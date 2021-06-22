EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the "Company" or "Panbela"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.