ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best MacBook deals in July 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 22 hours ago

New MacBook deals are arriving by the day. Now that Apple has unveiled its new M2-based machines, retailers are offering bigger discounts on Apple's previous-gen MacBooks. Plus, with back to school sales starting early, MacBook deals are on the rise.

That said, if you spot a deal you like — our advice is to jump on it immediately because stock tends to run out fast. If you don't see the listed sale price, try checking different color models for hidden deals. (For more deals, make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide). Also, make sure to check out our guide on MacBook Air 2022 preorders for updates on the first MacBook deals on this laptop. (Preorders are now live and shipping will begin on July 15).

Prime Day and MacBook deals

It's official: Prime Day 2022 will begin on July 12. The 48-hour sale will usher in a range of sales on everything from Echo speakers to MacBook Pros. This year, Apple will have a new MacBook Pro and (possibly) a new MacBook Air available during Prime Day. We expect to see modest discounts on both new laptops and more generous price cuts on Apple's previous-gen MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best MacBook deals deals during Prime Day.

Best MacBook deals right now

MacBook deals 2022 models

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYRZ9_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,189 @ Amazon
Apple's new MacBook Air is officially up for preorder. Even better, Amazon has it on sale. It's a modest $10 off (you must sign into your Prime account to see this deal), but it could be a sign of better deals to come. The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiASM_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): for $1,299 @ Amazon
While the upgrades are more subtle, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also getting a hardware upgrade. The new machine sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It keeps the same starting price as before. View Deal

Best MacBook Air deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMFhT_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo
The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon
If you need more storage space, Amazon has the 512GB MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $1,149. That's $100 off and its lowest price right now. View Deal

Best MacBook Pro deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161GhW_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
$250 off! The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's now on sale at its second-lowest price ever and just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon
The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

Refurb MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,059 @ Apple
The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. This refurb includes a 1-year warranty. (Apple refurbs are among the best in the industry). View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Amazon has the 512GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,399. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen for this model. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPLqR_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
If you need a MacBook Pro with extra storage capacity, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD is on sale for $2,299, which is $200 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgOet_0Xwo1D8b00

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
$200 off! The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,699 now $2,449 @ Amazon
$250 off! If you need more storage capacity, the 1TB MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

How to find the best MacBook deals

Amazon and Best Buy tend to offer the best MacBook deals. The MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1 tend to see from $50 to $250 off discounts. However, we've noticed that Amazon offers slightly better MacBook sales that its competitors. For instance, the M1 MacBook Air has dropped to $799 a few times at Amazon.

If you're looking for MacBook Pro deals — you'll want to look at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The 14-inch MacBook Pro hit $1,749 ($250 off) in early February. The 16-inch model has also seen $250 off discounts at Amazon. These short-lived deals are the best prices we've seen for these MacBooks to date.

It's also worth noting that sometimes pricing varies based on what color MacBook you choose. So when shopping, we recommend clicking on different colors to see if there are hidden discounts.

Make sure to check out our list of the best Mac VPN and how to check MacBook battery health .

MacBook deals history
Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest price
MacBook Air (256GB) $999 $749
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB) $1,299 $999
MacBook Pro 14" (512GB) $1,999 $1,749
MacBook Pro 16" (512GB) $2,499 $2,249

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Latest Apple iPhone 14 price rumor leaves the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max costing a record-breaking amount

A popular leaker has been sharing some information about the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few alleged specifications are offered in the relevant posts, which throw up a couple of questions, and these are joined by the purported starting price tags for the upcoming iPhones. So, Anthony (@TheGalox_) states figures of US$799 and US$899 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+, respectively, while US$1,099 is apparently required for the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, US$1,199 will be the initial asking price for the cheapest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the not-so-distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping bonanza that takes place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July is now right around the corner.With the event now seriously thumping on the door, Amazon has already jumped its own starting gun and released a bunch of early deals. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out – some deals are already available, and there are plenty more coming during Prime Day itself.While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day sales this year – Amazon keeps most...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro#Macbooks#Apple#Macbook Air 2022#Macbook Pros
CNET

Best Mac Mini Prime Day Deals: Save $50 on an M1 Mac Mini

The Mac Mini, along with the more mobile MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's impressive M1 processor. It didn't get the M1Pro update that the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro did last fall, but the Mac Mini remains the company's least expensive MacOS computer and is discounted at Amazon right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Where to Buy Apple MacBook Air M2: Preorder Apple's Latest Mac Now

Back at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple unveiled a pair of new laptops running the all-new M2 chip. While the M2 MacBook Pro launched shortly after, those wanting to get their hands on the latest M2 MacBook Air were left waiting a little longer. That wait is over: 2022 MacBook Air preorders are now open, with the first machines set to land in stores and customers' hands on Friday, July 15.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

You can now preorder the new 2022 MacBook Air

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with an updated design, M2 processor, MagSafe charging, and a slightly bigger display will soon be available for preorder, starting at $1,199. Preorders have begun, and orders placed will begin shipping Friday, July 15th. If you have a hard time preordering online for delivery (preorders don’t typically sell out, but ship dates often get pushed back very quickly), here’s a tip: try to order online right at 8AM ET on launch day, July 15th, with your order set as an in-store pickup.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
pocketnow.com

Best 4th of July deals: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop, and more

We have great deals for everyone interested in purchasing a new iPad Pro, as Apple’s most powerful iPad is now receiving a whopping $449 discount on its maxed-out version, which comes with LTE support and 2TB storage space. Further, this also means that you will receive 16GB RAM, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, Apple’s TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, a four-speaker audio system, and five studio-quality microphones among other cool features.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Best Apple Deals | All-New M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 OFF, iPad Pro $450 OFF, Apple TVs $30 OFF (+ Many More)

You’re back! It’s so nice to see you again for this week’s round of Best Apple Deals. The market is certainly taking a turn this time around, with many Mac models ditching their discounts – the same can be said for iPads. But there are still a few on sale. The good news? Apple’s ultra-popular M1 Pro MacBooks are seeing a price drop. That’s shocking since many people have been waiting months (yes, months) to get their hands on them. If you want to snag one, you must act very, very quickly. Continue reading to browse some of the best Apple deals this week. [Prices may change at any time. Discounts were accurate at the time of writing.]
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

M2 MacBook Air shipping dates instantly started slipping

Within minutes of Apple opening preorders for the new M2 MacBook Air, shipping dates slipped back from one week to between July 18 and July 25, 2022 -- and it will only get worse. Of the two new M2-based Macs unveiled at WWDC 2022, the MacBook Air received the most...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Flash deal: 14-inch MacBook Pro returns to $1,799 ($200 off) this weekend

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — B&H is celebrating the summer weekend with an exclusive deal on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, dropping the standard model to $1,799 well beforePrime Day.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

MacBook Air M2: Apple announces pre-order and global shipping dates for redesigned laptop

Apple has finally lifted the lid on when the new MacBook Air will start shipping, as well as when people can order the laptop. Incidentally, while MacRumors leaked these dates last week, Marques Brownlee seemingly included easter eggs about the laptop's release within his ROG Phone 6 Pro review video, discussed separately. Although Brownlee had titled today's reveal as 'Apple MBA Briefing', Apple shared details via a press release on its Newsroom.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

M2 MacBook Air preorders begin on Friday, July 8

When Apple unveiled the next-generation MacBook Air, it didn't give an exact release date beyond "July." On Wednesday, however, the company officially announced that preorders will start on Friday. The MacBook Air will then start shipping out to consumers the following Friday, July 15. The new M2 MacBook Air starts...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy