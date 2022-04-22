Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Swear By This Mineral Sunscreen That Has Over 28,500 Reviews

Image Credit: Rido/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let us introduce you to the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen — otherwise known as the facial sunscreen beloved by Hollywood’s hottest stars! This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen is ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about irritation or breakouts. It’s also great for anyone with rosacea or hyperpigmentation. The best part? — It’s on sale for $37!

Get EltaMD’s UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Here For $37.

EltaMD’s zinc oxide sunscreen is a go-to for Hailey Baldwin, who’s raved about its oil-free SPF 46 formula on social media. “Can’t lie I don’t always wear SPF but when I do this is the only one that doesn’t make my skin break out,” she shared in a since-expired post on Instagram Stories. The supermodel added that she’s “super sensitive to sunblock,” but EltaMD is a fit for her skin! Other celebs who swear the EltaMD sunscreen include Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mindy Kaling, to name a few.

Kourtney has bragged about EltaMD’s sunscreens (they have a number of different skin protectants) on her Poosh website. She even included the brand’s UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 in the Poosh Edit: Best of Beauty list.

Mineral sunscreens don’t have those striking scents that most sunscreens contain (it’s fragrance-free!). While many skin protectants leave a white cast or sticky residue on skin, EltaMD does not! What really makes this particular EltaMD sunscreen stand out is that it’s available in a tinted formula.

EltaMD has antioxidant protection and combats skin-aging free radicals associated with ultraviolet and infrared radiation. Another great thing about its fragrance free formula is that it contains niacinamide, which helps improve skin tone and discoloration. It also contains hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin. This oil-free sunscreen has over 17,000 reviews, and it’s an Amazon best seller. Just check out some of these reviews: “I have been wearing sunscreen on my face everyday for about 7 years now. I’ve tried a lot different sunscreens and hated pretty much everything I tried,” one customer shared. “It either left a white cast, burned my skin and eyes, pilled up immediately, or was horrible under makeup.” However, EltaMD’s SPF 46 sunscreen “is not only good – but I actually enjoy wearing it!,” the customer wrote.

Another EltaMD customer shared a review explaining why this particular sunscreen is “different” than any other product they had tried. “I have hyper-pigmented Asian skin that has always been sensitive to sunscreens. I used to avoid wearing any because I’d break out and then have dark blemishes for months afterwards,” the customer wrote. “I figured it was better to put up with the hyper pigmentation and freckles than to deal with pore clogging sunscreens. But no more! Elta MD absorbs so quickly into the skin and is silky smooth unlike traditional sunscreens that leave a white sheen till it’s absorbed,” the customer continued, adding, “[I] Highly recommend for acne, sun-damaged, blemished, mid-age skin.”