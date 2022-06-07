PS5 restocks: Here are the latest PS5 stock updates & how to find one

Looking to buy a PS5? Well, so are millions of other people. It doesn't help that stock levels remain tight, even nearly a year after its launch. Every time a retailer puts stock up for sale, it sells out super quickly. The longest we here at Android Central have seen PS5s stay in stock is between 15 to 20 minutes (often just a few minutes, though). That's also at random times, so finding a PS5 is a truly challenging task. Sony warned it would be hard to find stock well into 2022, if not further, but retailers promise more are coming and that Sony has secured additional semiconductor chips to make them.

In our PS5 review, we called the system a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller. And after spending over a year with the PS5, it's nearly impossible to go back to the PS4. Everything about the PS5 is better, from the games and faster loading to the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers . So you'll definitely want to experience it for yourself whenever you get the chance. Keep an eye out on PS5 restocks with our tips, and you'll be able to grab one for yourself.

When are retailers releasing new PS5 stock?

Updated June 6, 2022: Now that we're well into 2022, we are seeing much lower stock and some severe supply limits for restocks, but there are signs of hope. Amazon is switching to an invite system, meaning you can sign up and randomly receive the invitation to buy a PS5.

Stores are notoriously unreliable when giving prior notice for PS5 restocks. Some may announce that morning or the night before, while others just drop them with no fanfare. Retailers will, in all likelihood, have more stock throughout the coming months, so you'll probably have several chances to grab a PS5. Inventory can vary between retailers, with some only offering online orders and others offering in-store pickup.

Part of the reason stock is so scarce (aside from overwhelming demand) is the ongoing pandemic and a global chip shortage that's instrumental in making the PS5. It's unclear when the semiconductor chip shortage will wane, but the Biden administration is looking to ensure something like this doesn't happen again as it involves the tech industry at large.

During an earnings call in August 2021, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki mentioned that the company had secured enough chips to hits its sales targets by March 31, 2022. The company should ship close to 15 million PS5 units by then. Further details came from Sony's financial results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021. Over 17 million PS5 units have been shipped , with Sony adjusting its expectations to seeing 19.3 million units shipped by March 2022.

These expectations were then met, and Sony is now expecting to ship 18 million PS5 consoles in the new fiscal year. If this pans out, it'll be a massive increase in available consoles, which means far more PS5 restocks across the board.

Still, we're not expecting things to stabilize during 2022. Then, of course, things could change, but right now, video game analysts indicate shortages in 2022 will continue for the PS5.

PS5 stock history

To help parse any patterns in restocks, we'll keep track of when the PS5 has been in stock at various retailers in the past. Sometimes stores only drop PS5 bundles, which are more expensive than the console itself, but sell out much slower. It's worth considering buying a bundle if you have the money and haven't found any luck buying just the console.

Retail chains like GameStop, Best Buy, and Target have taken to a mix of online and in-store-only restocks. Please note that we are only tracking when consoles are available for everyone to purchase, not when a handful of consoles are gated behind subscription access like with Walmart+.

2022 restocks:

Amazon: April 1, 19

April 1, 19 Best Buy: Jan. 5; April 21

Jan. 5; April 21 Walmart: Feb. 24; March 14; April 19; June 2

Feb. 24; March 14; April 19; June 2 Target: Jan. 7; April 20

Jan. 7; April 20 GameStop: Jan. 15, 27; March 8; April 2

Jan. 15, 27; March 8; April 2 Sony: Jan. 14; Feb. 22; March 17, 24

2021 restocks:

Amazon: Sep. 21; Oct. 26; Nov. 23

Sep. 21; Oct. 26; Nov. 23 Best Buy: Oct. 21; Nov. 8, 11, 15, 18

Oct. 21; Nov. 8, 11, 15, 18 Walmart: Sep. 23; Nov. 1, 5, 8, 28, 29; Dec. 13

Sep. 23; Nov. 1, 5, 8, 28, 29; Dec. 13 Target: Oct. 13; Nov.11, 19; Dec. 2

Oct. 13; Nov.11, 19; Dec. 2 GameStop: Oct. 19, 22, 26, 29; Nov. 11, 29; Dec. 23, 30

Oct. 19, 22, 26, 29; Nov. 11, 29; Dec. 23, 30 Sony: Oct. 20, 21, 22; Nov. 9, 11; Dec. 15

Where to find PS5 restock in the U.S.

In the U.S., many retailers are selling the PlayStation 5, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and others. They all seem to be dropping more availability at random times throughout the day, but some are consistent from week to week. Best Buy, for example, tends to drop stock around noon. We've linked below to all the options, so be sure to check them often.

PS5 stock locked behind retailer subscriptions

You'll notice retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and more routinely start to offer their PS5 stock to members of their premium subscription services. For example, those with a PowerUp Pro membership at GameStop are often given exclusive access to purchase PS5s.

Likewise, Best Buy Totaltech members may get early access to PS5 stock drops, and Walmart+ members are starting to get exclusive access to drops of new consoles. Of course, it makes it a bit more costly to acquire one, but this also means stock sells out slower.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the U.S.

Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:

While it's easy to get a hold of accessories like the HD Camera, Media Remote, and DualSense controller, the PULSE 3D Wireless headset and DualSense Charging Station tend to sell out. So we wouldn't recommend paying more than MSRP if you see scalpers trying to sell them. Instead, wait it out until you see them come back in stock.

Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition

You can do a few things to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back in stock, and we created a few lists of tips if you're looking to specifically buy a PS5 from Walmart, Amazon, or Best Buy.

Create an account on the website you purchase from, like Amazon or Best Buy. Update all of your information, including address and billing info, and save your credit card info. Download each retailer's app on your mobile device. Stay logged in and refresh the page, even if it says "Out of stock." Use a stock tracking tool like Nowinstock.net , Honey or CamelCamelCamel .

Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. Also, with your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms; saving even a few seconds matters when you're trying to beat the bots.

You should also watch for console bundles that include games and other accessories. These often cost much more than the regular $400 or $500 retail price of the PS5 itself, so they stay in stock longer. However, if you're willing to shell out a little extra cash — and not for nothing, remember, you're getting additional games and accessories — then trying to acquire a bundle may be the way to go.

Register directly with Sony for a chance to buy a PS5

Whenever the official page is live , you should register with Sony for a chance to be directly invited to buy a PS5. Invites are uncommon, but if you are selected, this is one of the best methods possible for getting a console. When selected, you'll be placed in a queue for the chance to buy a console.

These "Sony Direct" restocks aren't common, so you'll have to keep a look out, and we'll naturally provide updates on this page when we learn of a new direct queue coming. Generally speaking, you'll have about a day's warning when there's going to be a new queue.

Which PS5 games should you buy?

(Image credit: Android Central)

There are plenty of amazing games on the PS5 right now, and there will only be more coming as the year goes on. As for the best PS5 games you can get, we recommend titles like Demon's Souls , Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and Horizon Forbidden West .

All three of these games make the most of the console's graphics and performance boosts compared to its predecessor. In Demon's Souls' case, the remake is immaculate. When it comes to Spider-Man, Insomniac knocked it out of the park once again, creating a great superhero tale and story for Miles as a person. Finally, Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy's story, as she heads into the west to stop a mysterious blight.

There are also some kid-friendly games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Bugsnax that have charmed a lot of people with their cute styles and fun gameplay. You can't get the former title on an Xbox given that it's a PlayStation first-party game, though Bugsnax has finally been ported over to other consoles.

Over the next few years, Sony's also committed to releasing games like God of War Ragnarok , Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, and a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. So there's plenty to look forward to on PlayStation 5. While some of these will be cross-gen and released on PS4, they're best played on Sony's newest machine.

Through 2021 and 2022, Sony acquired multiple new studios, growing the potential output for PlayStation Studios . Expect more blockbusters in the coming years and interesting new partnerships and timed exclusives through deals with third-party publishers. The future is bright for gaming on PlayStation.

Best PS5 headsets to buy

(Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

If you don't usually wear a headset when you play games, you really should. It can improve your gaming experience drastically. We have several recommendations for the best PS5 headsets you can purchase right now, and they're all stellar choices. Models like the SteelSeries Arctis 7P have it all with 3D audio support, 24-hour battery life, and the most comfortable build on the market.

Others like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro also boast extreme comfort with sublime audio quality. Finally, if battery life isn't a huge problem, but you still want great sound, consider the Corsair Virtuouso RGB wireless headset.

No matter what you're looking for — wired or wireless, affordable or expensive — you're sure to find one that fits you perfectly.

Best PS5 SSD to buy

(Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Sony unlocked support for M.2. SSDs in 2021, allowing users to take some of the best PS5 SSDs and use them to upgrade the storage capacity of a PS5. These drives have to meet very specific speed and physical size requirements, and you'll be shelling out a fair bit of cash.

That said, this is the only way to reliably upgrade your PS5 storage since games have to run on an ultra-fast SSD. With how many new games are coming over the next couple of years, you'll want to have as much space as possible.

Some of the best drives for your money include the WD Black SN850 and the Firecuda 530 . Both are fully supported and give you plenty of extra space on your PS5. As time passes, more and more SSDs will be verified and even designed specifically for use with the PS5.

What about PlayStation VR2?

(Image credit: PlayStation)

In addition to increasing the supply of PS5s, Sony is working on its next generation of gaming VR, officially titled the PlayStation VR2, or PS VR2 . Sony shared new details at CES 2022 , detailing the hardware powering PlayStation VR2.

An impressive list of specs put it well above its predecessor, including HDR support and cutting setup to a single wire. Sony is also working on some first-party games for the system, such as Horizon Call of the Mountain , co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

As for third-party support, we know that Sony is aiming to have a total of 20 games for PS VR2 at launch across first and third-party. Capcom's Resident Evil Village is being ported to PS VR2, and some kind of support is also being developed for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.

Eschewing the Move controllers of the past, PlayStation VR2 uses the new Sense controllers, which feature the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as the DualSense. Right now, the headset doesn't have a release date or even a release window. Unfortunately, we also don't have a price at the moment, but we will update this page once we do.

A long ways to go

The PS5 generation will likely be the longest console generation yet, so don't fret. If you haven't been able to get a new console from Sony yet, just keep trying. With time and patience, everyone who wants a PS5 will eventually get one. PS5 restocks are continuing to happen, and the more people that have a console, the easier it'll be for others to buy one. Plus, by the time you're able to buy a PS5, there'll be even more great games for you to play.