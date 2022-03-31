NBA Power Rankings: Bucks and Nets to meet with playoff positioning on the line

NBA power rankings: Now that the NBA’s All-Star Break is over and we’re headed down the stretch , it’s time to look at how the 30 teams stack up.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (last week: 29)

Oklahoma City Thunder record: 22-54

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and potential NBA Rookie of the Year Josh Giddey look like a potentially awesome tandem moving forward. Unfortunately, it has not led to team-wide success for a Thunder squad that has dropped 11 of 13 games. With Giddey and SGA lost for the season, they are just playing out the string.

29. Orlando Magic (last week: 28)

Orlando Magic record: 20-57

Despite likely being in for a 60-plus loss season, the Magic have some hope moving forward. That comes in the form of youngsters Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. With another high lottery pick in June, the Magic could end up ascending our NBA power rankings next season.

28. Houston Rockets (last week: 30)

Houston Rockets record: 20-57

Houston has found a way to win three of its past six games with rookie Jalen Green continuing to play great ball. The No. 2 pick is averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the month of March. At least, the Rockets have some hope closing out another lost season.

27. Detroit Pistons (last week: 27)

Detroit Pistons record: 20-56

The Pistons have remained a bottom-four team in our NBA power rankings throughout the 2021-22 season. That remains the case with Detroit in the midst of a stretch that has seen it lose eight of 10. The only real positive is rookie No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham’s recent performance. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the past 17 games.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (last week: 25)

Portland Trail Blazers record: 27-49

With Damian Lillard potentially set to return here soon , Portland has surprisingly found itself in the race for a play-in spot out west. Unfortunately, things have come crashing down after some initial post-deadline success The Blazers have lost 16 of 18 by a combined 328 points. That’s just insane. And it has them in a free fall in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

25. Indiana Pacers (last week: 24)

Indiana Pacers record: 25-52

Reason for optimism in Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton now part of a backcourt that includes stud youngster Chris Duarte. For the Pacers, it’s not about the remainder of the 2021-22 season. It’s about their future. That has not shown recently with Indiana having lost five consecutive games.

24. Sacramento Kings (last week: 26)

Sacramento Kings record: 28-49

Well, that was foolish. Sacramento’s decision to trade stud young point guard Tyrese Haliburton as a way to compete for a play-in spot is not looking too great. Sure Domantas Sabonis is a good player. But he has not done anything to change the landscape in California’s capital city. The Kings are 7-13 since the blockbuster and find themselves four games out of the play-in spot with five remaining.

23. Los Angeles Lakers (last week: 22)

Los Angeles Lakers record: 31-44

Just pathetic. Absolutely brutal. A clown show. However way we want to explain this season’s iteration of the Lakers, it’s just not working. The Lakers have lost 22 of 31 after starting the season 21-19. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sidelined. Missing the play-in tournament is a real possibility — potentially leading to wholesale changes this summer.

22. New York Knicks (last week: 21)

New York Knicks record: 34-43

There’s a chance we could be witnessing the final few handful of games with Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks’ head coach . New York needs to at least advance to the play-in tournament to potentially save his job. That’s now all but guaranteed not to happen with New York 5.5 games out of the final spot and just six games remaining and remaining in the bottm 10 in our most-recent NBA power rankings.

21. San Antonio Spurs (last week: 23)

San Antonio Spurs record: 31-45

Prior to the 2020-21 campaign, San Antonio had never missed the playoffs two consecutive seasons. Gregg Popovich and Co. were on the verge of going home for the postseason for the third consecutive year. That changed with the Lakers’ recent struggles and the fact that San Antonio has won six of 10. It’s now just a half game out of the final play-in spot out west.

20. Washington Wizards (last week: 20)

Washington Wizards record: 33-43

With Bradley Beal lost for the season, things are not going swimmingly in D.C. Washington is currently 10 games under .500 after a solid 13-8 start to the season. Despite this, the Wizards are six games out of a play-in spot with as many games remaining. Will the newly-acquired Kristaps Porzingis be able to return to form as a way to help Kyle Kuzma and Co.? He’s averaging 20.8 points in 12 games since making his Wizards debut.

NBA power ranings: Playoff contenders

19. New Orleans Pelicans (last week: 19)

New Orleans Pelicans record: 33-43

New Orleans finds itself at 32-31 since a 1-12 start to the season. It is also pretty much locked into a play-in spot. All of this comes with C.J. McCollum having played well since his trade from Portland. The guard is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 50% shooting in 19 games with Nola.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 18)

Los Angeles Clippers record: 37-39

The Clippers’ Paul George just returned from an extended absence to dominate in a winning performance against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. This has the Clippers thinking they can make a run in the NBA Playoffs. Currently, Los Angeles finds itself six games ahead of the Spurs for a play-in spot with as many games remaining.

17. Atlanta Hawks (last week: 17)

Atlanta Hawks record: 39-37

A surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago has given in to reality for the inconsistent Hawks. They are currently holding on to the ninth seed and play-in spot back east. The good news? This team is playing great ball at the right time. The Hawks have won four of five with Trae Young averaging 26.8 points and 11.6 assists during that span.

16. Charlotte Hornets (last week: 16)

Charlotte Hornets record: 40-37

The inconsistent Hornets have turned it around some since a 4-13 stretch earlier in the calendar year. They have won eight of 12 games, averaging north of 115 points during that span. Now over .500, Charlotte is all but guaranteed a play-in spot back east and it shows in the team remaining steady in our NBA power rankings.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers (last week: 15)

Cleveland Cavaliers record: 42-34

For Cleveland, it’s going to be all about this young core coming together. At 42-34 on the campaign, that’s happened to an extent. Unfortunately, the season ending injury to All-Star Jarrett Allen coupled with Evan Mobley’s ankle issue has stopped Atlanta’s season in its tracks. The team is now essentially guaranteed from missing out on a top-six seed back east.

14. Chicago Bulls (last week: 14)

Chicago Bulls record: 44-32

Chicago stands pat in our most-recent NBA power rankings following a blowout loss to the Miami Heat. Despite this, we absolutely love what this team has been able to do with both Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso sidelined. Unfortunately, the Bulls have also lost 12 of 16 and are currently just two games up from avoiding the play-in tournament.

13. Utah Jazz (last week: 10)

Utah Jazz record: 45-31

The Jazz have now lost five consecutive games and look like a shell of their former selves. There’s also a reported rift between stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In reality, Utah looks lie nothing more than a bottom-end playoff team and could very well end up missing out on a top-six seed the way it’s playing right now. Once a top-five team, Utah is now outside of the top-12 in our updated NBA power rankings.

12. Toronto Raptors (last week: 13)

Toronto Raptors record: 44-32

Is there any question Nick Nurse is one of the best coaches in the NBA? Toronto opened the season with a pedestrian 23-23 record, only to find itself boasting an 21-9 record in its past 30 games. The return of Pascal Siakam to form has played a major role in this. The All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in March.

11. Brooklyn Nets (last week: 12)

Brooklyn Nets record: 40-36

Kyrie Irving’s 60-point performance against the Magic shows us what these Nets are capable of. Even with Ben Simmons still to make his debut, the pairing of Irving and Kevin Durant is more than enough to compete back east. It will now be all about Brooklyn avoiding the play-in tournament. It is currently pretty much only guaranteed a play-in spot — four games behind Toronto for the sixth seed with six games remaining.

NBA power rankings: The top 10

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (last week: 9)

Minnesota Timberwolves record: 43-34

When fully healthy, these Timberwolves are an absolute force. Just ask the Golden State Warriors , who lost for the second time in as many games in Minnesota this season. Unfortunately, the Wolves have now lost four of five games. Hopefully, these struggles don’t continue for the final five games of the regular season.

9. Denver Nuggets (last week: 11)

Denver Nuggets record: 46-31

It’s actually pretty insane what Nikola Jokic has done to propel Denver without both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in the mix. He’s playing at an absolutely elite clip. It has Denver in the midst of a stretch that has seen it win 23 of 31. The question here is about the availability of Murray and Porter Jr. moving forward. Without them, the Nuggets are not legit title contenders.

8. Golden State Warriors (last week: 5)

Golden State Warriors record: 48-29

We got a first-hand glimpse of what these Warriors are capable wth Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson playing their first game together since June of 2019. It resulted in a 126-112 win over Washington with Curry dropping 47. Sadly, Curry has been sidelined since and it has led to major struggles with the Warriors boasting a 7-16 record in their past 23 games. No. 1 on this list earlier in the season, the Dubs face the real possibility of falling out of the top-10 in our NBA power rankings.

7. Dallas Mavericks (last week: 8)

Dallas Mavericks record: 48-29

Luka Doncic now has a new running partner in Spencer Dinwiddie after Dallas shockingly traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. It has worked out swimmingly with Dallas winning 15 of 21 since the blockbuster trade.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (last week: 7)

Philadelphia 76ers record: 46-29

Oh man. These 76ers now look like legitimate title contenders following the blockbuster acquisition of James Harden in the Ben Simmons trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, that was until Philadelphia laid a complete egg at home in what was a statement game against the aforementioned Nets and just recently lost at home to the Milwaukee Bucks. This certainly raises some questions.

5. Miami Heat (last week: 3)

Miami Heat record: 49-23

When fully healthy and clicking on all cylinders, these Heat are a legit conference title contender. Jimmy Butler remains one of the best all-around players in the game. Tyler Herro has taken his game to a new. With that said, things are not going swimmingly for a Heat team that has lost five of its past 10 and continues to drop down in our NBA power rankings.

4. Boston Celtics (last week: 6)

Boston Celtics record: 47-30

Defense. Defense. More defense. Since an ugly 19-21 start to the season, Boston has won 28 of 37. Marcus Smart is turning it up defensively. Jaylen Brown continues to do his thing on offense. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has been on an absolute roll .

3. Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 4)

Milwaukee Bucks record: 47-28

Currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it’s been all about an inconsistent performance behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee had lost four of six, including an ugly defeat at the hands of the injury-plagued Nets , before a current stretch that has seen it win 11 of 14. That culminated in a brilliant win over the Philadelphia 76ers in which the Greek Freak showed MVP form .

2. Memphis Grizzlies (last week: 2)

Memphis Grizzlies record: 54-23

Memphis will be a tough out in the playoffs. It has proven over and over again that the young team can go up with the big boys. Why? The MVP-caliber performance of Ja Morant . Even with Morant sidelined to injury, the Grizzlies have won nine of their past 10 and look to be the biggest competition for Phoenix.

1. Phoenix Suns (last week: 1)

Phoenix Suns record: 62-14

One would have thought that Chris Paul’s injury would set Phoenix back. Not so much. The team was 11-4 with him sidelined. Now that he’s back in the mix to go with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title as No. 1 again in our NBA power rankings.

