Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

24 Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs that typically require going into an office have become work-from-home jobs -- albeit temporarily in many cases. However, some companies regularly hire for positions that are "work from anywhere," giving their employees the perk of location independence -- and this is now something that many workers want. A survey published by Flexjobs in August 2020 found that 66% of American workers would prefer to work remotely full-time after the pandemic is over.

Tips: 100 Ways To Work Better From Home
Learn: The Pros and Cons of Continuing To Work Remotely Post-COVID

If you're looking to make your work-from-home status permanent, consider applying to one of these companies that Flexjobs identified as having the most remote work-from-anywhere positions.

Last updated: Aug. 25, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Abiwj_0Xx1nzGD00

5CA

5CA was identified by Flexjobs as one of the companies that commonly hire for work-from-anywhere jobs. 5CA is a customer support provider that provides support in "any language, any skill, anywhere," and they depend on a global, work-from-home workforce to do so. Many of the company's remote positions require you to be multilingual, but they also have other roles that do not require this, such as data engineer.

If You're Looking: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWujw_0Xx1nzGD00

Achieve Test Prep

Achieve Test Prep offers tutoring and live online classes to help people get college credits through Credit-by-Examination. Achieve Test Prep's 100% work-from-home positions range from sales representatives to content developers to instructors.

Related: Companies Hiring For Remote Jobs Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IdLz_0Xx1nzGD00

Andela

Andela matches companies with vetted engineers to fill open roles. Its remote roles include positions in sales, marketing and recruiting.

Take a Look: Handshakes and Other Office Rules Changed by COVID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mgdrs_0Xx1nzGD00

Automattic

Automattic is the company behind WordPress, Tumblr, Longreads and more. The company is currently hiring for hundreds of work-from-home positions across more than 70 countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oyd22_0Xx1nzGD00

Cameo

Cameo allows people to receive and send personalized videos from celebrities. The company allows employees to work from anywhere in the U.S., and gives employees monthly stipends for cell phone, WiFi and food delivery. Cameo is currently hiring for roles across a number of departments including business operations, analytics and marketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEsdl_0Xx1nzGD00

Canonical

Canonical is the publisher of Ubuntu, the standard secure enterprise Linux for servers, desktops, cloud and developers. Its home-based roles span a number of categories including engineering and project management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8WeN_0Xx1nzGD00

Chainlink Labs

Chainlink specializes in Smart Contracts, a form of digital agreement. The company is hiring for roles in engineering, marketing, operations and more. Chainlink allows you to work from anywhere and create your own work schedule.

Important: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLCVp_0Xx1nzGD00

Deel

Deel, a platform for hiring, paying and managing contractors and employees, has 275 employees across 45 countries and is currently hiring for more remote roles. Open positions include customer onboarding manager, data engineer, financial analyst and creative director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X5pe_0Xx1nzGD00

Elastic

Elastic is a search solutions company that counts Netflix, Uber and Slack as its clients. Many of its roles offer flexibility around schedule and location, although some do require you to go into an office. Elastic currently has openings in field operations, engineering, marketing, finance, IT, operations, services, legal and human resources.

Tips: How To Approach Your Job Hunt After a Long Stretch of Unemployment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfXJ1_0Xx1nzGD00

Emotive

Emotive, a text messaging service provider built for e-commerce companies, has a number of remote-optional positions open in customer success, customer support, engineering, marketing and product. Employee perks include unlimited PTO and sick days and 401(k) matching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BocM4_0Xx1nzGD00

Hopin

Event technology platform Hopin has a fully remote, global team and offers many perks to employees, including unlimited vacation, flexible schedules and $800 for a home office setup. Hopin is currently hiring for a number of sales positions, as well as roles in finance, customer experience, engineering, IT and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuVWh_0Xx1nzGD00

Kraken

Ninety percent of employees at Kraken, a bitcoin exchange, work remotely.

"We are highly results-focused versus time-focused. We want you to work when and how you need to keep you at your most proactive," the company states on its site.

Kraken is currently hiring for a number of role types including client services, engineering and product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOxoT_0Xx1nzGD00

Language Bear

Language Bear provides content writing and adaptive translation services, and it is currently hiring for work-from-anywhere positions for content writers, proofreaders and editors, and translators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6ZvD_0Xx1nzGD00

ModSquad

ModSquad provides moderation and customer engagement services to a growing roster of high-profile clients including the NFL, Warner Bros. and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Most positions -- including those in people operations and customer support -- allow you to work from one of its offices or remotely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzL1E_0Xx1nzGD00

OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms, which offers online training programs, is a remote-first company with flexible hours that also offers its employees a number of other perks, including unlimited days off. The company is currently hiring across a number of teams including product, operations and human resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hOA8_0Xx1nzGD00

Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs is an open-source R&D lab with a global, remote workforce. There is no central office and employees can work from anywhere in the world. Protocol Labs is currently hiring f or administrative, engineering, research roles and more.

Find Out: 9 of the Most Secure Jobs in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lWvl_0Xx1nzGD00

Rock Content

A creator of content experiences for a variety of brands, marketers and agencies, Rock Content is a remote-first global company. There are open positions in the categories of finance, marketing and growth, people and operations, product and engineering and sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UjC5_0Xx1nzGD00

Scopic Software

Scopic is one of the largest virtual software development and marketing companies with a 100% remote workforce. The company is hiring custom web developers, marketers and designers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXxu8_0Xx1nzGD00

Study.com

Study.com offers online study courses, test prep, college credit courses and resources for teachers and homeschooling parents. The site is currently hiring for flexible work-from-home contractor positions for writing, reviewing, editing and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uJyZ_0Xx1nzGD00

Toptal

Toptal is a freelance talent company, and according to its site, it is the largest fully remote company globally with over 600 core team members in over 70 countries. Toptal has open positions in product, engineering, marketing, talent operations and more.

Keep Reading: 30 Jobs That Will Soon Be Gone for Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWv5i_0Xx1nzGD00

Trafilea

Trafilea is an e-commerce group that has been remote since its inception. Its open roles include talent acquisition analyst, UX engineer and senior brand designer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SoZG_0Xx1nzGD00

Venga Global

International language service provider Venga has remote workers across the globe and is hiring for roles in production, engineering, technology, quality, supply chain, sales and marketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OueR6_0Xx1nzGD00

Welocalize

If you're multilingual and want to work remotely, you might consider applying for a job with Welocalize, a provider of professional translation and localization services. And even if you're not, you may qualify for a job in its non-translation roles, including business development director, web copywriter and talent acquisition specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzBXq_0Xx1nzGD00

Wikimedia Foundation

The Wikimedia Foundation is a global nonprofit whose mission is to bring free educational content to the world. The company is currently hiring for remote roles across a number of fields, including communications, legal and product.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 24 Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Content Marketing#Sales Representatives#American#Wordpress#Tumblr#Wifi#Ubuntu#Chainlink Labs Chainlink#Uber And Slack#Pto#Hopin Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EconomyInc.com

How to Tell If Hiring Remote Employees Is Right For Your Company

The Coronavirus pandemic propelled a shift toward remote work that led many professionals to abandon the typical 9-to-5 and embrace the digital nomad lifestyle. At the same time, many companies have hired digital nomads to gain flexibility, spur innovation, and reduce overhead during a time of economic uncertainty. Hiring a...
SoftwareThe Verge

Google Calendar will let you record where you’re working to help organize office meetings

Google is adding an option to its Calendar service to let you show where you’re working on any given day of the week, the company has announced. The feature will start rolling out from August 30th for users on select Google Workspace plans, and will be accessible via Calendar’s settings menu alongside its existing working hours options, as well as on the weekly calendar view below where it shows each day’s dates. Available work locations include “Office,” “Home,” “Unspecified,” or “Somewhere else.”
Softwarexda-developers

Google Calendar will soon let you specify where you’re working from each day

With the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in full swing in many parts of the world and pandemic-related restrictions easing up, many organizations have announced return-to-office plans. However, the danger of the Delta variant means many employers are adopting a flexible hybrid model that gives employees the flexibility to work remotely for a certain number of days/hours per week. If your organization has adopted a similar hybrid work model that lets you work both remotely and in the office, this new Google Calendar feature is going to come in quite handy for you.
Internetmartechseries.com

86% of Americans Received Unsolicited Messages from Companies They Did Not Share Their Personal Data With, dotdigital Data Reveals

Unsolicited marketing communications are eroding consumer trust and impacting profit as attitudes towards data stewardship harden and brand trust moves up the agenda post-pandemic, highlights the latest report from dotdigital, the leading multi-channel marketing automation platform. Marketing Technology News: Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events. Original research...
Small Businessetftrends.com

The Pandemic Has Created a New Generation of Entrepreneurs

The economic shutdown that happened at the beginning of 2020 saw plans shifting for many working adults, from in-office to from-home work and from in-person meetings to virtual, technology-enabled ones. Some of the biggest changes happened in some of the creative minds of recent graduates, who internalized the shifting work landscape and the opportunities it offered in the form of new business ventures.
Cell PhonesHousing Wire

The Post-COVID shift: What Amazon and Zillow can’t do

In just a few months’ time, COVID-19 accelerated the digital shift era to forever change the way consumers approach home buying. This tipping point came after several years of rapid technology growth in our industry. In February 2019, we wrote an article predicting this seismic shift, detailing how mortgage lenders could and should prepare to not only survive the shift but thrive in the future digital age.
EconomyNetwork World

Managing Quality of Experience for Work-from-Anywhere Employees with SD-WAN and ZTNA

Just over a year ago, organizations were grappling with transitioning their traditional workforce to a work-from-home model. This included moving critical resources to the cloud, ensuring every employee had access to essential business applications, and securing communications between the home office and the corporate network. But today, most of those same organizations are undergoing another shift. But instead of returning to the traditional pre-pandemic work model, they are looking to accommodate a new work-from-anywhere (WFA) approach.
Public HealthCNET

Leave your vaccination card at home. Here's how to keep a digital copy on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The delta plus variant isn't slowing down, making cities and businesses double down on COVID-19 safety protocols. New York is requiring proof of vaccination, and so is San Francisco. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot (the Pfizer vaccine has now received full FDA approval), many establishments like gyms, restaurants, bars and indoor event venues are making it a requirement. For example, in Colorado, where I live, a handful of large concert venues owned by AEG Presents recently announced they'll require vaccination for anyone who wishes to attend a show. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.
JobsMySanAntonio

Remote Work is Here to Stay-But Only if You Meet the Requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Remote work continues to play a key role in the tight labor market as 63% of U.S. companies will allow existing employees to work remotely once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and 60% agree that a rise in this trend is making it more difficult to attract and retain employees.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Uber's Call Center Company Uses AI Cameras to Surveil Employee Homes

As working from home became common during the pandemic, employers turned to technology to determine if employees remained productive in their new work environments. While some companies used tracking software on employees' computers, some used cameras to monitor employee activity. But Teleperformance, a company offering call center services to some of the big names in the tech industry, is going a step further to install AI-powered cameras in employee homes, NBC has reported.
BusinessZDNet

Google staff could face pay cuts if they work from home permanently

Google employees who choose to work remotely all of the time might see pay cuts as a result, based on where they are located. Typically, Google employees have been compensated according to where the office they work out of is based. For instance, an employee who works from Google's New York office would be paid the same as someone who commuted into New York every day from outside the city.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simplr Launches Capabilities to Power Customer Empathy at Scale

AI-enabled features leverage wide array of customer data to ensure that every support and service interaction is personalized and empathetic to drive loyalty and increase satisfaction. As companies expand their customer service teams to outside resources, the question of how to maintain personal and empathetic customer service experiences expected by...
BusinessHot Hardware

Here's Why Amazon Wants To Monitor Employee Keystrokes In Its Latest Surveillance Push

Following call center company Teleperformance allegedly forcing employees to undergo AI camera surveillance, Amazon wants to monitor its own customer service employees. Soon, Amazon could use a system that captures all workers' keystrokes to run behavioral analysis and prevent malicious hackers or imposters from stealing data. In a confidential document...
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Resurging COVID means more work from home – but offices still aren’t going away

CHAPEL HILL – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a radical shift occurred in the number of people working from home. And with the recent rise of the Delta variant, many employees who had begun to head back to the office this spring and summer have returned to working from their kitchen tables, garages and home offices to comply with efforts aimed at curbing the resurgence of the virus.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Think you’re under company surveillance? Here’s what you can do

Companies can keep tabs on employees both in-office and remotely (read more about it here), but there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Many U.S. companies have their own policies and protections to protect employees. Ladders News spoke with Wendy Swinden, owner and senior partner of urHRteam Associates,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy