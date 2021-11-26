Sammy’s Small Black & Brown Businesses To Support For Black Friday

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. Since 1952, the day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States holiday shopping season. Due to the systematic racism and capitalistic structures put in place to benefit the majority, minorities have since unified to support small businesses especially during these times. It is significantly critical to advocate for small black/brown and woman owned businesses that would not get the recognition larger stores and companies would during the holiday season.

Check out my list of small businesses to support this Black Friday when shopping for yourself, family and friends:

1. Basebutter

If you are looking to gift someone with skincare that will do wonders for the skin, this is the perfect small black and woman owned business to support. Their best-selling aloe vera gel based moisturizer has been listed on a number of publications from Beyoncé’s list of black owned businesses to Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Essence and more! The truth is in the radiate face jelly.

Visit: https://www.basebutter.com

2. Stoonic

New Year’s resolutions are underway and the number one resolution for most people is to get that body right. The perfect gift for yourself or your friend who promises to get in her best shape next year is luxury activewear. This small black and woman owned business specializes in workout gear that snugs your curves effortlessly. The sets are perfect for running errands and working out in comfort and style. The company launched their latest collection just in time for the holidays.

Visit: https://www.stoonic.com

3. Tryna B Studios

The perfect sustainable vintage and up-cycled clothing business to support is Tryna B Studios. The owner focuses on sustainability by up-cycling thrifted and previously worn pieces while making the items more modern in fit and style. I enjoy shopping from smaller businesses like Tryna B Studios, because you know that you are greatly impacting someone’s business personally versus supporting a larger retailer where your one transaction could make them no difference.

Visit: https://trynabstudios.com

4. CISE

This clothing brand has been making waves across the Internet with their leather “Protect Black People” handbag. Proceeds from every purchase are given to organizations fighting for a brighter tomorrow. They have a number of items to choose from, but my personal favorite is definitely the one of a kind tote bag with a powerful message that is so necessary to carry in these times.

Visit: https://cise.store

5. Ani & Co.

These handmade candles smell amazing. These specially crafted candles are made of a coconut wax blend that are hand poured in smaller batches to ensure you have a clean and fresh burn. Ani & Co. candles are vegan, eco friendly, cruelty free and phthalate-free. The company offers a sample set to try with four signature scents or a trio candle bundle to gift to your loved ones.

Visit: https://www.aniynco.com

6. Mikey Tea

Gift this organic tea blend to a relative or friend who loves a mug of warm tea in the mornings. This tea is made with purpose. The tea blends provide a bold taste and are beneficial to overall health. A fairly new business that is quickly growing with five tea blends to choose from.

Visit: https://mikeytea.com

7. Mifland

This brand is focused on carefully, curated pieces from clothing to leather goods. It has been a pleasure watching this brand flourish over the years and continue to thrive in a world filled with fast fashion brands.

Visit: https://mifland.com

8. Mented Cosmetics

This cosmetics line of beauty products will be a new and fun addition to your makeup routine. Mented Cosmetics was made with the belief that every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty, no matter her skin tone. After all, when it comes to be beauty, no one deserves to be an afterthought. They are currently offering a holiday trio to get you in the holiday spirit.

Visit: https://www.mentedcosmetics.com

9. All Things With Love

Support another black and woman owned business that aims to put your self care needs first. Their self care box includes a number of products that will help you or that special person in your life relax and enjoy the holidays and a much needed day off. The company offers products individually from self-affirming t-shirts, candles and calming sprays to ease your worries this season.

Visit: https://www.allthingswithlovellc.com

10. Das Nine

This luxury leather company is walking the bridge between streetwear and high fashion. Instead of supporting the designer brands who constantly profit from the black/brown dollar, invest in your community with a brand that aims to produce at an even higher level than the luxury brands we’ve grown to love and support. Their authentic leather belts and handbags feature a signature print that is sure to turn heads.

Visit: https://dasnine.com

11. Grounded Plants

This online plant show was created to help you disconnect and decompress through the appreciation of plants in spaces we occupy. Grounded offers a selection of plants that have a number of benefits designed to elicit a sense of tranquility and mindfulness. The perfect gift for friends and family, which helps in reducing stress and purifying the air. Even when the world around you seems chaotic, the synergy between plants and humans is a natural progression in helping us remain grounded.

Visit: https://grounded-plants.com

These are just a few businesses to get you started as you shop for the holidays. There are a number of other lists and resources to assist in your search for small black and brown businesses to support this holiday season. Check out this list from photographer and creative Roy Handy featuring some of his favorite businesses. Also, Beyoncé’s team did their thing creating this black business directory .

Now, thanks to Google and the YouTube team, it’s even easier for consumers to tap into Black-owned businesses for their holiday shopping.

With so many choices, choose black and support a small business that will feel your impact directly. Happy shopping!