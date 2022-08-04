Best MacBook deals in August 2022

New MacBook deals are arriving by the day. Now that Apple has unveiled its new M2-based machines, retailers are offering bigger discounts on Apple's previous-gen MacBooks. Plus, with back to school sales now live, deals on the best MacBooks for college students are on the rise. In fact, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are now $300 off and at their lowest price ever.

That said, if you spot a deal you like — our advice is to jump on it immediately because stock tends to run out fast. If you don't see the listed sale price, try checking different color models for hidden deals. (For more deals, make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide). Also, make sure to check out our guide on the best Apple coupons .

Best MacBook deals right now

MacBook deals 2022 models

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): for was $1,199 now $1,149 @ Costco

Members only: The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. Costco members can save $50. By comparison, it's selling at full price at Amazon . View Deal

Best MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's still a solid MacBook deal at this price. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

If you need more storage space, Amazon has the 512GB MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $1,099. That's $150 off and its lowest price right now. View Deal

Best MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,099 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

$200 off! The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's now at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

Refurb MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,059 @ Apple

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. This refurb includes a 1-year warranty. (Apple refurbs are among the best in the industry). View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Amazon has the 512GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,399. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen for this model. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

$200 off! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. At $200 off, it's now at its second-lowest price ever. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

If you need a MacBook Pro with extra storage capacity, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD is on sale for $2,199, which is $300 off and an all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

$300 off! The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. At $300 off, it's now at its new lowest price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,699 now $2,399 @ Amazon

$300 off! If you need more storage capacity, the 1TB MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

How to find the best MacBook deals

Amazon and Best Buy tend to offer the best MacBook deals. The MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1 tend to see from $50 to $250 off discounts. However, we've noticed that Amazon offers slightly better MacBook sales that its competitors. For instance, the M1 MacBook Air has dropped to $799 a few times at Amazon.

If you're looking for MacBook Pro deals — you'll want to look at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The 14-inch MacBook Pro hit $1,749 ($250 off) in early February. The 16-inch model has also seen $250 off discounts at Amazon. These short-lived deals are the best prices we've seen for these MacBooks to date.

It's also worth noting that sometimes pricing varies based on what color MacBook you choose. So when shopping, we recommend clicking on different colors to see if there are hidden discounts.

Make sure to check out our list of the best Mac VPN and how to check MacBook battery health .

MacBook deals history Model Apple Store (MSRP) Lowest price MacBook Air M2 (2022) $1,199 $1,149 (Costco) MacBook Pro M2 (2022) $1,299 $1,099 MacBook Air M1 (256GB) $999 $749 MacBook Pro 13" M1 (256GB) $1,299 $999 MacBook Pro 14" (512GB) $1,999 $1,749 MacBook Pro 16" (512GB) $2,499 $2,249

