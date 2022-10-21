Cyber Monday TV deals 2022 — date and best early sales

We expect this year's Cyber Monday TV deals to bring about the best TV prices of 2022. QLED TVs, OLEDs, and big-screen 4K TVs could plummet to price lows we haven't seen all year. Although Cyber Monday doesn't officially start till Monday, November 28, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are already offering record-breaking TV prices.

Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals offer the lowest prices of the year. If you can wait till then to make a purchase, it's worth the wait. But with TV deals as aggressive as there are now, there are plenty of early sales worth checking out now.

So we're rounding up the best TV deals you can get now along with our predictions for the best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2022. Our general advice is to wait for Cyber Monday, but we understand not everyone can wait. We also expect to see the odd flash sale, which could offer Cyber Monday prices in October.

Early Cyber Monday TV deals

These aren't Cyber Monday TV deals per se, but they're the lowest prices we've seen on some of our favorite sets. So if you need to purchase a new TV now, these deals are as good as it gets.

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: $849 $599 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. View Deal

Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: $1,099 $698 @ Amazon

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic TV deal at Best Buy. The 55-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Who has the best TV deals on Cyber Monday?

Who has the best TV deals on for Cyber Monday? It depends on the type of set you're interested in buying. Cyber Monday TV deals are designed to generate excitement around sales, so don't let the hype from every retailer confuse you. The basics of buying a great TV on sale are the same as regular priced models: Know what features you should expect, what extras you may want, and read up on reviews to get a feel for what's good or bad about specific models.

In general, Best Buy has the best TV deals on Cyber Monday, especially on our favorite brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. Meanwhile, we've seen the best TV deals on more affordable brands like Hisense, TCL and Vizio from Walmart. Amazon typically tries to price-match both Best Buy and Walmart, so be sure to run comparisons if you tend to favor one retailer over another.

Should I wait till Cyber Monday to buy a TV?

In general, Cyber Monday TV deals offer the biggest discounts of the year. So should you wait until the Cyber Monday date itself to buy a TV? It depends. If you can afford to wait, there's no harm in waiting a few more weeks. However, if your current TV just died, there are plenty of great deals you can get now. Plus when you purchase now, you'll have a brand-new set for cozying up at home during the holiday season.

Cyber Monday cheap TVs: Bargain hunters, beware

Watch the fine print on those deals. You may see some TVs selling for $100 or less, but they all have some pretty severe limitations. Small sizes are common, and 32-inches is pretty small compared to the 65-inch models we usually review. (Check out our guide to choosing the right TV size to find the best size for your home.)

Most are lacking smart features or rely on off-brand software with limited app selection. But the biggest gotcha you'll see on Cyber Monday is low resolution — some don't even offer full HD, opting for 720p resolution. While you may see TVs listed for amazingly low prices — some for less than $100 — don't expect any of the smart functions or 4K panels we see in the best TVs.

The other thing to watch for are refurbished and open box units. These can be a source of enormous savings, but they come with wear and tear before you've even set it up. Warranty coverage may also not be as robust as a new model will offer. Refurbs are a good way to save a buck during the rest of the year, but as we get into the holidays, the best deals are on new units.

Just remember the old saying about things that look too good to be true. Not all Cyber Monday cheap TVs are great deals, even when the prices are enticing.