Medical & Biotech

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Beginning with the opening of trading on December 9, 2020, EyePoint's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 30233G209.

www.streetinsider.com
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces First BARDA Project BioShield Procurement Of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) Valued At ~$38 Million

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and for other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced Paratek has delivered the first procurement of NUZYRA to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and BARDA has taken title of the product. This procurement is valued at ~$38 million and will be recognized in the Company's second quarter 2021 net sales of NUZYRA.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Prices 8M Share IPO at $5/sh

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Staffing 360's common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol STAF and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split in the Form of Stock Dividend, Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the "Company"), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the "Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable July 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. Under the terms of the stock split, the Company's shareholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date. The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of the Company's common stock.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Graphite Bio (GRPH) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Today's IPO for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) opened for trading at $22.10 after pricing 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,137,931 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $145.00 per share. Intellia also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 620,689 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $600 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Intellia.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Increases Bought Deal Offering to 3.3M Shares at $3/sh

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the "Company" or "Panbela"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock is being offered by Zentalis. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Zentalis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michael S. Brown Sells 2,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.83% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Current Stock Price for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)?

Q Does Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Acurx Pharmaceuticals. When is Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) reporting earnings?. Acurx Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Q.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) ("VYNE" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4. The reverse stock split was previously approved by stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 3, 2020.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Novan (NOVN) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to implement a one-for-ten reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 25, 2021, and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 26, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) Prices 1.2M Unit Offering at $4.75/Unit; Announces NASDAQ Uplisting and 1-for-6 Reverse Share Split

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 units of securities at an offering price of $4.75 per unit. Each unit is immediately separable into one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock and will be issued separately. The warrants underlying the units are immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.70 and expire 5 years from the date of issuance.
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split

Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or "Company") (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 25, 2021. Exela's Board of Directors approved the split and determined the 1-for-3 ratio to be appropriate to meet Exela's goals of improving the marketability and liquidity of its common stock, compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and continued focus by the Company's management team on the initiatives underway to strengthen its balance sheet and improve shareholder value.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a two-for-one stock split. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on May 26, 2021, will receive one additional share of common stock for each share held, with new shares expected to be distributed on June 4, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eversept Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 238.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Announces 1:2 Reverse Split of Common Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Torchlight also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. The reverse split, which will become effective after market closing on June 25, 2021, was approved by the stockholders of Torchlight at its Special Shareholder meeting held on June 11, 2021. The 1 for 2 ratio represents the lowest amount Torchlight may implement under the 1-20 range that was previously approved by the stockholders.