The Best Men’s Designer Belts To Hug Your Waist

By PJ Gach
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Remember how the Dude in The Great Lebowski claimed that his rug “really pulled the room together”? While you shouldn’t really need a leather belt or even a tactical belt to keep your pants on, wearing one of the best men’s designer belts pulls together separate items and makes the “room,” i.e. your clothes, appear harmonious. Belts offer a subtle yet stand-out way of taking your look to the next level.

Some men’s designer belts cost a few thousand dollars, and some men’s designer belts can be had for around $100. SPY has culled the long list of men’s designer belts to bring you the 20 best men’s designer belts that are stylish, affordable and even investment-worthy.

1. Salvatore Ferragamo Rose Gold Double Gancio Reversible Belt

BEST OVERALL

That belt buckle — those polished rose gold loops that vaguely resemble stirrups — has been stylishly wrapped around men’s waists for a long time. This designer item could be considered one of the best men’s designer belts because it’s understated and not “shouty.” Wear it with dress trousers or dark jeans. You can even reverse the belt and make it black or brown. It’ll look fantastic no matter what you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ4GG_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Rose Gold Reversible Belt $530.00

2. Off-White Industrial Logo Belt

RUNNER UP

Most designer belts for men are designed for formal wear, but not this stylish Off-White accessory. From the genius mind of Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, this belt is instantly recognizable and effortlessly cool. (You might need to wrap this extra-long belt around your waist twice or let it hang low.) If you want to elevate streetwear, then this belt is a must-have. Wear it with denim and you have an outfit that’s sure to turn heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvuSZ_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Off-White Classic Industrial Belt $265.00

3. Prada Saffiano Buckle Belt

CONTENDER

Prada’s designs either fall into minimalism chic or “whoa, what is that?” This cleanly designed belt can be worn forever, The leather is neither too shiny nor too matte, and the silvery plaque harkens back to Prada’s ’90s creations. Because it’s got a low-key style, it goes with whatever you’ve got, whether a suit or a casual weekend look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5UQ5_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Prada Saffiano Buckle Belt $795.00

4. Burberry Logo Plaque Buckle Belt

BEST BRITISH

Believe it or not, there was a time when Burberry was considered “de trop” or too, too much. A lot has evolved since that awfully bad fashion moment in the early aughts, and Burberry is back as one of the top British design houses. The belt has the newly updated logo buckle, gleaming against the black leather.

Read More: Best Belts for Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aify7_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Burberry Logo Plaque Buckle Belt $510.00

5. MCM Reversible Visetos/Saffiano Belt

BEST TWOFER

Since making a comeback in the early aughts, German brand MCM has become one of the most ubiquitous designer brands around. The price points won’t kill you, and the items are nicely made. If you’d anthropomorphize the brand, it’s a happy puppy. This belt gives off an upbeat air and reverses to solid black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoVN9_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: MCM Reversible Visetos/Saffiano Belt $295.00

6. Tom Ford Leather Belt

THE ICONOCLAST

Trust Tom Ford to take something as basic as a belt and turn it into a statement. From the pliable, full-grain leather to the striking elongated silver T that echoes the pointed end of the belt, it exudes badassery. This sexy leather number amplifies your look, no matter what you’ve got on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2EzK_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Tom Ford 4cm Leather Belt $790.00

7. Giuseppe Zanottio Logo Leather Belt

BEST DESIGNER SALE

Here’s the perfect gift for yourself: a designer belt at a great price. This designer belt with its eye-catching olive leather and almost abstract art-style signature buckle is seriously impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2eiR_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Giuseppe Zanottio Logo Leather Belt $270.00 (orig. $450.00) 40% OFF

8. Saint Laurent Grain Leather Belt

BEST UNDERSTATED

Cardi B said it best. “He buy me Yves Saint Laurent and a new whip.” In this case, the “he” is yourself and the “new whip” is your 2007 Toyota Corolla, but hey, at least you’ll be looking A+ in this leather YSL belt. This bad boy is 100% grain leather and made right in Italy, as expected. Pair it with a tux at your next formal event, or wear it to the office or even for your next date night. It’s all up to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHmNy_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Saint Laurent Grain Leather Belt $525.00

9. Loewe Men’s Anagram Adjustable Leather Belt

COOLEST BUCKLE

There are a lot of cool belt buckles when it comes to the best men’s designer belts, but so far this one from Loewe is taking the cake. This superfluid “L” logo seems to change its shape every time you look at it. The anagram could be a butterfly, two people kissing … you get the idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wry6L_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Loewe Anagram Adjustable Leather Belt $380.00

10. Louis Vuitton LV Initials 40mm Reversible Belt

BEST INVESTMENT

How can anything designer be considered a smart financial investment? Nicely cared-for designer leather goods can, especially classic or limited edition styles, be resold for much more than the original price. This Louis Vuitton belt could be considered a promising stock. The inspiration for the belt’s design was passport stamps and yes, it’s a limited edition belt that reverses to black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGwzi_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Louis Vuitton LV Initials 40mm Reversible Belt $690.00

11. Maison Margiela Contrast Stitch Leather Belt

BEST FOR MINIMALISTS

Martin Margiela never gave an interview throughout his tenure at the label that bears his name. Even today as an artist, he won’t do it. His brand reflects his philosophy: create stellar work that speaks for itself. His leather belt is an ode to minimalism, with the logo discreetly engraved on the sleek buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHixs_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Maison Margiela Contrast Stitch Leather Belt $385.00

12. Fendi FF Logo-Print Belt

BEST HIGHLIGHTER

Here’s a piece of fashion trivia for you: Karl Lagerfeld oversaw (and designed) Chanel, Fendi and his own line. This men’s designer belt uses the house’s double F logo — also designed by Lagerfeld — and is highlighted with silver studs along its length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbGcg_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Fendi FF Logo-Print Belt $950.00

13. Rag & Bone Rugged Belt

INDUSTRIAL STYLE

This top American brand is known for its sleek and handsome menswear, and Rag& Bone’s designs dominate the denim space. This suede belt has a slightly rough finish making it the perfect companion for jeans and cords.


Buy: Rag & Bone Rugged Belt $160.00

14. Gucci Double G Belt

MOST ICONIC

There are very few designer logos that are instantly recognizable the world over, and Gucci’s entwined G’s is more than likely on top of that list. This leather belt is adjustable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHxIW_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Gucci Double G Belt $645.00

15. Hermès H Buckle & Sprint Band 32 mm

BEST HERITAGE BRAND

Hermès started as a saddlery, and yes, you can still buy tack (expensive tack) today. This H-shaped buckle quietly telegraphs to the world that you have excellent taste. This sporty nylon mesh reversible belt goes from deep blue and black accents to black with deep blue accents in a flash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cb9iM_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Hermès H Buckle & Sprint Band 32 mm $675.00

16. Jacquemus Leather Logo Belt

MOST INTERESTING BACKSTORY

A few years ago, Jacquemus sent their fashion show invites in a teeny bag instead of the classic envelope. Recipients were so taken by the bags that they wore them. By accident and whimsy, a trend was born. His thin belt is so thin it almost blends into your pants. Then there’s that silvery gleaming logo that lets everyone know what’s wrapped around your waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqH2S_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Jacquemus Leather Logo Belt $427.00

17. Balenciaga 3.5 cm Logo-Embellished Leather Belt

BEST FOR ICONOCLASTS

What could someone write about Demna (he dropped Gvaslia recently) that hasn’t been written before? His eerily prescient designs repeatedly influence all levels of fashion. This narrow leather belt has the brand’s interlocking, oversized B’s forming the buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLTDZ_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Balenciaga Logo-Embellished Leather Belt $495.00

18. Versace Palazzo Dia Crystal Belt

BEST FLEX

Versace’s Medusa head first debuted in the 1980s. Fast forward about 30 years or so, and that golden symbol is still asserting major flex. The golden belt buckle is encrusted with rhinestones, just to add to the boldness of the golden buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xja1q_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Versace Palazzo Dia Crystal Belt $545.00

19. Christian Louboutin Loubi Stud-Embellished Leather Belt

BEST STUDDED

Over in the U.K., shoe designer Christian Louboutin’s red-lined black leather belt, embellished with three rows of studs, is department store Selfridges’ best-selling belt for guys. The ring buckle is embossed with the designer’s signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEPy3_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Louboutin Loubi Stud-Embellished Leather Belt $520.00

20. Amiri 3cm Silver-Tone and Leather Trimmed Webbing Belt

BEST RETRO ROCK STAR STYLE

Looking more like a logo for a heavy metal band than a designer’s logo,  this silver-tone logo is very in your face. It’s attached to webbing trimmed with leather near the buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHtOo_0XtOB4TJ00


Buy: Amiri Silver-Tone and Leather Webbing Belt $270.00

