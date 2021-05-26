Cancel
The U.S. has a progressive income tax system . That doesn’t refer to any sort of political influence on the system. Instead, it means that tax rates are lower for people who earn less and rise as income rises — so, ideally, those who make more carry more of the tax burden.

Currently, the federal income tax rates range from 10% to 37%. You fall into the lowest tax bracket for the 2021 filing year if you’re single and your income is $9,950 or less, or $19,900 or less if you’re married filing jointly. However, taxpayers in the lowest bracket typically don’t owe federal tax because their income is lower than the standard deduction.

But that doesn’t mean that low-income households escape paying taxes altogether. Their income might be low but not low enough to avoid federal income taxes. Plus, state and local taxes can take a bite out of limited incomes.

Here's the tax burden on the bottom 20% in every state.

Last updated: May 26, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9y7j_0XsnM4Hm00

1. Alabama

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,538
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,168
    • Tax burden: 11.08%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $908
    • Tax burden: 8.61%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5OVS_0XsnM4Hm00

2. Alaska

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,977
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,095
    • Tax burden: 11.04%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $394
    • Tax burden: 2.09%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irQqL_0XsnM4Hm00

3. Arizona

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,587
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,174
    • Tax burden: 8.64%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,039
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwwUI_0XsnM4Hm00

4. Arkansas

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,049
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,135
    • Tax burden: 10.28%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,031
    • Tax burden: 9.33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCdQp_0XsnM4Hm00

5. California

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,827
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,677
    • Tax burden: 10.59%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,279
    • Tax burden: 8.08%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05z3DC_0XsnM4Hm00

6. Colorado

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,187
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,575
    • Tax burden: 14.98%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,111
    • Tax burden: 12.28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2oOA_0XsnM4Hm00

7. Connecticut

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,569
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,298
    • Tax burden: 13.87%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,765
    • Tax burden: 10.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6a0b_0XsnM4Hm00

8. Delaware

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,768
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,910
    • Tax burden: 12.11%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,438
    • Tax burden: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPc5S_0XsnM4Hm00

9. Florida

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,086
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,055
    • Tax burden: 8.06%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,001
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
Making Bank: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

10. Georgia

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,798
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,303
    • Tax burden: 10.18%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,161
    • Tax burden: 9.07%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifq1j_0XsnM4Hm00

11. Hawaii

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,980
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,672
    • Tax burden: 14.93%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,804
    • Tax burden: 10.04
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhpQh_0XsnM4Hm00

12. Idaho

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,921
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,219
    • Tax burden: 8.75%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,065
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3RqC_0XsnM4Hm00

13. Illinois

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,052
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,921
    • Tax burden: 13.67%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,771
    • Tax burden: 12.60%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeb5G_0XsnM4Hm00

14. Indiana

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,570
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,578
    • Tax burden: 11.63%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,476
    • Tax burden: 10.88%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIWQG_0XsnM4Hm00

15. Iowa

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,836
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,537
    • Tax burden: 10.36%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,145
    • Tax burden: 7.72%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHs48_0XsnM4Hm00

16. Kansas

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,449
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,650
    • Tax burden: 11.42%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,320
    • Tax burden: 9.14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrFIh_0XsnM4Hm00

17. Kentucky

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,912
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,248
    • Tax burden: 11.44%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,116
    • Tax burden: 10.22%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubo9v_0XsnM4Hm00

18. Louisiana

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,757
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $941
    • Tax burden: 9.65%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $941
    • Tax burden: 9.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISxgE_0XsnM4Hm00

19. Maine

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,702
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,239
    • Tax burden: 9.04%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,048
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzIqx_0XsnM4Hm00

20. Maryland

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,854
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,806
    • Tax burden: 14.88%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPJrC_0XsnM4Hm00

21. Massachusetts

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,520
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,260
    • Tax burden: 14.56%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,963
    • Tax burden: 12.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097P2E_0XsnM4Hm00

22. Michigan

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,156
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,626
    • Tax burden: 12.36%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,565
    • Tax burden: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIpJS_0XsnM4Hm00

23. Minnesota

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,300
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,060
    • Tax burden: 11.92%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,323
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU4HF_0XsnM4Hm00

24. Mississippi

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,367
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $920
    • Tax burden: 9.81%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $830
    • Tax burden: 8.86%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn5rP_0XsnM4Hm00

25. Missouri

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,281
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,101
    • Tax burden: 8.29%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,016
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJBuJ_0XsnM4Hm00

26. Montana

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,337
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,277
    • Tax burden: 9.58%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,067
    • Tax burden: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPeq_0XsnM4Hm00

27. Nebraska

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,168
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,674
    • Tax burden: 11.04%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,189
    • Tax burden: 7.84%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SBRm_0XsnM4Hm00

28. Nevada

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,239
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,258
    • Tax burden: 8.84%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,089
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAgUx_0XsnM4Hm00

29. New Hampshire

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,862
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $3,017
    • Tax burden: 16%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,386
    • Tax burden: 12.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPWP1_0XsnM4Hm00

30. New Jersey

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,981
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,980
    • Tax burden: 11.66%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,537
    • Tax burden: 9.05%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ73O_0XsnM4Hm00

31. New Mexico

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,558
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $808
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $808
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9pM6_0XsnM4Hm00

32. New York

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,020
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,244
    • Tax burden: 9.55%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $996
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BuDw_0XsnM4Hm00

33. North Carolina

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,761
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,103
    • Tax burden: 8.65%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $976
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IyXd_0XsnM4Hm00

34. North Dakota

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,804
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,384
    • Tax burden: 9.35%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,133
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2CQR_0XsnM4Hm00

35. Ohio

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,861
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,015
    • Tax burden: 7.89%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $984
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdcYl_0XsnM4Hm00

36. Oklahoma

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,268
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,059
    • Tax burden: 8.63%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $939
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvRpO_0XsnM4Hm00

37. Oregon

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,622
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,185
    • Tax burden: 14.94%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,676
    • Tax burden: 11.46%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzvp3_0XsnM4Hm00

38. Pennsylvania

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,887
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,622
    • Tax burden: 11.68%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,488
    • Tax burden: 10.72%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Bzob_0XsnM4Hm00

39. Rhode Island

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,273
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,251
    • Tax burden: 9.53%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,015
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZnhk_0XsnM4Hm00

40. South Carolina

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,736
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $898
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $898
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyBE2_0XsnM4Hm00

41. South Dakota

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,453
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,312
    • Tax burden: 9.02%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,113
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWOMn_0XsnM4Hm00

42. Tennessee

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,221
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $935
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $935
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qguyx_0XsnM4Hm00

43. Texas

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,034
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,222
    • Tax burden: 8.71%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,074
    • Tax burden: 8.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXXya_0XsnM4Hm00

44. Utah

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $19,112
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $3,027
    • Tax burden: 15.84%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,334
    • Tax burden: 12.21%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srks3_0XsnM4Hm00

45. Vermont

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,666
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,619
    • Tax burden: 11.04%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,201
    • Tax burden: 8.19%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zQy7_0XsnM4Hm00

46. Virginia

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,508
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $2,129
    • Tax burden: 12.9%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,508
    • Tax burden: 9.14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOPII_0XsnM4Hm00

47. Washington

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,314
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,801
    • Tax burden: 10.4%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,325
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIeQf_0XsnM4Hm00

48. West Virginia

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,504
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,124
    • Tax burden: 10.7%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,124
    • Tax burden: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkJH8_0XsnM4Hm00

49. Wisconsin

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,311
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,617
    • Tax burden: 10.56%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,171
    • Tax burden: 7.65 %
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DtfS_0XsnM4Hm00

50. Wyoming

  • Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,572
  • Single filers:
    • Total income taxes paid: $1,493
    • Tax burden: 9.59%
  • Married couples filing jointly:
    • Total income and sales taxes paid: $1,191
    • Tax burden: 7.65%
      Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

      Methodology: In order to find the tax burden on the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates first found each state's average household income for the lowest 20% of earners as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find the (1) total income taxes paid by the poorest 20% of each state and (2) the effective tax rate (tax burden) on each state's poorest 20%. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from Bloomberg. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 12 2021.

