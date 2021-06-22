EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Beginning with the opening of trading on December 9, 2020, EyePoint's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 30233G209.