How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite quests will really help you rack up the XP to fly through the battle pass and unlock great cosmetic rewards. The Week 5 quests are now live, which means there's lots to be getting on with already in the battle royale, and if you work through the most recent tasks, you'll be introduced to the new Charge SMG and the returning Port-a-Fort item. Some quests can be a bit of a challenge to complete while others are easy to do without realizing, but it's important to not overlook any of them as they've grown into quite a significant part of the game with its own ongoing storyline.

The process of completing quests is also easier now that Fortnite characters are no longer responsible for handing out these assignments, so all you need to do to find them is look under their relevant sections of the Quests menu. This does mean that you can't blast through them all in Fortnite to rush your way up the ranks, but the flip side to that is receiving a regular feed of jobs instead to keep your momentum going during the course of the season. Here's everything we know about the latest Fortnite quests up to and including Week 5.

Fortnite Quests - Weekly

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Season quests have been rebranded as Fortnite Weekly quests because, well, new assignments are added every seven days. Helpfully these quests don't expire, so you're not facing a time pressure to get through them quickly. These are the Fortnite quests in this category revealed so far at the time of writing:

Zero Week

Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a single match (2)

Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match (2)

Jump on a Fortnite Wolf or Boar's back in different matches (2)

Plant or Summon Reality Saplings using Fortnite Reality Seeds (3)

Survive Storm Phases (10)

Travel 2000 meters in a Fortnite Baller (2,000)

Visit Fortnite Groovy Grove , Reality Falls, and Rave Cave (3)

Week 1

Collect Reality Seeds (3)

Damage opponents with a DMR (200)

Dance at different Fortnite crashed IO Airships (3)

Gain shields by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms (10)

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road tires and a Cow Catcher, then destroy Structures (50)

Search chests at Condo Canyon or Tilted Towers (5)

Visit the Fortnite Zero Point in a motorboat (1)

Week 2

Boost into a Fortnite Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller (1)

Eliminate enemy players with ranged weapons of Epic rarity or better (2)

Enter the Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer in a Baller (1)

Headshot opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun (5)

Launch into the air using Fortnite Geysers (3)

Pick Weeds around Reality Saplings (5)

Swing 50 meters or more with the Fortnite Grapple Gloves without touching the ground (10)

Week 3

Damage opponents within 30 seconds of getting out of the water (75)

Dislodge or destroy Runaway Boulders with a Fortnite melee weapon (3)

Get 3 seconds of air time in a land vehicle (1)

Headbutt an opponent while riding a Boar (1)

Impulse an enemy player with a Shockwave Grenade (1)

Jump off Fortnite diving boards (3)

Reach max shields at one of the Fortnite Temples (1)

Week 4

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (250)

Destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

Knock down Fortnite Timber Pines with a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher (5)

Mantle onto a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding (3)

Plant a Reality Seed at Fortnite Sunflower's Saplings or Fungi Farm (1)

Search chests or ammo boxes at crashed IO Airships (2)

Travel 500 meters in the Slipstream around Rave Cave (500)

Week 5

Destroy Fortnite giant mushrooms with Ripsaw Launcher

Deal DMR damage to opponents from above

Collect floating rings in Fortnite near Reality Falls

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG

Deploy a Port-a-Fort and deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds

Collect a Port-a-Fort and a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher in a single match

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations

Get eliminations with an SMG or Shotgun

Fortnite Quests - Vibin'

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Vibin' quests will be familiar if you worked through the Resistance quests last season, as these again provide a chronological set of tasks to run through a fresh storyline. These Fortnite quests will unlock over time, and those available to this point are:

Part 1

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect food consumables for the party! (6)

Interact with party poppers in the Rave Cave (5)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10)

Spray peace sprays on structures at old IO Outposts (3)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Seed Pod (1)

Take a Reality Seed to 3 Named Locations (3)

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed (1)

Part 2

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Scan the Reality Tree (1)

Scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom (1)

Scan the Reality Bloom (1)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Harvest Fruit from Reality Saplings (1)



Establish Device Uplink (1)

Acquire Bushranger seed from mysterious bloom and bring it to the Reality Tree (1)

Bring Bushranger to Reality Tree (1)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Interact with Zero Point Scanning Devices (3)

Part 3

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Damage opponents using Fortnite Star Wars Weapons (500)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Plant Listening Devices at Imperial Docking Bays (3)





Establish Device Uplink (1)

Defeat Fortnite Darth Vader (1)

Part 4

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Visit Beach Bash where the Sith Holocron washed up (1)

Investigate clues to the whereabouts of the Sith Holocron (3)



Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect an anomaly from both Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom (2)



Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect a tracking device from Synapse Station (1)

Dumpster Dive for fake relic materials (1)

Construct a fake relic at Sleepy Shrubs (1)



Establish Device Uplink (1)

Locate where the Sith Holocron is being held in Rave Cave (1)

Pry open shipping boxes to find Sith Holocron (1)

Fortnite Quests - Snap

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Snap quests involve searching to find Fortnite Tover Tokens , which in turn unlock style options for the Snap outfit once purchased in the Battle Pass, and we've got all of the token locations in our separate guide.

Fortnite Quests - Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Indiana Jones quests are available now, allowing you to get lots of Indy-themed cosmetics, including two outfits of the famous adventurer. However, you need to own the Battle Pass rewards for Season 3 to gain access to the quests, and you can check out our separate guide for all the quest specifics.

Fortnite Quests - Milestones

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Milestones quests run for the course of the season, due to the high targets you're required to hit. Each of these Fortnite quests has 20 stages, though thankfully each stage has the same target so they don't get increasingly difficult as you progress. For example, Stage 1 of 20 Thank the Bus Driver starts at 0/10, but once you complete this it moves on to Stage 2 of 20 Thank the Bus Driver 10/20, so you only have to thank the driver 10 times for each stage, or 200 times in total.

With that in mind, here are all of the Fortnite Milestones quests with their target for each stage, and the total amount across all 20 stages:

Complete Bounties (5) > (100)

Damage Opponents (5,000) > (100,000)

Destroy Objects While in a Vehicle (200) > (4,000)

Eliminations (25) > (500)

Gain Shields (1,000) > (20,000)

Get Headshots (40) > (800)

Hit Weakpoints (125) > (2,500)

Open Cash Registers (25) > (500)

Outlast Opponents (750) > (15,000)

Pick Fruit from Reality Saplings (10) > (200)

Place Top 10 (15) > (300)

Reboot Teammates (5) > (100)

Restore Health (1,000) > (20,000)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes (75) > (1,500)

Search Rare Chests (10) > (200)

Thank the Bus Driver (10) > (200)

Travel Distance in a Baller (5,000) > (100,000)

Travel Distance While Riding a Boar or Wolf (5,000) > (100,000)

Travel Distance While Sprinting (5,000) > (100,000)

