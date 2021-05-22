newsbreak-logo
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & Finals champion

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lCzO_0XxXivXb00

With the 2020-21 season all wrapped up, it’s time to update our NBA playoffs and Finals predictions, and project how all the qualifying teams from the Eastern and Western Conference will fare this postseason.

Check out our NBA playoff predictions below, which feature the original preseason picks, and will be refreshed shortly after the play-in tournament.

Eastern Conference predictions

  • Top seeds in the East (actual): 1) Philadelphia 76ers; 2) Brooklyn Nets 3) Milwaukee Bucks; 4) New York Knicks ; 5) Atlanta Hawk s 6) Miami Heat ; 7) Boston Celtics ; 8) Washington Wizards
    • Original seeding predictions: 1) Bucks; 2) Heat; 3) Nets; 4) Celtics; 5) Raptors; 6) 76ers; 7) Pacers; 8) Wizards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGdPg_0XxXivXb00
Jan 29, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (left) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) celebrate during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The trade for Jrue Holiday was a massive move for Milwaukee, but even more crucial was Giannis Antetokounmpo signing a supermax contract extension . Antetokounmpo needs a championship to cement his legacy — and has to go through the reigning East champion Miami Heat in Round 1. Tough start.

Brooklyn made an amazing trade for James Harden and are entering the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Kyrie Irving hasn’t wrecked the team with his antics, and thanks largely to Harden’s MVP-caliber play, the Nets thrived without Kevin Durant and The Beard for long stretches. Brooklyn should defeat Boston with ease, especially since the Celtics are without Jaylen Brown.

Western Conference predictions

  • Top seeds in the West (actual): 1) Utah Jazz; 2) Phoenix Suns; 3) Denver Nuggets; 4) Los Angeles Clippers; 5) Dallas Mavericks ; 6) Portland Trail Blazer s ; 7) Los Angeles Lakers ; 8) Memphis Grizzlies
    • Original picks: 1) Lakers; 2) Clippers; 3) Mavericks; 4) Nuggets; 5) Warriors; 6) Suns; 7) Pelicans; 8) Jazz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451eaS_0XxXivXb00
Feb 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after beating the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers failed to defend their conference title in the regular season. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis derailed those hopes, and squaring off with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament is no picnic.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks started slow but are officially off the mat. Doncic is scoring at the most efficient rate of his young NBA career, and Dallas has picked up the slack on defense, setting up a first-round rematch with the Clippers.

The Utah Jazz have been the best team all season. Joining them among the West’s elite are the Phoenix Suns, who’ve stunned everyone with their rapid ascent, which Chris Paul has much to do with.

Another notable team with resilience and star power is the Portland Trail Blazers. They stayed afloat while CJ McCollum missed extended time , and he and Damian Lillard form a truly elite backcourt.

NBA Playoffs bracket predictions: Matchups and Winners

Updated Eastern Conference bracket:

  • No. 1 76ers defeat No. 8 Wizards, 4-1; 76ers advance to Conference Finals, 4-2
  • No. 2 Nets defeat No. 7 Celtics, 4-1; Nets advance to Conference Finals, 4-3
  • No. 3 Bucks defeat No. 6 Heat, 4-3
  • No. 4 Knicks defeat No. 5 Hawks, 4-2

Original Eastern Conference bracket picks

  • No. 1 Bucks defeat No. 8 Wizards, 4-1; Bucks advance to Conference Finals, 4-1
  • No. 2 Heat defeat No. 7 Pacers, 4-1; Heat advance to Conference Finals, 4-3
  • No. 3 76ers defeat No. 6 Pacers, 4-3
  • No. 5 Raptors defeat No. 4 Celtics, 4-3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVUcj_0XxXivXb00
Jan 18, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) and power forward Kevin Durant (7) high five during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Bucks 125-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to see the Heat and Bucks square off so early. That’s what happens you fall short of preseason expectations. In the end, Milwaukee sends Miami packing in an epic matchup that goes the full seven-game distance.

The Nets face championship-or-bust expectations, and facing a play-in tourney opponent to start takes some of the pressure off. Brooklyn is too talented to be defeated in the semis, too. Once Harden, KD and Irving are all on the court again, there’s no stopping the Nets.

A Knicks-76ers semifinals showdown would be epic, because they might be the best two defensive squads in the entire NBA. Philly’s star power would allow the favorites to advance, but again, Brooklyn’s offense is too elite for the Sixers to beat a full-strength Nets team in the Conference Finals four times out of seven.

Updated Western Conference bracket:

  • No. 1 Jazz defeat No. 8 Grizzlies, 4-0
  • No. 7 Lakers defeat No. 2 Suns, 4-3; Lakers advance to Conference Finals, 4-2
  • No. 3 Nuggets defeat No. 6 Trail Blazers, 4-2
  • No. 5 Mavericks defeat No. 4 Clippers, 4-3; Mavs advance to Conference Finals, 4-2

Original Western Conference bracket picks

  • No. 1 Lakers defeat No. 8 Jazz, 4-1; Lakers advance to Conference Finals, 4-1
  • No. 2 Clippers defeat No. 7 Pelicans, 4-2
  • No. 3 Mavericks defeat No. 6 Suns, 4-1; Mavs advance to Conference Finals, 4-2
  • No. 4 Nuggets defeat No. 5 Warriors, 4-3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iyuzb_0XxXivXb00
Apr 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and Devin Booker (1) against the Miami Heat in the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Lakers are the seventh seed, they’re going to be a problem. In a best-of-seven with LeBron and AD healthy, Phoenix won’t have enough firepower, as CP3 and Devin Booker get dealt a brutal hand in trying to lead the Suns back to prominence.

When it comes to the Clippers bowing out in Round 1, recall their blown 3-1 lead last year . Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aren’t getting over that any time soon, and Luka got injured when Dallas met them in the Orlando bubble.

Our projections have the Lakers KO’ing Phoenix and Utah. After a gauntlet of the Warriors, Suns, Jazz and Mavs, LBJ haters will bite their tongues as an NBA Finals duel for the ages emerges.

NBA playoff predictions: NBA Finals matchup and champion

2021 NBA Finals predictions: Lakers defeat Nets, 4-3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437LhL_0XxXivXb00
Jan 13, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

L.A. has looked almost unstoppable when LeBron and AD have been on the court, as the Lakers boast a combination of depth, size and star power their previous title-winning team didn’t have.

While the Nets have a disadvantage rebounding, if Irving, Harden and Durant are firing on all cylinders, great offense beats great defense any day.

All that said, the scrutiny falls on the Nets here. Harden is eying his first championship. Irving is trying to prove he’s not toxic and can help lead a perennial contender. Win or lose, Durant is going to catch grief due to his latest Super Team membership.

The Lakers are more battle-tested. LeBron will again defy the odds, claim his fifth title, furthering close the GOAT debate gap on Michael Jordan.

