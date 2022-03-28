ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

If Your Skin Is Breaking Out, These Pimple Patches With Over 32,500 Reviews Are Under $20

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHk7A_0XtrdVAi00
New Africa/Adobe Stock

Times are extremely stressful & if you’ve been breaking out, you’re in luck because these top-rated pimple patches are on sale for less than $16!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stress can cause breakouts and considering this past year has been insanely stressful, you may be suffering from acne. If you have a Zoom meeting and want to get rid of your pimple fast, then the Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch is the perfect option for you. The patch is a tiny little dot that you place over a pimple to treat it while covering it up, plus, they’re on sale for just $15.99.

Get the Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch here for $15.99!

The pimple patch is made with high-grade hydrocolloid which is an ingredient that helps treat zits, all you have to do is peel the patch off the plastic sheet, place it on the pimple, and wait as the patch extracts the sebum and white head from the pimple. The best part about the patch is that it’s completely transparent so you can wear it all day long or during a Zoom meeting without anyone noticing that you have a patch on your pimple. Plus, you get two for one because not only can you hide your acne treatment, but you can also disguise the pimple itself.

Included in the packet are two different size patches – small and large – to treat different pimple sizes. There are 36 patches in the 10mm size and 36 patches in the 12mm size, so you have enough patches to last you quite a while! Even better, the patches are vegan and cruelty-free and are never tested on animals.

There’s a reason over 32,500 people gave these patches positive reviews and it’s because customers swear by them. One customer gushed, “I have never had this happen in my life until recently, but there’s a spot on my chin where I’ve had recurring acne. I had heard about this product before and was so excited to try them. I was very skeptical, but after one try I LOVE these!! When I removed the patch from my problem area, I could see on the spot itself had something on it! The swelling had gone down significantly, and there was no longer a visible head on my zit. I was seriously shocked. This spot was still red, because it’s just been a severe spot for me lately, but honestly this was a huge improvement for me because I could easily conceal redness with makeup. And for after just one overnight use! I continued putting patches on it and the spot on my face is healed after just a couple days. These patches have worked wonderfully on my less severe zits as well. They’ve taken redness away and the zits just start to heal instead of needing to come to a head and be popped.”

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

166K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

51M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimple#Vegan#Times
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.
MAKEUP
CBS New York

Popular Jergens skin moisturizer recalled

NEW YORK -- A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because of possible contamination.The recall involves 3- and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.The Food and Drug Administration says the bottles could be contaminated with a bacteria and cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.The products impacted will have a code on the back or the bottom of the bottle starting with the letters "ZU."For more information on how to get a refund, please click here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy