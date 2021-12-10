The Best Christmas Decorations We Found This Year (So Far)

While a tree , lights and a wreath are a given, to really create your very own Christmas wonderland, you’re going to need a few more pieces of the best Christmas decorations.

Thanks to Pinterest , Instagram and other social media sites, Christmas decorating has reached new highs. Today, you can find Santa in every room of the house, and lights and garland criss-cross their way from window to window. A Christmas display isn’t complete without stuffed animals, table runners and holiday-themed dish towels. If you decide to really lean into Christmas decor, you can pick up pieces for nearly every surface you can see.

To make the most of Christmas and strike the right balance in your home, you might consider adding small touches to the bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom, while going decor-heaving in the living room. Otherwise, you might end up with Christmas overkill . We recommend investing in:

Lighted Garland

Christmas Stockings

Wreaths

Stocking Holders

Couch Pillows

Window Decals

Christmas Signs

Tablescape Additions

Holiday Bedding

So that you don’t have to dig through the millions of different decorations available for purchase online, we’ve put together our favorite Christmas decorations. Put one or more of these in your home for the best Christmas (display) ever.

1. S age In Thyme Wood Bead Garland

BEST MINIMALIST GARLAND

A great minimalist accent, this wood beaded garland will look great around your tree, banister, mantle, or other areas of your home. Laid out on jute string, the neutral color pairs well with other garlands and decor and is easy to install wherever you’d like.



Buy: sage in thyme 7ft Wood Bead Garland $16.99

2. Newbridge Pine Hill Christmas Tree Farm Fabric Holiday Tablecloth

BEST FOR THE KITCHEN

One of the quickest and easiest ways to add some Christmas cheer to your space is with a holiday-themed tablecloth. Your table is likely one of the most significant pieces of furniture in your home, so cover it with minimal effort and maximum cheer using the Newbridge Pine Hill Christmas Tree Farm Fabric Holiday Tablecloth. Available in various-sized oval and rectangle shapes and with matching napkins, the polyester tablecloth is stain-resistant and machine washable, making it a great product to bring out every year. Plus, the nostalgic print will never go out of style.



Buy: Newbridge Pine Hill Christmas Tree Farm Fabric Holiday Tablecloth $29.99

3. Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Shooting Star Advent Calendar

BEST REUSABLE ADVENT CALENDAR

An advent calendar not only works as a decoration in your home leading up to Christmas, but it also provides something for parents to point to every time their child asks whether they can open a present yet. Read the calendar, kiddies. This beautifully constructed wooden advent calendar is battery-powered and features LEDs to light up the scenic and snowy Christmas village backdrop. Small drawers engraved with numbers provide a space to place a small candy, toy or note. Start a tradition with a piece of décor that signals Christmas is almost here, or at least 24 days away.



Buy: Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Shooting Star Advent Calendar $49.99 (orig. $59.99) 17% OFF

4. Levtex Home Santa Claus Lane Quilt Set

BEST CHRISTMAS-THEMED BEDDING

For those who want it to be Christmas in every room of the home, there’s the Levtex Home Santa Claus Lane Quilt Set. The playful pattern will delight guests and spark joy thanks to its sweet messages like “Peace on Earth” and “Merry and Bright,” available in twin, queen and king, with matching pillow shams. The brightly colored bedding is set off by a white backing, making it easy to add to a neutral space. When Christmas is over, you can reverse the bedding to reveal a red and white striped pattern. Um, happy Fourth of July? Sure!



Buy: Levtex Home Santa Claus Lane Quilt Set

5. MAGGIFT 304 LED Curtain String Lights

BEST LIGHTS

We’re sorry, but it’s just not Christmas until we see some twinkling lights. Those are the wholly unofficial and made-up rules of the season, but rules nonetheless. Add some whimsy to your home with curtain lights that feature 304 LED lights and remote control for timer and brightness functions. Safe for indoor and outdoor use, the lights have eight modes and will look just as exciting on New Year’s Eve as they did on Christmas eve. Plus, it’s much easier to hang lights on a curtain rod than stringing them from your roof.



Buy: MAGGIFT 304 LED Curtain String Lights $19.99

6. Ogrmar 4PCS Stretch Removable Washable Dining Room Chair Protector Slipcovers

BEST FOR PROTECTING FURNITURE

There have been instances when the eggnog kicks in, and things can get a bit messy during Christmas dinner. For a decoration that doubles as a furniture protector, we like the chair protector slipcovers from Ogrmar. The company has fun and festive holiday prints aplenty, and users can easily slip the covers over their chairs to add to their décor. When the plates are all cleared, clean up any remaining messes by removing the slipcovers and throwing them in the washing machine to ensure they’re ready for next year’s experiment when your 2-year-old niece tries eating cranberry sauce for the first time. Fun.



Buy: Ogrmar 4PCS Stretch Removable Washable Dining Room Chair Protector Slipcovers $19.98

7. The Coloring Table

KIDS DIY PROJECT

The holiday season is fun for kids, but for parents, keeping little ones entertained while trying to decorate/wrap gifts/prepare food/shovel snow/etc. can be a bit stressful. Okay, a lot stressful. Get kids involved in this year’s decorating scheme with a tablecloth they can color themselves. Washable markers and crayons make this a reusable tablecloth tradition, or kids can opt for fabric markers to create a keepsake.

9. Peanuts® Charlie Brown 24-Inch Christmas Tree with Music Chip

BEST FOR MOVIE LOVERS

Whether you’re low on space for a full-sized Christmas tree or want a smaller option for a bedroom or bathroom, you can’t go wrong with a replica of the Christmas tree from a Charlie Brown Christmas . The little tree that just needs some love comes with its solo red bulb, Linus’ blanket, and a music chip that replays the beloved Peanuts holiday classic. We never thought it was such a bad little tree.



Buy: Peanuts® Charlie Brown 24-Inch Christmas Tree with Music Chip $29.99

10. Decorative Paper Trees

BEST TREE ACCENT

These cute decorative paper trees make a great accent for any area of your home. Place them on any countertop, table, or mantel for an instant modern Christmas vibe. Offered in varying sizes, grab a few to create a look all your own.



Buy: Decorative Paper Trees $90.25 (orig. $95.00) 5% OFF

11. CreateYourOwnGift Snowflake Door Hanger

BEST PERSONALIZED

For a Christmas decoration you can use year after year, and even hand it down to your kids, look no further than the CreateYourOwnGift Snowflake Door Hanger. This decoration is available in wood or acrylic and can be personalized with your family name. Of course, to display this sign, you’ll need to use a door hanger or put a nail on your front door. Please note that you’ll also need to add a ribbon or string to the sign to hang it up. However, the low price point combined with the Christmas style makes this an easy purchase for yourself or a gift.



Buy: CreateYourOwnGift Snowflake Door Hanger $11.69

12. DECORA Silver Tinsel Garland

MOST MULTIFUNCTIONAL

If you’re looking for decorations that you can use for Christmas, New Year’s or even other winter holidays, you’ll want to pick up something silver and shiny. This versatile color can compliment any of the more traditional Christmas colors or stand on its own. That’s why the DECORA Silver Tinsel Garland takes the “most multifunctional” award on our list. These sparkly strings can spruce up almost any space, whether hung or laid on a mantelpiece. In each order, you’ll get 33 feet of tinsel. Of course, you can order more if you want to really deck out your space.



Buy: DECORA Silver Tinsel Garland $8.99 (orig. $11.99) 25% OFF

13. Santas Forest Inc. Christmas Spray

BEST SNOW ALTERNATIVE

When you think about it, the majority of the world won’t have snow on Christmas. You might be able to hope for a white Christmas if you live in cooler climes, but otherwise, you’ll need to recreate this fairytale idea of the season by using fake snow. The Santas Forest Inc. Christmas Spray is just that. You can spray it on your windows or even use it to create fake Santa footprints for your kiddos to see on Christmas morning. Alternatively, pair the spray with Christmas stencils to create a snowy display.



Buy: Santas Forest Inc. Christmas Spray $16.17

14. Christmas Table Decorations

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

Your living room isn’t the only place you’ll likely be decorating for Christmas. Whether you’re working from home or still making the commute to the office, you may also want to add a bit of holiday cheer to your desk, and the Three-Pack Christmas Table Decorations offer the ideal opportunity to do so. These table-top signs boast images of Santa, a reindeer and a snowman wishing everyone who passes by a ‘Merry Christmas.’ Plus, the glitter details on the characters make them stand out from the crowd.



Buy: Christmas Table Decorations $10.99

15. KINNJAS Merry Christmas Banner

BEST BANNER

We use Happy Birthday banners all the time, but for some reason, Merry Christmas banners are only now just catching on. There are tons of these festive signs on the market this year, but we love this rustic-inspired version from KINNJAS. Not only does it wish all who see it a very happy holiday, but it also adds a cozy burlap and buffalo plaid theme to your holiday display. This nine-feet long banner is ideal if your interior design style is farmhouse chic or something similar and available in various holiday sayings.



Buy: KINNJAS Merry Christmas Banner $12.99

16. Leipple Christmas Gnome Plush Decorations

MOST INTERNATIONAL

Bring a bit of European flair into your home this Christmas with the Leipple Christmas Gnome Plus Decorations. In Scandinavia, people believe that gnomes bring good luck and gifts during the holiday season. That’s why you find these figures represented across the region during December. Whether you believe in Christmas gnomes or not, these little guys make cute decorations for any mantelpiece or empty tablespace. This set comes with three plush gnomes in red, green and silver.



Buy: Leipple Christmas Gnome Plush Decorations $17.99

17. Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush

BEST PLUSH

As an adult, there’s only one time a year you can get away with displaying stuffed animals in your home, and that’s Christmas. So, take full advantage of this and buy the Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush to keep on your couch or bed throughout the holiday season. In this version of everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey is wearing a red sweater and green pants, topped off with a red Santa hat. There’s also a Minnie Mouse plush if you want to display both mice in the famous couple this Christmas.



Buy: Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse 2021 Large 22-Inch Plush, Stuffed Animal, Amazon Exclusive, by Just Play $11.99 (orig. $21.99) 45% OFF

18. Best Choice Products Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree

MOST RETRO

We’re willing to bet that your grandmother had a ceramic Christmas tree proudly displayed during the holiday season when you were growing up. These decorations were hugely popular back in the 20th century, but they’re making a comeback today. The tree boasts removable and rearrangeable Christmas lights as well as three-star toppers. Inside the ceramic structure, you’ll find a lightbulb to provide the Christmassy glow. Kids will be mesmerized by this tree, and it’s sure to add a soft, warm light to any corner of your house.



Buy: Best Choice Products 15in Pre-lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree Holiday Decoration $39.99

19. Glitzhome Christmas Marquee Stocking Holder

BEST STOCKING HOLDERS

Stocking holders are both functional and decorative. Not only do they provide a place to hang your stockings, but they also look good while they’re at it. And, we love the extra bit of glitz and glam the Glitzhome Christmas Marquee Stocking Holders provide. The set of three marquee letters spell out the word, ‘Joy,’ and feature hooks on the front where you can place the loops of your family’s stockings. If joy isn’t your thing, these LED-lighted stocking holders are also available in ‘Noel’ or the shape of a gift box.



Buy: Glitzhome Christmas Marquee Stocking Holder $39.99

20. Mohop Holiday Tree Light Decorations

BEST CANDLE HOLDERS

For centuries, candles have been an integral part of Christmas decorating. Granted, we don’t use them as much anymore thanks to the invention of electricity, but there’s something irreplaceable about the soft, flickering light provided by an open flame. Safely bring that soothing feeling into your home with the Mohop Holiday Tree Light Decorations. These metallic tea light holders can sit on any flat surface, and when you place a candle inside them, they will throw beautiful designs onto the walls nearby.



Buy: Mohop Holiday Tree Light Decorations $38.00

21. Personalization Mall Scenic Snowflakes Table Runner

BEST FOR CHRISTMAS TABLESCAPES

Having a picture-perfect tablescape isn’t necessary at Christmas, but it makes for a great social media post from your family to the world. This year, make your table extra special by investing in this Personalization Mall Scenic Snowflakes Table Runner. The runner, which is available in three festive colors, can be personalized with two lines of text, including a Christmas greeting and your family name.



Buy: Personalization Mall Scenic Table Runner $29.99

22. Woodland Pine Wreath

BEST INDOOR WREATH

This simple pine wreath is sure the perfect Christmas decoration for minimalists. It meshes well with any color scheme and comes with prelit LED lights for a festive look and vibe. Made of plastic, pinecone, wire, and twig, it features 35 LED lights and uses 3 AA batteries (not included) to operate.



Buy: Woodland Pine Wreath $117.00 (orig. $130.00) 10% OFF

23. WoodByStu Christmas Doormat

BEST MOVIE-INSPIRED

Christmas isn’t Christmas without the movies. Pay homage to your favorite holiday film with the WoodByStu Christmas Doormat. Home Alone fans will appreciate the saying printed on the top of this doormat, and even people who don’t get the reference will likely chuckle. The cured UV ink used to print the words on the mat won’t fade, even after several seasons of use. In addition, the welcome mat has a non-slip backing to keep you and your guests safe.



Buy: WoodByStu Christmas Doormat $22.00

24. National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

BEST FOR BORDERS

The National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland is another decor piece that instantly takes your home from a 10 to an 11. This border piece is ideal for door edges and chimney breasts; this border piece is crammed full of cones, red berries, glitter, and 50 UL white lights for a truly Christmassy appearance. It’s available in both battery-powered and plug-in models, depending on the level of freedom you require.



Buy: National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland $35.79 (orig. $62.49) 43% OFF

25. Mr. Christmas Super Climbing Santa

BEST ANIMATED

It’s the little touches that take home decorating to the next level, and the Mr. Christmas Super Climbing Santa falls right into this category. This fun tree or wall decor piece will deliver hours of fun as you watch Santa work his way up and down the ladder with a string of Christmas lights thrown over his shoulder. And, if that wasn’t entertaining enough, Santa’s toy bag can play 15 different Christmas carols for you to enjoy as he gets to work decorating.



Buy: Mr. Christmas Super Climbing Santa $76.88 (orig. $110.00) 30% OFF

26. Department 56 Griswold Holiday House

BEST VILLAGE ADDITION

Miniature Christmas villages are a popular option for interior Christmas decor, and it’s hard to come up with a way to make them any better. But we think we have. Why not add this Department 56 Griswold Holiday House to your setup for that extra dose of Christmas fun? Every time you see the 7.5-inch tall piece, you’re sure to smile as you’re reminded of everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Additionally, you can choose between two lighting modes for your home, constantly on or flashing.



Buy: Department 56 Griswold Holiday House $194.99

27. Design Toscano Nutcracker Soldier

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re looking for a place to display all of your festive treats, you won’t find a better option than this Design Toscano Nutcracker Soldier Table. Standing to attention, this hand-cast, stone, and resin nutcracker has a plate out in front, ready to hold nuts, candy or any festive treat you fancy. It’s also possible to use the piece as attractive decor addition, inside or out, and to have him hold other festive decor to add to the classic, Christmassy feel. Each high-quality piece stands 36 inches tall, weighs 24 pounds, and has been hand-painted for a more personal feeling.



Buy: Design Toscano Nutcracker Soldier $226.86

28. Cedar & Balsam Scented Candle

BEST CANDLE

Everyone loves the smell of the Christmas tree. We usually associate that fresh pine smell with Christmas in general, but the tree alone doesn’t always spread the scent through the whole house. Get this candle to serve as a lovely, glowing green Christmas decoration that will also fill your home with a cedar and balsam holiday scent.



Buy: Cedar & Balsam Scented Candle $17.88

29. Lighted Birch Tree

MOST WINTERY

This little white birch tree has that elegant, minimalist wintery vibe that adds a chic and cozy holiday feel to your home. The bare, dainty branches decorated only with warm white lights are just enough to scream Christmas without being too kitschy.



Buy: Lighted Birch Tree $15.99 (orig. $29.99) 47% OFF

30. Lighted Eucalyptus Garland

BEST FAUX GREENERY

There are many types of greenery that scream Christmas, this eucalyptus garland included. You can drape it in the center of your dining table like a runner or on the mantle for a little extra twinkle above the stockings. Wherever you put this battery-powered light-up vine, it’s sure to help infuse some more Christmas spirit into your home.



Buy: Lighted Eucalyptus Garland $32.99

31. Ceramic Santa Claus Statues

BEST STATUES

Obviously, when you see Santa, you think of Christmas. If you don’t want more of the typical Santa figurines around the house, go for these classic, old-school Santa statues. The gold and white color scheme is chic and elegant if that’s the vibe you’re going for, but these cute little Santas still scream holiday cheer.



Buy: Ceramic Santa Claus Statues

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.