ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Say 'Happy Grinchmas' with these Grinch linzer cookies!

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAbwJ_0XsqgPyv00

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies . For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect to make for the holiday season. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board .

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Traditional linzer cookies get a Grinch makeover with this simple decorative cookie recipe from our friends at Brit + Co . Start with Brit + Co's animal cracker cookie dough . Dye it green and cut out tiny hearts in the center of each cookie.

These sandwich cookies with bright red raspberry rosé jam are filled with the spirit of Grinchmas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIvCb_0XsqgPyv00
ABC News - PHOTO: Brit and Co's Grinch Linzer cookies.

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide!

Recipe for Brit + Co's Grinch Linzer Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients:

12 chocolate Santa hats plus leftover compound chocolate

1 batch raspberry rosé jam

1 batch

Animal cracker cookie dough

Green food gel

Equipment:

Ruffle-edged round cookie cutter

Mini heart cookie cutter

Directions:

Make the jam and Santa hats the day before decorating.

Allow jam to cool completely and chocolate hats to firm up (pop them in the fridge or freezer to speed up time).

Bake the cookies. Using a stand or hand mixer, dye the cookie dough Grinch green with green food gel (use 2 drops or more as needed).

Roll out the dough, cut it with a ruffle-edge round cookie cutter and bake it.

Cut out the hearts. Once out of the oven, on half of the cookies, cut out a small heart in the center of the cookies using the mini heart cookie cutter. Allow the cookies to cool completely.

Assemble the sandwiches. Spread a dollop of jam on each solid cookie.

Carefully sandwich with the heart cut-out cookie. Use a little bit of leftover melted compound chocolate to glue the hats (directions below) to the top side of each cookie.

Recipe courtesy of Brit + Co.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcy7K_0XsqgPyv00
ABC News - GMA 25 Days of Cookies

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA Facebook page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Dec. 16, 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Recipes#The Cookies#Holiday Season#Cookie Dough#Food Drink#Pinterest#Brit Co#Abc News#Animal#Green#Directions
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
Mashed

Oreo Just Announced 2 Unexpected New Cookie Flavors

The popular creme-stuffed cookie company, Oreo, has just unveiled two brand-new flavors set to launch in early 2022, just in time to ruin your healthy New Year's resolutions. The century-old brand has a long history of concocting new and innovative cookie flavors that keep fans guessing (and, most importantly, purchasing). Over the years, Oreo has unleashed over 65 new flavors of the cookies, ranging from classic combinations like Mint Oreos and Peanut Butter Oreos; to dessert-inspired cookies like Birthday Cake Oreos, Carrot Cake Oreos, and Red Velvet Oreos; to more outside-the-cookie-box flavors like Candy Corn Oreos and Swedish Fish Oreos.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
RESTAURANTS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
GMA

GMA

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy