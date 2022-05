Like a flashlight beam penetrating the dark, the moon's reflected sunlight will blink on and off during a lunar eclipse just visible by an asteroid-bound spacecraft. A NASA spacecraft called Lucy plans to take a side view of the Super Flower Blood Mmoon lunar eclipse of May 15 on its way to visit clusters of asteroids that orbit the sun at about the same distance as Jupiter, called Trojans. The spacecraft, which launched in October 2021, is on a path back to Earth for a gravity assist to the outer solar system in October, but right now the spacecraft is still far away: roughly 70% of the distance between Earth and the sun. You can watch the Flower Blood Moon eclipse in webcasts, starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT (0130 GMT).

