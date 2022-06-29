ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best iPad deals for June 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

iPad deals are starting off with a bang this month. Multiple iPads are at all-time price lows right now, thanks in part to 4th of July sales . Even the new iPad Air 2022 is being discounted at Amazon.

Just remember, iPads are always in high demand, so as a result they tend to sell out fast. For instance, the base 10.2-inch iPad can be in stock in the morning and sold out by the afternoon.

As a result, we're recommending you snatch up any iPad deals you see right now before models run out of stock. So what are the best cheap iPad deals right now? We're here to show you the best Apple deals available. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best AirPods sales and MacBook deals ).

Today's best iPad deals at a glance

Currently, the best cheap iPad deals are at Amazon. The retailer has practically every iPad on sale. For instance, Amazon has the new 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB/2022) on sale for $559 . That's $40 off and an excellent deal for this M1-powered iPad. Amazon also has the excellent 8.3-inch iPad Mini (64GB/2021) on sale for $459 . These iPad deals are coming in and out of stock, so make sure to get them while they're available.

Prime Day and iPad deals

Get ready! Prime Day 2022 is set to begin on July 12. Amazon's 48-hour retail holiday is bound to bring in a new batch of iPads deals on practically every tablet Apple offers. Current prices are pretty solid, but could dip further in the days to come. Make sure to follow our Amazon coverage for the best deals of the event.

Best iPad deals and sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7e8X_0Xxgyf5q00

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0Xxgyf5q00

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $459 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H0VX_0Xxgyf5q00

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon
New 2022 model! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFKlj_0Xxgyf5q00

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $469 @ Walmart
Despite being a generation old, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
Despite being a generation old, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. View Deal

10.2" iPad (256GB/2021): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon
The new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is now on sale at its lowest price ever. (Walmart has the 64GB on sale for $299 , but stock rapidly changes). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC8h5_0Xxgyf5q00

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $739 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUiwg_0Xxgyf5q00

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
Apple's top of the line iPad just got a massive price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdqKK_0Xxgyf5q00

12.9" iPad Pro (2TB/Cellular/2021): was $2,399 now $1,949 @ Amazon
The top-tier configuration of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is a massive $449 off at Amazon. This is a new all-time low price. This powerful tablet packs an M1 chip, 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It also comes with an upgraded XDR/mini-LED display. All this makes it the best, brightest and fastest iPad ever. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Need more storage space?  Amazon has the 256GB model on sale for $1,099 which is $100 cheaper than Apple's price. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini (LTE) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, the LTE model is on sale for $549, which is $100 off its regular price. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini 2021: up to $460 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade-in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit. View Deal

Best iPad deals — accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFk2b_0Xxgyf5q00

ZAGG iPad cases/keyboards: up to 85% off @ Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 85% off select ZAGG iPad cases and keyboards. After discount, prices start as low as $19. It's one of the best iPad deals we've seen on these accessories. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfhP8_0Xxgyf5q00

Apple Smart Folio: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air/4th Gen) protects the front and back of your iPad Air. It also automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Rp7N_0Xxgyf5q00

Apple Pencil: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
iPad deals aren't just for tablets. The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) lets you take notes, sketch, and do much more on your iPad. It supports the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th and 7th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtT3V_0Xxgyf5q00

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air)  is on sale at Amazon. The case protects the front and back of your iPad Air and can also be used for propping up your iPad. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDKry_0Xxgyf5q00

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $149 @ Amazon
It's a modest price cut as far as iPad deals are concerned, but Amazon has the Apple Smart Keyboard on sale for $149, which is $10 off its regular price. The keyboard is compatible with the iPad (7th and 8th generation) as well as the iPad Air (3rd generation). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McxfH_0Xxgyf5q00

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio offers a great typing experience for your iPad Air (4th Gen) or iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen). The lightweight cover can also protect the front and back of your iPad. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPECf_0Xxgyf5q00

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Case: was $199 now $163 @ Amazon
This is our favorite iPad case. It's got an outstanding feature set, with a built-in keyboard and trackpad and dedicated shortcut buttons. It's pricy, but that's less of a problem now that it's on sale. This deal is for the 11-inch iPad Pro case. View Deal

Best iPad deals — refurbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yeoY_0Xxgyf5q00

Refurb Apple iPads: from $419 @ Apple
Low inventory: Refurb iPads make for great iPad deals. We especially like the refurb iPads from the Apple Store because they come with the same 1-year warranty you'd get from a new factory-sealed iPad. Currently, refurb iPads deals at the Apple Store start at $339. View Deal

Which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

The 10.2-inch iPad is the tablet for everyone. The mainstream tablet is not only the most affordable iPad, but it's also the best value for your dollar. The tablet uses Apple's A10 Fusion chip. That shouldn't be a deal breaker though. While the A10 Fusion chip is indeed dated, it still packs enough power for streaming movies and playing some Apple Arcade .

It can also be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard. Check out our iPad 2021 review to see why we love Apple's latest tablet.

True to its name, the 2021 iPad mini 6 is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup. But don't let its size fool you — the new iPad mini is one powerful tablet. The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2.

If you want unrivaled power, you'll want to check out the iPad Air or iPad Pros. The latter come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch flavors and use Apple's new M1 CPU.

Apple iPad deals history
Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest sale price
10.2" iPad (64GB/2021) $329 $299
8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021) $499 $399
10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022) $599 $559
10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020) $599 $399
11" iPad Pro (128GB/2022) $799 $699
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2022) $1,099 $899

Guide to finding the best iPad deals

Where to find the best deals: Generally speaking, Amazon tends to offer the best iPad deals. On any given day of the week you'll typically find discounts that run the gamut from $50 to $200 off. Other retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart tend to offer similar prices. However, it's rare that they undercut Amazon's iPad deals.

Check all colors: Amazon tends to give different color iPads different prices. For instance, the base iPad 32GB tablet in black might sell for a discounted $299 price, but the white model might sell at full price. So when looking for iPad deals at Amazon, it's worth checking various colors for the lowest price.

Check older models iPad Air: The new iPad Air 2022 is here. However, if you don't need M1 power, the previous iPad Air is usually up to $100 off, which is substantial savings. So it's always worth checking older iPad models (when available) to save some extra cash.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

