Best Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals 2022

With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem behind it. Whether you want to build your own robot, create an A.I.-powered security camera, or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing, the Pi is for you.

You can find deals on everything from Raspberry Pi cases to screens, kits and perhaps even add-on boards. These are great for your Raspberry Pi projects or to give as gifts for the maker in your life. Don't expect to find sales on the bare boards, though, as these never drop below the MSRP.

Raspberry Pi Official 7-Inch Touch Screen: was $93, now $89 at Amazon

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Robot Car Kit: was $89, now $71 with coupon at Amazon

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit: was $46, now $41 with coupon at Amazon

Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi: was $14, now $9 at Amazon

Argon ONE M.2 Case: now $47 at Amazon

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: was $189, now $169 with coupon at Amazon

This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: was $62, now $55 with coupon at Amazon

SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I: was $16, now $13 at Amazon

Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit: was $139, now $94 with coupon at Amazon

Seeed reTerminal: $195 from Seeed

Powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, reTerminal is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi which is at home on your desk, in the workshop or in your builds. Coming with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen and access to the GPIO, we have the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 in a very convenient form factor.



Adeept PiCar-Pro Raspberry Pi Smart Robot Car Kit: was $184, now $172 with coupon at Amazon

Seeed Mini router: $149 at Seeed

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $99, now $89 with coupon at Amazon

