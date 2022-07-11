ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best Prime Day 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals: 4K, OLED and smart TVs

By Joe Cox
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 11 hours ago

Looking for the very best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals? You're in the right place. We've scoured the sales to find you the pick of the best big-screen TV deals available in the US and UK. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day , there are more deals than ever before.

Right now you can look out for big savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on latest-generation TVs, too.

Below you'll find every type of 4K TV deal you can imagine, from HD to 4K, OLED to QLED, and discounts on TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

Best Prime Day 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (UK)

UK deals: 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWaPo_0XsNzJuf00

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1399 at Amazon (save £1100)
The 2021 C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364pff_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED806 65-inch OLED TV £2299 £1599 at Currys (save £700)
This is the best 65-inch TV of 2021 and it's now available for £700 less than at launch. For both picture and sound it's even better than the LG C1, above, and it also has beautiful Ambilight and two HDMI 2.1 sockets. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ7Yn_0XsNzJuf00

LG OLED65G1 2021 Evo OLED TV £2999 £1949 at Amazon (save £1050)
The G1 is LG's 2021 Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

LG OLED65G1 OLED TV £2999 £2199 at John Lewis (save £800)
The G1 is LG's new Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVIok_0XsNzJuf00

Big price drop!

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1599 at John Lewis (save £1400)
Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGDZU_0XsNzJuf00

Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £475 at Amazon (save £624)
This 65-inch LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgrLw_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £899 at John Lewis (save £900)
This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this deal. It's a particularly strong option for gamers who can't quite stretch to an LG C1 or Samsung QN94A. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYy5j_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED935 OLED TV + soundbar (2021 model) £2699 £2499 at Currys (save £200)
This is a great Philips 2021 TV with an integrated soundbar solution. Expect punchy HDR and SDR picture, plus fabulous 4K detail with the bonus of better-than-TV audio. And a good discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A31d_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED805 OLED TV: £2199 £1754 at Amazon (save £445)
This OLED TV delivers superb picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now, especially as part of this bundle. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhQhX_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £1899 £999 at Amazon (save £900)
If you want to go massive without spending a fortune, the Q60T looks like an excellent option. It's a 4K QLED, so should be sharp, bright and vibrant, and it boasts the best, most app-packed operating system in the business. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU1Od_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £7999 £6499 at Sevenoaks (save £1500)
Samsung's flagship TV for 2021 combines Mini LED backlighting and an 8K resolution to create an exceptionally punchy, exceptionally sharp TV that doesn't require native 8K content in order to shine. And just look at that huge saving... View Deal

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (US)

US deals: 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbXPl_0XsNzJuf00

Sony X800H 75-inch 4K smart TV: $1399 $974 at Best Buy (save $425)
The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 – and comes with a discount right now at Best Buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWO7H_0XsNzJuf00

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $583 at Walmart (save $316)
Still a crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at a big saving via Walmart. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLrYp_0XsNzJuf00

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV: $1999 $1799 at Best Buy (save $200)
Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs plenty of great features, including Dolby Vision support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0LvJ_0XsNzJuf00

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $999 on Amazon (save $500)
This 4K HDR TCL TV with 240 localized dimming zones and Mini-LED display tech offers up great picture quality for the price alongside a game mode and the familiar suite of smart features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN7yO_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1374 at BestBuy (save $1525)
Make a big saving on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. Plus, this 4K OLED looks fantastic, delivering punchy, deep blacks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4YbN_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1599 at Samsung (save $1000)
Samsung's 4K flagship comes with Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5lge_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XR-65A80J 4K OLED TV $2300 $1949 at Walmart (save $351)
This excellent OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. View Deal

Sony XR-65A80J 4K OLED TV $2300 $1699 at Best Buy (save $601)
This excellent OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision , and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this top deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXTy8_0XsNzJuf00

 LG OLED BARGAIN!

LG OLED65CX 4K OLED TV $2499 $1999 at Best Buy (save $500)
The CX was the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price, and that includes in the 65-inch screen size. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygZLf_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2999 at Best Buy (save $500)
If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $500 off the list price at Best Buy on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Teases Even More Prime Day Deals Ahead of Next Week's Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With just a few days left before Prime Day deals officially kick off, Amazon is teasing more of the deals we can expect to see from July 12. The sale promises "lowest ever prices" across a range of product categories, meaning you can save on everything from tech and smart home gear to fitness, fashion, toys and more. With up to 79% off Fire TVs, as much as 50% off beauty products and 30% off select pet supplies, there's going to be something for everyone.
SHOPPING
SPY

Get the Giant TV of Your Dreams With These 8 Prime Day OLED TV Deals

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day 2022 is hours away, with the annual sales event set to take place July 12 and July 13. Mark your calendars, for there’s no better time to nab unbeatable savings on today’s leading consumer tech, with everything from smart speakers to tablets and TVs receiving major markdowns. As in years past, Prime Day OLED TV deals are the perfect opportunity for smart shoppers to finally get the TV of their dreams. Prime Day really is one of the best times to get your hands on the best OLED TVs. Famed for its...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

42 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25

One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is that while high-end, big-ticket items get discounted, so do a lot of the smaller must-have products. If you're shopping on a budget, there's no shortage of great deals. We've rounded up 42 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25, and the best part is you can buy most of them guilt-free. The list includes tech, home goods, back-to-school supplies and more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#Android Tv#4k Tv#K Tv#Vizio#Lg Oled65c1 2021#Philips#Currys#Bestbuy
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $50

Click here to read the full article. From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The best Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers

Bringing you the hottest offers in mobiles, tech and more. So you're looking for the best Prime Day deals? Well, you're in the right place for a roundup of the latest and greatest picks. Yes, we're getting an admittedly early start as we're seeing a hot selection of discounts going live already for Amazon's massive summer sales event.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED clearly shows that AMD is the superior choice for compact laptops right now

The new Asus Zenbook S 13 is a very compact subnotebook and managed to get a very good score in our review; we just did not find any real drawbacks. The device is extremely compact, uses an excellent magnesium-alloy chassis, has an OLED panel with a software solution against PWM flickering and the battery runtime is also good. You should know that the display only reaches its maximum peak brightness of more than 500 nits with HDR contents, while standard SDR contents are limited to around 350 nits. Unfortunately, you have to activate the HDR mode manually in the settings, but this is a general issue of Windows.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Central

Best Alexa speaker 2022

Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $284 right now

Ahead of its annual Prime Day sale next week, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 7. As long as you don’t mind buying the wearable in green, you can get the 41mm model with GPS connectivity for $284. The $115 price drop represents a nearly 30 percent discount from the usual price of Apple’s latest smartwatch. And if green is not your color, some of the other models are available for $329 or less.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Walmart’s huge sale has new Rollbacks and deep discounts all week long

Forget about waiting until Black Friday and the holidays to get great deals. The middle of the summer is a perfect time to stock up on electronics, back-to-school items, or just presents for yourself for around the house. There are copious amounts of sales in the summer that you can monitor. But you’re going to find yourself double-checking the prices of the new Walmart Rollbacks because you won’t believe the prices are real.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal Alert: Sony’s Waterproof Extra Bass Speakers Are Up To 36% Off Today

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day 2022 is officially here, which means SPY is hard at work bringing you the best Prime Day tech deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day TV deals, and more. You name it, the deals just keep rolling in. Right now, Prime members can save big on Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers, including the popular Sony SRS-XB23 and SRS-XB13 Wireless Portable Speakers. One of the top brands, when it comes to electronics and audio products, Sony offers quality like no other. That said, this is the perfect time to...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Best Buy's Prime Day deals have arrived—shop Apple, Samsung, HP and Sony

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just one day left before Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering a slew of deals on TVs, laptops, smart tech and so much more. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the sales right now.
SHOPPING
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

19
Followers
502
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy