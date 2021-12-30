The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021
It pays to be a major-league shortstop.
The middle infielders captured four of the 10 richest contracts given out in pro sports in 2021, including the top three. But that doesn't mean that point guards, quarterbacks and other NFL, NBA or MLB players should feel neglected.
All three leagues are represented on GOBankingRates' ranking of the Top 25 contracts signed in 2021 - nine from MLB, three from the NFL and a whopping 13 from the NBA.
Find Out: From Naomi Osaka to Serena Williams: The Richest Women in Sports
Despite the losses of revenue from the COVID-19 impacts of 2020 and earlier in 2021, professional franchises haven't slowed down in giving out huge paychecks. Read on to see the eye-popping contracts given out in 2021.
25. Julius Randle, NBA
- Team: New York Knicks
- Position: Power forward
- Age at Signing: 26
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $117.1 million
- Average Annual Value: $29.3 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Read More: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez and 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?
24. Chris Paul, NBA
- Team: Phoenix Suns
- Position: Point Guard
- Age at Signing: 36
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $120 million
- Average Annual Value: $30 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
See: How These 36 Athletes Spent Their First Big Paycheck
23. John Collins, NBA
- Team: Atlanta Hawks
- Position: Power forward
- Age at Signing: 23
- Years of Contract: 5
- Value: $125 million
- Average Annual Value: $25 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Find Out: Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and 48 More Of The Highest-Paid NFL Players Who Aren't Quarterbacks
22. Max Scherzer, MLB
- Team: New York Mets
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Age at Signing: 37
- Years of Contract: 3
- Value: $130 million
- Average Annual Value: $43.3 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Read More: 24 Athletes Who Make Most of Their Money From Endorsements
21. Jose Berrios, MLB
- Team: Toronto Blue Jays
- Position: Starting pitcher
- Age at Signing: 27
- Years of Contract: 7
- Value: $131 million
- Average Annual Value: $18.7 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
See: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks
20. Jrue Holiday, NBA
- Team: Milwaukee Bucks
- Position: Shooting Guard
- Age at Signing: 30
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $135 million
- Average Annual Value: $33.7 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
The Right Schools: NBA Players From These Colleges Make the Most Money
19. Trent Williams, NFL
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- Position: Left tackle
- Age at Signing: 32
- Years of Contract: 6
- Value: $138 million
- Average Annual Value: $23 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Read More: How Large Is the Sports Gambling Industry in America?
18. Javier Baez, MLB
- Team: Detroit Tigers
- Position: Shortstop
- Age at Signing: 28
- Years of Contract: 6
- Value: $140 million
- Average Annual Value: $23.3 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Read More: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and 23 More Of The Richest NFL Team Owners
17. Jimmy Butler, NBA
- Team: Miami Heat
- Position: Small forward
- Age at Signing: 31
- Years of Contract: 3
- Value: $146.4 million
- Average Annual Value: $48.8 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2023
Take a Look: Famous Athletes Who Have Gone Broke
16. George Springer, MLB
- Team: Toronto Blue Jays
- Position: Center field
- Age at Signing: 31
- Years of Contract: 6
- Value: $150 million
- Average Annual Value: $25 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Keep Reading: From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 41 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports
15. Dak Prescott, NFL
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
- Position: Quarterback
- Age at Signing: 27
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $160 million
- Average Annual Value: $40 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Keep Reading: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?
14. Trae Young, NBA
- Team: Atlanta Hawks
- Position: Point guard
- Age at Signing: 22
- Years of Contract: 5
- Value: $172.5 million
- Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Learn: The Richest and 'Poorest' Owners in Professional Sports
13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA
- Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Position: Point guard
- Age at Signing: 23
- Years of Contract: 5
- Value: $172.5 million
- Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Making Moves: Steph Curry and 25 Athletes With Major Business Empires Outside of Sports
12. Michael Porter Jr., NBA
- Team: Denver Nuggets
- Position: Small forward
- Age at Signing: 23
- Years of Contract: 5
- Value: $172.5 million
- Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Big Losses: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune
11. Marcus Semien, MLB
- Team: Texas Rangers
- Position: Second base
- Age at Signing: 31
- Years of Contract: 7
- Value: $175 million
- Average Annual Value: $25 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Saving Money: The Biggest Bargain on Every NFL Roster
10. Kawhi Leonard, NBA
- Team: Los Angeles Clippers
- Position: Small forward
- Age at Signing: 30
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $176.3 million
- Average Annual Value: $44.07 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Find Out: The NFL Players Who Are Smartest With Their Money
9. Wander Franco, MLB
- Team: Tampa Bay Rays
- Position: Shortstop
- Age at Signing: 20
- Years of Contract: 11
- Value: $182 million
- Average Annual Value: $16.5 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Can You Guess? Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade
8. Kevin Durant, NBA
- Team: Brooklyn Nets
- Position: Small forward
- Age at Signing: 32
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $194.2 million
- Average Annual Value: $48.55 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Find Out: The Most Valuable Sports Empires -- And the Teams That Make Them Rich
7. Joel Embiid, NBA
- Team: Philadelphia 76ers
- Position: Center
- Age at Signing: 27
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $196 million
- Average Annual Value: $49 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2023
Big Bucks: The 20 Most Valuable Sports Franchises in the World
6. Luka Doncic, NBA
- Team: Dallas Mavericks
- Position: Point guard
- Age at Signing: 22
- Years of Contract: 5
- Value: $207 million
- Average Annual Value: $41.4 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Check Out: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions
5. Stephen Curry, NBA
- Team: Golden State Warriors
- Position: Point guard
- Age at Signing: 33
- Years of Contract: 4
- Value: $215.4 million
- Average Annual Value: $53.8 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
Read More: The Biggest Contract Busts in NBA History
4. Josh Allen, NFL
- Team: Buffalo Bills
- Position: Quarterback
- Age at Signing: 25
- Years of Contract: 6
- Value: $258 million
- Average Annual Value: $43 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Who's Who: From Brady to James, These Were the Bestselling Sports Jerseys This Fall
3. Corey Seager, MLB
- Team: Texas Rangers
- Position: Shortstop
- Age at Signing: 27
- Years of Contract: 10
- Value: $325 million
- Average Annual Value: $32.5 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2022
The Wealthy: Richest Athletes From Every Decade
2. Fernando Tatis Jr., MLB
- Team: San Diego Padres
- Position: Shortstop
- Age at Signing: 22
- Years of Contract: 14
- Value: $340 million
- Average Annual Value: $24.3 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
Read More: Pro Athletes Who Have Lost Millions of Dollars
1. Francisco Lindor, MLB
- Team: New York Mets
- Position: Shortstop
- Age at Signing: 27
- Years of Contract: 10
- Value: $341 million
- Average Annual Value: $34.1 million
- Year Contract Starts: 2021
More From GOBankingRates
- The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts
- How Much You Need To Be 'Rich' in 50 Major US Cities
- Top Bank Account Promotions for January 2022 - Avoid Fees and Earn Up To $1,500
- The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money
Photo Disclaimer : Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the player listed.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021
Comments / 0