Skin Care

9 best teeth whitening kits for brightening your smile at home

By Chloë James
 12 days ago

Teeth discolouration has a nasty habit of creeping up on you. Years of coffee, juice, tea, wine and even some vegetables – not to mention tobacco use, medication and ageing – can take a toll on your gnashers, leaving you with stubborn yellow or brown stains that resist even the most vigorous brushing.

While there’s always the option of professional whitening, DIY kits can go a long way to improve your smile without the hefty price tag. Coming in multiple forms, these typically include low percentages of hydrogen peroxide.

As at-home kits can’t use any concentration stronger than 0.1 per cent of hydrogen peroxide, while dentists can use six per cent, the effects won’t be as dazzling as dental treatment. However, for those on a budget, they can provide a much-needed confidence boost.

During our testing, brightening our teeth was of course our number one priority, but a close second was minimising sensitivity.

Hydrogen peroxide can cause hypersensitivity when eating or drinking anything hot or cold, so for anyone already struggling with this we recommend opting for peroxide-free formulas or something that relies on ingredients such as activated charcoal.

From strips and LED products to toothpastes and gels, we’ve found the most effective at-home options.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best teeth whitening kits for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set: £31.95, Beautybay.com
  • Best for ease of use – Pro Teeth Whitening Co. premium dental whitening strips: £20, Boots.com
  • Best LED teeth whitening kit – SmileTime teeth whitening kit: £39.99, Smiletimeteeth.com
  • Best whitening toothpaste – Regenerate enamel science advanced toothpaste: £10, Boots.com
  • Best for removing deep-set stains – Rio Smile white advanced teeth whitening kit: £39.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for dissolvable strips – Boots expert dissolvable teeth whitening strips: £18, Boots.com
  • Best all-natural teeth whitening kit – Kiki Health activated charcoal powder: £9.95, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for tea and coffee drinkers – White Glo coffee and tea drinkers formula: £2.80, Boots.com
  • Best for targeting small stains – Smile Science Harley Street professional teeth whitening wands: £12.99, Feelunique.com

Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfcse_0XwduwHH00

Best: Overall

  • Sensitivity level: Zero to minimal

Both the toothpaste and the strips in this kit contain hydrogen peroxide, aka the key to dazzling teeth. While it’s up to you how you balance the two products, we used both in tandem over the course of two weeks. The toothpaste works exactly how you’d expect it to and helps maintain the results of the strips, which need to be applied to dry teeth for an hour at a time. We admit that wearing strips for so long was irritating at first but more than worth the discomfort – these were the best we tried, giving us the beginnings of a glowing smile after two days without any sensitivity. After a full fortnight’s use, we barely recognised our smile.

Buy now £31.95, Beautybay.com

Pro Teeth Whitening Co. premium dental whitening strips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5lMO_0XwduwHH00

Best: For ease of use

  • Sensitivity level: Mild to medium

We were sceptical at first that any strips could noticeably whiten your teeth, but how wrong we were. After making sure your teeth are as dry as possible, you apply the two strips onto your upper and lower teeth and wait 30 minutes before removing and cleaning off any residue. While they felt uncomfortable for the first couple of minutes, the time flew by and it was easy to comfortably go about our evening.

A week in, our teeth looked whiter than they had in years, and the effects only improved over the second half of the 14-day treatment. By the end of it, our tester was even inducing envy in a friend who had previously undergone professional whitening. Activated charcoal is the secret ingredient here and they’re also free of any peroxide.

Buy now £20.00, Boots.com

Regenerate enamel science advanced toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0D0h_0XwduwHH00

Best: Whitening toothpaste

  • Sensitivity level: Zero to minimal

Whitening toothpaste is the easiest way to treat your teeth as it slots into your daily routine without creating an additional step. Its consistency is more like a gel than your average toothpaste and, other than feeling slightly warm as you brush, works exactly the same and leaves your mouth minty fresh.

Regenerate’s patented “NR-5” technology prides itself on recreating the mineral that makes up tooth enamel, which in turn reverses the erosion process and protects against cavities, acid and decay. The effects are a slow-burn – we didn’t realise our teeth were getting whiter until we compared two pictures two weeks apart – but the ease of use makes it worth the wait. As an added bonus: it also helped ease our tester’s notoriously sensitive teeth.

Buy now £10.00, Boots.com

Rio Smile white advanced teeth whitening kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irh2W_0XwduwHH00

Best: For removing deep-set stains

  • Sensitivity level: Mild to medium

Deep-set stains are the hardest to remove so are best targeted with a more direct treatment. Enter blue light activation technology – combined with a whitening gel, it’s scientifically proven to whiten teeth without damaging enamel. It sounds complicated but this kit is super easy to use. Simply apply the pre-treatment spray first, coat the teeth tray in gel and plug it into any USB outlet or smartphone for 15 minutes at a time.

This kit is more generous than most, providing enough gel for 20 treatments. This was more than enough time to see results. About five days in, our tester noticed that the stubborn yellow on her canine teeth was much less noticeable than usual. Our only issue was the tray itself – depending on the shape of your bite, it’s slightly uncomfortable. However, at 15 minutes a day, it’s easy to grin and bear it.

Buy now £39.99, Lookfantastic.com

Boots expert dissolvable teeth whitening strips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSZIK_0XwduwHH00

Best: For dissolvable strips

  • Sensitivity level: Mild to medium

Like any single-use product, whitening strips are useful yet wasteful. To fix this, Boots has designed these innovative dissolvable strips. They apply like any other strips, sitting for about 15 minutes before disintegrating. The taste was slightly more chemically than other strips, but not unbearable, and while they leave a hint of tackiness it’s nothing a quick dry brush can’t fix. Those looking for a quick fix might be disappointed – it took us two weeks to see even a gradual change. But thankfully the pack comes with 56 strips, giving you plenty of time to tackle discolouration.

Buy now £18.00, Boots.com

Kiki Health activated charcoal powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUa4z_0XwduwHH00

Best: For all-natural teeth whitening

  • Sensitivity level: Zero to minimal

Activated charcoal is an age-old beauty hack, doing everything from exfoliating your skin to clearing your pores. When using it to whiten your teeth, there’s an inevitable moment where you will doubt your sanity (applying a thick, dark powder to something you want to brighten feels extremely counterproductive) but trust us, it works. We recommend brushing this Kiki Health powder onto your teeth with a wet toothbrush for as long as you would toothpaste. Once done, rinse with warm water. It takes a couple of weeks to see a real difference, but one pot will keep you going for a while.

Buy now £9.95, Cultbeauty.co.uk

White Glo coffee and tea drinkers formula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhn52_0XwduwHH00

Best: For tea and coffee drinkers

  • Sensitivity level: Zero to minimal

It’s tough to target discolouration caused by long-term consumption of coffee and tea, but White Glo is giving it a good shot. This toothpaste uses micro polishing particles to tackle yellowing on the enamel while also forming a protective shield against new stains. Like most whitening toothpaste, this requires some patience. It took over two weeks for our tester to notice a difference but our teeth only brightened from that point on. Unsurprisingly, stubborn stains took longer to lift.

Buy now £2.80, Boots.com

Smile Science Harley Street professional teeth whitening wands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NDyG_0XwduwHH00

Best: For targeting treatment on small stains

  • Sensitivity level: Zero to minimal

Don’t let the mystical name put you off, this is all rooted in science. Each of the 14 wands are filled with liquid, with half targeting stains and the other half whitening. Used in that order, they work by rubbing over the surface of your teeth – sort of like a more precise toothbrush. The method didn’t seem rigorous enough to us at first but does the job. We especially liked how easy it was to spot treat more problematic areas, giving you a more even glow across your grin.

Buy now £12.99, Feelunique.com

SmileTime teeth whitening kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiGg0_0XwduwHH00

Best: LED teeth whitening

  • Sensitivity level: Mild to medium

While most teeth whitening products require a minimum of 14 days of use, this kit promises results in less than half that time. Six doses of gel are applied over the teeth before putting on the mouth tray – which is attached to an LED light – for 15 minutes at a time. While there was no immediate difference, our teeth were brighter and whiter after four consecutive days of use. It didn’t quite live up to the higher end of the predicted results (a lucky few claim to see their teeth lighten by eight shades) but with additional courses of treatment, we think we could have definitely got there. Top-up doses of gel currently cost £17.99 and are as vegan-friendly as the main kit.

Buy now £39.99, Smiletimeteeth.com

Teeth whitening kit FAQs

Are teeth whitening kits safe?

To make sure your at-home teeth whitening is safe, follow the directions carefully. Don’t leave solution, be that gel or strips, on longer than the brand advises as this may irritate gums. If the latter does happen at any stage of the process, it’s recommended that you stop the treatment.

After whitening, avoid acidic drinks, dark or strongly coloured liquids, such as tea, coffee or red wine, and food with natural or added colourings. To be on the safe side, it’s recommended that pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding should not use teeth whitening kits.

How does LED teeth whitening work?

Light emitting diode (LED) is a type of light that works to activate teeth whitening agents, for example, gels, which is said to make them work faster.

How long will it take to whiten my teeth?

The amount of time it will take to whiten teeth will depend on the product and the amount of stain on your teeth. But, generally speaking, if you apply the solution regularly for a specified period of time, you’ll likely notice a difference after two weeks.

Are there any natural alternatives to teeth whitening?

Yes, there are more natural alternatives to using hydrogen peroxide, for example, activated charcoal. If you’re looking for one of these solutions we’d recommend the Kiki Health activated charcoal powder (£9.99, Cultbeauty.co.uk ), which we’ve reviewed above.

The verdict: Teeth whitening kits

For an overnight transformation, we recommend the Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set. The combination of strips and toothpaste is unbeatable. The Regenerate enamel science advanced toothpaste is also an easy solution to swap into your daily routine.

Read more:

