NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

With the 2021-22 season upon us and the Milwaukee Bucks looking to repeat as champs , it’s time to update our NBA playoffs and Finals predictions for this season, and project how the playoff bracket for the Eastern and Western Conferences will look next year.

Check out our NBA playoff predictions below, which will be updated leading up to and throughout the 2021-22 campaign. These are obviously subject to change, especially with the mass mobility brought on by free agency and the lingering potential that stars like Ben Simmons could be traded. Not to mention the Kyrie Irving situation.

Eastern Conference predictions

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks (61-21) Brooklyn Nets (59-23) Miami Heat (55-27) Chicago Bulls (50-32) Atlanta Hawks (49-33) Boston Celtics (45-37) Philadelphia 76ers (44-38) Charlotte Hornets (42-40)

We previously had the Brooklyn Nets as the top dog back east. That’s now very much in question with the organization announcing that star guard Kyrie Irving won’t play until he changes his stance and gets the COVID-19 vaccine. As of right now, there’s no signs that’s going to happen.

While Kevin Durant and James Harden are enough to lead Brooklyn to a top-two seed back east, we’re projecting the defending champion Bucks to earn that spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off one of the best NBA finals performances ever and boasts a tremendous supporting group.

As for the rest of the East, the Chicago Bulls made major moves during the summer — adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to the mix. They have to be seen as an up-and-coming entity with the Bucks and Nets atop the Eastern Conference. The same thing can be said for Miami after it added Kyle Lowry to the mix .

Two teams we expect to struggle this season are perennial Eastern Conference contenders in that of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Boston is coming off a disastrous 2020-21 season and has holes throughout its roster. As for Philadelphia, Ben Simmons just reported to the team. But a trade remains in the cards. That situation promises to be volatile throughout the season.

Western Conference predictions

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers (60-22) Utah Jazz (57-25) Golden State Warriors (52-30) Phoenix Suns (50-32) Denver Nuggets (49-33) Dallas Mavericks (45-37) Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) Minnesota Timberwolves (41-41)

The Western Conference is absolutely loaded with a good seven teams that might be able to win 50-plus games. This will lead to some dramatic regular-season games and what promises to be an epic first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Everything starts with LeBron James and the Lakers. The ability to add former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and other key veterans changes the dynamics for the 2020 champs after some major struggles last season. The Utah Jazz remain a mainstay after boasting the best regular-season record in the NBA last year. However, there’s questions about this team’s ability to play deep into the postseason.

After that, it’s about a whole bunch of unknowns. Were the 2020 Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns a fluke? Did Dallas do enough to build a supporting cast behind Luka Doncic? With Klay Thompson set to return, are the Warriors ready to ascend the rankings and return to title contention? Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers could very well be without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard ( ACL ) for the season.

NBA Playoffs bracket predictions: Matchups and winners

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference, first round

1. Milwaukee Bucks over 8. Charlotte Hornets (4-0)

4. Chicago Bulls over 5. Atlanta Hawks (4-3)

2. Brooklyn Nets over 7. Philadelphia 76ers (4-2)

3. Miami Heat over 6. Boston Celtics (4-2)

Western Conference, first round

1. Los Angeles Lakers over 8. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-0)

4. Phoenix Suns over 5. Denver Nuggets (4-3)

2. Utah Jazz over 7. Los Angeles Clippers (4-2)

3. Golden State Warriors over 6. Dallas Mavericks (4-1)

The Nets and Lakers should have cakewalks through the first round of the NBA Playoffs, regardless of who they play. Rather, these hypothetical matchups are all about the middle seeds in both conference.

After adding DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to the mix, Chicago is envisioning a deep run in the postseason. Our NBA Playoff predictions foresees that with Chicago taking out last year’s darlings in that of the Atlanta Hawks.

Out west, the top-four seeds advance without much of an issue outside of the defending conference champion Phoenix Suns being taken to seven games by the Denver Nuggets. While most might expect a competitive first-round series between Dallas and Golden State, we just don’t see the Mavericks matching up too well given their issues on defense.

NBA Playoff predictions: Conference semifinals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks over 4. Chicago Bulls (4-3)

3. Miami Heat over 2. Brooklyn Nets (4-3)

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers over 4. Phoenix Suns (4-2)

3. Golden State Warriors over 2. Utah Jazz (4-3)

This is where it gets interesting. If Irving is not on the court once the conference semifinals start, we have to believe that the Miami Heat will have a chance to come out on top. It’s just a good matchup, especially given the defensive studs Miami added this past summer in that of Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, the latter of whom can help contain Kevin Durant to an extent.

While we’d love to see Chicago buck the trend and earn a shocking trip into the Eastern Conference Finals, that seems unlikely. No matter how much this team might have improved during the off-season, the Greek Freak still stands above his counterparts.

Out west, it’s even more interesting. Can Los Angeles exact revenge against Phoenix after the team lost in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs to its division rivals? If healthy, we are inclined to say yet.

As for the Warriors taking out the Jazz, it’s all about two factors. Is Klay Thompson going to be 100% and will Jordan Poole continue his ascension to superstardom? We’re inclined to say yes on both accounts.

Conference Finals

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks over 3. Miami Heat (4-2)

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers over 3. Golden State Warriors (4-2)

Two overwhelming favorites going up against two upstarts. This would be a very interesting Final 4, NBA version. We’re just not seeing Miami and Golden State having enough firepower to defeat the past two champions.

NBA playoff predictions: NBA Finals matchup and champion

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NBA Finals predictions: Los Angeles Lakers defeat Milwaukee Bucks, 4-3

The past two NBA champions going up against one another with bragging rights on the line. In the end, we think that the Lakers’ depth will be too much with LeBron James winning a second title in three years.

