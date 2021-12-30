ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021

It pays to be a major-league shortstop.

The middle infielders captured four of the 10 richest contracts given out in pro sports in 2021, including the top three. But that doesn't mean that point guards, quarterbacks and other NFL, NBA or MLB players should feel neglected.

All three leagues are represented on GOBankingRates' ranking of the Top 25 contracts signed in 2021 - nine from MLB, three from the NFL and a whopping 13 from the NBA.

Despite the losses of revenue from the COVID-19 impacts of 2020 and earlier in 2021, professional franchises haven't slowed down in giving out huge paychecks. Read on to see the eye-popping contracts given out in 2021.

25. Julius Randle, NBA

  • Team: New York Knicks
  • Position: Power forward
  • Age at Signing: 26
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $117.1 million
  • Average Annual Value: $29.3 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

24. Chris Paul, NBA

  • Team: Phoenix Suns
  • Position: Point Guard
  • Age at Signing: 36
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $120 million
  • Average Annual Value: $30 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

23. John Collins, NBA

  • Team: Atlanta Hawks
  • Position: Power forward
  • Age at Signing: 23
  • Years of Contract: 5
  • Value: $125 million
  • Average Annual Value: $25 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

22. Max Scherzer, MLB

  • Team: New York Mets
  • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Age at Signing: 37
  • Years of Contract: 3
  • Value: $130 million
  • Average Annual Value: $43.3 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

21. Jose Berrios, MLB

  • Team: Toronto Blue Jays
  • Position: Starting pitcher
  • Age at Signing: 27
  • Years of Contract: 7
  • Value: $131 million
  • Average Annual Value: $18.7 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

20. Jrue Holiday, NBA

  • Team: Milwaukee Bucks
  • Position: Shooting Guard
  • Age at Signing: 30
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $135 million
  • Average Annual Value: $33.7 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

19. Trent Williams, NFL

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Left tackle
  • Age at Signing: 32
  • Years of Contract: 6
  • Value: $138 million
  • Average Annual Value: $23 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

18. Javier Baez, MLB

  • Team: Detroit Tigers
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Age at Signing: 28
  • Years of Contract: 6
  • Value: $140 million
  • Average Annual Value: $23.3 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

17. Jimmy Butler, NBA

  • Team: Miami Heat
  • Position: Small forward
  • Age at Signing: 31
  • Years of Contract: 3
  • Value: $146.4 million
  • Average Annual Value: $48.8 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2023

16. George Springer, MLB

  • Team: Toronto Blue Jays
  • Position: Center field
  • Age at Signing: 31
  • Years of Contract: 6
  • Value: $150 million
  • Average Annual Value: $25 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

15. Dak Prescott, NFL

  • Team: Dallas Cowboys
  • Position: Quarterback
  • Age at Signing: 27
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $160 million
  • Average Annual Value: $40 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

14. Trae Young, NBA

  • Team: Atlanta Hawks
  • Position: Point guard
  • Age at Signing: 22
  • Years of Contract: 5
  • Value: $172.5 million
  • Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA

  • Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Position: Point guard
  • Age at Signing: 23
  • Years of Contract: 5
  • Value: $172.5 million
  • Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

12. Michael Porter Jr., NBA

  • Team: Denver Nuggets
  • Position: Small forward
  • Age at Signing: 23
  • Years of Contract: 5
  • Value: $172.5 million
  • Average Annual Value: $34.5 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

11. Marcus Semien, MLB

  • Team: Texas Rangers
  • Position: Second base
  • Age at Signing: 31
  • Years of Contract: 7
  • Value: $175 million
  • Average Annual Value: $25 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

10. Kawhi Leonard, NBA

  • Team: Los Angeles Clippers
  • Position: Small forward
  • Age at Signing: 30
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $176.3 million
  • Average Annual Value: $44.07 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

9. Wander Franco, MLB

  • Team: Tampa Bay Rays
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Age at Signing: 20
  • Years of Contract: 11
  • Value: $182 million
  • Average Annual Value: $16.5 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

8. Kevin Durant, NBA

  • Team: Brooklyn Nets
  • Position: Small forward
  • Age at Signing: 32
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $194.2 million
  • Average Annual Value: $48.55 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

7. Joel Embiid, NBA

  • Team: Philadelphia 76ers
  • Position: Center
  • Age at Signing: 27
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $196 million
  • Average Annual Value: $49 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2023

6. Luka Doncic, NBA

  • Team: Dallas Mavericks
  • Position: Point guard
  • Age at Signing: 22
  • Years of Contract: 5
  • Value: $207 million
  • Average Annual Value: $41.4 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

5. Stephen Curry, NBA

  • Team: Golden State Warriors
  • Position: Point guard
  • Age at Signing: 33
  • Years of Contract: 4
  • Value: $215.4 million
  • Average Annual Value: $53.8 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

4. Josh Allen, NFL

  • Team: Buffalo Bills
  • Position: Quarterback
  • Age at Signing: 25
  • Years of Contract: 6
  • Value: $258 million
  • Average Annual Value: $43 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

3. Corey Seager, MLB

  • Team: Texas Rangers
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Age at Signing: 27
  • Years of Contract: 10
  • Value: $325 million
  • Average Annual Value: $32.5 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2022

2. Fernando Tatis Jr., MLB

  • Team: San Diego Padres
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Age at Signing: 22
  • Years of Contract: 14
  • Value: $340 million
  • Average Annual Value: $24.3 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

1. Francisco Lindor, MLB

  • Team: New York Mets
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Age at Signing: 27
  • Years of Contract: 10
  • Value: $341 million
  • Average Annual Value: $34.1 million
  • Year Contract Starts: 2021

Photo Disclaimer : Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the player listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021

