The MultiVersus closed alpha is finally upon us, with registration open now and the alpha itself running from May 19 until May 27. If you're selected to take part in it then you'll have an early access hands-on of this crossover fighter, where you can battle with a selection of 15 characters including Batman, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, Finn the Human, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry, and a whole lot more. There are no restrictions on closed alpha gameplay, meaning you can stream and share as much of it online as you like. Of course, you need to be registered before any of that can happen, so here's the lowdown on how to sign up for the MultiVersus closed alpha and when you'll know if you've been successful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO