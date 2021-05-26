Here’s the Tax Burden on the Bottom 20% in Every State
The U.S. has a progressive income tax system . That doesn’t refer to any sort of political influence on the system. Instead, it means that tax rates are lower for people who earn less and rise as income rises — so, ideally, those who make more carry more of the tax burden.
Support Small: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31
Currently, the federal income tax rates range from 10% to 37%. You fall into the lowest tax bracket for the 2021 filing year if you’re single and your income is $9,950 or less, or $19,900 or less if you’re married filing jointly. However, taxpayers in the lowest bracket typically don’t owe federal tax because their income is lower than the standard deduction.
But that doesn’t mean that low-income households escape paying taxes altogether. Their income might be low but not low enough to avoid federal income taxes. Plus, state and local taxes can take a bite out of limited incomes.
Here's the tax burden on the bottom 20% in every state.
Last updated: May 26, 2021
1. Alabama
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,538
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,168
- Tax burden: 11.08%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $908
- Tax burden: 8.61%
Read More: How Much Your State Makes From Taxes
2. Alaska
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,977
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,095
- Tax burden: 11.04%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $394
- Tax burden: 2.09%
Important: Biden Wants To Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?
3. Arizona
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,587
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,174
- Tax burden: 8.64%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,039
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score
4. Arkansas
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,049
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,135
- Tax burden: 10.28%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,031
- Tax burden: 9.33%
Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need To Claim
5. California
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,827
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,677
- Tax burden: 10.59%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,279
- Tax burden: 8.08%
Find Out: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?
6. Colorado
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,187
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,575
- Tax burden: 14.98%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,111
- Tax burden: 12.28%
Learn More: Never Got Your Stimulus Check? Claim It on Your Taxes
7. Connecticut
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,569
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,298
- Tax burden: 13.87%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,765
- Tax burden: 10.65%
Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal
8. Delaware
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,768
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,910
- Tax burden: 12.11%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,438
- Tax burden: 9.2%
Read More: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State
9. Florida
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,086
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,055
- Tax burden: 8.06%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,001
- Tax burden: 7.65%
10. Georgia
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,798
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,303
- Tax burden: 10.18%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,161
- Tax burden: 9.07%
11. Hawaii
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,980
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,672
- Tax burden: 14.93%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,804
- Tax burden: 10.04
12. Idaho
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,921
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,219
- Tax burden: 8.75%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,065
- Tax burden: 7.65%
13. Illinois
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,052
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,921
- Tax burden: 13.67%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,771
- Tax burden: 12.60%
14. Indiana
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,570
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,578
- Tax burden: 11.63%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,476
- Tax burden: 10.88%
15. Iowa
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,836
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,537
- Tax burden: 10.36%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,145
- Tax burden: 7.72%
16. Kansas
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,449
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,650
- Tax burden: 11.42%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,320
- Tax burden: 9.14%
17. Kentucky
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,912
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,248
- Tax burden: 11.44%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,116
- Tax burden: 10.22%
18. Louisiana
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,757
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $941
- Tax burden: 9.65%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $941
- Tax burden: 9.65%
19. Maine
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,702
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,239
- Tax burden: 9.04%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,048
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Guide: How To Fill Out a W-4
20. Maryland
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,854
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,806
- Tax burden: 14.88%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,067
Find Out: The Wildest Things Your Taxes Are Paying For
21. Massachusetts
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,520
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,260
- Tax burden: 14.56%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,963
- Tax burden: 12.65%
22. Michigan
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,156
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,626
- Tax burden: 12.36%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,565
- Tax burden: 11.9%
Check Out: 25 Most Outlandish Taxes Since the Boston Tea Party
23. Minnesota
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,300
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,060
- Tax burden: 11.92%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,323
- Tax burden: 7.65%
24. Mississippi
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $9,367
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $920
- Tax burden: 9.81%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $830
- Tax burden: 8.86%
25. Missouri
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,281
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,101
- Tax burden: 8.29%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,016
- Tax burden: 7.65%
26. Montana
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,337
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,277
- Tax burden: 9.58%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,067
- Tax burden: 8%
27. Nebraska
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,168
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,674
- Tax burden: 11.04%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,189
- Tax burden: 7.84%
28. Nevada
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,239
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,258
- Tax burden: 8.84%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,089
- Tax burden: 7.65%
29. New Hampshire
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $18,862
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $3,017
- Tax burden: 16%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,386
- Tax burden: 12.65%
30. New Jersey
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,981
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,980
- Tax burden: 11.66%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,537
- Tax burden: 9.05%
31. New Mexico
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,558
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $808
- Tax burden: 7.65%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $808
- Tax burden: 7.65%
32. New York
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,020
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,244
- Tax burden: 9.55%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $996
- Tax burden: 7.65%
33. North Carolina
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,761
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,103
- Tax burden: 8.65%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $976
- Tax burden: 7.65%
34. North Dakota
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,804
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,384
- Tax burden: 9.35%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,133
- Tax burden: 7.65%
35. Ohio
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,861
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,015
- Tax burden: 7.89%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $984
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Find Out: How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally -- and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It
36. Oklahoma
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,268
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,059
- Tax burden: 8.63%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $939
- Tax burden: 7.65%
37. Oregon
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,622
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,185
- Tax burden: 14.94%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,676
- Tax burden: 11.46%
38. Pennsylvania
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,887
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,622
- Tax burden: 11.68%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,488
- Tax burden: 10.72%
39. Rhode Island
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $13,273
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,251
- Tax burden: 9.53%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,015
- Tax burden: 7.65%
40. South Carolina
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $11,736
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $898
- Tax burden: 7.65%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $898
- Tax burden: 7.65%
41. South Dakota
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,453
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,312
- Tax burden: 9.02%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,113
- Tax burden: 7.65%
42. Tennessee
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $12,221
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $935
- Tax burden: 7.65%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $935
- Tax burden: 7.65%
43. Texas
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,034
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,222
- Tax burden: 8.71%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,074
- Tax burden: 8.65%
See: 5 Common Reasons You Might Owe Taxes This Year
44. Utah
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $19,112
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $3,027
- Tax burden: 15.84%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,334
- Tax burden: 12.21%
45. Vermont
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $14,666
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,619
- Tax burden: 11.04%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,201
- Tax burden: 8.19%
46. Virginia
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $16,508
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $2,129
- Tax burden: 12.9%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,508
- Tax burden: 9.14%
47. Washington
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $17,314
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,801
- Tax burden: 10.4%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,325
- Tax burden: 7.65%
48. West Virginia
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $10,504
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,124
- Tax burden: 10.7%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,124
- Tax burden: 10.7%
Read: What Can I Write Off on My Taxes?
49. Wisconsin
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,311
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,617
- Tax burden: 10.56%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,171
- Tax burden: 7.65 %
50. Wyoming
- Average income of the bottom 20%: $15,572
- Single filers:
- Total income taxes paid: $1,493
- Tax burden: 9.59%
- Married couples filing jointly:
- Total income and sales taxes paid: $1,191
- Tax burden: 7.65%
- 4 Tips for Saving Money While in the Military
- 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
- 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out
- Big Personal Goals That You Should Put Your Money Toward
Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to find the tax burden on the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates first found each state's average household income for the lowest 20% of earners as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find the (1) total income taxes paid by the poorest 20% of each state and (2) the effective tax rate (tax burden) on each state's poorest 20%. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from Bloomberg. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 12 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s the Tax Burden on the Bottom 20% in Every State