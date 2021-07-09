Cancel
17 Ways To Spend Less at Aldi

GOBankingRates
 8 days ago

In 2020, Aldi expanded to 38 states with the addition of four Arizona stores and a Louisiana location, Supermarket News reported. It opened 70 new locations by the end of the year.

With so many stores, chances are there is already an Aldi near you or will be soon. The popular chain boasts that it offers "impressively high quality at impossibly low prices" — but there are ways to save even more on your next Aldi shopping trip. GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their best tips on how to spend less on what you buy.

Last updated: June 3, 2021

Study the Online Circular

Before going to the store, do your homework.

"Spending just a few minutes reviewing Aldi’s circular online can help you plan meals more thoughtfully to save money," said money-saving expert Andrea Woroch . "This allows you to see what’s on sale for the week and choose recipes that use the cheaper ingredients to reduce your food budget further. It’s easy to do — just search their online circular by ZIP code to see their current and upcoming weekly deals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6xsL_0XxAFNIf00

Shop Deals Early

Once you've studied the circular to see the sale items, aim to get to the store as soon as the deal is available.

"Try to shop the first day the new deals are released since popular sale items can sell out," Woroch said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MW7cg_0XxAFNIf00

Browse the Aldi Finds Section

"Always check the Aldi Finds section when shopping in-store," Woroch said. "This section is filled with seasonal items and household and grocery goods at a very reduced price. You can even take a peek on their website to see what is currently offered at your local store as well as a look ahead to the next week’s Aldi Finds clearance deals near you. This gives you a leg up so you know when to shop a hot item that will sell out fast."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxu9R_0XxAFNIf00

Use Coupon Codes for Online Orders

When buying groceries online, always check for coupon codes.

"Although Aldi does not accept manufacturer coupons because they already offer the best prices around, you can still save money with online coupon codes," Woroch said. "You can find deals for online grocery delivery services through sites like CouponFollow.com, which offers deals like $5 or $10 off your order at Instacart. Since more people than ever are using online grocery delivery services, this is an easy way to save extra on your order."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPaon_0XxAFNIf00

Take Pictures of Your Receipts

You can earn cash back on your Aldi purchases using the Fetch Rewards app when you submit a photo of your receipt.

"This free cash-back shopping app rewards you for all your grocery purchases with points that you redeem toward free gift cards to stores like Target, Walmart and Amazon," Woroch said. "The amount of points you earn is based on the types and brands of grocery items and household goods you buy, but it’s an easy way to get something back for all the items you’re buying anyway, and the free gift cards can offset future grocery purchases."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKOyT_0XxAFNIf00

Bring Your Own Shopping Bags

"Bringing your shopping bags can save you money since you have to pay $0.10 a piece for their shopping bags," said Lindsey Maxwell, co-founder of Where You Make It . "You can save grocery money, especially for large families who need more bags than usual."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRz9X_0XxAFNIf00

Check Expiration Dates on Bakery Items

Always check the expiration dates when you’re shopping in the bakery section, Maxwell said.

"You can save money by getting 50% off items that are two days from expiring," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGLaZ_0XxAFNIf00

Avoid Certain Costly Items

One of the best ways to spend less at Aldi is to remove items from your grocery list that you can get cheaper elsewhere.

"You might be better off purchasing paper products and brand-name items at another store where they accept coupons," Maxwell said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjgK6_0XxAFNIf00

Shop on Wednesday

"On Wednesdays, Aldi's previous week's flyer savings overlap with next week's flyer savings," said Jim Pendergast, senior vice president of altLINE , a division of The Southern Bank Company. "Wednesday is also when the 'Aisle of Dreams' gets new, way-discounted items."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDdqA_0XxAFNIf00

Always Opt For Store Brands

This is an easy tip to follow as Aldi stocks primarily store-brand items.

"Don’t be afraid to try store brands," Pendergast said. "You won’t find Fritos or Velveeta here, but you will find worthy substitutes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1LR0_0XxAFNIf00

Know That Not All Discounted Items Are Advertised

In addition to the weekly circular deals, you can find discounted seasonal items in clearance bins as well as scattered throughout the store, according to The Krazy Koupon Lady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSr3p_0XxAFNIf00

Shop With Discounted Gift Cards

Look for discounted Aldi gift cards on sites such as Raise and Gift Card Granny. When you use these to pay for your groceries, you're automatically spending less money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOM7m_0XxAFNIf00

Use Empty Boxes If You Forget Your Shopping Bags

If you forget to take your reusable shopping bags to the store, you can avoid Aldi's bag fees by using empty boxes instead, according to The Penny Hoarder. Look out for empty boxes at aisle endcaps and elsewhere around the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjJ77_0XxAFNIf00

Make a List

Although this is a good rule no matter where you shop, it's especially important at Aldi, where there are temptations around every corner. Making a grocery list and sticking to it will make sure you stick to your budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjYYH_0XxAFNIf00

Download the Aldi App

Aldi's free app allows you to peruse available savings easily. You can get weekly Aldi Finds updates, see which items have new low prices and browse weekly ads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyuM7_0XxAFNIf00

Look Out for Red Stickers

Items marked with a red sticker have been discounted at least 50%, according to Love Money. Keep an eye out for these stickers to get the best prices on the items on your shopping list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbb0Z_0XxAFNIf00

Shop With a Cash-Back Credit Card

You can shop with credit cards at Aldi, so opt to use a cash-back card to get money back on every purchase.

Comments / 0

