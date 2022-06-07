ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Where to buy RTX 3080: stock updates in June 2022

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

Finding RTX 3080 stock closer to MSRP is considerably more attainable in June than in previous months of 2022 in both the US and the UK. It's now entirely possible to find the high-end Ampere video cards selling for under the $800 / £800 range, taking some models far closer to their actual retail price than what we've seen since the GPU launched nearly two years ago.

As with other RTX 30 series graphics cards , the more cost-effective and easiest way to secure an RTX 3080 GPU is through either an RTX 3080 laptop or RTX 3080 PC deal . This is because the prebuilt market hasn't quite been hit so heavily by the graphics card shortage . Make no mistake, any rig running the RTX 3080 can easily be classified as one of the best gaming PCs you can build at the moment.

RTX 3080 price

It's worth reiterating that the Nvidia RTX 3080 carries an MSRP of $699 and RRP of £649 respectively. That's, unfortunately, the going rate in an ideal world, though - sadly - that's just not reflective of the current market for PC gaming tech. When online retailers have stock of these cards, it's always above the MSRP/RPP the vast majority of the time; at least right now.

The RTX 3080 features 8704 CUDA cores with a boost clock of 1.71 GHz and 10GB GDDR6 VRAM onboard. It's got a 320-bit memory interface width allowing for some seriously powerful bandwidth performance when it comes to utilizing second-generation Ray Tracing cores and third-generation Tensor cores.

It's worth stating though that the RTX 3080 is also available in 12GB configurations exclusively through Nvidia's partners. These models generally carry a price somewhere between both the stock RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti stock.

If you're after affordable towers then we recommend checking out our best cheap gaming PC deals page, we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming laptop deals for more offers on the latest hardware at the best prices we can find.

Where to buy RTX 3080 in June 2022

Where to buy RTX 3080 - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujEKV_0XmlMPU600

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From $699 (Check Newegg)
Newegg is selling some RTX 3080 models at under $800, including the MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3X Plus for $799.99 (or $769.99 with a rebate) and the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3080 for $799.99 . These are two of the cheapest listings we've come across since the high-end Ampere GPU launched nearly two years ago.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rj8XA_0XmlMPU600

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From $699 (Check Amazon)
The world's largest online retailer is selling many RTX 3080 graphics cards for under $850; such is the case with the MSI RTX 3080 LHR and the MSI RTX Ventus 3X Plus , with the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra coming in at $869.99 (was $920) . More are available upwards of this rate.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdZPM_0XmlMPU600

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From $699 (Check Best Buy)
Though Best Buy has recently had RTX 3080 models in stock for close to MSRP, the cheapest we're currently seeing is the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3080 for $799.99 (was $1,000) . More GPUs are available starting from the $800+ range here.
View Deal

Where to buy RTX 3080 - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL8am_0XmlMPU600

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From £650 (Check Ebuyer)
Ebuyer has RTX 3080 stock available for under the £800 mark, including the Palit RTX 3080 Gaming Pro for £778.98 and the Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity LHR for £799.98 . While we've seen cards selling at this rate last month, these listings do not tend to last too long.
View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From £650 (Check Amazon)
Amazon UK is selling some RTX 3080 models under the £800 mark, including the Palit RTX 3080 GamingPro for £749.97 . More RTX 3080 stock is available for over the £800 range.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEF3Q_0XmlMPU600

Nvidia RTX 3080 | From £650 (Check Box)
The most affordable RTX 3080 stock available at Box is the Palit RTX 3080 LHR V1 for £777.95 (was £1,169.62) . We're seeing several RTX 3080 graphics cards here above the £800 mark, so if you're after something different, expect the rate to be upwards from here.
View Deal

If you've wanted to try your chances at a different graphics card in the RTX 30 series, be it standalone or as part of a laptop/desktop configuration, then these helpful guides are the best places to point you in the right direction.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 Ti prices | RTX 3090 prices | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop deals | RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

Kit your setup out in style with the best gaming desks , best gaming chairs , and best gaming monitors on the market right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today, although it is getting a lot better.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Laptop#Best Buy#Msrp#Gpu#Rrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Sunday Gold revealed at the Future Games Show by Team17

Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold. Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September. Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years (and 12 updates) after its early access launch.
RECIPES
GamesRadar

Become a master samurai in Die by the Blade, the brutal 1v1 combat game coming later this year

Do you have what it takes to become a master samurai? Well, you'll have the chance to prove it when Die by the Blade launches later this year. From developer Triple Hill Interactive and publisher Kwalee comes one of the more brutal competitive games we've seen in 2022. In Die by the Blade, you'll need to stand your ground in a samurai-punk world and attempt to survive intense 1v1 combat. Wield a variety of traditional Japanese weapons, tweak your moveset, and then launch yourself into encounters where one hit can be the difference between life and death.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy