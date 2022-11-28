ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 1 day ago

With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem. The Pi is for you whether you want to build your robot, create an A.I.-powered security camera, or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing.

Although Black Friday is over now, the deals continue as we look to Cyber Monday. You can find great deals on everything from Raspberry Pi cases to screens, kits, and add-on boards. These are great for your Raspberry Pi projects or to give as gifts for the maker in your life. Don't expect to find sales on the bare boards, though, as these never drop below the MSRP.

Best Black Friday Raspberry Pi Deals

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 4 Case with ICE Tower Cooler CPU Cooling Fan: now $17 at Amazon (was $21)
Turn your Raspberry Pi 4 into a super-cooled muscle car with this RGB cooling fan. Using copper heat pipes and an aluminum heatsink to draw heat from the Raspberry Pi's SoC, the heat is then blown away via a 5V RGB fan. If you want to seriously overclock your Pi, this is a great kit to keep it cool. View Deal

UGREEN 4K Micro HDMI to HDMI Adapter: now $6 at Amazon (was $10)
The Raspberry Pi 4 introduced two micro HDMI ports to our favorite single board computer, but these ports aren't universally loved. For those that still prefer full-size HDMI you will need an adapter and this is just for you. Capable of HDMI 2.0 4k at 60Hz, this adapter will enable you to reuse old HDMI leads from older Raspberry Pi. View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 3B+ Case: now $10 at Amazon (was $12)
Turn your Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming machine with a case that looks the part. This case supports the Pi 2B, 3B and 3B+. The Nes3Pi also comes with a cooling fan to keep your Pi running at optimal temperatures. View Deal

32GB MicroSD Card with Raspberry Pi OS: now $11 at Amazon (was $14)
If you want to be up and running as quickly as possible, then this 32GB microSD comes pre-loaded with Raspberry Pi OS, the official operating system for the Raspberry Pi. The card is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi (from the original model in 2012, via an adapter, to the latest Raspberry Pi 4). The 32GB capacity is plenty for every level of Maker. View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Mini Tower NAS Kit: now $47 at Amazon (was $59)
This is more than just a cool case—it also cools your Raspberry Pi 4. The case features the ICE Tower Cooler, a hot-rod-looking heatsink and RGB fan assembly that keeps your Pi frosty, and it will also keep the included M.2 SATA SSD expansion board cool as it powers your NAS. View Deal

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico W Ultimate Starter Kit: now $55 at Amazon (was $69)
The Raspberry Pi Pico W is an excellent way to introduce electronics and coding. This kit from Sunfounder has the Pico W at its heart but we get a plethora (450+) of components to make our own projects. Included is an LCD screen, PIR sensor, servo, keypad and ultrasonic sensor. To join them all together we also get a large breadboard. View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi GPIO Screw Terminal Block: now $23 at Amazon (was $29)
This novel case has an integrated series of screw terminals that are used to securely connect components to the Raspberry Pi. If you don't want a wire to move in your project, for example adding some lights this holiday season, then this case will do just that, and keep your Pi safe. The full 40 pin GPIO is broken out via the terminals and a HAT compatible header. View Deal

Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touch Screen Display: now $73 at Amazon (was $99)
The official Raspberry Pi touchscreen display works with all models of Raspberry Pi featuring a DSI connector and provides a 7-inch display running at 800 x 480. It shares power with the Raspberry Pi and can be easily integrated into a case. View Deal

CrowPi L Raspberry Pi 4 Laptop: now $261 at Amazon (was $329)
The CrowPi range of Raspberry Pi portables is a fun and convenient way to work on your Raspberry Pi projects. The new CrowPi L has an 11.6-inch screen (1366 x 768 resolution) and three-hour battery life. The CrowPi L is designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 (not included) and provides connections for the GPIO and external devices. View Deal

EVICIV Raspberry Pi 10.1 Inch Touchscreen Display: now $127 at Amazon (was $159)
This 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen all-in-one unit hides a Raspberry Pi 4 (not included) with active cooling and access to all GPIO pins. If you need to neaten your workspace or take your Raspberry Pi on the road, this AIO is for you. Redeem the voucher to get this low price. View Deal

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Robot Car Kit: now $71 at Amazon (was $89)
Get your Pico-powered robot car project off the ground with this kit from Sunfounder. It has all the servos you need and even the Pico itself for an all-in-one package. If you're new to robotics or a seasoned builder, this is a neat kit to have on hand. View Deal

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit: now $36 at Amazon (was $45)
Ready to get started with the Pico? You should be! This microcontroller is one of our favorites for a reason and the Pico Starter Kit from SunFounder has plenty of components for dozens of cool projects whether you're new to tinkering or just want more stuff for your collection. View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 4 TFT 3.5 inch Touch Screen with Case: now $21 at Amazon (was $26)
This all-in-one case and screen comes with active cooling for your Raspberry Pi 4. The 3.5 inch (320 x 480) resistive touchscreen is used with a stylus to control the OS. The ABS plastic case is strong and protects your Raspberry Pi. View Deal

Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi: now $9 at Amazon (was $14)
The Arducam 5-megapixel camera is a High-Definition video camera for Raspberry Pi. With its Omnivision OV5647 sensor, this camera can have a max video resolution of 1080p or a still picture resolution of 2592 x 1944. View Deal

Argon ONE M.2 Case: now $47 at Amazon
This is a great case, we have one keeping our Pi cool! inside the aluminum case we can keep our Raspberry Pi 4 cool using a mix of heatsink and active fan cooling. At the base of the unit is a USB3 to SATA board which can be used to add a fast M.2 SATA drive, which we can boot from, to our Raspberry Pi 4. View Deal

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: now $149 at Amazon with coupon (was $219)
This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console. Don't forget the $30 off coupon to bring this price down to a low $159.
View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: now $49 at Amazon (was $62)
This open-air case looks like a jet engine, but those dual 5v fans are there to keep up to eight Raspberry Pis cool with a little RGB flair. Standing 280mm tall, this case has plenty of space for Pis, SSDs and other single-board computers. If you are looking to make your own cluster then this is the case for you. View Deal

SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I: now $13 at Amazon (was $15)
Micro SD cards are the de facto storage format for all models of Raspberry Pi so when we see a good deal on large capacity, branded micro SD cards we have to seize the moment. With up to 120MB/s transfer speeds these A1-rated cards are just the thing for your Raspberry Pi. View Deal

Freenove Robot Dog Kit for Raspberry Pi 4: now $93 at Amazon (was $103)
This robot dog is entirely powered by Raspberry Pi and uses sensors to measure distance, acceleration and direction to navigate the world. The onboard camera can stream live video to a tablet of computer as you take your robot dog for a walk. View Deal

Seeed reTerminal: now $215 with coupon at Amazon (was $229)
Powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, reTerminal is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi which is at home on your desk, in the workshop or in your builds. Coming with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen and access to the GPIO, we have the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 in a very convenient form factor. View Deal

Adeept PiCar-Pro Raspberry Pi Smart Robot Car Kit: now $171 with coupon at Amazon (was $184)
This Pi-powered car kit has four rugged wheels and can be fitted to use an arm on the front for grabbing. It has a variety of modules to play with ranging from servos and LEDs to distance sensors. View Deal

Seeed Mini router: $149 at Seeed
This Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 powered router is just the thing for networking enthusiasts with their eye on Raspberry Pi. Inside the case is Seeed's Dual Gigabit Ethernet Carrier Board , designed for the CM4 and featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, official Raspberry Pi camera and screen connectors along with USB 3 header and a micro HDMI port. This neat and tidy router is made for those who want total control of their networking. View Deal

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: now $74 with coupon at Amazon (was $115)
This robot car kit uses a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (not included) at its core, and decks that out with wheels, a chassis, a camera module and everything else you need to get rolling. Click on the $20 off voucher to get this low price. View Deal

