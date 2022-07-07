ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Prime Day 8K TV deals

By Tom Parsons
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

So, you've decided that if you're getting a new TV you're going to go whole-hog and get an 8K model. That makes sense – you don't want to fork out a fortune now and be left feeling in a year or so that you need to upgrade again.

The really exciting news is that 8K TV prices are tumbling faster than a toddler on a trampoline and, thanks to Amazon Prime Day , you can currently save thousands on even the most recent models.

And we really do mean thousands : there's a TV below with a discount of over £3000.

All of the deals you'll see here are for 75-inch 8K TVs. You can buy smaller, and you do still get some of the benefits of 8K at 65 and even 55 inches, but the impact is far more pronounced when you go larger and, if you're committed to going 8K, you might as well go big. Besides, the bigger the TV, the bigger the discount.

In terms of the prices, we've used our class-leading tools and near-endless expertise to find the very best deals from every corner of the internet, so you can rest assured that you're getting the biggest discount out there.

So, with no further ado, here are the best 8K TV deals available right now.

8K TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUt9x_0Xt1g3uV00

Sony XR-75Z9J £5999 £3999 at Sevenoaks
Sony's flagship TV for 2021, the Z9J is fitted with all the spoils that Sony has to offer. These include a full array LED panel, the best XR Contrast Booster level and three 48Gbps ports with HDMI 2.1 features, specced at 120Hz rates for 4K material. We've not yet reviewed this one, but the performance of its predecessor and Sony's excellent recent form suggest it could be a corker. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWlRZ_0Xt1g3uV00

LG 75QNED996PB £5999 £2899 at John Lewis
The QNED99 combines Quantum Dot NanoCell technology with a Mini LED backlight for an apparent combination of super-punchy colours and plenty of contrast. That said, we've not tested this model and LG's NanoCell TVs don't have the same reputation as its OLEDs, so approach with a little caution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204oiP_0Xt1g3uV00

Samsung QE75QN900B £8000 £7799 at John Lewis (save £201)
This is Samsung's top 2022 TV and, while we haven't yet tested it, Samsung has an excellent reputation for producing 8K TVs that genuinely offer greater detail and sharpness than their 4K equivalents, even with sub-8K content. View Deal

