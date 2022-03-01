The 11 Best Streaming Service Bundles and Deals of 2022

Photo:shutterstock

Deciding which streaming video services are best for you can be tough. Gone are the days when there when there were only well-known names like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to choose from. Now, there are a surfeit of new, more niche services—and they can get confusing.

Thankfully, we’re here to help you sort through all the best deals on streaming—so here’s the best way to populate your TVs and devices with streaming service deals and service bundles.

Here’s all you need to know before you subscribe.

Paramount+, $1/Month With Code BIRTHDAY

This updated streaming service officially took over what used to be known as CBS All Access. Here you’ll find a huge library of TV episodes, films, and live sporting events, plus original content from entities like CBS, Showtime, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and more. You can get a week free trial right now, after that pricing is in two different tiers: a premium plan priced at $9.99/month, and an ad-supported plan for $4.99/month. And now, for a limited time only, there is a special bundle deal for Paramount+ as little as $1/month for the first three months. Use code BIRTHDAY to get this deal that lasts through March 7.

With must-see original shows like Loki and The Mandalorian, you’ll be wanting to purchase a Disney+ subscription tout suite—if you don’t already have one. In addition to ad-free movies and series from the Walt Disney collection, it also gives parents and fans of all ages access to Pixar, plus the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, National Geographic and even 20th Century Fox content like The Simpsons. Currently, you can get Disney+ for $7.99/month. If you want to take advantage of the streaming bundle deal, you can also get the Disney+ Welcome Bundle with Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for $13.99/month, or upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu for just $19.99/month.

Hulu, One-Month Free Trial

Though its most buzzed about original hits are the The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders In The Building, Hulu is now the perfect place for her to keep up with your favorite TV shows from almost all the major broadcast and cable networks, save CBS. Current pricing ranges from $6.99/month for basic Hulu with ads ($12.99 without ads), to $69.99 per month for Hulu with the Live TV channel package.

Netflix

Far from the days of mailing DVDs in red sleeves, Netflix is still the largest streaming service in the world, with over 220 million subscribers. If you aren’t one of those customers, it may be time to consider the monthly plans. In addition to a huge library of TV shows and movies, Netflix has its own studio and offers a good amount of popular original films and shows, like steamy Shondaland favorite Bridgerton and fan favorites like Squid Game. Current monthly plans range from $9.99 for basic (one device, standard definition) to standard $15.49 (two screens at a time, with downloading options, in HD) to premium for $19.99 (four screens at a time, and Ultra HD 4K capabilities). But be advised—Netflix is no longer offering free trials.

Amazon Prime, 30-Day Free Trial

If, for whatever reason, you haven’t succumbed to the Amazon juggernaut yet, then you can finally join the masses streaming original Prime Video series such as the award-winning Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but also thousands of other TV series and movies like the exclusive Reacher and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Current pricing for Amazon Prime is $14.99 a month or $139 per year. Or, if you’re a student, you can get it for $7.49/month. Those who qualify for government assistance can snag it for $6.99/month.

HBO Max

HBO replaced HBO Now and HBO Go into the streaming giant that is HBO Max. So, when you subscribe, you’ll get all of HBO’s exclusive original content, as well as access to content from DC, Criterion Collection, Looney Tunes, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, and Sesame Street. Crunchyroll content is also included for anime lovers. If you are already an HBO subscriber, you may have HBO Max for no extra cost. However, current pricing is $9.99 for streaming with ads and $14.99/month for ad-free streaming—and thankfully, it is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices and Roku devices.

Philo, One Week Free Trial

This huge cable channel streaming bundle allows cord cutters access to over 60 different channels. The basic package includes content from the likes of A&E, BBC America, AMC, OWN and Nickelodeon. Want more premium channels? You can add-on content from Epix for $6/month and Starz for $9/month. Current pricing is $25/month for Basic service.

Apple TV Plus, One Week Free Trial

Apple got into streaming video in 2019, giving subscribers to its Apple TV Plus service access to original programming like The Morning Show, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso, which garnered 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, as well as more than 40 other shows and movies. And though Apple offered a glut of free one-year subscriptions when the service launched, you can still take advantage of this deal with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K or Mac. Or, if you just want to add Apple TV Plus to your existing smart TV or streaming device, you can simply pay the current price of $4.99/month.

Fubo TV, One Week Free Trial

This live 4K streaming option has more than 100 channels to choose from, including almost every broadcast and cable network. But what might make it more attractive for many viewers is the addition of ESPN, the NFL Network and loads of niche sports networks like MSG, Golf Network, FS2 and BeIN Sports. Current pricing starts at $64.99/month.

