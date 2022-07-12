ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals 2022

By Stewart Bendle
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on Raspberry Pi Kits and accessories.

With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem behind it. Whether you want to build your own robot,  create an A.I.-powered security camera, or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing, the Pi is for you.

You can find deals on everything from Raspberry Pi cases to screens, kits and perhaps even add-on boards. These are great for your Raspberry Pi projects or to give as gifts for the maker in your life. Don't expect to find sales on the bare boards, though, as these never drop below the MSRP.

Best Overall Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RnUW_0Xu6cIvH00

Raspberry Pi Official 7-Inch Touch Screen: was $93, now $89 at Amazon
This is an official touchscreen for the Raspberry Pi. It has a resolution of 800 x 480px and supports 10-finger touch. It's designed to receive power from the GPIO on the Pi. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVh1K_0Xu6cIvH00

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Robot Car Kit: was $89, now $71 with coupon at Amazon
Get your Pico-powered robot car project off the ground with this kit from Sunfounder. It has all the servos you need and even the Pico itself for an all-in-one package. If you're new to robotics or a seasoned builder, this is a neat kit to have on hand. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbeSU_0Xu6cIvH00

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit: was $46, now $41 with coupon at Amazon
Ready to get started with the Pico? You should be! This microcontroller is one of our favorites for a reason and the Pico Starter Kit from SunFounder has plenty of components for dozens of cool projects whether you're new to tinkering or just want more stuff for your collection. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIfzo_0Xu6cIvH00

Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi: was $14, now $9 at Amazon
The Arducam 5 megapixel camera is a High-Definition video camera for Raspberry Pi. With its Omnivision OV5647 sensor, this camera can have a max video resolution of 1080p or a still picture resolution of 2592 x 1944. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9BbM_0Xu6cIvH00

Argon ONE M.2 Case: now $47 at Amazon
This is a great case, we have one keeping our Pi cool! inside the aluminum case we can keep our Raspberry Pi 4 cool using a mix of heatsink and active fan cooling. At the base of the unit is a USB3 to SATA board which can be used to add a fast M.2 SATA drive, which we can boot from, to our Raspberry Pi 4. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mQ8Y_0Xu6cIvH00

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: was $189, now $169 with coupon at Amazon
This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzd5g_0Xu6cIvH00

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: was $62, now $55 with coupon at Amazon
This open-air case looks like a jet engine, but those dual 5v fans are there to keep up to eight Raspberry Pis cool with a little RGB flair. Standing 280mm tall, this case has plenty of space for Pis, SSDs and other single board computers. If you are looking to make your own cluster then this is the case for you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjLkN_0Xu6cIvH00

SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I: was $16, now $13 at Amazon
Micro SD cards are the de facto storage format for all models of Raspberry Pi so when we see a good deal on large capacity, branded micro SD cards we have to seize the moment. With up to 120MB/s transfer speeds these A1-rated cards are just the thing for your Raspberry Pi. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRAIK_0Xu6cIvH00

Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit: was $139, now $94 with coupon at Amazon
This quadruped bot will work with a Pi 3 B+ or the latest Raspberry Pi 4. It has a gyroscopic sensor to self-stabilize, can carry small loads, and has plenty of modules to play with. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2XD4_0Xu6cIvH00

Seeed reTerminal: $195 from Seeed
Powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, reTerminal is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi which is at home on your desk, in the workshop or in your builds. Coming with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen and access to the GPIO, we have the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 in a very convenient form factor.


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7GJg_0Xu6cIvH00

Adeept PiCar-Pro Raspberry Pi Smart Robot Car Kit: was $184, now $172 with coupon at Amazon
This Pi-powered car kit has four rugged wheels and can be fitted to use an arm on the front for grabbing. It has a variety of modules to play with ranging from servos and LEDs to distance sensors. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsUJ5_0Xu6cIvH00

Seeed Mini router: $149 at Seeed
This Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 powered router is just the thing for networking enthusiasts with their eye on Raspberry Pi. Inside the case is Seeed's Dual Gigabit Ethernet Carrier Board , designed for the CM4 and featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, official Raspberry Pi camera and screen connectors along with USB 3 header and a micro HDMI port. This neat and tidy router is made for those who want total control of their networking. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3834B8_0Xu6cIvH00

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $99, now $89 with coupon at Amazon
This robot car kit uses a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (not included) at its core, and decks that out with wheels, a chassis, a camera module and everything else you need to get rolling. View Deal

