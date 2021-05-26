Cancel
Income Tax

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

GOBankingRates
 15 days ago

Do the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37% for 2020 returns. It applies to incomes of $510,301 and higher for single taxpayers and $612,351 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they’ve also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S. The top 1% of taxpayers -- those who earn $515,371 or more -- paid 38.47% of the total tax revenue collected in 2017, according to the latest figures from the IRS. That’s actually a greater share than what the bottom 90% of taxpayers paid in total, at 29.92%.

See what the richest 1% pay in taxes in every state.

Last updated: May 26, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4793IG_0XsnM63E00

50. Alabama

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $394,842
  • Average income of the 1%: $999,352
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $233, 478
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.36%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhOP1_0XsnM63E00

49. Alaska

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $444,471
  • Average income of the 1%: $936,890
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $232,313
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irQqL_0XsnM63E00

48. Arizona

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $459,757
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,268,048
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $307,566
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYzKX_0XsnM63E00

47. Arkansas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $375,940
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,378,629
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,227
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.27%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmzor_0XsnM63E00

46. California

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $680,687
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,238,758
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $590,476
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OLyg_0XsnM63E00

45. Colorado

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $577,452
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,645,616
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $409,526
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.89%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1595Ka_0XsnM63E00

44. Connecticut

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $818,755
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,840,261
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $783,687
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.59%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XphFX_0XsnM63E00

43. Delaware

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $438,810
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,095,713
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,817
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.99%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiZLD_0XsnM63E00

42. Florida

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $569,651
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,190,557
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,947
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.20%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6lyF_0XsnM63E00

41. Georgia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $496,599
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,386,410
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $327,111
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.59%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqC8z_0XsnM63E00

40. Hawaii

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $414,150
  • Average income of the 1%: $929,822
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $221,138
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.78%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlXEe_0XsnM63E00

39. Idaho

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $422,261
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,138,855
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,089
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.49%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vR7w7_0XsnM63E00

38. Illinois

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $572,933
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,842,478
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $480,696
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.09%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ParRP_0XsnM63E00

37. Indiana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $399,625
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,017,307
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,425
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.93%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvBXG_0XsnM63E00

36. Iowa

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $402,964
  • Average income of the 1%: $998,306
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $239,065
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.95%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpIR9_0XsnM63E00

35. Kansas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $457,566
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,314,656
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $323,706
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.62%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kwwws_0XsnM63E00

34. Kentucky

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $377,039
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dJfy_0XsnM63E00

33. Louisiana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $430,621
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,095,274
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,487
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3IZ8_0XsnM63E00

32. Maine

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $396,647
  • Average income of the 1%: $870,414
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $200,036
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.98%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NB7U3_0XsnM63E00

31. Maryland

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $537,046
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,368,091
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $352,226
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0Ebw_0XsnM63E00

30. Massachusetts

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $739,998
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,281,016
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $311,992
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.36%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373agi_0XsnM63E00

29. Michigan

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,053
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMlaE_0XsnM63E00

28. Minnesota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $524,940
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,405,745
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $357,864
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.46%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UW4vi_0XsnM63E00

27. Mississippi

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $330,119
  • Average income of the 1%: $759,755
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $172,237
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.67%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4eff_0XsnM63E00

26. Missouri

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $429,501
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,264,240
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $310,766
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.58%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYfRL_0XsnM63E00

25. Montana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $425,321
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,078,275
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $249,643
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.15%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sv8EK_0XsnM63E00

24. Nebraska

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,924
  • Average income of the 1%: $1147,617
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $274,443
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.91%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41M4cQ_0XsnM63E00

23. Nevada

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,199
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,184,285
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $530,767
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.30%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLZw0_0XsnM63E00

22. New Hampshire

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $519,416
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,460,801
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,933
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSXve_0XsnM63E00

21. New Jersey

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $694,522
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,855,914
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $512,540
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.62%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6Kar_0XsnM63E00

20. New Mexico

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $351,093
  • Average income of the 1%: $837,388
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $194,716
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AGvH_0XsnM63E00

19. New York

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $709,741
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,739,623
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $742,236
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.09%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sqpj2_0XsnM63E00

18. North Carolina

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $462,850
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,188,279
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $295,203
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.84%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1NTa_0XsnM63E00

17. North Dakota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,941
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,173,821
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,174
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.98%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4MQ_0XsnM63E00

16. Ohio

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $420,231
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,100,839
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,254
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4YO8_0XsnM63E00

15. Oklahoma

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $428,617
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,109,039
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,110
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HBZA_0XsnM63E00

14. Oregon

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $472,725
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,193,735
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $284,926
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.87%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bgaa2_0XsnM63E00

13. Pennsylvania

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $494,648
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,372,479
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $348,101
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.36%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k2of_0XsnM63E00

12. Rhode Island

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $450,935
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,187,91
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,807
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.82%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELUz1_0XsnM63E00

11. South Carolina

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $423,744
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,064,627
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,460
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.81%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118j7G_0XsnM63E00

10. South Dakota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $460,683
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,414,152
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $334,709
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.67%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3MsV_0XsnM63E00

9. Tennessee

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $449,871
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,346,134
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $337,828
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZ1YN_0XsnM63E00

8. Texas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $542,780
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,681,737
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $435,431
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.89%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZcHQ_0XsnM63E00

7. Utah

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $483,006
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,461,523
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $347,432
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10I7d1_0XsnM63E00

6. Vermont

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $412,592
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,002,454
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $227,011
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEsLH_0XsnM63E00

5. Virginia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $534,077
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,412,355
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $364,251
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.79%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GXEU_0XsnM63E00

4. Washington

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $625,720
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,801,457
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,240
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.27%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YobIR_0XsnM63E00

3. West Virginia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $319,845
  • Average income of the 1%: $667,368
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $156,611
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.47%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpNKM_0XsnM63E00

2. Wyoming

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $528,153
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,245,174
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $526,595
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.45%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7RZv_0XsnM63E00

1. Wisconsin

  • Minimum income to be considered 1% : $434,346
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,203,326
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $297,267
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.70%
    Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division's "Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State" data set or tax returns filed for 2018 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 17, 2020.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

