NBA Power Rankings: Sacramento Kings continue climb in latest rankings

Now that the 2022-23 season has kicked off our NBA power rankings are active and here to let you know who are the top teams right now in the association.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth championship in eight years and are the favorite to make it back to the finals — despite their recent locker-room drama . Back east, the Boston Celtics are once again legit contenders who will be moving forward without suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

There are also a ton of other intriguing stories surrounding other contending teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Without further ado, here is our latest set of NBA power rankings with NBA seasons underway.

30. Detroit Pistons (LW: 30)

Strong seasons from top prospect Cade Cunningham and summer acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic have done little to stop the Detroit Pistons from being one of the worst teams on offense and defense this season. While there were some hopes that rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren could elevate them past expectations, the Pistons look set for another lottery season in 2022.

Injuries have now compounded things with Cunningham possibly being out the next two months, and Ivey being banged up recently.

29. Houston Rockets (LW: 29)

While young stars like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter, Jr. have been solid in 2022, neither they nor first-round pick Jabari Smith has truly elevated their games to the level needed to make the Houston Rockets a competitive squad for much of the season. However, they have shown some signs of life recently with impressive wins over playoff-bound squads like the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.

28. Orlando Magic (LW: 28)

The young Orlando Magics, led by top pick Paolo Banchero showed some signs of improvement in wins over the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks but followed that upswing with a major slump. As they have lost five of six since. This is likely how the entire season will play out as they try and develop a core for years to come.

27. Charlotte Hornets (LW: 27)

Being without LaMelo Ball to begin the season killed the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the best efforts of the rest of the team, the Hornets reside in the back end of the Eastern Conference standings. Ball is finally back, but now the injury bug has once again bitten Gordon Hayward and the veteran forward will miss significant time with a shoulder fracture. Charlotte is in a bad place after such a positive campaign last season.

26. San Antonio Spurs (LW: 26)

After a surprisingly fast start to the season, the San Antonio Spurs have since regressed to where many analysts figured they would be this season. At or near the bottom of the Western Conference. The team recently lost 12 of 13 and seems on pace for a record-setting bad season. However, despite the poor results, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have been bright spots (scoring 20 points a game each) so far this season.

25. Los Angeles Lakers (LW: 26)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a disaster to start the season. However, LA fans have tried to be patient and hope new head coach Darvin Ham could get this bad mix of talent to come together and build chemistry. After a recent five-game losing skid, the Lakers have won four of five and are building some positive momentum for once. The victories haven’t come against world-beaters, but you have to start somewhere.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (LW: 24)

After a slow start, the Oklahoma City Thunder reached .500 for a short time. That can all be put on the shoulders of five-year man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has been playing out of his mind and is averaging over 30 points per game so far this season. One has to wonder how good they could have been with top pick Chet Holmgren in the lineup instead of rehabbing a season-ending injury.

23. Miami Heat (LW: 23)

The Miami Heat have been a massive disappointment this season. Sure the loss of veteran PJ Tucker hurt but it should not have been enough to where they sit with a record under .500 this far into the season. Jimmy Butler seems to be finally showing his first real signs of an elite-level decline, and that is very bad news for Miami.

22. Chicago Bulls (LW: 21)

The Chicago Bulls’ poor start has been a product of several issues hindering the team. Certainly, Lonzo Ball’s absence has hurt, but no one expected them to be playing like this at this juncture of the season. Now, there seems to be brewing drama in the locker room after All-Star Zach LaVine was unhappy about being benched recently in the fourth quarter of another loss. Things are looking grim in Chi-Town.

21. New York Knicks (LW: 18)

The New York Knicks are a very frustrating group. They have played well against several playoff-bound teams, but they have also been absolutely horrid at times on defense. With a low moment coming in a recent game where they gave up 145 points to the Thunder. That is very unbecoming of a Tom Thibodeau-coached team. If they play some D, they are in any game, but when they don’t they lack the offensive firepower to overcome that deficiency.

20. Dallas Mavericks (LW: 10)

For a while, the outstanding gifts of Luka Doncic were helping to keep the Dallas Mavericks above water and highly competitive. Unfortunately, a quartet of games against some of the league’s best (Nuggets, Celtics, Raptors, Bucks) resulted in four straight defeats. The Mavericks have quickly fallen down the standings and in our latest NBA power rankings.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves (LW: 19)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an intriguing mix of talent. However, it hasn’t quite meshed yet and the team was in a major slump to kick off November — losing six of seven. Since then, they have started to build steam with a recent hot streak and are giving Minny fans hope this group could be the formidable force the organization was hoping for when they assembled them.

18. Brooklyn Nets (LW: 20)

After being an absolute dumpster fire for several weeks, the Brooklyn Nets seem to be headed in the right direction. New head coach Jacque Vaughn has his player’s respect and a kinder, gentler, and humbled Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup. However, Vaughn has the same challenge as Steve Nash before him. He must somehow turn Kevin Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons into a dominant and unified trio of stars.

17. Washington Wizards (LW: 16)

The Washington Wizards have been a solid squad after the first month of the season. They seem playoff bound with their star trio of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma playing well together. However, after them, they have a very weak roster and if any of those three get injured for a prolonged period of time, this group could quickly plummet in our NBA power rankings.

16. Toronto Raptors (LW: 13)

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors remain a strong team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been great again in 2022 — as long as they are on the court. That has been difficult in recent weeks with both missing quite a few games. Unsurprisingly, it has led to a fall in the standings and our NBA power rankings.

15. Golden State Warriors (LW: 22)

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors struggled big time early in the season. They have been bad on the road and their usually reliable defense was one of the worst in the league. However, after a five-game skid, they won seven of 10 and seem to be righting the ship as they rise in this week’s NBA power rankings.

14. Utah Jazz (LW: 5)

The rebuilding Utah Jazz continues to be the biggest surprise of the young season. They have gotten off to a far better start than expected due to outstanding performances from Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. As well as great leadership from new head coach Will Hardy. While losses have started to pile up far more now than a few weeks ago, the Jazz is still one of the best stories in the NBA this season.

13. Sacramento Kings (LW: 14)

After a slow start to the ’22-’23 season, the young gun Sacramento Kings have started to catch fire. They head into the second month of the season with a record over .500 and De’Aaron Fox playing at an All-Star starter level. The Kings very much look like they could end their 16-year playoff drought as they continue to rise up our NBA power rankings.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (LW: 17)

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a lot so far this season. Joel Embiid got off to a slow start. James Harden was playing terrifically before a foot injury knocked him out for a month. Then Tyrese Maxey was forced to the sideline for weeks as well after his own hot start. However, the 76ers, led by Doc Rivers, have endured and been led by one of the best defenses in the league. When they get back to full health, this team could be terrifying.

11. Atlanta Hawks (LW: 8)

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the best backcourts in the sport with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. If this twosome can make things work and bring out the best in each other, the Hawks could be an absolute sleeper contender out of the Eastern Conference. They aren’t quite there yet as they have been dogged by inconsistency all season. However, it is still early and they are formidable nonetheless.

NBA power rankings top 10

10. Los Angeles Clippers (LW: 11)

More than any team in the NBA, health is the biggest story surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have again dealt with injuries this season. The talent is there for the Clippers to be serious title contenders, however, they are as haunted as much as any squad in the league by constant injury woes.

While they are currently the lowest-scoring team in the league, their defense has been exceptional and one of the best in the league so far this season.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (LW: 3)

Back from a season-ending injury, Damian Lillard was playing like a monster to start the NBA season and helped the Portland Trailblazer gets off to a very fast start. However, he suffered a hamstring injury recently and the team immediately went into a slump soon after. While Portland has gotten strong contributions from Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simmons, this group is completely different without Lillard and that’s why they have fallen in our NBA offense rankings.

8. Indiana Pacers (LW: 12)

The Indiana Pacers continue to get better each week and have the makings of a new dynamic duo on their hands in Tyrese Haliburton — who’s playing like an All-Star — and rookie Benedict Mathurin who is making a case for Rookie of the Year. If not for being in the same division as the Bucks and Cavs, Indiana would be the first-place team in most divisions.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (LW: 4)

Ja Morant has become one of the best players in the league and that automatically gives the Memphis Grizzlies a leg up on most teams every night. However, he can’t do it all alone and the recent injuries to Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have certainly hampered Memphis. It is part of why they fall a couple of spots in this week’s NBA power rankings.

6. New Orleans Pelicans (LW: 15)

If the New Orleans Pelicans can keep Zion Williamson on the court their upside is incredible. It will be a tough balancing act for head coach Willie Green to make this assemblage of serious talent build chemistry and win games while sacrificing some of their stats for the greater good. However, so far so good as the team has started heating up in recent weeks by winning six of eight.

The best part of it all is that Williamson has led the way for a team that is rushing up the standings and has the fifth-best scoring offense in the NBA.

5. Phoenix Suns (LW: 7)

The Phoenix Suns have started the season in typical fashion. They are winning games and are a force in the Western Conference once again. The fact that Chris Paul has gotten off to a very slow start and been injured is cause for serious concern, but it hasn’t stopped them from being a top 10 squad in our NBA power rankings.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (LW: 6)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the dark horse team not just in the East, but in the whole NBA. That is just how deep and talented they are in the starting five. That has shown already in the season as they have one of the best records in the Eastern Conference and look to be well ahead of schedule as a title contender now and not later.

3. Denver Nuggets (LW: 9)

With the reigning league MVP on the squad, the Denver Nuggets are sure to rack up wins this season. But with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. back healthy, they have a real chance to reach the NBA Finals. The contributions they give behind Nikola Jokic will make or break their title hopes in 2022-2023. Porter Jr. and Murray chipping in with 16 points per game a piece is a good early sign and it’s showing in the team’s record.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (LW: 2)

The Milwaukee Bucks were the last unbeaten team in the NBA for a very long time. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level and the team’s defense is one of the very best in the league. Having shown their ability to clamp down on opponents in wins against several of the NBA’s best so far this season. The Bucks are primed for a serious title run in 2022-’23.

1. Boston Celtics (LW: 1)

Even without suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are off to another strong start this season. They already earned statement victories over top teams in the Eastern Conference, and the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been unbelievable so far. After over a month of play, they have the best record in the sport and could actually get even better.

