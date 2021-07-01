2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

With the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs coming to a conclusion here soon, teams are moving on to the offseason. It’s in this phase that NBA Mock Draft season is getting going big time. Based on the newly-released lottery results , here’s our most-recent 2021 NBA mock draft.

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, guard, Oklahoma State

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-8 Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from distance for the Cowboys a season ago. He’s an elite prospect and a future NBA All-Star at either guard position. Heck, Cunningham could end up becoming a better version of Ben Simmons as a potential point forward. While there’s been some talk that Detroit could look in another direction or trade down, we just don’t see that happening.

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, guard, NBA G-League

The 6-foot-5 Green was absolutely brilliant for the Ignite during the NBA G-League season, averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 37% shooting from distance. In terms of his prospect status, the wing is ascending the draft boards in a big way. He’d be a tremendous fit in Houston next to frontcourt players Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate for the rebuilding Rockets.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, center, USC

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A top-three recruit in 2020, the 7-foot Mobley more than lived up to that with USC. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks on 58% shooting as a freshman. Mobley looks to be a franchise cornerstone-type player. Teaming Mobley up with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro in this NBA Mock draft would be a win for the Cavaliers moving forward.

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, guard, Gonzaga

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

There’s now talk that Suggs could go No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft after leading Gonzaga to the National Championship Game. There’s good reason for this. The 6-foot-4 combo guard is seen as a great two-way player. As a freshman for the Bulldogs, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals on 50% shooting. If Toronto does stick with the fourth pick, Suggs makes a ton of sense next to Fred VanVleet.

5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes, forward, Florida State

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

A top-five recruit in 2020, Barnes was super impressive as a freshman for the Seminoles. He averaged north of 10 points and four rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Add in 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals, and he looks like a true all-around player. The Magic are in need of help out on the wing after trading away franchise stalwart Evan Fournier back in March. Barnes would be a great addition to go with recent acquisition R.J. Hampton.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jonathan Kuminga, forward, NBA G-League

Kuminga just recently made his NBA G-League debut after deciding to opt out of playing college basketball. He averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in the Orlando Bubble. This is just the latest example of the 6-foot-6 wing proving himself to be an elite-level youngster.

Comparisons to Kevin Durant might be overblown. But the ability of the Thunder to add someone who can play both forward positions could loom large to go with stud guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

7. Golden State Warriors: Davion Mitchell, guard, Baylor

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a chance that the Warriors look to move this lottery pick. However, we’re not projecting trades in this NBA mock draft. Instead, we predict in this NBA mock draft that the Warriors go with an ascending talent from the defending champion Baylor Bears. Mitchell is more of your traditional point guard to work behind Stephen Curry off the bench — creating much-needed depth. Also, who better for Mitchell to learn behind than the Chef?

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): Keon Johnson, guard, Tennessee

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

The Magic really like what they have in 2020 first-round pick Cole Anthony at point guard. They will also return Markelle Fultz next season after he missed a vast majority of the 2020-21 campaign with a torn ACL . Getting a traditional two-guard has to be in the cards here. That’s where the 6-foot-5 Johnson comes into play. He averaged 11.3 points on 45% shooting from the field as a freshman last season. The dude boasts a ton of untapped potential, too.

9. Sacramento Kings: Corey Kispert, forward, Gonzaga

Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a good chance Sacramento moves off underrated wing Harrison Barnes in a blockbuster deal this offseason. He was on the trade block leading up to the March 25 deadline and could bring back a nice amount of assets for a retooling Kings squad.

As for what Kispert can bring to the table, he’s a dynamic offensive threat. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds on 44% shooting from distance for the Bulldogs this past season. He’d be a tremendous fit out on the wing next to the star guard tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Moses Moody, guard, Arkansas

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This specific NBA mock draft has the Pelicans looking for that more traditional two-guard to team up with former first-round pick Kira Lewis Jr. in the backcourt. That’s where Moody comes into play. This former Arkansas star was tremendous during his brief career with the Razorbacks, averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 37% shooting from distance. He’d be an absolutely brilliant fit for a Clippers team in need of more backcourt scoring.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Alperen Şengün, center, Turkey

The Hornets need more size and skill in the frontcourt, and it could very well come in the form of this Turkish teenage sensation, who ESPN has ranked as its 14th overall prospect . Sengun averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game for Besiktas in the Turkish league. He shot 65% from the field and 81% from the free throw line.

12. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Johnson, forward, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Some say that Johnson’s decision to opt out of the remainder of the season at Duke might impact his draft stock. I am just not seeing it. The Blue Devils were going nowhere. Why risk injury or COVID? A top-11 recruit last year, the 6-foot-9 Johnson more than proved enough to be a lottery pick.

He averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds on 53% shooting as a freshman. Johnson also fills an area of need in the frontcourt for a Spurs team that has a buttload of needs up and down the roster. As for a fit with the Spurs, Johnson would work well with guards Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.

13. Indiana Pacers: Franz Wagner, forward, Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana was missing production out on the wing with T.J. Warren suiting up in just four games this past season due to injury. It impacted the team during what was a down campaign for the Pacers. This is an area Indiana must address with its lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Enter into the equation Franz Wagner. He’s been ascending the rankings since finishing out a two-year run with Michigan that saw him average 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds on 47% shooting from the field. Wagner would be a perfect fit in Indiana.

14. Golden State Warriors: Josh Giddey, guard/forward, Australia

Having recently declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey is an interesting case study. At 6-foot-8 and manning the point guard position for the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers, Gidday is a mismatch waiting to happen. He’s similar to Ben Simmons in that he can play point forward. He’s also a better shooter than Mr. Simmons. For a Warriors team in need of another versatile ball-handler, Gidday would be a great get for the Dubs.

NBA mock draft: Non-lottery picks

15. Washington Wizards: Usman Garuba, forward/center, Spain

While Thomas Bryant has been impressive in limited action, he remains an injury concern. The former second-round pick has played in just 56 games over the past two seasons. Washington just can’t rely on him. That’s where this Spaniard comes into play. Garuba, 19, was named the 2020-2021 EuroLeague Rising Star, an award just recently won by Luka Doncic.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston): Isaiah Jackson, forwrd/center, Kentucky

Mar 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) runs down the court during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson (6-foot-10 and 206 pounds) would be a great fit in Oklahoma City with the pick acquired from Boston. A top-26 recruit in 2020, Jackson excelled as a freshman with Kentucky last season. He averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds on 54% shooting. While still raw, the Michigan native could very well carve out a great career in the NBA. It’s just going to take some time.

17. Memphis Grizzlies: James Bouknight, guard, Connecticut

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bouknight was among the best scorers in college basketball a season ago. He averaged 18.7 points on 45% shooting from the field for the Huskies. The two-guard would be a tremendous long-term fit with Ja Morant in the Grizzlies’ backcourt.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami): Cameron Thomas, guard, LSU

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

OKC would love to find a score-first two-guard to team up with the aforementioned SGA. This is where the 6-foot-4 Thomas comes into play. He’s a score-first two-guard (averaged 23.0 points as a freshman for LSU). Thomas also averaged a whopping 28.5 points on 50% shooting from the field during the NCAA Tournament. Sure his shot making needs some improvement, but this would be a steal at 18 in our latest NBA Mock Draft.

19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, guard, Auburn

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn star averaged north of 20 points and 8.1 assists per game as a freshman, so Cooper had a huge part to play as a scorer and in setting up his teammates. While he has limited range, great ball distribution skills and a good mid-range game makes up for that. He’d work well with Immanuel Quickley in the Knicks’ backcourt.

20. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Duarte, guard, Oregon

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-6 Duarte was absolutely tremendous for Oregon last season, averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds on 42% shooting from distance. Just imagine him teaming up with Hawks star Trae Young in the backcourt. That would be almost impossible for opposing teams to guard. What a steal this would be.

21. New York Knicks (from Dallas): Charles Bassey, center, Western Kentucky

We’re higher on Bassey in this NBA mock draft than others. Having just recently declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds on 59% shooting for Western Kentucky last season. For a Knicks team that might not be able to rely on Mitchell Robinson moving forward, this could make a ton of sense.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Kai Jones, forward/center, Texas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers need more size and skill in the frontcourt, and it could very well come in the form of this youngster from Texas. After just recently declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, Jones is ascending the rankings. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on a resounding 58% shooting last season, and could compete for a big role for the Lakers down the road.

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland): Tre Mann, guard, Florida

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After going big with Cade Cunningham at the top of this NBA mock draft, the rebuilding Rockets potentially find an heir-apparent to John Wall at point guard while playing Cunningham off the ball. The 6-foot-5 Mann was brilliant as a sophomore for the Gators last season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 40% shooting from distance. Being a shoot-first point guard doesn’t hurt here, either.

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee): Marcus Bagley, forward, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With their third first-round pick in this mock, the Rockets get an ascending talent in forward Marcus Bagley from Arizona State. Flying under the radar due to the presence of Josh Christopher with the Sun Devils, the 6-foot-8 Bagley averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a season ago.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Josh Christopher, guard, Arizona State

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-5 Christopher has been compared by some to San Antonio Spurs star wing DeMar DeRozan. For good reason. He’s boasts a tremendous two-way skillset. Last season saw Christopher average 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while playing great defense. He’d be a great fit for a Clippers team that needs more youngsters in the backcourt.

26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, guard, Illinois

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a dude who averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 39% from distance for the Illini last season. He’s a tremendous all-around player. What might be keeping Dosunmu from being a first-round pick is the fact that he’s seen as having an average skillset without a tremendous ability to create shots and handle the ball. Either way, he makes sense for a Denver team that needs help at two-guard with Will Barton potentially set to move on. This is an ideal pick for Denver in our latest NBA mock draft.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Ziaire Williams, forward, Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While Williams struggled in his only season with the Cardinal, he still has loads of potential. The 6-foot-8 forward was a top-six recruit from Sierra Canyon in Southern California last year. He didn’t lose that potential during a COVID-dominated college basketball season. This would be a great fit for the Nets, who can afford to take a flier on a high-upside prospect like Williams, particularly with their frontcourt in serious need of bodies for next season.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Filip Petrušev, forward/center, Serbia

Even with Joel Embiid in the mix, Philadelphia could use more depth in the low-post. That could very well come in the form of this 6-foot-11 Serbia native. Petrušev withdrew from the 2020 NBA Draft, only to average 22.2 points and 7.8 rebounds on 56% shooting for Mega Soccerbet of the Basketball League of Serbia. He also played college ball at Gonzaga.

29. Phoenix Suns: Terrence Shannon Jr., guard, Texas Tech

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-6 Shannon Jr. might be an absolute steal among second-round NBA Draft prospects in 2021. A two-way player for the Red Raiders, he averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on a reasonable 45% shooting from distance. An ability to play both the two-guard and small-forward position should help his draft stock and makes him a perfect fit for Phoenix.

30. Utah Jazz: Jared Butler, guard, Baylor

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

One of the cornerstones of the Bears’ national championship team last season, Butler averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 47% shooting from the field. He’s a potential starter in the NBA and can learn from Donovan Mitchell in Utah. It almost makes too much sense.

