school season is winding down. However, there are still plenty of iPad deals up for grabs. Make sure to follow our back to school sales coverage for the best iPad sales you can get before the end of the summer.

Best iPad deals and sales

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 $279 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can. Amazon offers the same price , but the tablet is coming in and out of stock. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $459 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. It's on sale for $409, which is just $10 shy of its lowest price ever. It's on sale for $459. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Despite being a generation old, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's now on sale for $449. (Scroll down till you see the iPad Air sale). However, keep in mind that it hit $379 during Prime Day and could reach that price point again during the next major holiday. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

10.2" iPad (256GB/2021): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon

The new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is now on sale at its lowest price ever. (Walmart has the 64GB on sale for $299 , but stock rapidly changes). View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): $799 $729 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its second-lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Apple's top of the line iPad just got a massive price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more storage space? Amazon has the 256GB model on sale for $1,099 which is $100 cheaper than Apple's price. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini (LTE) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, the LTE model is on sale for $549, which is $100 off its regular price. View Deal

Best iPad deals — accessories

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $129 $99 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing. If you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. View Deal

ZAGG iPad cases/keyboards: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 50% off select ZAGG iPad cases and keyboards. After discount, prices start as low as $39. It's one of the best iPad deals we've seen on these accessories. View Deal

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air: $79 $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air) is on sale at Amazon. The case protects the front and back of your iPad Air and can also be used for propping up your iPad. View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio: $179 $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio offers a great typing experience for your iPad Air (4th Gen) or iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen). The lightweight cover can also protect the front and back of your iPad. View Deal

Apple Smart Folio: $79 $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air/4th Gen) protects the front and back of your iPad Air. It also automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. View Deal

Apple Pencil: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

iPad deals aren't just for tablets. The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) lets you take notes, sketch, and do much more on your iPad. It supports the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th and 7th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch. View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: $159 $143 @ Amazon

It's a modest price cut as far as iPad deals are concerned, but Amazon has the Apple Smart Keyboard on sale for $143. The keyboard is compatible with the iPad (7th and 8th generation) as well as the iPad Air (3rd generation). View Deal

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Case: $199 $163 @ Amazon

This is our favorite iPad case. It's got an outstanding feature set, with a built-in keyboard and trackpad and dedicated shortcut buttons. It's pricy, but that's less of a problem now that it's on sale. This deal is for the 11-inch iPad Pro case. View Deal

Best iPad deals — refurbs

Refurb Apple iPads: from $419 @ Apple

Low inventory: Refurb iPads make for great iPad deals. We especially like the refurb iPads from the Apple Store because they come with the same 1-year warranty you'd get from a new factory-sealed iPad. Currently, refurb iPads deals at the Apple Store start at $419. View Deal

Which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

The 10.2-inch iPad is the tablet for everyone. The mainstream tablet is not only the most affordable iPad, but it's also the best value for your dollar. The tablet uses Apple's A10 Fusion chip. That shouldn't be a deal breaker though. While the A10 Fusion chip is indeed dated, it still packs enough power for streaming movies and playing some Apple Arcade .

It can also be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard. Check out our iPad 2021 review to see why we love Apple's latest tablet.

True to its name, the 2021 iPad mini 6 is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup. But don't let its size fool you — the new iPad mini is one powerful tablet. The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2.

If you want unrivaled power, you'll want to check out the iPad Air or iPad Pros. The latter come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch flavors and use Apple's new M1 CPU.

Apple iPad deals history Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest sale price 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021) $329 $299 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021) $499 $399 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022) $599 $559 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020) $599 $379 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2022) $799 $699 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2022) $1,099 $899

Guide to finding the best iPad deals

Where to find the best deals: Generally speaking, Amazon tends to offer the best iPad deals. On any given day of the week you'll typically find discounts that run the gamut from $50 to $200 off. Other retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart tend to offer similar prices. However, it's rare that they undercut Amazon's iPad deals.

Check all colors: Amazon tends to give different color iPads different prices. For instance, the base iPad 32GB tablet in black might sell for a discounted $299 price, but the white model might sell at full price. So when looking for iPad deals at Amazon, it's worth checking various colors for the lowest price.

Check older models iPad Air: The new iPad Air 2022 is here. However, if you don't need M1 power, the previous iPad Air is usually up to $100 off, which is substantial savings. So it's always worth checking older iPad models (when available) to save some extra cash.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.