The U.S. has a progressive income tax system . That doesn’t refer to any sort of political influence on the system. Instead, it means that tax rates are lower for people who earn less and rise as income rises — so, ideally, those who make more carry more of the tax burden.

Currently, the federal income tax rates range from 10% to 37%. You fall into the lowest tax bracket for the 2021 filing year if you’re single and your income is $9,950 or less, or $19,900 or less if you’re married filing jointly. However, taxpayers in the lowest bracket typically don’t owe federal tax because their income is lower than the standard deduction.

But that doesn’t mean that low-income households escape paying taxes altogether. Their income might be low but not low enough to avoid federal income taxes. Plus, state and local taxes can take a bite out of limited incomes.

Here's the tax burden on the bottom 20% in every state.

1. Alabama

Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,538

$10,538 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,168 Tax burden: 11.08%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $908 Tax burden: 8.61%



2. Alaska

Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,977

$18,977 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,095 Tax burden: 11.04%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $394 Tax burden: 2.09%



3. Arizona

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,587

$13,587 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,174 Tax burden: 8.64%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,039 Tax burden: 7.65%



4. Arkansas

Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,049

$11,049 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,135 Tax burden: 10.28%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,031 Tax burden: 9.33%



5. California

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,827

$15,827 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,677 Tax burden: 10.59%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,279 Tax burden: 8.08%



6. Colorado

Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,187

$17,187 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,575 Tax burden: 14.98%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $2,111 Tax burden: 12.28%



7. Connecticut

Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,569

$16,569 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,298 Tax burden: 13.87%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,765 Tax burden: 10.65%



8. Delaware

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,768

$15,768 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,910 Tax burden: 12.11%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,438 Tax burden: 9.2%



9. Florida

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,086

$13,086 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,055 Tax burden: 8.06%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,001 Tax burden: 7.65%



10. Georgia

Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,798

$12,798 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,303 Tax burden: 10.18%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,161 Tax burden: 9.07%



11. Hawaii

Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,980

$17,980 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,672 Tax burden: 14.93%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,804 Tax burden: 10.04



12. Idaho

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,921

$13,921 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,219 Tax burden: 8.75%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,065 Tax burden: 7.65%



13. Illinois

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,052

$14,052 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,921 Tax burden: 13.67%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,771 Tax burden: 12.60%



14. Indiana

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,570

$13,570 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,578 Tax burden: 11.63%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,476 Tax burden: 10.88%



15. Iowa

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,836

$14,836 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,537 Tax burden: 10.36%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,145 Tax burden: 7.72%



16. Kansas

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,449

$14,449 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,650 Tax burden: 11.42%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,320 Tax burden: 9.14%



17. Kentucky

Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,912

$10,912 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,248 Tax burden: 11.44%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,116 Tax burden: 10.22%



18. Louisiana

Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,757

$9,757 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $941 Tax burden: 9.65%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $941 Tax burden: 9.65%



19. Maine

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,702

$13,702 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,239 Tax burden: 9.04%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,048 Tax burden: 7.65%



20. Maryland

Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,854

$18,854 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,806 Tax burden: 14.88%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $2,067



21. Massachusetts

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,520

$15,520 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,260 Tax burden: 14.56%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,963 Tax burden: 12.65%



22. Michigan

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,156

$13,156 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,626 Tax burden: 12.36%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,565 Tax burden: 11.9%



23. Minnesota

Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,300

$17,300 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,060 Tax burden: 11.92%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,323 Tax burden: 7.65%



24. Mississippi

Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,367

$9,367 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $920 Tax burden: 9.81%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $830 Tax burden: 8.86%



25. Missouri

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,281

$13,281 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,101 Tax burden: 8.29%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,016 Tax burden: 7.65%



26. Montana

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,337

$13,337 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,277 Tax burden: 9.58%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,067 Tax burden: 8%



27. Nebraska

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,168

$15,168 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,674 Tax burden: 11.04%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,189 Tax burden: 7.84%



28. Nevada

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,239

$14,239 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,258 Tax burden: 8.84%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,089 Tax burden: 7.65%



29. New Hampshire

Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,862

$18,862 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $3,017 Tax burden: 16%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $2,386 Tax burden: 12.65%



30. New Jersey

Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,981

$16,981 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,980 Tax burden: 11.66%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,537 Tax burden: 9.05%



31. New Mexico

Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,558

$10,558 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $808 Tax burden: 7.65%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $808 Tax burden: 7.65%



32. New York

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,020

$13,020 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,244 Tax burden: 9.55%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $996 Tax burden: 7.65%



33. North Carolina

Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,761

$12,761 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,103 Tax burden: 8.65%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $976 Tax burden: 7.65%



34. North Dakota

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,804

$14,804 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,384 Tax burden: 9.35%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,133 Tax burden: 7.65%



35. Ohio

Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,861

$12,861 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,015 Tax burden: 7.89%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $984 Tax burden: 7.65%



36. Oklahoma

Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,268

$12,268 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,059 Tax burden: 8.63%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $939 Tax burden: 7.65%



37. Oregon

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,622

$14,622 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,185 Tax burden: 14.94%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,676 Tax burden: 11.46%



38. Pennsylvania

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,887

$13,887 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,622 Tax burden: 11.68%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,488 Tax burden: 10.72%



39. Rhode Island

Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,273

$13,273 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,251 Tax burden: 9.53%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,015 Tax burden: 7.65%



40. South Carolina

Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,736

$11,736 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $898 Tax burden: 7.65%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $898 Tax burden: 7.65%



41. South Dakota

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,453

$14,453 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,312 Tax burden: 9.02%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,113 Tax burden: 7.65%



42. Tennessee

Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,221

$12,221 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $935 Tax burden: 7.65%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $935 Tax burden: 7.65%



43. Texas

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,034

$14,034 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,222 Tax burden: 8.71%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,074 Tax burden: 8.65%



44. Utah

Average income of the bottom 20%: $19,112

$19,112 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $3,027 Tax burden: 15.84%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $2,334 Tax burden: 12.21%



45. Vermont

Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,666

$14,666 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,619 Tax burden: 11.04%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,201 Tax burden: 8.19%



46. Virginia

Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,508

$16,508 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $2,129 Tax burden: 12.9%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,508 Tax burden: 9.14%



47. Washington

Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,314

$17,314 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,801 Tax burden: 10.4%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,325 Tax burden: 7.65%



48. West Virginia

Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,504

$10,504 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,124 Tax burden: 10.7%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,124 Tax burden: 10.7%



49. Wisconsin

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,311

$15,311 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,617 Tax burden: 10.56%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income taxes paid: $1,171 Tax burden: 7.65 %



50. Wyoming

Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,572

$15,572 Single filers: Total income taxes paid: $1,493 Tax burden: 9.59%

Married couples filing jointly: Total income and sales taxes paid: $1,191 Tax burden: 7.65%



Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the tax burden on the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates first found each state's average household income for the lowest 20% of earners as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find the (1) total income taxes paid by the poorest 20% of each state and (2) the effective tax rate (tax burden) on each state's poorest 20%. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from Bloomberg. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 12 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s the Tax Burden on the Bottom 20% in Every State