NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks and 76ers battling for playoff positioning

NBA power rankings: Now that there’s less than a week to go before the regular season ends , teams are either preparing for the offseason or playoffs.

It’s been a wild wide throughout the 2021-22 NBA season with very few constants. That small list includes the Phoenix Suns standing above the rest in our NBA power rankings. In what is our final regular-season installment, let’s check in on hor the 30 teams stack up.

30. Orlando Magic (last week: 29)

Orlando Magic record: 20-59

Despite likely being in for a 60-plus loss season, the Magic have some hope moving forward. That comes in the form of youngsters Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. With another high lottery pick in June, the Magic could end up ascending our NBA power rankings next season.

29. Houston Rockets (last week: 28)

Houston Rockets record: 20-59

Another lost season in Houston is coming to an end. However, there’s some positivity for this organization moving forward. Rookie No. 2 pic Jalen Green is coming off a month of March that saw him average 20.8 points.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (last week: 30)

Oklahoma City Thunder record: 23-55

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and potential NBA Rookie of the Year Josh Giddey look like a potentially awesome tandem moving forward. Unfortunately, it has not led to team-wide success for a Thunder squad that has dropped 11 of 13 games. With Giddey and SGA lost for the season, they are just playing out the string.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (last week: 26)

Portland Trail Blazers record: 27-51

With Damian Lillard lost for the season, Portland has surprisingly found itself in the race for a play-in spot out west. Unfortunately, things have come crashing down after some initial post-deadline success The Blazers have lost 20 of 22 by a combined 382 points. That’s just insane. And it has them in a free fall in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

26. Indiana Pacers (last week: 25)

Indiana Pacers record: 25-54

Reason for optimism in Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton now part of a backcourt that includes stud youngster Chris Duarte. For the Pacers, it’s not about the remainder of the 2021-22 season. It’s about their future. That has not shown recently with Indiana having lost seven consecutive games.

25. Detroit Pistons (last week: 27)

Detroit Pistons record: 23-56

The Pistons have remained a bottom-four team in our NBA power rankings throughout the 2021-22 season. That’s no longer the case heading into the final week of the campaign. Led by star rookie Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have won three consecutive games. It has them ascending our most recent NBA power rankings.

24. Sacramento Kings (last week: 24)

Sacramento Kings record: 29 – 50

Well, that was foolish. Sacramento’s decision to trade stud young point guard Tyrese Haliburton as a way to compete for a play-in spot is not looking too great. Sure Domantas Sabonis is a good player. But he has not done anything to change the landscape in California’s capital city. The Kings are 9-15 since the blockbuster and find themselves set to miss the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season.

23. Los Angeles Lakers (last week: 23)

Los Angeles Lakers record: 31-47

Just pathetic. Absolutely brutal. A clown show. However way we want to explain this season’s iteration of the Lakers, it’s just not working. The Lakers have lost 28 of 38 after starting the season 21-19. Missing the play-in tournament is a real possibility — potentially leading to wholesale changes this summer.

22. New York Knicks (last week: 22)

New York Knicks record: 35-44

There’s a chance we could be witnessing the final few handful of games with Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks’ head coach . The Knicks are officially eliminated from postseason contention and a rift is now apparent between star forward Julius Randle and the organization.

21. San Antonio Spurs (last week: 21)

San Antonio Spurs record: 33-45

Prior to the 2020-21 campaign, San Antonio had never missed the playoffs two consecutive seasons. Gregg Popovich and Co. were on the verge of going home for the postseason for the third consecutive year. That changed with the Lakers’ recent struggles and the fact that San Antonio has won eight of 12. It’s now two games ahead of Los Angeles for the final play-in spot out west.

20. Washington Wizards (last week: 20)

Washington Wizards record: 34-44

With Bradley Beal lost for the season, things are not going swimmingly in D.C. Washington is currently 10 games under .500 after a solid 13-8 start to the season. Now eliminated from postseason contention, it will be interesting to see what this team does during the summer.

NBA power ranings: Playoff contenders

19. New Orleans Pelicans (last week: 19)

New Orleans Pelicans record: 34-44

New Orleans finds itself at 33-32 since a 1-12 start to the season. It is also pretty much locked into a play-in spot. All of this comes with C.J. McCollum having played well since his trade from Portland. The guard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 51% shooting in 21 games with Nola.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 18)

Los Angeles Clippers record: 39-40

The Clippers’ Paul George just returned from an extended absence to dominate in a winning performance against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. This has the Clippers thinking they can make a run in the NBA Playoffs. Currently, Los Angeles finds itself guaranteed a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. With George 100%, this team could prove dangerous come playoff time.

17. Charlotte Hornets (last week: 16)

Charlotte Hornets record: 40-38

The inconsistent Hornets have turned it around some since a 4-13 stretch earlier in the calendar year. They have won nine of 14 games, averaging north of 115 points during that span. Now over .500, Charlotte is guaranteed a play-in spot back east and it shows in the team remaining steady in our NBA power rankings.

16. Atlanta Hawks (last week: 17)

Atlanta Hawks record: 41-37

A surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago has given in to reality for the inconsistent Hawks. They are currently holding on to the eighth seed and play-in spot back east. The good news? This team is playing great ball at the right time. The Hawks have won six of eight with Trae Young averaging 26.8 points and 11.6 assists during that span.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers (last week: 15)

Cleveland Cavaliers record: 43-36

For Cleveland, it’s going to be all about this young core coming together. At 43-36 on the campaign, that’s happened to an extent. Unfortunately, the season ending injury to All-Star Jarrett Allen coupled with Evan Mobley’s ankle issue has stopped Cleveland’s season in its tracks. The team is now essentially guaranteed from missing out on a top-six seed back east.

14. Brooklyn Nets (last week: 11)

Brooklyn Nets record: 40-38

Kyrie Irving’s 60-point performance against the Magic shows us what these Nets are capable of. Even with Ben Simmons still to make his debut, the pairing of Irving and Kevin Durant is more than enough to compete back east. Unfortunately, these Nets are headed for the play-in tournament after losing two consecutive to close last week.

13. Chicago Bulls (last week: 14)

Chicago Bulls record: 45-33

Chicago stands pat in our most-recent NBA power rankings following a blowout loss to the Miami Heat. Despite this, we absolutely love what this team has been able to do with both Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso sidelined. Unfortunately, the Bulls have also lost 13 of 18 and are sliding into the NBA Playoffs.

12. Utah Jazz (last week: 13)

Utah Jazz record: 46-32

The Jazz have now lost seven of eight games and look like a shell of their former selves. There’s also a reported rift between stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In reality, Utah looks lie nothing more than a bottom-end playoff team and could very well end up missing out on a top-six seed the way it’s playing right now (only 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota). And in reality, it shows in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

11. Toronto Raptors (last week: 12)

Toronto Raptors record: 45-33

Is there any question Nick Nurse is one of the best coaches in the NBA? Toronto opened the season with a pedestrian 23-23 record, only to find itself boasting an 22-10 record in its past 32 games. The return of Pascal Siakam to form has played a major role in this. The All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in March.

NBA power rankings: The top 10

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (last week: 10)

Minnesota Timberwolves record: 45-34

When fully healthy, these Timberwolves are an absolute force. Just ask the Golden State Warriors , who lost for the second time in as many games in Minnesota this season. After some struggles to close out March, the Wolves have won two consecutive games. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, they are now destined for the play-in tournament out west.

9. Denver Nuggets (last week: 9)

Denver Nuggets record: 47-32

It’s actually pretty insane what Nikola Jokic has done to propel Denver without both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in the mix. He’s playing at an absolutely elite clip. It has Denver in the midst of a stretch that has seen it win 25 of 34. The question here is about the availability of Murray and Porter Jr. moving forward. Without them, the Nuggets are not legit title contenders.

8. Dallas Mavericks (last week: 7)

Dallas Mavericks record: 49-30

Luka Doncic now has a new running partner in Spencer Dinwiddie after Dallas shockingly traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. It has worked out swimmingly with Dallas winning 17 of 24 since the blockbuster trade. If Doncic and Dinwiddie continue playing at the level we’ve seen recently, Dallas will make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

7. Golden State Warriors (last week: 8)

Golden State Warriors record: 50-29

Some major struggles in San Francisco over the past couple months has given in to this team returning to form. Over the weekend, Golden State won consecutive games. That included coming bac from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit against the Utah Jazz. Jordan Poole (26.6 PPG past 16 games) and Klay Thompson (25.0 PPG past six games) continue to hold down the fort until Stephen Curry returns for the NBA Playoffs.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (last week: 6)

Philadelphia 76ers record: 48-30

Oh man. These 76ers now look like legitimate title contenders following the blockbuster acquisition of James Harden in the Ben Simmons trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The primary reason? Joel Embiid’s dominating recent performance. The MVP candidate is averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 34 games. That’s just insane.

5. Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 3)

Milwaukee Bucks record: 48-30

Currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, it’s been all about an inconsistent performance behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee had lost four of six, including an ugly defeat at the hands of the injury-plagued Nets , before a current stretch that has seen it win 11 of 16. With Giannis still playing at a high level, the defending champs will remain a threat to repeat. That’s for sure.

4. Miami Heat (last week: 5)

Miami Heat record: 51-28

When fully healthy and clicking on all cylinders, these Heat are a legit conference title contender. Jimmy Butler remains one of the best all-around players in the game. Tyler Herro has taken his game to a new level. Two games up on Boston for the No. 1 seed, it looks like the Eastern Conference Playoffs will go through South Beach.

3. Boston Celtics (last week: 4)

Boston Celtics record: 49-30

Defense. Defense. More defense. Since an ugly 19-21 start to the season, Boston has won 30 of 39. Marcus Smart is turning it up defensively. Jaylen Brown continues to do his thing on offense. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has been on an absolute roll .

2. Memphis Grizzlies (last week: 2)

Memphis Grizzlies record: 55-23

Memphis will be a tough out in the playoffs. It has proven over and over again that the young team can go up with the big boys. Why? The MVP-caliber performance of Ja Morant . Even with Morant sidelined to injury, the Grizzlies have won seven consecutive games and look to be the biggest competition for Phoenix.

1. Phoenix Suns (last week: 1)

Phoenix Suns record: 62-16

One would have thought that Chris Paul’s injury would set Phoenix back. Not so much. The team was 11-4 with him sidelined. Now that he’s back in the mix to go with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title and No. 1 again in our NBA power rankings despite losing two consecutive.

