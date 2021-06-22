Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mondelez (MDLZ) Declares $0.315 Quarterly Dividend; Approves Additional $4B Buyback Plan

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share, or $1.26 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdlz#Dividend Yield#The Board Of Directors#Mdlz#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

EastWest Bioscience Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results: On the Path to Profitability

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the 'Company' or 'EastWest') (TSXV:EAST), a vertically integrated wellness holding company that owns retail presence across Canada and a Health Canada manufacturing facility, reports its financial results for the three months and nine months ended April 30, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. EastWest's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Realty Income Announces Pricing Of Upsized 8.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.61) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -19.7%. PEGA...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Nutrien (NTR) Raises 1st-Half Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has increased its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given the strength in global fertilizer markets and strong operational results. First-half 2021 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.30 to $2.50, up significantly from our previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.20 (first quarter adjusted net earnings per share was $0.29).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Corning (GLW) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corning (NYSE: GLW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 30.4% to $0.30, Announces 3M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annualized. This is a 30.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.23. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BankUnited (BKU) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Announces $20M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of the Company's outstanding common stock through June 30, 2024. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, private transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Expiration Of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31.24% shares of common stock, or approximately 3,713,508 of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 594,367 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Plans $0.10 Annual Dividend

Shares of CVG traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. Clairvest Group has a twelve month low of C$44.96 and a twelve month high of C$68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.62. The stock has a market cap of C$990.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Home Depot (HD) Announces $20B Buyback, Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) said its board of directors also authorized a new $20 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization. The company also declared a quarterly dividend...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,454 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

State Street (STT) Intents to Hike Dividend to $0.57; Releases Preliminary Stress Tests Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced its preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) requirement of 2.5%, effective October 1, 2021, and the intention to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $0.57 per share in the third quarter, subject to consideration and approval by its Board of Directors.