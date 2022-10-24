NBA Power Rankings: Lakers and 76ers free fall after 0-3 starts

Now that the 2022-23 season has kicked off our NBA power rankings are active and here to let you know who are the top teams right now in the association.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth championship in eight years and are the favorite to make it back to the finals — despite their recent locker-room drama . Back east, the Boston Celtics are once again legit contenders who will be moving forward without suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

There are also a ton of other intriguing stories surrounding other contending teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Without further ado, here is our latest set of NBA power rankings with NBA seasons underway.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unsurprisingly, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to a rough start. They kicked off the season with a record of 0-3, and not having first-round pick Chet Holmgren there to try and lift this roster up has shown. It certainly did not help that they got a tough trio of games against the Timberwolves (twice) and Nuggets to kick off the 2022-2023 season. The one bright spot is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 30 points a game in his first two.

29. Orlando Magic (LW: 27)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The young Orlando Magic squad has had early season growing pains as one of several teams that lost their first three games to begin the season. Like the Rockets and Thunder, this is a team in a complete rebuild, and having their elite prospects — like 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero — get minutes is the main priority.

28. Houston Rockets (LW: 26)

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets were handed a difficult schedule to start the season. Facing the Bucks, Grizzlies, and Hawks. Unsurprisingly they fell in every matchup. Nevertheless, some of their young talents have looked good in the early season, including Jalen Green and big man Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 15 and 10 to start the season.

27. Sacramento Kings (LW: 22)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

While De’Aaron Fox has gotten off to a fast start and starred for the 0-3 Sacramento Kings early, big wingman Domantas Sabonis has underperformed and been a letdown so far this season. Rookie Keegan Murray has been very solid thus far averaging over 17 and 4 per game, but it has been another disappointing start for the purple-and-black in 2022.

26. Indiana Pacers (LW: 25)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After losses to the Spurs and Wizards to start the year, the Pacers bounced back with their first W of the season against the also rebuilding Pistons. Despite the 1-2 start, what is most important is Tyrese Haliburton has been outstanding, and first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin was impressive in his first week of the season. Averaging 24 PPG.

25. Detroit Pistons (LW: 21)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

After an opening night win, the Detroit Pistons were blasted by the Knicks and fell again to the Pacers. This is Cade Cunningham’s team, however, trade acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic is leading the team scoring after the first week. While it is good that the former Jazz talent has been productive, it is still a bad sign to start Cunningham’s sophomore season.

24. Los Angeles Lakers (LW: 18)

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have been pretty bad to start the new season. They are 0-3 under new head coach Darvin Ham, their shooting has been poor and Russell Westbrook continues to be a source of headlines and drama. The one positive so far is that their defensive effort is there. If Lebron James and the crew can get it going on offense, they could quickly rise back up the NBA power rankings.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (LW: 7)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have been nearly as bad as the Lakers. They too have gotten off to a horrid 0-3 start in 2022. However, it is more shocking because much more was expected of them than Los Angeles. James Harden has been stellar early, but Joel Embiid has not quite been himself after dealing with plantar fasciitis in the offseason. That is a major story to watch.

22. New York Knicks (LW: 19)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been solid to start the season. The big story is will this become RJ Barrett’s team as the season plays out? Early on, that has not quite been the case as he’s only averaged just 14 PPG. Well below what he finished last season with. The team has the depth, but they need Barrett to become the alpha or Julius Randle to regain his MVP-candidate form from two years ago.

21. San Antonio Spurs (LW: 28)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

You can never underestimate Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite lacking a game-changer talent or even an elite prospect to hang their hat on, the Spurs still kicked off the season with a 2-1 record and are again maxing out on their effort for the legendary coach.

20. Charlotte Hornets (LW: 23)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite LaMelo Ball missing the first week of the season, the Charlotte Hornets got off to a solid start and are keeping their head above water until their young star returns. In his absence, veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward have delivered in a big way for the Hornets.

19. Washington Wizards (LW: 20)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

If Bradley Beal can stay healthy, the Washington Wizards have put together a very solid unit around their stalwart superstar, and that showed in their 2-1 start to the season. Staying on the court will be the biggest question for the team all season. Especially, with the injury machine that is Kristaps Porzingis being a core part of the roster. As long as their top three plays each night, the Wizards are a handful for most teams in the NBA.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (LW: 24)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Back from a season-ending injury, Damian Lillard has been a monster to start the 2022-2023 NBA season. Plus, offseason acquisition Jerami Grant has been another key part of the team’s 3-0 beginning. While the Portland Trail Blazers roster is not filled with All-Stars, if Lillard is playing like this they are a tough out for any squad.

17. Utah Jazz (LW: 29)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The rebuilding Utah Jazz team has been the biggest surprise of the young season by scoring wins over the Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Pelicans — teams that are expected to vie for playoff spots this year. This may not hold up for long but respect has to be given to the Jazz for their hard and impressive play so far.

16. Chicago Bulls

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball for a very long time, and they also missed Zach Lavine for two games to start their season. The team’s 1-2 start can be forgiven. Without Ball, they are not a contender in the East, but the roster is still strong enough that they should rise up these NBA power rankings soon enough.

15. Toronto Raptors (LW: 15)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors had a difficult schedule to start the season in facing elites of the East in the Cavaliers, Nets, and Heat. They lost two of those but this group and their coach are too talented to stay down for long. Especially when the schedule gets a bit easier.

14. Dallas Mavericks (LW: 13)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency hurts the defending Western Conference runner-ups. The Dallas Mavericks answered that loss by adding big men Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to the mix. As always this team will go as far as superstar Luka Doncic takes them. However, without a strong second option, they will always have limitations.

13. Brooklyn Nets (LW: 11)

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the most fascinating stories in the NBA this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will undoubtedly fill up the stat sheet and play to an All-Star level. The question is what can the pieces surrounding them bring to the table? Especially, the mentally and physically fragile star Ben Simmons.

12. New Orleans Pelicans (LW: 17)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

If the New Orleans Pelicans can keep Zion Williamson on the court their upside is incredible. That potential has already shown in their 2-1 start to the season and their top three players — Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum — all averaging over 20 PPG. That is scary when you consider they are still building chemistry.

11. Atlanta Hawks (LW: 14)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks potentially have the best backcourt in the sport with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. If this twosome can make things work and bring out the best in each other, the Hawks could be an absolute sleeper contender out of the Eastern Conference.

NBA power rankings top 10

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

10. Miami Heat (LW: 4)

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a very slow start, and the loss of PJ Tucker has been apparent early in the NBA season. Despite their struggles, Tyler Herro is playing up to his big new contract and it is only a matter of time before the Heat right the ship and play to the high standard they have set.

9. Denver Nuggets (LW: 10)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

With the reigning league MVP on the squad, the Denver Nuggets are sure to rack up wins this season. But with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. back healthy, they have a real chance to reach the NBA Finals. The contributions those two give behind Nikola Jokic will make or break their title hopes in 2022-2023.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (LW: 12)

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the dark horse team not just in the East, but in the whole NBA. That is just how deep and talented they are in their starting five. The faster they build chemistry with the addition of multi-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the quicker they can become a force in the conference and get a better seed in the playoffs.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (LW: 9)

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an intriguing mix of talent. They are an organization going with a more old-school approach with size matters by having Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the front court. After a few games, so far, so good as Anthony Edwards continues to become the focal point of the offense and grows into one of the league’s new faces.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (LW: 8)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has become one of the best players in the league. That automatically gives the Memphis Grizzlies a leg up on most teams every night. What will make them true contenders in the Western Conference is if enough of the pieces around him can elevate their games to take them to the next level.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (LW: 6)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

More than any team in the NBA, health is the biggest story surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers. They are easing Kawhi Leonard back into the rotation to start the season. If he can regain his elite status over the first month, there is no reason not to expect them to remain near the top of the NBA power rankings all season long.

4. Phoenix Suns (LW: 5)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have started the season in typical fashion. They are winning games and are a force in the Western Conference once again. Nevertheless, they seem a piece or two away from truly being able to contend with the top teams in the conference. Plus, they have some other tips nipping at their heels. Deandre Ayton elevating his game to an All-Star level will be a must for Phoenix in 2022-2023.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (LW: 2)

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some inconsistencies, this past season, the Milwaukee Bucks finished up the regular year with 51 wins and as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are sure to be among the best in the Eastern Conference once again due to the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The big question will be if they are still a level below the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat again in the new season.

2. Boston Celtics (LW: 3)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Even without suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are off to a fast start this season. They already have statement victories over the Heat and 76ers, and the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been unbelievable this season so far. It may not be long before they are considered the No. 1 team in the NBA power rankings.

1. Golden State Warriors

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Four NBA championships in eight years. Stephen Curry is playing elite basketball at the age of 34 and has a great mix of proven championship players and youngsters in tow. There’s a reason why the Warriors are defending champs. Despite a hiccup to the Nuggets, the Warriors are looking strong already and seem to be quickly healing the wounds of their recent locker room drama.

