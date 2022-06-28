PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5

Tracking down PS5 restock updates can be a frustrating, time-consuming job, which is precisely why we put together this guide. Supply chain shortages compounded by strong demand have made PS5 stock incredibly rare to come by, which means if you want PlayStation's latest hardware you need to be vigilant.

Thankfully, though we won't deny it's hard to find a PS5, it isn't impossible . All it takes is a bit of luck, a lot of patience, and regularly checking for restock updates like you're doing right now. You're on the right track, and we promise that in the end, your perseverance will pay off.

Given the amount of upcoming PS5 games on the near horizon, not to mention the release of PSVR 2 , now really is the time to get your hands on one of these systems. We know how hard that can be; we have, after all, been tracking PS5 restock updates since before the console launched, and have been hard at work trying to get relevant information to you ever since.

That's why we make sure to stick with the trusted retailers – think Walmart , Best Buy , Target , and Sony in the US and PlayStation direct , Amazon UK , and GAME in the UK - so you don't have to worry about being shipped a brick in a PS5 box or having to deal with scalper prices.

When you finally do get your hands on a PS5 we'll still be here to help, so be sure to head on over to our best PS5 accessories and best PS5 headsets guides to complete your setup.

Where to buy a PS5: check these stores for stock

Let's have a closer look at some retailers below. We'll let you know what they've been up to lately and how likely they are to get PS5 restock updates any time soon.

Where to buy PS5 - USA

Amazon - last PS5 restock on June 2

Amazon has said it's giving priority PS5 access to Prime members through March 31, so expect a restock to happen before the end of the month. Just remember, PS5s should be $499 for the standard version and $399 for the digital edition, so resist buying one from a reseller charging a premium!

View Deal

Walmart - last PS5 restock on June 2

The traditional Thursday PS5 restocks might well be back folks. Sometimes you'll see a time on the listing page when PS5 stock is set to go live on the day. If you just miss out, stick around as it usually updates with another time shortly after for a second or third resupply the same day.

If you fancy giving Walmart Plus a go for free right now by the way, for free speedy delivery, discounted fuel, and other benefits, there's currently a 15-day free trial .

View Deal

GameStop - last PS5 restock on June 24

Things are picking up at GameStop with PS5 stock seemingly coming in at least once a week on a regular basis recently. Wednesdays or Thursdays seem to be your best bet. Bundles are often available, so if you spot any you like, dive in as they sell out (slightly) slower than solo consoles.

View Deal

Target - last PS5 restock on April 15

After a long period of sticking with PS5 restocks on a Wednesday or Thursday, Target has really started messing with the formula of late. Friday was a thing, then all of a sudden we now have a Monday drop. The early starts of 6-10am ET seems to be holding though and stock is dependent on where about in the US you are. So throw in your zip code and try your luck! View Deal

Best Buy - last PS5 restock on June 7

This store hasn't been as prolific of late, but given the huge reach we'd never count it out. We've given up trying to predict Best Buy PS5 days as the Thursday/Friday pattern it once favored has been all over the place lately with weekend and Monday drops popping up at random. Great, more randomness.

View Deal

Where to buy PS5 - UK

Amazon

Various Amazon websites in mainland Europe have had stock recently, so we're thinking a PS5 restock drop could be UK-bound at any moment. Keep trying your luck as Amazon hasn't had anything for a while, so the next shipment could be a big one.

View Deal

Very

Very has been quiet for a PS5 restock since March. When it does get it, there's often an online rolling queue which perhaps gets around the scalper bots problem, giving more genuine buyers a shot at finding the PS5 in stock. Note: Very often deletes the PS5 product listing page when out of stock, so you might have to search manually for the PS5 on the site.

View Deal

Currys

The Currys website has been one of the best in the UK as far as bricks and mortar stores adapting to online go and it's been a regular on our PS5 restock updates alerts over the last few months. It often gives people a heads-up on when the next chance to buy a PS5 online will be, although we're not massive fans of having to join a digital queue on the busier days (get yourself signed in and everything in advance folks next time stock is coming), we'll keep you updated here next time that's announced too. Currys has also just launched an online PS5 ballot system for a chance to buy one in person, so that's a hat more than worth throwing your name into if you're tired of the search.

View Deal

Argos

Calling all you night owls, Argos might be your best store to buy a PS5 from while stock is this bad nationwide. That's because the store tends to put stock online in the middle of the night, often around 3 or 4am. There's very little, if any, warning ahead of time too. We often check out the PS5 stock rumor mill first thing on Twitter in the morning and have seen plenty of threads from frustrated day walkers, although nothing so far this week.

View Deal

Where to buy PS5 - Canada

Another item you might want to pick up once you've been able to buy a PS5 is one of the options on our best PS5 external hard drives page to increase your storage capacity. Or if you've got the need for speed, the best PS5 SSD might be worth a look.



All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.