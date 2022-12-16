Go Ahead, Be Naughty: The 50 Best Stoner Gifts for the Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

As long as marijuana still remains illegal according to federal law here in the United States, we can’t encourage anyone to smoke it. We also won’t encourage you to consume cannabis in the form of delicious brownies, cookies, gummies or any other edibles you can get your hands on — which would also be illegal. However, states around the country are eagerly decriminalizing marijuana, while the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level . You can now walk down the streets of most major American cities and catch the pungent smell of marijuana in the air.

While decriminalization and full legalization are still a work in progress, millions of people smoke marijuana freely and quasi-legally, and stoners across the land are rejoicing and taking their love for the herb public. As a result, more and more people are developing a preference for cannabis over alcohol . It’s supposed to be a free country, right?

Finding the best stoner gifts was challenging due to the lack of options. But due to legalization, the landscape for upscale cannabis accessories has significantly expanded. Think about the cannabis partakers in your life and which gifts might spark their interest. You know what the liquor lovers in your life enjoy, so why should this be any different?

Don’t panic if you’re unsure about the best stoner gifts for your friends fond of the ganja. Just browse our 2022 stoner gift guide, from the best CBD products to subscription snack boxes , and see what speaks to you. Trust us — they’ll appreciate the thought.

1. Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed

One of our favorite books about marijuana , this famous cookbook contains a collection of recipes based on the Viceland television series of the same name. These dishes are much classier than your standard pot brownie. The book includes 65 recipes for sophisticated sweet and savory meals and cocktails. We’re talking decadent options like blackened shrimp and brown butter gnocchi with a white negroni. This coffee table centerpiece is one of the best books for stoners ever written and a must for the foodie in your life with a serious appreciation for gourmet ganja.

Buy: Bong Appetit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed $26.72 (orig. $30.00) 11% OFF

2. Candy Club Subscription Box

Just the look of this vibrant box will bring a grin to any stoner’s face. While our other box options offer a mix of flavors, this box is for candy lovers with a serious sweet tooth. Every Candy Club subscription comes with about three pounds of chocolates, sour candies and gummies. All candies come in resealable containers to stay fresh and hide in your secret emergency stash inconspicuously. The gift recipient can even trade in a box for different options if they don’t like it.

Candy Club Subscription Box

$29.99

3. Blazy Susan Purple Hemp Plastic Rolling Tray

While the original Lazy Susan style stoner tray by Blazy Susan will always be an all-time SPY favorite, we’re very into this chic, lightweight alternative in purple. Made from biodegradable hemp, it’s a more sustainable and durable alternative to regular plastic. With handy built-in compartments for items like grinders, joints, papers and lighters, this tray can help keep any setup more organized and less chaotic.

Blazy Susan Purple Hemp Plastic Rolling Tray

$29.99

4. Sackville & Co The Big Apple Grinder

There’s nothing better than a good ol’ inconspicuous cannabis accessory, and this high-design grinder from Sackville & Co is the best way to get started. Featuring diamond-sharp teeth and a multi-tiered design, it’s just the right blend of novelty and function with a pop art aesthetic that’ll earn compliments in any home while providing perfectly ground-up goods each and every time.

Sackville & Co The Big Apple Grinder

$40.00

5. Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

While the Pax and Mighty are both known for delivering fantastic vapor quality, the Mighty is the new hybrid convection device commanding the attention of health-conscious smokers everywhere. We’ll admit it – the look isn’t as sleek as the Pax and it’s a little chunky. But the juicebox-style straw and ergonomic build make it just as comfortable to use, and the performance blows the Pax out of the water, according to many users, making it one of the best stoner gifts. Their Crafty vape is a little less pricey and more compact.

Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

$349.00

6. Dad Grass Smoking Kit

A must-have stoner gift for the dad that also imbibes in the herb, this stylish accessory kit by Dad Grass is here to make your sesh more relaxing. With 33 hemp papers, a rolling tray, a lighter and an ashtray with resting spots for four joints, this gift for stoners is a tribute to all the simple, old-school pleasures of smoking that dads know best.

Dad Grass Smoking Kit

$37.00

7. Houseplant Ashtray Set by Seth

For a lot of stoners, weed isn’t the only plant they like! A great stoner gift for your friend who appreciates weed but also has a green thumb, this Seth Rogen-vetted ashtray set is the best under $100 pick on Houseplant right now. While the ceramic ashtray has a deep well with a notch to rest a cigarette, it also comes in a bowl-shaped tray that can double an additional ashtray if needed. The brand also sells tons of luxury cannabis accessories to choose from that aren’t plant-related.

Houseplant Ashtray Set by Seth

$98.00

8. PuffCo Proxy

If you want to gift some smoking gear that looks like it was designed by NASA, opt for Puffco. While the Peak is the better-known line from this brand, their newcomer The Proxy is what really deserves your attention. Designed as a super-sleek classic tobacco pip, the Proxy is an elegant and ergonomic glass pipe that provides an innovative new vaping experience. This game-changing brand is also fully modular, meaning all pieces can be used together.

PuffCo Proxy

$299.00

PuffCo Proxy

$299.00

9. Weed Gummies Cookbook by Monica Lo

Cooking your own edibles at home doesn’t have to be scary with the help of Monica Lo, a verified expert in THC and CBD gummies, candies and other treats. Unlike other cookbooks in the cannabis space, this one shows love for Lo’s Asian heritage. From nougat to truffles, there’s something for every sweet tooth in here and even a couple of savory snacks if things get too sugary. It also shares a sous-vide method that’s the ultimate hack for avoiding odor when cooking.

Buy: Weed Gummies Cookbook by Monica Lo $16.16 (orig. $17.95) 10% OFF

10. Rogue Paq Poppy Party Ashtray

The first “party ashtray” of its kind, Rogue Paq’s genius ashtray invention is a metallic poppy inspired by a vintage Hollywood Regency design and makes a stunning centerpiece on any mantle, or dining table. Made from 100% pure brass that’s designed to develop a patina over time, this polished beauty features five removable petals that act as individual ashtrays. Each petal comes with a chic stamen that can be removed and used as a poker or packing tool.

Rogue Paq Poppy Party Ashtray

$210.00

11. TNT Pro Hemp Hot Sweat Stick

While you should generally be wary of hemp products that you buy on Amazon, this anti-cellulite stick is one of the best gifts for stoners who live an active lifestyle since it doubles as a pre-workout enhancer. With a heating agent that starts working as soon as it gets in contact with skin, this cream helps to increase sweating and circulation in the areas that it’s applied to.

Buy: TNT Pro Hemp Hot Sweat Stick $9.99

12. Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics by Warren Bobrow

Cannabis is a fantastic option for non-drinkers or those looking to wean off alcohol. If you love the tasty buzz of a cocktail without the actual alcohol, opt for this genius selection of canna cocktails for a modern twist on mixology that will be living on all bar carts in 2023. If you’re sober, they also have plenty of flavorful mocktail recipes. Why settle for soda when you can do so much better?

Buy: Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics by Warren Bobrow $24.99

13. Charlotte’s Web CBD Cream

Given that Charlotte’s Web CBD recently announced that they were the official CBD representative partnering with MLB, it’s clear that they’re the superior brand for cannabis-based topicals and pain-relief needs. Whether you have arthritis or just experience upper back tension from being hunched over a computer all day this is the best stoner gift idea for anyone dealing with inflammation. This hemp-infused lotion is their strongest at 750MG.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Cream

$19.99+

14. Sunday Scaries CBD Dog Treats

If your lovable stoner also happens to be a dog parent, they’ll appreciate these relaxing CBD soft chews that are perfect for anxious or stressed-out dogs as well as seniors. Fortified with proven ingredients like Valerian Root, Chamomile and Passion Flower, each chewy miniature bone contains 5mg of CBD to keep pups happy as can be.

Sunday Scaries CBD Dog Treats

$46.00 $58.00

15. Session Goods Cleaning Kit

As fun as smoking devices are, a regular cleaning routine is an integral process for every stoner, to get all that gunk out of there and make sure you get the smoothest hit possible. That’s why Session Goods offers a glass cleaning solution that’s less harsh than chemical-based alternatives. This one uses isopropyl alcohol but is scented with citrus and rose, bringing a more welcoming scent while removing residue and stains.

Session Goods Cleaning Kit

$22.00

16. Botanical Cannabis Plant Print

This gorgeously green botanical poster shows the ins and outs of the cannabis plant. Plant illustrations always add an understated but bohemian vibe to any room and fit in seamlessly without being too obvious or obnoxious. Reviewers praise these prints for the excellent quality of the paper and vivid use of color. This Etsy shop is based in France and offers similar vintage-inspired prints of mushrooms, flowers, and plants.

Botanical Cannabis Plant Print

$11.82+

17. Aerospaced by Higher Standards 4-piece Grinder

No stoner gift guide would be complete without one of the best weed grinders , but finding a sophisticated version isn’t easy. Say goodbye to cheesy tie-dye patterns and smiley faces — this aircraft-grade aluminum version, available in eight colors, is as sleek and sexy as they come. The Higher Standards grinder is durable and consists of four pieces, complete with a pollen catcher to preserve that precious kief. The diamond-shaped teeth are extra sharp, ensuring an even and fluffy grind every time.

18. LEVO II Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine

Most of the cannabutter devices for sale on Amazon are messy, complicated, or have a frat-house aesthetic. Investing in a high-end infusion machine as a stoner gift will ensure better results while being a seamless addition to any adult’s kitchen counter. First, the LEVO II runs a dry or activate cycle before moving onto the infusion cycle. Time and temperature are customizable, and you can control the device wirelessly with an app.

LEVO II

$299.99

19. Raw Classic King Size Pre-Rolled Cones Bundle

Every smoker has had a moment of laziness where they don’t want to roll a joint or miss an essential tool required. The solution? This convenient 50-pack of Raw cones comes with a packing stick and a cone loader. Cardboard filter tips are pre-attached to the paper, adding value and convenience.

Buy: RAW Classic King Size Pre-Roned Cones Bundle $21.99

20. Boy Smells Best Buds Candle Bundle

Oh, so your pal really, REALLY loves bud? Then this kushy candle bundle from Boy Smells should get the job done when gifting. The Best Buds Bundle features some iconic Boy Smells scents. They all have a pot-centric smell but are varied to create four individual scents. Your friend will expect their OG Kush scent, Cowboy Kush, Cashmere Kush, and a brand new citrusy Italian Kush in the pack.

Boy Smells Best Buds Bundle

$120.00

21. Mission Farms Rest CBD Goat Milk Soap

While they don’t get you high, CBD products still have a wild therapeutic effect that makes them well worth trying. Take Mission Farms Rest CBD Goat Milk Soap, for example. This all-natural soap uses goat milk, CBD, and essential oils to create one of the most effectively smoothening soaps we’ve ever tried but one of the most relaxing. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber is obsessed with this soap. “It’s made bath time the best time again,” he says. “A glass of wine, some good tunes, and this soap are the only things I look forward to nowadays.”

Mission Farms Rest CBD Goat Milk Soap

$16.00

22. Pax Vaporizer

Stoners were into vaporizers before they were cool. Preferred by those worried about the health effects of smoking — we won’t speak to the alleged health effects of vaping — many vaporizers are made with unsafe, low-quality materials. However, the Pax Vaporizer has received tons of accolades for its portable nature, versatile uses and stylish appearance. The new Pax Plus is thei top-of-the-line vaporizer that takes dry herb and concentrates, but they also carry the equally impressive Pax 3 and 2 along with a budget-friendly Era Pro model.

Pax Vaporizer

$70.00+

23. Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray

This rolling tray is the ultimate way to streamline your smoking experience, and it’s so much more than a surface. Blazy Susan refers to this spinning smoking accessory as the “Cadillac of rolling trays.” This item clears up lots of room on surfaces and keeps them clear of crumbs and ash, thanks to a compartment for every smoking tool. For messy cannabis lovers, this organizing system is a savior.

Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray

$89.99

24. Goldleaf Cannabis Logbooks

Some people like to journal when they’re stoned, but one of the best stoner gifts you can give your 420-loving bud is a journal that celebrates the consumption of the plant itself. Goldleaf offers all kinds of guided notebooks for all types of goals, like CBD therapy, tracking cannabis use, grow operations and more. These science-focused journals are approachable and fun to use for any cannabis user. Best-sellers include the Patient Journal, The Grow Planner , and The Cannabis Taster.

Goldleaf Cannabis Logbooks

$19.99+

25. Preternatural Joint Pass “The Creation of Adam” iPhone Case

Originally this was a Michelangelo piece detailing the hands of God and Adam. But weed itself is a work of art, so why not update that classic for aficionados? This ink-printed phone case is available for iPhones of all sizes and celebrates the beauty of a shared smoke with a friend. The case is made of shock-absorbent TPU and is complete with an anti-fingerprint finish. While the back is opaque with the design, the sides are transparent for easy usage and port access.

Preternatural Joint Pass “The Creation of Adam” iPhone Case

$21.00

26. Relief Bath Salts with CBD & Kava

These luscious CBD bath salts are a step up from the CBD bath bomb fad and help make your system feel replenished. CBD sits in an Epsom salt base with organic ginger, arnica and kava. Bold notes of cedar and eucalyptus make this a top-notch present for men and women alike. The recipient can use them as both a scrub and a soak.

Foria Relief Bath Salts with CBD & Kava

$52.00

27. Original Apothecarry Case

Some of the stash boxes on mainstream sites have a basic appearance or a too-obvious aesthetic that requires it to be hidden away. The Apothecarry Case looks like a classic cigar humidor but is specifically designed to keep herbs fresh. A gorgeously stained wood exterior is odor-resistant, and the attractive leatherette interior has protective foam and straps to reduce movement. The price tag is justified further by eight humidity-control packs, four humidity-controlled glass jars with reusable labels, four dab containers, a grinder, and a removable tray.

Original Apothecarry Case

$275.00

28. Munchpak Subscription Box

After a sesh, we often want to indulge in some guilty pleasures, but typical convenience-store candies and chips get boring fast. That’s why Munchpak offers all sorts of goodies from around the world. When you can’t travel during COVID, you might as well let your taste buds go on an international trip. They cover all your bases with spicy, sour, sweet, and savory options inside every box. Munchpak also includes a travel guide, so your loved ones can pretend they’re on vacation instead of glued to the couch. Check out our favorite snack subscription boxes for similar options.

Munchpak Snack Subscription Box

Starting at $9.95

29. Pot Plant Fake Weed Plant

Gifting a houseplant isn’t uncommon, but you know what’s better? Upgrading that gift to one of these incredibly detailed faux cannabis plants . Weed isn’t legal in every state, but this ultra-realistic plant is a must if your gift recipient has a true passion and appreciation for marijuana in all of its growing stages. The plant is symbolic of healing, and this gift is a beautiful reminder of that and the artistry required to successfully grow this fickle plant.

Pot Plant Fake Weed Plant

$45.00

30. FIREDOG Leather Smell Proof Bags

This black FIREDOG accessory only looks expensive for a smell-proof travel bag that doesn’t break the bank. It’s spacious enough to fit flower, a pipe, and a lighter or rolling material. It’s soft and comes in a roll-up style for easy storage. The front zipper pocket provides a tiny, discreet spot to hold a small amount of smoking material. It has a perfectly aged look, with one reviewer saying it reminds them of vintage cigarette cases from back in the day.

Buy: FIREDOG Leather Smell Proof Bags $11.99 (orig. $19.99) 40% OFF

31. Keith Haring Glass Rolling Tray

If you’re looking for a rolling tray that doesn’t look explicitly like a rolling tray, this piece of art (print courtesy of Keith Haring) is a way to spruce up your coffee table or dresser without looking like traditional stonerware. Constructed from high-quality glass with a glossy finish, the tray is heat-resistant and easy to hand wash, unlike plastic alternatives that can be hard to scrub clean of sticky crystals and residue. Raised edges prevent spillage of weed and supplies.

Keith Haring Glass Rolling Tray

$60.00+

32. Waffleye Waffle Maker

It’s hard to find a stoner that doesn’t love waffles, and this handmade non-stick waffle maker by Waffle Eye provides the ultimate opportunity to satisfy those major munchies. Making delicious waffles? Not that difficult. But making flawless waffle art? That’s a task generally reserved for DIY masters and practiced home chefs, but it doesn’t have to be with this stylish and creative weed-leaf print. This kitchen appliance allows everyone to eat weed-themed grilled cheese, home fries, and desserts.





Waffleye Waffle Maker

$54.20

33. The Art of Cooking with Cannabis by Tracey Medeiros

Many cannabis cookbooks only graze the surface, but Tracey Medeiros’s “The Art of Cooking With Cannabis” is a deep dive into cannabis-based edible businesses in North America. A culinary guidebook for amateur cooks and pros alike, it’s truly unlike any cookbook for potheads. From infused pesto to THC and CBD smoked cheddar and green chili stone-ground grits, purchase this gift for stoners and let them tour the country with their DIY version of these buzz-worthy concoctions.

Full Review: The Art of Cooking With Cannabis

Buy: The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros $29.99

34. Sackville & Co Rolling Papers and Mini Carry Case

Sackville & Co is a design-minded cannabis accessory company that aims to make your stash look more high-end. This kit comes with their signature rolling papers and a golden mini carry case. This stylish aluminum 2-in-1 keychain is one of the top stoner gifts for any dog owner, nature lover, or anyone who likes to keep their stash portable.

Sackville & Co Rolling Papers and Mini Carry Case

$28.00

35. Craighill Brass Ashtray

Ashtrays can make a room look dingy and dirty. Instead, gift your best friend a brass ashtray that’s just as functional but will brighten up the space and double as a piece of coffee table decor. Designed by Craighill, this affordable but fancy-looking ashtray features four resting places for joints. If a smoking break is needed, this vessel can be cleared out and turned into a catchall tray for keys or change.

Craighill Brass Ashtray

$35.00

36. Sessions Good Essentials Starter Kit

It’s 2022, and while some head shops are starting to upgrade from the tacky cannabis memorabilia of eras past, overall, the selection is still pretty underwhelming. Every stash deserves an elegant, grown-up aesthetic, and Sessions Goods offers exactly that with its charcoal-colored Essentials Starter Kit. This gorgeously curated kit is one of the more practical stoner gifts they can use day after day, including a stash jar, ashtray, debowler and cleaning solution.

Sessions Good Essentials Starter Kit

$103.00

37. Moonpod Bean Bag

When your beloved pothead likes to take a hit from their favorite bong or pipe after work, all they want to do is melt into the couch. Elevate that experience for them with this antigravity bean bag for adults dubbed the Moon Pod. Filled with high-density beads, folks can sit, recline or fully lay down for a nap in this versatile piece of furniture. A comfy cloud to put achy lower backs and stressed minds at ease.

Full Review: Does the Moonpod Live Up To the Hype?

Moonpod Bean Bag

$299.00 $399.00

38. Rossetta Galaxy Star Projector

While it’s not exactly cannabis themed, this is the ultimate gift for stoners, because who doesn’t want to lay in bed in the dark and stare up at the galaxy while they’re absolutely ripped? Rosetta’s galaxy projector is an LED star projector that also offers northern light effects and 16 colors that users are mesmerized by. This realistic visual experience is also perfect for dining under the stars. It also emits white noise.

Buy: Rossetta Galaxy Star Projector $43.99 (orig. $59.99) 27% OFF

39. Tulip Set

The beautiful, airtight Tulip Set is one of the most comprehensive and affordable cannabis storage solutions to help you stay organized. This modular locker, complete with a lock, stores flower, tubes, cartridges/batteries, lighters and more. It also has a labeling marker and a discreet, built-in rolling tray. Along with the thoughtfully designed accessories and compartments, their materials are 100% food grade, and color schemes are dreamy.

Tulip Set

$195.00

40. Edie Parker Flower Peach Crush Cones

Flavored papers of the past are known for their almost intolerably artificial taste and tacky designs, but thanks to Edie Parker Flower’s pre-rolled Crush Cones, you don’t have to deal with that anymore. These peach-flavored filtered crush cones require you to crush the filter to activate the fruity taste. Adorned with little peaches in soy-based ink, this makes a cheeky gift for any ganja lover.

Edie Parker Flower Peach Crush Cones

$10.00

41. LA Pipes Single or Double Showerhead Perc Straight Bong

A straight-up art piece when it comes to bongs, this single or double showerhead percolator bong by LA Pipes features the ultimate in filtration and build, providing the best hit possible thanks to high-quality materials. Complete with multiple percs, a diffused downstem and an ice pinch, this functional water pipe is essential for the health-conscious smoker. Beyond its filtration power, users rate it extremely easy to pull and maintain.

LA Pipes Single or Double Showerhead Perc Straight Bong

$69.99

42. Smoke Honest Crystal Ash Tray and Silicone Lid

No ashtray is complete without a lid — if you’re concerned about smoky odors, that is. When left open, an ashtray containing joints or cigarette butts can waft an unpleasant aroma into the air. Instead, contain that odor with this crystal ashtray and silicone lid set by Smoke Honest. Made from heavy, shatter-resistant glass crystal, the matte silicone lid doubles as a slip-proof base while the user smokes.

Smoke Honest Crystal Ash Tray and Silicone Lid

$29.00

43. ECRU Herb Decarboxylator

A more affordable version of the Levo infuser, while the ECRU machine doesn’t infuse your butter or oil for you, it does decarboxylate the contents, activating the plant and all of its benefits. All of the parts are dishwasher safe, and the main benefit of this machine over the Levo for the price point is that the aluminum canisters can activate up to two ounces of herb placed inside. It’s also 100% odorless, unlike the decarbing process on a stovetop or in an oven.

Buy: ECRU Herb Decarboxylator $129.99

44. Elevate Jane Glass Joint Holder

Using a joint holder has plenty of benefits. They stop fingers from getting burnt and carrying a lingering odor. Additionally, they provide a much less harsh, smoother, more enjoyable hit. Be a good friend and prevent soggy joint filters with these stylish glass holders by Elevate Jane. These handblown glass accessories are the best way to kick back and enjoy a smoke.

Elevate Jane Glass Joint Holder

$29.00

45. Stashlogix Durango Smell Proof Sling Bag

Sling bags are having a moment , and so is this odor-hiding design made specifically to keep your cannabis stash safe. When hiking, taking the dog out, or visiting a not-so-cannabis-friendly person or place, the Durango locking bag by Stashlogix completely seals in cannabis odor while organizing your tools inside. It can be slung as a crossbody with an adjustable strap and padded back or worn around the waist. An outer combination lock keeps prying eyes away.

Stashlogix Durango Smell Proof Sling Bag

$57.00

46. Growing Weed in the Garden: A No-Fuss Seed-to-Stash Guide to Outdoor Cannabis by Johanna Silver

With legalization gracing many states, there are plenty of options for buying cannabis from dispensaries but not as many resources for cultivating your bud at home. This “seed-to-stash” guide is a comprehensive guide to growing cannabis outdoors in your garden. Not only does author Johanna Silver provide detailed step-by-step instructions and tips on making tinctures, but the book is filled with stunning photography of cannabis gardens, making it a coffee table must-have.

Growing Weed in the Garden: A No-Fuss Seed-to-Stash Guide to Outdoor Cannabis by Johanna Silver

$29.99

47. EricX Light 100% Organic Hemp Wick Spool

When you use a lighter during your smoke session, you’re inhaling all the butane fumes that come with it. This impacts the taste of your herb, but it can also irritate the lungs. Instead, light up with this organic alternative: a beeswax-coated hemp wick in a generous 200-foot spool. Light up this slow-burning rope and experience the full flavor of your weed without any chemical aftertaste.

Buy: EricX Light 100% Organic Hemp Wick Spool $8.35 (orig. $10.45) 20% OFF

48. GRAV Milk Carton

This effortlessly cool milk carton glass sculpture makes for a fantastic conversation piece on any surface. Shaped like an old-school milk box you’d get at lunchtime, the glass milk carton is one of the greatest stoner gifts we’ve ever seen.

GRAV Milk Carton

$89.99

49. Stashlogix Bamboo Stash Jar With Humidity Sensor

Keeping your herb fresh is the No. 1 priority for stoners, and maintaining a balanced humidity is the best way to protect the plant, preserving its terpenes and all the other good stuff in cannabis. Rather than tossing your bud into a regular mason jar, consider keeping it safe in a Stashlogix bamboo stash jar with a built-in humidity sensor. It’s sizeable enough to hold up to a half-ounce and comes with a replaceable humidity packet.

Bamboo Stash Jar With Humidity Sensor

$19.00

50. Herbal Goods Co. Rose Petal Pre-Rolled Smoking Cones

While there are tons of novelty cones out there for stoners to roll up with, this is one of the best stoner gifts that’s unlike anything out there. While rose blunts have gone viral on social media, they’re very difficult to roll up on your own. That’s why Herbal Goods Co sells a three-pack of smoking cones crafted with sun-dried, organic rose petals and complete with coconut husk filters. A classy alternative to rolling papers that also doubles as an aphrodisiac.>