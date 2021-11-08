NBA Power Rankings: Heat and Warriors pace the pack

NBA power rankings: Now that the NBA season is in full swing, it’s time to rank all 30 teams. With things still relatively early, we’ve seen a few teams make major statements. Others have struggled to live up to expectations. Check out our NBA power rankings, updated every Monday throughout the 2021-22 season.

NBA power rankings: The elite five

1. Miami Heat (Last week: 4)

Record: 7-2

At 7-2 on the season, things are coming a long extremely well for these Heat and their new players. Miami enters this week’s action with wins against the Bucks, Nets and Jazz. The performance of third-year guard Tyler Herro has been especially eye-opening. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 43% shooting from distance. If Herro continues to play like this, Miami is going to be hard to beat.

2. Golden State Warriors (Last week: 3)

Record: 8-1

Golden State now boasts a league-best 8-1 record and is outscoring its opponents by an average of 13.2 points per game. The team leads the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, points scored, three-pointers and assists. All of this with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman set to return soon. The only question here would be the Warriors’ soft schedule, which ranks as the second easiest thus far on the season.

3. Utah Jazz (Last week: 1)

Record: 7-3

After starting the season with a 7-1 record, Utah enters this week in the midst of a two-game losing streak. That included an ugly road loss to the Orlando Magic over the weekend. But there’s no real reason to fret. We’re talking about a team that has five different players averaging north of 14 points per game, led by Donovan Mitchell. The guard is averaging 30.4 points over his past five outings.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (Last week: 12)

Record: 8-2

Even without Ben Simmons in the mix ( long story ), Philadelphia has turned things around big time. This is especially shocking given the fact that Tobias Harris has been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols . In his absence last week, Philadelphia won all four of its games by a combined 35 points. The question now becomes whether this team can continue this run given that Joel Embiid will miss some time due to the aforementioned protocols.

5. Brooklyn Nets (Last week: 6)

Record: 7-3

James Harden’s struggles have to be seen as troublesome for Brooklyn, especially with Kyrie Irving still sidelined . He’s being impacted by new NBA rules. Even then, the Nets enter this week’s action in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Being the primary reason why, Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 57% shooting through 10 games. Whew.

NBA power rankings: Early struggles, fast risers

6. Milwaukee Bucks (Last week: 2)

Record: 4-6

Milwaukee takes a big time tumble in our most-recent NBA power rankings. The defending champs has lost five of its past six with the team’s only win during that span coming against the lowly Pistons. Losses to the Timberwolves and Spurs have to be considered alarming for Milwaukee. It’s that simple.

7. Chicago Bulls (Last week: 5)

Record: 6-3

We can’t say it’s surprising that Chicago has started out the season with a 5-1 record while outscoring its opponents by an average of 8.9 points per game. However, two consecutive losses to the aforementioned Sixers might be reason for fans in the Windy City to avoid locking in that championship parade in June.

8. Washington Wizards (Last week: 10)

Record: 7-3

Imagine that. Washington might actually be a better team without Russell Westbrook. It’s also represented in our most-recent NBA power rankings. At 7-3 on the season, things are looking up in D.C. That includes recent wins over the Celtics (twice) and Hawks — two teams Washington will be battling for playoff positioning. More than anything, it’s been about balance with four players averaging 15.5 points or more. We’re talking about a team that goes 10 deep. That will serve the Wizards well moving forward.

9. Denver Nuggets (Last week: 7)

Record: 5-4

To be fair, the early portion of the season isn’t too important for Denver. This team will continue to ascend our NBA power rankings as long as it stays above water without Jamal Murray in the mix . At 5-4, that’s exactly what we’re seeing. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is the primary reason why. He’s averaging 25.4 points and 13.4 rebounds on 60% shooting through nine games. Holy cow!

10. Phoenix Suns (Last week: 13)

Record: 5-3

With the ownership drama in the desert making news, it’s no surprise that the defending Western Conference champs have been a bit distracted. The good news? Phoenix has won four consecutive since a 1-3 start to the season. Those four wins have come by a combined 37 points. The common denominator during this span has been Devin Booker, who is averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 48% shooting in those four games.

11. Dallas Mavericks (Last week: 15)

Record: 6-3

At 6-3 on the season, Dallas ranks just 25th in the NBA in scoring. Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis are tied for second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points. Even then, the Mavericks have found a way to change things up big time on the defensive end of the court. That has been the major difference under Jason Kidd.

12. New York Knicks (Last week: 8)

Record: 6-4

Despite boasting a winning record, the biggest question marks surrounding New York are inconsistency and intensity on defense. After being the top defensive team in the NBA last season, the Knicks rank 25th in points allowed and 26th in defensive rating. They also put up stinkers in losses to lesser teams in that of the Raptors, Pacors and Cavaliers over the past week. Hence, why New York slides down in our latest NBA power rankings.

13. Memphis Grizzlies (Last week: 17)

Record: 5-4

For the first time in what seems to be eons, we’re starting to understand just how good the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. pairing can be in Memphis. The Grizzlies are 5-4 on the season with a huge road win against the Warriors mixed in. Unfortunately, blowout losses to the Blazers and Heat sandwiched in between that victory over Golden State has led to more questions than answers.

14. Los Angeles Lakers (Last week: 11)

Record: 5-5

Now that LeBron James has seen the injury big pop up this season, we’re not sure what to make of the Lakers. They need him healthy and ready to go in the competitive Western Conference if this team is going to earn a top seed. Right now, the larger question is Russell Westbrook’s fit in Los Angeles. The dude is coming off an eight-point performance in a loss to the Blazers over the weekend that saw him shoot 1-of-13 from the field while turning the ball over six times.

15. Charlotte Hornets (Last week: 9)

Record: 5-6

Initial success this season has given in to major struggles during Charlotte’s west coast strip. It has lost four consecutive by a total of 69 points. That included a 30-point defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

16. Portland Trail Blazers (Last week: 18)

Record: 5-5

As has been the case the past several years, it’s been a mixed back for Portland in 2021-22. We’re talking about a team that’s just 5-5 with ugly losses to the Clippers and Kings mixed in. Wins over the Grizzlies and Suns keeps the Blazers pretty much at the same level in our most-recent NBA power rankings. But things just aren’t looking great for Damian Lillard and Co.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (Last week: 21)

Record: 5-4

It was always going to be a struggle without Kawhi Leonard in the mix . Paul George and Co. knew that. Starting out 1-4, that seemed to be the case. However, these Clippers have picked it up by winning four consecutive games. The one question here is competition. Two of those victories came against the struggling Timberwolves with the other two coming against the Thunder and Hornets.

18. Atlanta Hawks (Last week: 14)

Record: 4-6

Atlanta has followed up a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season with an uneven start to the 2021-22 campaign, and it impacts the team in our most-recent NBA power rankings. The Hawks are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, they must continue their west coast trip this week with games against the Warriors, Jazz and Nuggets. At 4-6, things could soon spiral out of control for Trae Young and Co.

19. Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week: 23)

Record: 7-4

For Cleveland, it’s going to be all about this young core coming together. At 7-4 on the campaign, that’s seemingly on the verge of happening. We’re talking about a team that has six players averaging double digits, including a rookie in Evan Mobley who is playing absolutely stellar ball through his first seven NBA games. Unfortunately, high-scoring guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his knee over the weekend and will miss substantial action.

NBA power rankings: Some up-and-comers

20. Sacramento Kings (Last week: 19)

Record: 5-5

At 5-5 on the season, Sacramento has been much better than most initially envisioned. And in reality, it’s been all about the performance of Harrison Barnes . The 29-year-old forward is averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds on 43% shooting from distance. If the Kings’ youngsters can get going, this team will battle for a play-in spot out west.

21. Toronto Raptors (Last week: 20)

Record: 6-5

Toronto’s 15-points home loss to Washington in its season opener was ugly. However, the team has been able to turn that around by six of 10. More than anything, it’s been about the performances of rookie Scottie Barnes and the underrated OG Anunoby. The two are averaging a combined 36.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season. With Pascal Siakam back, things could be looking up in Canada.

22. Boston Celtics (Last week: 22)

Record: 4-6

No, we’re not going to give Boston credit for an ugly road win over the lowly Rockets. We’re also not going to mark the team down too much for its three-overtime loss in the opener. Even then, losing by 32 points at home against the Toronto Raptors is all sorts of pathetic . This squad is not in a good place, as evidenced by Marcus Smart calling out its young stars . We’re not sure where Boston goes from here.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (Last week: 16)

Record: 3-5

The level if inconsistency in Minnesota has to be considered alarming. This team started out 3-1 with a great win over the defending champion Bucks mixed in. Since then, it has lost four consecutive by a combined 51 points. We might have been high on the Wolves to open the season, but this seems to be the same old story in the Twin Cities.

24. Indiana Pacers (Last week: 25)

Record: 4-7

Another team that is hoping a change of culture under a new head coach will lead to on-court success. This has not happened for Rick Carlisle and Co. through 11 games. Despite winning three of four, Indiana still boasts the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 30)

Record: 3-6

Two of the Thunder’s three wins have come against the Lakers. That could be an outlier. However, we’re seeing a much more competitive team in recent games. That included a win over the Spurs on Sunday. We’ll see where this squad stands with coming games against the Pelicans and Kings before back-to-back against the Nets and Heat.

NBA power rankings: The bottom five

26. Orlando Magic (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-8

Despite a surprise road win over New York and a victory against Utah, Orlando has a long way to go. It is being outscored by an average of 7.3 points per game, including a season-opening losses by a combined 51 points. It’s going to be a long season for first-year head coach Jamahl Mosley. It’s all about the youngsters continuing to improve.

27. San Antonio Spurs (Last week: 24)

Record: 3-7

A recent 102-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks gave San Antonio some false hope. Simply put, this team isn’t good. There’s no legitimate No. 1 scoring option and the Spurs’ defense has taken a step back. After losing seven of 10 to start the season, San Antonio moves down in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

28. Houston Rockets (Last week: 26)

Record: 1-9

Well, the Rockets won’t go 0-82 on the season. Whether this means the team even wins 10 games remains to be seen. Houston has last eight consecutive by a total of 94 points. It’s going to be another long season for Stephan Silas in H-Town.

29. Detroit Pistons (Last week: 28)

Record: 1-8

Cade Cunningham’s struggles ( 23% shooting in four games ) has coincided with an absolutely disastrous start to the season for Detroit. We’re talking about a squad that’s averaging less than 95 points per game and is being outscored by north of 12 points. That’s just gross.

30. New Orleans Pelicans (Last week: 29)

Record: 1-9

Speaking of gross. New Orleans struggled the past two seasons with all-world talent Zion Williamson in the mix. Now that he’s sidelined , first-year head coach Willie Green has no hope. Nola stands at 1-9 on the campaign. This squad will continue to bring up the rear in our NBA power rankings all season.

