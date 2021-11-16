ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 Best Infrared Sauna Blankets to Use at Home

By Emily Belfiore and Vanessa Powell
 6 days ago
When the pandemic caused gyms and spas to close, fitness buffs combed through online retailers like Amazon for at-home workout equipment and wellness products . Among the most popular product booms in this category are the best infrared blankets so consumers could get their wellness fix and re-create sauna treatments at home. Designed to administer a spa-grade intensity of infrared light, which penetrates human tissue without the same overheating sensation as traditional saunas, infrared blankets offer an easier and more convenient solution in the comfort of your home — in front of the TV over a Netflix binge, perhaps.

What is a sauna blanket?

A sauna blanket essentially mimics a sleeping bag and cocoons your entire body with heat ranging from 80 degrees and up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Most of them come with a control box or remote that is plugged into an electrical outlet so you can have full control of the heath range during an infrared sauna blanket session. The blanket then forces you to gradually get your sweat on as you lay there warm and relaxed.

What are the benefits of using an infrared blanket?

Infrared blankets boast several health and wellness claims, both internally and externally. But the most popular infrared sauna blanket benefit is its detoxification effect on the body, which helps it flush out toxins. This then helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and swelling in the skin while also improving metabolic function for weight loss. The infrared blanket’s detoxifying effect on the body has also been proven to create clearer and tighter-looking skin. Sauna blankets also offer relief for those suffering from muscle soreness, body aches and joint pains, making them popular amongst athletes.  Additionally, the infrared heat can cause the blood vessels to dilate, which then promotes better circulation throughout the body.

On the emotional wellness side, infrared blankets also help calm anxiety by boosting relaxation, which can also result in a better quality of sleep and sustained healthy energy. Additionally, according to user reviews, an infrared sauna blanket can also help women with endometriosis. The infrared heat oxygenates the body’s tissues and helps with detoxification pathways to reduce xenoestrogens. From pain management, relaxation and stress relief, inflammation, lymphatic flow/circulation and the excretion of xenoestrogens, it’s a plausible natural healing path.

Since infrared is still fairly new in the world, there is no hard scientific data yet to back these claims. However, since research can be slow,  there are many doctors, wellness experts, and consumer reviews that agree this anecdotal evidence checks out to be true. Dr. Brett Bauer, MD is one of them. “Several studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health problems, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, and found some evidence of benefit,” he says. While larger and more-rigorous studies are needed to confirm these results, “no adverse effects have been reported with infrared saunas. So if you’re considering trying a sauna for relaxation, an infrared sauna might be an option,” he explains.

What to know before you use an infrared sauna blanket

Before you zip yourself into a sauna blanket, it’s important that you’re adequately hydrated to prevent dehydration and to continue drinking water well after your session. When selecting your temperature, it’s recommended that beginners start with lower heat settings to ensure their safety; start at 100 Fahrenheit and gradually build up to 150 Fahrenheit.

How often should I use a sauna blanket

It is recommended for beginners to spend 10 to 15 minutes in an infrared sauna blanket. But once you’re acclimated, you can stay zipped in for the suggested 20 to 30 minutes. Depending on your preference and schedule, it’s best to use a sauna blanket at least three times a week to reap its full benefits. Like anything, it’s also important to listen to your body. Just because there is a recommended time, that doesn’t mean you have to struggle through a session to make it to the full 30 minutes. It’s also recommended for beginners to wear loose fitting clothes or a robe to lessen the harshness of the direct heat.

We tested a handful of sauna blankets and combed the internet for user reviews and expert recommendations to bring you the best infrared blankets that will help transform your home into a spa . If you’re looking for the best spa gifts to pamper a loved one this holiday season, look no further.

1. HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3

Best Overall

Designed to detoxify at an intensity seven-times higher than traditional saunas, the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 rids the body of heavy metals, radiation and environmental toxins while also burning up to 600 calories. Crafted with the healing properties of amethyst tourmaline, which generates negative ions, and medical-grade magnetic strips, this top-of-the-line infrared blanket also promotes healthy blood circulation, relieves sore muscles and pains, decreases cortisol and increases serotonin to aid your body in regenerative relaxation.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3

$499


2. Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket

Durable by design, the Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket is made from a waterproof and flexible PVC material that is intended to withstand stretches and bends. Featuring two independent heating zones and digital control functionality, this infrared red blanket is convenient and easy to use.

Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket

$189.99


3. InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket

Best Budget Sauna Blanket

Available in four colors, the InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket releases nine to 14 micrometers of far-infrared radiation, making it a highly effective method for detoxifying the body. Featuring an automatic shut-off feature and two heating zones, this top-rated sauna blanket only requires 10 minutes to heat up, detoxify and cool down.

InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket

$79.99


4. Vanell Extra Large Infrared Sauna Blanket

Best Infrared Sauna Blanket for Tall People

With more surface area inside the blanket compared to others on this list, the Vanell Extra Large Infrared Sauna Blanket serves as the best option for big and tall body types. Plus, with over 300 almost-perfect reviews on Amazon , you can trust it delivers the heat you desire. It has three zippers inside the bag for easy entry. The temperature is  adjustable from 86℉ to 176℉ with a time setting from 15 minutes to 60 minutes. Plus, the infrared dry heating has a 2-zone temperature control, so you can keep it light on your lower half if you’re overheating. One Amazon reviewer says, “I’ve used the infrared sauna blanket more than six times already.  The directions it shipped with are clear, the unit easy to operate and it comes with a remote. It helps relieve joint and muscle pain. I have that nice wellbeing buzz!”




Vanell X-Large Infrared Sauna Blanket




5. TOPQSC Sauna Blanket

Crafted from a waterproof Oxford cloth material, the TOPQSC Sauna Blanket offers long-lasting service and a safe at-home sauna experience with its automatic shut-off feature, which stops heating and disconnects from the line once the temperature reaches 85 degrees. Ideal for those looking to detoxify the body of toxins and tend to sore muscles and aches, this deeply relaxing treatment will leave your entire body feeling invigorated and renewed.




TOPQSC Infrared Sauna Blanket

$105


6. Fencia Sauna Blanket

Promoting overall better wellness with its detoxifying and restorative benefits, the Fencia Sauna Blanket ’s infrared technology penetrates deep to relieve the body of stress and tension, while also improving the quality of the skin by promoting the detoxification of the cells. Its thoughtful design allows your arms and hands to have full mobility as you relax.

Fencia Sauna Blanket

$132.99


7. Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket

Using advanced infrared technology to create a thermal effect in the body, the Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket promotes better blood circulation as it flushes out toxins from the body and improves metabolic function. Its upper double zipper design allows you to release your hands while the sauna blanket is in use while also providing a convenient user experience.

Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket




8. Heat Healer Sauna Blanket

The Heat Healer is composed of 96 smooth jade and tourmaline stones that perfectly distribute heat with maximum infrared emissivity and EMF blocking technology. The sauna blanket, which heats up to 158 degrees, feels like a luxurious wellness tool that can rejuvenate your body and mind.  It’s made of amide fabric, the same material used for an astronaut’s spacesuit. It’s lightweight, durable and heat resistant. With over 120 five-star reviews, and the stamp of approval after editor-testing, the Heat Healer is a safe bet on what can seem like a pricey wellness product. Plus, the brand provides great directional videos with a fast response time to ensure users get the most out of what can be an intimidating gadget.




Heat Healer Sauna Blanket

$568
$518


