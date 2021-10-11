NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Lakers jump to top spot

NBA power rankings: The Milwaukee Bucks will look to defending their NBA championship once the season gets going in mid-October. Others fancy themselves as contenders following a busy offseason. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets could be seen as one of the most-talented teams in Association history. Here’s our most-recent NBA power rankings heading into the start of the preseason.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA schedule

NBA power rankings, the cream of the crop

1. Los Angeles Lakers (Last week: 2)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason struggles mean very little for this Lakers team. LeBron James has said as much with the team winless through four outings. However, we’re a little concerned about how recent acquisition Russell Westbrook has fit in. He’s averaging just five points on 21% shooting while turning the ball over an absurd 7.5 times per outing. If this extends into the regular season, watch out.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (Last week: 3)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After the brilliant performance we saw from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA Finals, it’s hard to imagine having another team leapfrog them in the top three. Sure there’s some issues with a supporting cast in Milwaukee. But what the Greek Freak showed on the biggest stage the Association has to offer tells us a story of a team that’s not going away any time soon. The loss of P.J. Tucker to the conference rival Miami Heat hurts. However, Milwaukee did add to its depth with George Hill and Rodney Hood while retaining Bobby Portis.

3. Brooklyn Nets (Last week: 2)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Kyrie Irving situation represents a major backdrop here. He remains unvaccinated from COVID-19 , meaning that the NBA champion won’t be able to play home games throughout the season if that status continues. Indications also include the belief that Irving could opt to sit out even more games. That volatile personality aside, James Harden and Kevin Durant are enough to lead this team to the NBA title. A deep bench that includes Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin adds another layer to this.

4. Phoenix Suns (Last week: 4)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We can talk about the Anthony Davis injury until we’re blue in the face. We can also talk about Phoenix defeating a Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets team in the conference semifinals and going up against the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference Finals. That’s all fine and dandy. But these Suns were able to come out of the top-heavy conference and take on a superior Milwaukee Bucks squad in the NBA Finals. We know what Chris Paul and Devin Booker will bring to the table here. It’s now all about the progression of Deandre Ayton inside as he’s mired in a contract stalemate with Phoenix. He’ll be the difference between another late run in the playoffs and a Finals appearance.

Related: Updated NBA top 50 players of 2021-22

NBA Power rankings: Other title contenders

5. Miami Heat (Last week: 5)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

South Beach as a premium landing spot is not new. We’ve saw this first-hand during the summer. Fresh off an ugly first-round loss in the NBA Playoffs, the Heat added star guard Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors . They also brought in fellow veterans in that of P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris to team up with the core of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. This team now must be seen as a legit NBA title contender. However, Tyler Herro will likely be the difference here. Many are expecting a big jump after some major struggles from the guard as a sophomore last season.

6. Denver Nuggets (Last week: 6)

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Even without Jamal Murray in the mix and playing with a backup backcourt, Denver shocked the masses by defeating Damian Lillard and Portland in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic averaged 33.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in that series. Denver’s Murray-less run then came to an end via a four-game sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals. This team will be back and as good as ever once Murray returns. The question here is when that might happen with no timeline currently set for him to take to the court.

7. Utah Jazz (Last week: 8)

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Boasting the best regular-season record in the NBA last season at 52-20, we can no longer discount Utah as a top-end title contender moving forward. The question now becomes whether a core group led by Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the recently re-signed Mike Conley can have postseason success following a second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Perhaps, the additions of Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will help matters.

8. Golden State Warriors (Last week: 9)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We knew that the Warriors were going to be in trouble after Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles’ injury prior to last season. However, Stephen Curry played historical basketball en route to leading Golden State to a 39-33 record and a spot in the play-in tournament. The question now becomes whether the Warriors can walk that tight rope between championship contention and looking to the future. Right now, this team is much deeper than the 2020-21 iteration after the additions of Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala, Avery Bradley and Nemanja Bjelica. Jordan Poole’s ascension to super-stardom could also be the difference. The third-year guard is averaging 25.0 points on 44% shooting from three-point range during the preseason.

9. Chicago Bulls (Last week: 7)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Sweet Moses. Chicago’s acquisition of Nikola Vucevic during the March NBA trade deadline was obviously a sign of things to come for Chicago. Despite missing out on the playoffs last season, the Bulls proved to be a preferred destination this past summer. That includes adding Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to team up with Vucevic and fellow All-Star Zach LaVine. Picking up veterans Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Stanley Johnson should also help from a depth perspective.

10. Atlanta Hawks (Last week: 10)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After posting a 27-11 record under then-interim head coach Nate McMillan to end the 2020-21 regular year, Atlanta had no real issues taking out the New York Knicks in the first round. It then took out the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round before falling to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the conference finals. What does this all mean? Led by Trae Young and a talented young core group, these Hawks seem destined for championship contention over the long-term. The addition of veteran Delon Wright to back up Young at point guard is also going to help here.

Related: Updated NBA Rookie of the Year rankings

NBA power rankings: Playoff hopefuls/contenders

11. Dallas Mavericks (Last week: 11)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the best handful of players in the NBA at this point. The 22-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists this past season. He also dominated big time in the first round of the playoffs despite his Mavericks falling short in seven games against the Clippers. The question now becomes whether Dallas’ new brass did enough to help him. The acquisitions of Sterling Brown, Moses Brown and Reggie Bullock might not be enough.

12. Boston Celtics (Last week: 12)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s crazy how a few weeks and a premature exit from the NBA Playoffs changes things. Following their first-round loss to the aforementioned Nets, these Celtics changed things up big time. General manager Danny Ainge shockingly resigned. He’s was replaced in that role by head coach Brad Stevens, who is moving away from the bench . Such is the nature of the beast following a first-round exit one year after earning a trip to the conference finals. It’s now up to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to lead this team to title contention. We’re also intrigued to see if new acquisitions Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder and Enes Kanter provide enough as secondary players.

13. Charlotte Hornets (Last week: 13)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We absolutely love what the Hornets were able to do this past offseason after losing in the play-in-tournament. Selecting James Bouknight in the 2021 NBA Draft to pair up with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball was a steal. This is a darn good core group that also includes forwards Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington. The Hornets were then also able to pick up free agents Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre. Watch out for Charlotte in 2021-22.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (Last week: 15)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons. More Ben Simmons. His future with the 76ers is firmly up in the air , leading to questions about the direction of this organization following a second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. How front office head Daryl Morey navigates this situation with the 2021-22 season getting going here soon remains to be seen. For his part, Simmons continues to claim that he’s done as a member of the Sixers despite rumors that his side might be softening that stance. If Simmons is on board, Philadelphia is a top-10 team. If not, it’s right in the middle of the pack.

15. New York Knicks (Last week: 14)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What an amazing turnaround under new head coach Tom Thibodeau. After winning all of 21 games in 2019-20 these Knicks finished as the fourth seed back east with a 41-31 record last season. Madison Square Garden was absolutely lit during New York’s first-round playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, this past summer was not met with the same optimism. Flush with $55 million in cap room, New York’s biggest additions were Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker . Will that be enough to ascend the standings in the Eastern Conference? We’re not too sure.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (Last week: 16)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The ACL injury to Kawhi Leonard drops Los Angeles down big time in our most-recent NBA power rankings. The two-time Finals MVP is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles whiffed big time in attempting to add another star behind Paul George. Even after acquiring Eric Bledsoe , issues at point guard are not settled. While this is still a playoff team, not having Leonard takes Los Angeles out of championship contention.

17. Portland Trail Blazers (Last week: 17)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Ouch! Portland seemed destined to take out the injury-plagued Denver Nuggets in the first round. In no way did that come to fruition with Denver winning in the Pacific Northwest in Game 6 to send the Blazers packing in the first round for the fourth time in five years. Head coach Terry Stotts was fired . C.J. McCollum could be traded. Damian Lillard might not be long in the Pacific Northwest despite running it back this coming season. The only real good news here were the underrated off-season additions of Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell. Even then, that’s not going to be anywhere near enough.

NBA power rankings: Rising talent, some struggles

18. Indiana Pacers (Last week: 18)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, these Pacers are much better than what we saw last season. The firing of head coach Nate Bjorkgren after one season , only to replace him with Rick Carlisle was a step in the right direction. We’re also talking about a talented core group of Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert and rookie Chris Duarte. It’s now time for everything to come together. If not, this could be one of the most-active teams ahead of the trade deadline.

19. Washington Wizards (Last week: 19)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an argument that can be made that Washington improved by trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It also turned said trade into the acquisition of Aaron Holiday. With Bradley Beal now committed to playing in D.C., this team appears to be on an upward trajectory. Adding Spencer Dinwiddie to replace Westbrook also doesn’t hurt.

20. Memphis Grizzlies (Last week: 20)

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. represent one of the better young tandems in the NBA. It led to a surprising appearance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after a play-in win over the Golden State Warriors . With that said, we can’t be sold on this team until Jackson Jr. proves he can stay healthy. That’s the biggest thing holding Memphis back in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

21. Toronto Raptors (Last week: 21)

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

NBA champions three years ago and a surprisingly frisky foe in their title defense, the Raptors aren’t who they were when Kawhi Leonard was on the team. That’s come out in droves with Pascal Siakam and Co. struggling during 2020-21 regular season in Orlando. Now, Kyle Lowry has moved on to South Beach and there’s rumors about a potential Siakam trade. If that weren’t bad enough, Toronto reached for Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft . Ouch!

22. Minnesota Timberwolves (Last week: 22)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Baby steps. These Wolves have proved themselves to be pretty darn good when Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and rookie No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards were on the court together during the latter stages of last. After starting out with a 14-42 record, Minnesota won nine of its final 16. While Minnesota has been largely inactive this summer, that core three should be good enough to stay in playoff contention throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Perhaps, a Ben Simmons trade could also be in the cards .

23. Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week: 23)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

These Cavaliers are on an upward trajectory in our most-recent NBA power rankings. Stealing center Evan Mobley with the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to team up with recently re-signed big man Jarrett Allen was a coup. Guard Darius Garland has improved leaps and bounds. None of this even takes into account the team’s leading scorer, Collin Sexton. If we factor in the addition of Lauri Markkanen, this could end up being a bottom-end playoff contender in 2021-22.

Related: Check out our most-recent NBA defense rankings

NBA power rankings, outside looking in

24. Sacramento Kings (Last week: 27)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, Sacramento has star power in that of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. That did not translate to much success last season. Unfortunately, it was announced that Luke Walton would be retained . Adding another layer to the issues in California’s capital city is the fact that the Kings added another guard in Davion Mitchell with the ninth pick in the draft. While he’s going to be good, we’re questioning the roster-building method of general manager Monte McNair.

25. New Orleans Pelicans (Last week: 25)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Ouch. What a disastrous offseason it was for these Pelicans. Fresh off another disappointing campaign, New Orleans lost point guard Lonzo Ball for almost nothing in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. It then downgraded at that position while giving up a future first-round pick for a career 39% shooter in Devonte’ Graham. It’s safe to say that the Pelicans’ franchise is in the midst of a defining moment with star guard Zion Williamson and his camp apparently unhappy about the direction of the organization .

26. Detroit Pistons (Last week: 26)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Cunningham. Cade Cunningham. More Cade Cunningham. Detroit’s rebuild under up-and-coming general manager Troy Weaver will depend heavily how the rookie No. 1 pick and generational talent performs. However, the presences of 2020 first-round picks Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart will also help matter. Detroit is a talented, but inexperienced team. It will be fun to watch in 2021-22.

27. San Antonio Spurs (Last week: 24)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills are gone. The Spurs overspent for marginal players in free agency . That’s the best way to describe a team that is stuck between bottom-end playoff contention and complete irrelevance. Expecting a team led by Derrick White and Keldon Johnson to compete in the Western Conference is a joke. Why not just start anew with a rebuild?

NBA power rankings: The bottom three

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 28)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The future is bright for these Thunder. They legitimately have like 20 first-round picks over the next half-decade. However, that did not lead to success last season after trading away star guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder . Oklahoma City now has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a newly-minted extension and just added stud guard Josh Giddey to the mix with the sixth pick in the draft. It’s now time for that rebuild process to take hold in OKC.

29. Orlando Magic (Last week: 29)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando now begins what promises to be a lengthy rebuild with Cole Anthony and 2021 top-five pick Jalen Suggs leading the charge. This coming season likely won’t be pretty for the Magic. However, new head coach Jamahl Mosley has a great reputation in the player development department. Orlando fans could not have asked for a better hire with this young group of core players.

30. Houston Rockets (Last week: 30)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The current iteration of these Rockets looked like one of the worst teams in the NBA following the James Harden blockbuster trade. That’s not hyperbole. Here’s a team that lost 45 of its final 51 regular-season games. The good news? Houston added a potential franchise cornerstone in Jalen Green with the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

More must-reads: