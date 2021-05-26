What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

Do the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37% for 2020 returns. It applies to incomes of $510,301 and higher for single taxpayers and $612,351 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they’ve also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S. The top 1% of taxpayers -- those who earn $515,371 or more -- paid 38.47% of the total tax revenue collected in 2017, according to the latest figures from the IRS. That’s actually a greater share than what the bottom 90% of taxpayers paid in total, at 29.92%.

See what the richest 1% pay in taxes in every state.

Last updated: May 26, 2021

50. Alabama

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $394,842

: $394,842 Average income of the 1%: $999,352

$999,352 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $233, 478

$233, 478 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.36%

49. Alaska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $444,471

: $444,471 Average income of the 1%: $936,890

$936,890 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $232,313

$232,313 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.8%

48. Arizona

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $459,757

: $459,757 Average income of the 1%: $1,268,048

$1,268,048 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $307,566

$307,566 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.26%

47. Arkansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $375,940

: $375,940 Average income of the 1%: $1,378,629

$1,378,629 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,227

$293,227 Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.27%

46. California

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $680,687

: $680,687 Average income of the 1%: $2,238,758

$2,238,758 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $590,476

$590,476 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.38%

45. Colorado

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $577,452

: $577,452 Average income of the 1%: $1,645,616

$1,645,616 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $409,526

$409,526 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.89%

44. Connecticut

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $818,755

: $818,755 Average income of the 1%: $2,840,261

$2,840,261 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $783,687

$783,687 Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.59%

43. Delaware

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $438,810

: $438,810 Average income of the 1%: $1,095,713

$1,095,713 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,817

$262,817 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.99%

42. Florida

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $569,651

: $569,651 Average income of the 1%: $2,190,557

$2,190,557 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,947

$551,947 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.20%

41. Georgia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $496,599

: $496,599 Average income of the 1%: $1,386,410

$1,386,410 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $327,111

$327,111 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.59%

40. Hawaii

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $414,150

: $414,150 Average income of the 1%: $929,822

$929,822 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $221,138

$221,138 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.78%

39. Idaho

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $422,261

: $422,261 Average income of the 1%: $1,138,855

$1,138,855 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,089

$256,089 Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.49%

38. Illinois

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $572,933

: $572,933 Average income of the 1%: $1,842,478

$1,842,478 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $480,696

$480,696 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.09%

37. Indiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $399,625

: $399,625 Average income of the 1%: $1,017,307

$1,017,307 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,425

$243,425 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.93%

36. Iowa

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $402,964

: $402,964 Average income of the 1%: $998,306

$998,306 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $239,065

$239,065 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.95%

35. Kansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $457,566

: $457,566 Average income of the 1%: $1,314,656

$1,314,656 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $323,706

$323,706 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.62%

34. Kentucky

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $377,039

: $377,039 Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733

$1,047,733 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673

$246,673 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%

33. Louisiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $430,621

: $430,621 Average income of the 1%: $1,095,274

$1,095,274 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,487

$270,487 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.7%

32. Maine

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $396,647

: $396,647 Average income of the 1%: $870,414

$870,414 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $200,036

$200,036 Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.98%

31. Maryland

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $537,046

: $537,046 Average income of the 1%: $1,368,091

$1,368,091 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $352,226

$352,226 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.75%

30. Massachusetts

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $739,998

: $739,998 Average income of the 1%: $1,281,016

$1,281,016 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $311,992

$311,992 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.36%

29. Michigan

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,053

: $435,053 Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733

$1,047,733 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673

$246,673 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%

28. Minnesota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $524,940

: $524,940 Average income of the 1%: $1,405,745

$1,405,745 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $357,864

$357,864 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.46%

27. Mississippi

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $330,119

: $330,119 Average income of the 1%: $759,755

$759,755 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $172,237

$172,237 Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.67%

26. Missouri

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $429,501

: $429,501 Average income of the 1%: $1,264,240

$1,264,240 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $310,766

$310,766 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.58%

25. Montana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $425,321

: $425,321 Average income of the 1%: $1,078,275

$1,078,275 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $249,643

$249,643 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.15%

24. Nebraska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,924

: $435,924 Average income of the 1%: $1147,617

$1147,617 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $274,443

$274,443 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.91%

23. Nevada

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,199

: $493,199 Average income of the 1%: $2,184,285

$2,184,285 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $530,767

$530,767 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.30%

22. New Hampshire

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $519,416

: $519,416 Average income of the 1%: $1,460,801

$1,460,801 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,933

$367,933 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%

21. New Jersey

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $694,522

: $694,522 Average income of the 1%: $1,855,914

$1,855,914 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $512,540

$512,540 Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.62%

20. New Mexico

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $351,093

: $351,093 Average income of the 1%: $837,388

$837,388 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $194,716

$194,716 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.25%

19. New York

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $709,741

: $709,741 Average income of the 1%: $2,739,623

$2,739,623 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $742,236

$742,236 Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.09%

18. North Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $462,850

: $462,850 Average income of the 1%: $1,188,279

$1,188,279 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $295,203

$295,203 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.84%

17. North Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,941

: $493,941 Average income of the 1%: $1,173,821

$1,173,821 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,174

$293,174 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.98%

16. Ohio

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $420,231

: $420,231 Average income of the 1%: $1,100,839

$1,100,839 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,254

$270,254 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%

15. Oklahoma

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $428,617

: $428,617 Average income of the 1%: $1,109,039

$1,109,039 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,110

$262,110 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%

14. Oregon

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $472,725

: $472,725 Average income of the 1%: $1,193,735

$1,193,735 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $284,926

$284,926 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.87%

13. Pennsylvania

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $494,648

: $494,648 Average income of the 1%: $1,372,479

$1,372,479 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $348,101

$348,101 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.36%

12. Rhode Island

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $450,935

: $450,935 Average income of the 1%: $1,187,91

$1,187,91 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,807

$294,807 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.82%

11. South Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $423,744

: $423,744 Average income of the 1%: $1,064,627

$1,064,627 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,460

$253,460 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.81%

10. South Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $460,683

: $460,683 Average income of the 1%: $1,414,152

$1,414,152 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $334,709

$334,709 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.67%

9. Tennessee

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $449,871

: $449,871 Average income of the 1%: $1,346,134

$1,346,134 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $337,828

$337,828 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.1%

8. Texas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $542,780

: $542,780 Average income of the 1%: $1,681,737

$1,681,737 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $435,431

$435,431 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.89%

7. Utah

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $483,006

: $483,006 Average income of the 1%: $1,461,523

$1,461,523 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $347,432

$347,432 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%

6. Vermont

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $412,592

: $412,592 Average income of the 1%: $1,002,454

$1,002,454 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $227,011

$227,011 Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.65%

5. Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $534,077

: $534,077 Average income of the 1%: $1,412,355

$1,412,355 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $364,251

$364,251 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.79%

4. Washington

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $625,720

: $625,720 Average income of the 1%: $1,801,457

$1,801,457 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,240

$455,240 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.27%

3. West Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $319,845

: $319,845 Average income of the 1%: $667,368

$667,368 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $156,611

$156,611 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.47%

2. Wyoming

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $528,153

: $528,153 Average income of the 1%: $2,245,174

$2,245,174 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $526,595

$526,595 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.45%

1. Wisconsin

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $434,346

: $434,346 Average income of the 1%: $1,203,326

$1,203,326 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $297,267

$297,267 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.70%

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division’s “Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State” data set or tax returns filed for 2018 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 17, 2020.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State