Electronics

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals: 4K, OLED and smart TVs

By Joe Cox
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 4 days ago

Looking for the very best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals? You're in the right place. We've scoured the sales to find you the pick of the best big-screen TV deals available in the US and UK. And boy are there some bargains to be had.

Right now you can look out for big savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on latest-generation TVs, too.

Below you'll find every type of 4K TV deal you can imagine, from HD to 4K, OLED to QLED, and discounts on TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (UK)

UK deals: 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWaPo_0XsNzJuf00

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1399 at Amazon (save £1100)
The 2021 C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364pff_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED806 65-inch OLED TV £2299 £1599 at Currys (save £700)
This is the best 65-inch TV of 2021 and it's now available for £700 less than at launch. For both picture and sound it's even better than the LG C1, above, and it also has beautiful Ambilight and two HDMI 2.1 sockets. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ7Yn_0XsNzJuf00

LG OLED65G1 2021 Evo OLED TV £2999 £1949 at Amazon (save £1050)
The G1 is LG's 2021 Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

LG OLED65G1 OLED TV £2999 £2199 at John Lewis (save £800)
The G1 is LG's new Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVIok_0XsNzJuf00

 Big price drop!

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1599 at John Lewis (save £1400)
Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGDZU_0XsNzJuf00

Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £475 at Amazon (save £624)
This 65-inch LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgrLw_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £899 at John Lewis (save £900)
This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this deal. It's a particularly strong option for gamers who can't quite stretch to an LG C1 or Samsung QN94A. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYy5j_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED935 OLED TV + soundbar (2021 model) £2699 £2499 at Currys (save £200)
This is a great Philips 2021 TV with an integrated soundbar solution. Expect punchy HDR and SDR picture, plus fabulous 4K detail with the bonus of better-than-TV audio. And a good discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A31d_0XsNzJuf00

Philips 65OLED805 OLED TV: £2199 £1754 at Amazon (save £445)
This OLED TV delivers superb picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now, especially as part of this bundle. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhQhX_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £1899 £999 at Amazon (save £900)
If you want to go massive without spending a fortune, the Q60T looks like an excellent option. It's a 4K QLED, so should be sharp, bright and vibrant, and it boasts the best, most app-packed operating system in the business. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU1Od_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £7999 £6499 at Sevenoaks (save £1500)
Samsung's flagship TV for 2021 combines Mini LED backlighting and an 8K resolution to create an exceptionally punchy, exceptionally sharp TV that doesn't require native 8K content in order to shine. And just look at that huge saving... View Deal

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (US)

US deals: 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbXPl_0XsNzJuf00

Sony X800H 75-inch 4K smart TV: $1399 $974 at Best Buy (save $425)
The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 – and comes with a discount right now at Best Buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWO7H_0XsNzJuf00

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $583 at Walmart (save $316)
Still a crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at a big saving via Walmart. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLrYp_0XsNzJuf00

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV: $1999 $1799 at Best Buy (save $200)
Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs plenty of great features, including Dolby Vision support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0LvJ_0XsNzJuf00

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $999 on Amazon (save $500)
This 4K HDR TCL TV with 240 localized dimming zones and Mini-LED display tech offers up great picture quality for the price alongside a game mode and the familiar suite of smart features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN7yO_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1374 at BestBuy (save $1525)
Make a big saving on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. Plus, this 4K OLED looks fantastic, delivering punchy, deep blacks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4YbN_0XsNzJuf00

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1599 at Samsung (save $1000)
Samsung's 4K flagship comes with Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5lge_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XR-65A80J 4K OLED TV $2300 $1949 at Walmart (save $351)
This excellent OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. View Deal

Sony XR-65A80J 4K OLED TV $2300 $1699 at Best Buy (save $601)
This excellent OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision , and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this top deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXTy8_0XsNzJuf00

 LG OLED BARGAIN!

LG OLED65CX 4K OLED TV $2499 $1999 at Best Buy (save $500)
The CX was the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price, and that includes in the 65-inch screen size. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygZLf_0XsNzJuf00

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2999 at Best Buy (save $500)
If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $500 off the list price at Best Buy on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing. View Deal

