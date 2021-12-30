The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021

It pays to be a major-league shortstop.

The middle infielders captured four of the 10 richest contracts given out in pro sports in 2021, including the top three. But that doesn't mean that point guards, quarterbacks and other NFL, NBA or MLB players should feel neglected.

All three leagues are represented on GOBankingRates' ranking of the Top 25 contracts signed in 2021 - nine from MLB, three from the NFL and a whopping 13 from the NBA.

Despite the losses of revenue from the COVID-19 impacts of 2020 and earlier in 2021, professional franchises haven't slowed down in giving out huge paychecks. Read on to see the eye-popping contracts given out in 2021.

25. Julius Randle, NBA

Team: New York Knicks

New York Knicks Position: Power forward

Power forward Age at Signing: 26

26 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $117.1 million

$117.1 million Average Annual Value: $29.3 million

$29.3 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

24. Chris Paul, NBA

Team: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Age at Signing: 36

36 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $120 million

$120 million Average Annual Value: $30 million

$30 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

23. John Collins, NBA

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Position: Power forward

Power forward Age at Signing: 23

23 Years of Contract: 5

5 Value: $125 million

$125 million Average Annual Value: $25 million

$25 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

22. Max Scherzer, MLB

Team: New York Mets

New York Mets Position: Starting pitcher

Starting pitcher Age at Signing: 37

37 Years of Contract: 3

3 Value: $130 million

$130 million Average Annual Value: $43.3 million

$43.3 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

21. Jose Berrios, MLB

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Position: Starting pitcher

Starting pitcher Age at Signing: 27

27 Years of Contract: 7

7 Value: $131 million

$131 million Average Annual Value: $18.7 million

$18.7 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

20. Jrue Holiday, NBA

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Position: Shooting Guard

Shooting Guard Age at Signing: 30

30 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $135 million

$135 million Average Annual Value: $33.7 million

$33.7 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

19. Trent Williams, NFL

Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Position: Left tackle

Left tackle Age at Signing: 32

32 Years of Contract: 6

6 Value: $138 million

$138 million Average Annual Value: $23 million

$23 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

18. Javier Baez, MLB

Team: Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Age at Signing: 28

28 Years of Contract: 6

6 Value: $140 million

$140 million Average Annual Value: $23.3 million

$23.3 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

17. Jimmy Butler, NBA

Team: Miami Heat

Miami Heat Position: Small forward

Small forward Age at Signing: 31

31 Years of Contract: 3

3 Value: $146.4 million

$146.4 million Average Annual Value: $48.8 million

$48.8 million Year Contract Starts: 2023

16. George Springer, MLB

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Position: Center field

Center field Age at Signing: 31

31 Years of Contract: 6

6 Value: $150 million

$150 million Average Annual Value: $25 million

$25 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

15. Dak Prescott, NFL

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Age at Signing: 27

27 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $160 million

$160 million Average Annual Value: $40 million

$40 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

14. Trae Young, NBA

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Position: Point guard

Point guard Age at Signing: 22

22 Years of Contract: 5

5 Value: $172.5 million

$172.5 million Average Annual Value: $34.5 million

$34.5 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder Position: Point guard

Point guard Age at Signing: 23

23 Years of Contract: 5

5 Value: $172.5 million

$172.5 million Average Annual Value: $34.5 million

$34.5 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

12. Michael Porter Jr., NBA

Team: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Position: Small forward

Small forward Age at Signing: 23

23 Years of Contract: 5

5 Value: $172.5 million

$172.5 million Average Annual Value: $34.5 million

$34.5 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

11. Marcus Semien, MLB

Team: Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Position: Second base

Second base Age at Signing: 31

31 Years of Contract: 7

7 Value: $175 million

$175 million Average Annual Value: $25 million

$25 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

10. Kawhi Leonard, NBA

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Position: Small forward

Small forward Age at Signing: 30

30 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $176.3 million

$176.3 million Average Annual Value: $44.07 million

$44.07 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

9. Wander Franco, MLB

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Age at Signing: 20

20 Years of Contract: 11

11 Value: $182 million

$182 million Average Annual Value: $16.5 million

$16.5 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

8. Kevin Durant, NBA

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Position: Small forward

Small forward Age at Signing: 32

32 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $194.2 million

$194.2 million Average Annual Value: $48.55 million

$48.55 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

7. Joel Embiid, NBA

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Position: Center

Center Age at Signing: 27

27 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $196 million

$196 million Average Annual Value: $49 million

$49 million Year Contract Starts: 2023

6. Luka Doncic, NBA

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Position: Point guard

Point guard Age at Signing: 22

22 Years of Contract: 5

5 Value: $207 million

$207 million Average Annual Value: $41.4 million

$41.4 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

5. Stephen Curry, NBA

Team: Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Position: Point guard

Point guard Age at Signing: 33

33 Years of Contract: 4

4 Value: $215.4 million

$215.4 million Average Annual Value: $53.8 million

$53.8 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

4. Josh Allen, NFL

Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Age at Signing: 25

25 Years of Contract: 6

6 Value: $258 million

$258 million Average Annual Value: $43 million

$43 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

3. Corey Seager, MLB

Team: Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Age at Signing: 27

27 Years of Contract: 10

10 Value: $325 million

$325 million Average Annual Value: $32.5 million

$32.5 million Year Contract Starts: 2022

2. Fernando Tatis Jr., MLB

Team: San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Age at Signing: 22

22 Years of Contract: 14

14 Value: $340 million

$340 million Average Annual Value: $24.3 million

$24.3 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

1. Francisco Lindor, MLB

Team: New York Mets

New York Mets Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Age at Signing: 27

27 Years of Contract: 10

10 Value: $341 million

$341 million Average Annual Value: $34.1 million

$34.1 million Year Contract Starts: 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Biggest Sports Deals of 2021