The best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals - all the latest sales in July 2022

Nintendo Switch deals are starting to hit their stride these days thanks to bundle offers across the US and UK, not to mention a few rare discounts on the consoles themselves. Now that we're moving into the summer sales season (Amazon's Prime Day price cuts are upon us), those reductions are only going to increase in number. In other words, there are loads of savings to choose from on either side of the pond.

We generally see Nintendo Switch deals come and go in waves in both the US and UK, with bounties of stock available one week and shelves left barren the next. If you don't quite make it to the stock below, then, we can safely say more will be along shortly. While Nintendo Switch OLED stock took a slight hit at the start of the month, we're back to full capacity now, with plenty of consoles on the shelves. If the recent wobble has taught us anything, though, it's that these devices aren't set in stone, and could still trickle out of grasp.

You'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch deals on the console by itself just below, and our pick of the best bundles available right now further down the page. As for Prime Day-specific discounts, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals . You can also find more general Prime Day gaming deals (not to mention Prime Day video game deals ) via our dedicated guides.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're looking for Nintendo Switch deals on the console by itself, we're rounding up all the latest prices from retailers across the web just below. You'll find the best offers on the shelves right now in these comparison charts, but if you're after a bundle deal, you'll find all the latest discounts further down the page.

If you're just looking for a handheld-only console, it's worth checking out the Nintendo Switch Lite deals below. They are considerably cheaper than the main console (and much cheaper than the OLED model), but you are getting limited functionality without a docked mode. The standard price on these devices is $199 / £199.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles - US

Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $342 at Walmart

Save $7 - Walmart has the Nintendo Switch OLED available for a hair under its MSRP this week. You're saving $7 but a deal's a deal, and this is the cheapest we're seeing the console on the web right now.

Nintendo Switch | $299 at Amazon

The standard Nintendo Switch is back at $299 at Amazon this week, after taking its first discount down to $259. We don't expect to see that offer returning any time soon, though.

Nintendo Switch | 128GB memory card | $320 at Amazon

You're saving around $15 on this Nintendo Switch bundle at Amazon, with the 128GB official memory card coming in at $20 rather than its usual $34.99 MSRP. These bundles come and go with Amazon's Switch stock, so we wouldn't wait too long on this new arrival.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $349.98 at Amazon

While not as strong as the $299 Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch bundle we see over Black Friday, you're still saving $10 on the full $59.99 MSRP of this must-have title with this offer. Considering we very rarely see too many bundle discounts in the US, those on the hunt for a standard edition console should take note here.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles - UK

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309.99 £299.98 at BT

Save £10 - While we were seeing a £289 sales price on the Nintendo Switch OLED at Very last week, that offer has since run off the shelves. BT still has £10 off that £309.99 RRP, though, which means you can pick up the latest console for just under £300.

Nintendo Switch | £259.99 £239.95 at The Game Collection

Save £20 - The Game Collection is running a price cut on the standard Nintendo Switch console this week. That means anyone on the hunt for a cheap device they can easily dock should take a close look at this gaming-focused retailer. What's more, you can still grab free delivery in 1-2 working days to boot.

Nintendo Switch | Nintendo Switch Sports | £289 £279 at Currys

Save £`10 - Currys was offering this Nintendo Switch bundle for £269 last week, but has bumped that back up to £279 today. Still, you're getting a great price and still saving some cash on this new release and standard console.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Minecraft | £329 £309 at Currys

Save £20 - You can pick up a free copy of Minecraft with this latest Nintendo Switch deal at Currys, and save £20 in the process. This is a game we often see included in bundles, but it's a little rarer to find it at the console's regular price.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Stealth carry case | £309.99 at Argos

You can pick up a free Stealth carry case with your Nintendo Switch OLED at Argos right now. That's excellent value if you're keen on keeping your device protected straight from the off. However, this stock is regionally based, so it's worth checking in with your local store for availability.

Nintendo Switch OLED | PowerA Slim Case | £319.98 £314.94 at Amazon

Save £5 - You're only saving £5 on the face of this offer, but considering the Nintendo Switch OLED carries an RRP of £309.99, you're getting an excellent offer on the case overall. That's perfect for those looking to keep their shiny new console protected from the off.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Nintendo Switch Sports | £339 £319 at Currys

Save £20 - Nintendo Switch Sports usually comes in at £39.99, so grabbing it with a £309 Nintendo Switch OLED for just £319 is a particularly strong offer. This is one of the best bundles going right now.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £349 £329 at Currys

Save £20 - If you're looking to pick up a classic right from day one, this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Currys has £20 off this Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package right now, bringing the price down to £329. That means you're getting the classic kart racer for just £20.

Nintendo Switch OLED | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £349 £329 at Currys

Save £20 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild usually retails for between £50 and £60, so picking it up for just £20 on top of the £309 RRP of the OLED console itself is an excellent deal. You'll find this offer available on both the white model and red and blue version at Currys.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Eager to get some extras for your Nintendo Switch? We've gathered up a few essentials right here. For example, you'll find some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there right now, be it Nintendo Switch SD cards to the best Nintendo Switch chargers .

If you'd like to play some local multiplayer with family or friends, on the other hand, we've also rounded up best Nintendo Switch controllers . Need some more Joy-cons or a Pro controller? This is the place to start.

Now that Bluetooth audio is finally available, it's time to invest in some Nintendo Switch gaming headsets . These cups are generally cheaper than their PC counterparts, but you can still save plenty of cash. You'll find all the latest prices on our top picks just below.

Which Nintendo Switch should you buy?

There are now (or soon to be) three models of Nintendo Switch to choose from. Each one does offer a different experience, though, so it's important to choose the right version for you.

Nintendo Switch (standard): This is the standard console experience as introduced back in 2017 (though most consoles on the shelves these days are the 2019 versions with a boosted battery life). Offering detachable controllers that can be shared between two people and a portable screen that allows you to play on TV or in handheld mode, it's perfect for multiplayer and single-player games.

This is the standard console experience as introduced back in 2017 (though most consoles on the shelves these days are the 2019 versions with a boosted battery life). Offering detachable controllers that can be shared between two people and a portable screen that allows you to play on TV or in handheld mode, it's perfect for multiplayer and single-player games. Nintendo Switch Lite: The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only alternative, pitched as an entry-level console for kids or anyone playing on the go. While it's a lot cheaper, it can't be used on TV, doesn't have detachable controllers, and lacks some features like joypad rumble. However, it will still play all the same games.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only alternative, pitched as an entry-level console for kids or anyone playing on the go. While it's a lot cheaper, it can't be used on TV, doesn't have detachable controllers, and lacks some features like joypad rumble. However, it will still play all the same games. Nintendo Switch OLED model: The latest version of the Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen, improved kickstand, and a slightly more streamlined build but aside from a few external updates, it offers all the same functionality as the standard Switch, complete with the same performance as well.

What is the Nintendo Switch price?

To make sure you're getting a good deal, it's important to know the base prices of Switch consoles. In the US especially, we're used to seeing some merchants jack up the cost when rivals have sold out.

The normal Nintendo Switch price is $299 in the US while the UK RRP is now £259 (dropping by £20 in September 2021). As for the Switch Lite, the US MSRP is $199 and the UK's price is set at £199 . The Nintendo Switch OLED price is $349 in the US and £309 in the UK.

Don't be caught out, if there's a listing that goes above these prices, double-check that it's part of a bundle or includes something noteworthy - and always ensure it's from a trusted seller!

Which Nintendo Switch bundles are available?

The only games we've seen with bundle options on the Nintendo Switch are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Diablo 3, Splatoon 2, Fortnite, Fortnite Wildcat, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Red & Blue, Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenda (Switch Lite), Fortnite, Monster Hunter Rise, and Dragon Quest XI S. However, it's worth noting that many of these special editions are no longer easy to find.

While UK retailers pair games and consoles themselves, we see far fewer Nintendo Switch bundles available in the US. That's because they are generally only available as part of a limited edition console release, or as part of a major sales period. You can still find these Nintendo Switch bundles on the shelves, but it's well worth making sure you're getting a fair price for your gear. Price inflation is rife here, with some third party sellers going above $1,000 for rarer bundles. You should be paying $299-$319 at the most.

Are Nintendo Switch bundles worth it?

It's easy to fall into a Nintendo Switch bundle trap. Retailers can sometimes charge more for a game when bundled in with a console than they're actually selling it for themselves separately. That means it's well worth checking for current deals on the game you are choosing, as sometimes bundle prices are set based upon an MSRP that doesn't reflect a game's current price.

However, if you spot a Nintendo Switch bundle with a game or accessory for the same price as the console by itself it's an automatic winner.

Where to find more Nintendo Switch deals

Whether you're looking to find your own Nintendo Switch bundles or you're after some cheap accessories and games, there are plenty of retailers offering solid savings on Ninty's gadgets throughout the year. You'll find all the stores we head to for Nintendo Switch deals just below.

US

UK

You'll need something to keep that console safe - we're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch cases available right now. We're also showing you how to find the right Nintendo Switch Online price for you, and rounding up all the latest Ring Fit Adventure deals as well.

