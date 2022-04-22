ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Swear By This Mineral Sunscreen That Has Over 28,500 Reviews

By Jenna Lemoncelli
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gssru_0Xt9T1KU00
Image Credit: Rido/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let us introduce you to the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen — otherwise known as the facial sunscreen beloved by Hollywood’s hottest stars! This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen is ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about irritation or breakouts. It’s also great for anyone with rosacea or hyperpigmentation. The best part? — It’s on sale for $37!

Get EltaMD’s UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Here For $37.

EltaMD’s zinc oxide sunscreen is a go-to for Hailey Baldwin, who’s raved about its oil-free SPF 46 formula on social media. “Can’t lie I don’t always wear SPF but when I do this is the only one that doesn’t make my skin break out,” she shared in a since-expired post on Instagram Stories. The supermodel added that she’s “super sensitive to sunblock,” but EltaMD is a fit for her skin! Other celebs who swear the EltaMD sunscreen include Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mindy Kaling, to name a few.

Kourtney has bragged about EltaMD’s sunscreens (they have a number of different skin protectants) on her Poosh website. She even included the brand’s UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 in the Poosh Edit: Best of Beauty list.

Mineral sunscreens don’t have those striking scents that most sunscreens contain (it’s fragrance-free!). While many skin protectants leave a white cast or sticky residue on skin, EltaMD does not! What really makes this particular EltaMD sunscreen stand out is that it’s available in a tinted formula.

EltaMD has antioxidant protection and combats skin-aging free radicals associated with ultraviolet and infrared radiation. Another great thing about its fragrance free formula is that it contains niacinamide, which helps improve skin tone and discoloration. It also contains hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin. This oil-free sunscreen has over 17,000 reviews, and it’s an Amazon best seller. Just check out some of these reviews: “I have been wearing sunscreen on my face everyday for about 7 years now. I’ve tried a lot different sunscreens and hated pretty much everything I tried,” one customer shared. “It either left a white cast, burned my skin and eyes, pilled up immediately, or was horrible under makeup.” However, EltaMD’s SPF 46 sunscreen “is not only good – but I actually enjoy wearing it!,” the customer wrote.

Another EltaMD customer shared a review explaining why this particular sunscreen is “different” than any other product they had tried. “I have hyper-pigmented Asian skin that has always been sensitive to sunscreens. I used to avoid wearing any because I’d break out and then have dark blemishes for months afterwards,” the customer wrote. “I figured it was better to put up with the hyper pigmentation and freckles than to deal with pore clogging sunscreens. But no more! Elta MD absorbs so quickly into the skin and is silky smooth unlike traditional sunscreens that leave a white sheen till it’s absorbed,” the customer continued, adding, “[I] Highly recommend for acne, sun-damaged, blemished, mid-age skin.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Kendall And Hailey Are Practically Hair Twins Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As if the braid twinning wasn’t enough, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have just played snapsies on another summer-ready hairstyle. At an event...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin’s Cropped Tank From Coachella Is On Sale For Under $20 & You Can Wear It All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Baldwin is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and she proved that when she attended weekend one of Coachella 2022. The 25-year-old rocked a gray, high-neck Edikted Everyday Ribbed Top which is currently on sale for $19.60. The top retails at $28, so you save $8.40.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Elle

Miranda Kerr Shares the Affordable Volumizing Shampoo She Swears by for Fine Hair

Just a few weeks away from her 39th birthday, Miranda Kerr is positively glowing. And you can bet that part of her stunning complexion and shiny, healthy-looking hair comes from using her go-to beauty products. Lucky for us, Kerr recently shared her go-to affordable shampoo that she uses “every other day” to achieve shiny, voluminous strands: Rahua Voluminous Shampoo.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Sunscreens#Skin Tone#Eltamd#Instagram Stories
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Dad: Everything To Know About Bill Hudson & Her Relationship With Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson is known around the world for her roles in such movies as How to Lose A Guy in Ten Days, Fool’s Gold and The Skeleton Key. And let’s not forget her Oscar-nominated performance in Almost Famous playing the irresistible band groupie Penny Lane. While she is most definitely a household name, many fans may be surprised to discover details about her personal life, including her relationships with her biological father, Bill Hudson, and her stepfather, Kurt Russell. Keep reading to find out about more about the father/daughter dynamic, below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy